2018 INFINITI Q50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power and excitement
  • Many high-tech entertainment and safety features come standard
  • For a small luxury sedan, offers a pretty roomy trunk
  • Infotainment system isn't as user-friendly as many others
  • Interior design is showing its age in the face of more modern rivals
Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Infiniti Q50 with the 3.0t engine delivers strong performance and comes with a lot of standard features at a reasonable price. Choosing between the Luxe or Sport trim depends on your driving style and appetite for nicer features (although many Sport features are available as options). If nothing else, the Luxe gives you a little more flexibility with options that aren't exorbitantly priced, but do come bundled in large packages.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Strong performance, plenty of premium features and a competitive price give the 2018 Infiniti Q50 a well-earned seat at the table with other refined and accomplished luxury sport sedans.

The Q50's interior design continues to age gracefully, but age it does. It's the same basic design used since 2014, and it feels a bit behind the more modern, elegant environments in Audi and Mercedes rivals. But don't let that end your consideration. The Q50 is still a joy to drive. If you're looking for power, consider one of the Q50's turbocharged V6 engines. They deliver a jolt of pony car-esque thrill each time you dig into the pedal, especially in the Red Sport top trim. Infiniti also packs in plenty of standard features for you money.

Overall, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 isn't quite as polished as some rival sedans, but it stands as a desirable and stylish alternative to the status quo.

2018 INFINITI Q50 models

The Infiniti Q50 luxury sport sedan is available in five main trim levels: 2.0t, 3.0t, Red Sport 400 and Q50 Hybrid trim levels. Infiniti also offers three subtrims, Luxe, Pure and Sport.

The Q50 2.0t starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. From there, the 2.0t Pure come with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, automatic dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, dual touchscreen displays (8-inch upper and 7-inch lower), and a six-speaker CD player with two USB ports and satellite radio. The 2.0t Luxe variant adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof and maple wood interior accents.

Moving up to the 3.0t brings a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (300 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque). all-wheel drive is again optional. The 3.0t Luxe is equipped similarly to the 2.0t Luxe trim while the 3.0t Sport adds 19-inch wheels, performance tires, leather upholstery and additional front seat adjustments.

The Red Sport 400 picks up where the 3.0t leaves off and adds a more powerful V6 (400 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque), unique 19-inch wheels (slightly wider in the rear), adjustable suspension settings, transmission paddle shifters, quilted leather upholstery, dark chrome and red stitching interior accents, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a navigation system. The Red Sport 400 also offers a host of driver aids, including a top-down parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

The Q50 Hybrid Luxe comes in one trim level similarly equipped to the 3.0t Luxe, but it also borrows from the Sport and Red Sport 400 features. Some extra features, including adaptive cruise control and a premium Bose audio system, are also standard on the Hybrid.

Many of the extra features found on the Red Sport are available as options on the lower trims. Depending on the trim level, other key options an adjustable suspension, additional driver aids and a premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2018 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Sedan (turbo 3.0L V6 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

The Q50 is a highly competent luxury sedan that's enjoyable to drive. It drives like a smaller, sportier car. The Q50 Sport trim demonstrates its true capability thanks to additional grip, while the Red Sport 400 is nothing short of a refined road hooligan.

Acceleration

The turbocharged four-cylinder engine's 208-hp output is subpar for the class, but real-world acceleration is certainly adequate. Both of the Q50's turbocharged V6 engines offer strong and satisfying power.

Braking

The brakes have a good feel and are easy to modulate, delivering consistent distances at the track. Panic-stopping distances are about average for summer-tire-equipped cars in this class.

Steering

The steering feels quick and precise and builds effort well, though it's a bit light for our tastes. The adaptive steering option on some Q50s is less impressive.

Handling

The Q50 3.0t Sport is a capable sport sedan. It inspires confidence with high levels of grip and composure. The Red Sport 400 amplifies these qualities considerably.

Drivability

The Q50 is a very pleasant sedan to drive. It exhibits good manners in typical driving and a natural sporting demeanor.

Comfort

The Q50 is comfortable and generally quiet, though road noise is still noticeable. The 2018 Red Sport 400 is a superbly comfortable touring car with excellent seats.

Interior

The Q50's cabin makes use of high-quality materials and sturdy construction, but the design hasn't changed much in nearly a decade. Conventional controls are within easy reach, but the touchscreen has some drawbacks. Still, it remains a pleasant and spacious place for driver or passenger.

