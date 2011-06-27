The Red Sport Q50 is an excellent sports sedan with some amazing lease deals at the moment. I love the styling, handling, and performance. The Bose audio system is outstanding. The infotainment system is old (no Carplay or Android Auto) but works well. I especially appreciate that it indexes my iPod & thumb drive so that I can say "Play song <name>" or "Play artist <name>" and it works. The Kia Stinger could not do that and the Audi A4 wouldn't work with my iPod at all! What keeps me coming back to Infiniti is quality. This is the sixth G35/G37/Q50 I've leased and I've never had a single major issue with any of them. So why only 4 stars? The seats. The seat bottom feels like it is designed for a tiny Japanese person -- which I'm not. The sides of the seat bottom are stiff and cupped upward, to keep you from sliding around during all those high-G turns Infiniti expects you to make, but for me they press into my butt enough to cause soreness and fatigue - so much so that I had to buy a foam seat cushion to use on long trips or I end up with sciatic pain. This is something I did not notice during my 20 minute test drive, but after a week of owning the car it became evident. If I could take the car back and switch it for a non-sport model, I would - that's how painful it is.

Read more