Ease of use

Most systems are controlled via the split touchscreens, which can sometimes be confusing. Input reactions are quick and menus are intuitive, but the displays are often obscured by glare and fingerprints, especially with the newer protective glass.

Getting in/getting out

The Q50's low step-in height and wide seats facilitate easy entry and exit. As an added bonus, the doors swing open with surprising ease.

Roominess

The airy cabin and the contoured dashboard provide plenty of room up front. Six-footers can occupy the back seat with headroom to spare.

Visibility

The forward view is expansive through the windshield, but the higher beltline and relatively high rear decklid reduce the view over your shoulder and out the rear window. The optional surround-view monitor eliminates any guesswork in tight spaces.

Quality

Even though it's showing its age, the Q50 maintains high standards for materials and craftsmanship. Compared to newer luxury sport sedans, the Infiniti looks and feels about average for the class.

Utility

The Q50's cargo capacity is decent for the class, but interior storage for your personal items is somewhat lacking by contemporary standards. The trunk space is adequate, though the wide opening makes for easier loading.

Technology

It takes a little time to get used to the dual touchscreens, but most users will find the menus intuitive. Reactions to inputs are quick, and updates to the Infiniti InTouch system have kept it relevant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 INFINITI Q50.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car with best overall value in its class
Jon,02/25/2018
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
My original lease for the 2014 Infiniti Q50 is reaching the end. Based on my past 3+ years experience driving the Q50 on a daily basis, I have decided Q50 is worthwhile to own for the long term. After reviewing the Q50 2014 vs 2018 model, I decided to purchase the 2018 Q50 due to a newer engine, improved onscreen response time, updated SOS communication module, etc.). For someone that drives 90 miles everyday, the active safety features (adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc.) is literally a life saver, and help to avoid accidents.
Reasonable luxury sport sedan
Hisham Taher,12/30/2017
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
I was in the market for a luxury sedan. I need this for my personal use, as I do own a minivan used for kids and errands. I wanted to keep my expenses within a reasonable range, and hence eliminated the German cars from my search. From the Japanese luxury sedans, the Infiniti was more fun to drive and engaging. Infiniti then gave me a good deal, which settled the matter for me. There is a lot of chatter about the dual screen and jnfotainment system, but I found it easy to use. I actually like having touchscreens, and can get to anything I want with a couple of quick clicks. My car came with all the bells and whistles. I don’t think anyone should get a luxury sedan without highly desired options that come in a few uncomplicated packages
Fun to drive
JOHN,05/20/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Coming from a 2015 gs350 fsport. This ride is definitely louder but feels much sportier. You can hear the tires on the road. That being said I love everything else about the car. The technology and the dual screens i actually love. The steering with 1 button adjustment feels just as good as any car I have owned. It is fast I haven't even needed to cross 3000 RPMs yet to get to 80. I havent depressed the pedal past halfway yet! The value particularly on a lease for a 50-60k car is second to none. 400 horses and gas mileage better than my lexus. Love this car how it drives and how it looks. The only comfort features I miss but dont need is the power folding side mirrors and the power closing trunk.
Such a great car, but those seats...ouch!
Detroit Derriere,08/03/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The Red Sport Q50 is an excellent sports sedan with some amazing lease deals at the moment. I love the styling, handling, and performance. The Bose audio system is outstanding. The infotainment system is old (no Carplay or Android Auto) but works well. I especially appreciate that it indexes my iPod & thumb drive so that I can say "Play song <name>" or "Play artist <name>" and it works. The Kia Stinger could not do that and the Audi A4 wouldn't work with my iPod at all! What keeps me coming back to Infiniti is quality. This is the sixth G35/G37/Q50 I've leased and I've never had a single major issue with any of them. So why only 4 stars? The seats. The seat bottom feels like it is designed for a tiny Japanese person -- which I'm not. The sides of the seat bottom are stiff and cupped upward, to keep you from sliding around during all those high-G turns Infiniti expects you to make, but for me they press into my butt enough to cause soreness and fatigue - so much so that I had to buy a foam seat cushion to use on long trips or I end up with sciatic pain. This is something I did not notice during my 20 minute test drive, but after a week of owning the car it became evident. If I could take the car back and switch it for a non-sport model, I would - that's how painful it is.
See all 14 reviews of the 2018 INFINITI Q50
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Q50 models:

Backup Collision Intervention
Automatically hits the brakes if an object enters the path or if an approaching car is detected when the vehicle is backing up.
Around View Monitor
Takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
Forward Emergency Braking
Warns if traffic ahead is slowing, even two cars ahead, and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

