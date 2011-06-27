  1. Home
2011 INFINITI G Sedan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • excellent brakes
  • muscular 3.7-liter V6
  • high-tech features
  • strong value.
  • Road noise
  • engine noise with G37
  • interior not as luxurious as European rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now with a new base model and an even lower price to match, the 2011 Infiniti G Sedan is an even more compelling luxury sedan that offers a lot for your money.

Vehicle overview

Getting the most bang for your buck is rarely the most important aspect of a luxury car purchase. There's always going to be that unquantifiable X-factor, whether it's styling, perceived quality or the fact that it'll make your brother really jealous. Yet for those who would like to get the most power and the most stuff for the least amount of coin, the Infiniti G Sedan is a go-to choice.

For 2011, the new G25 trim level increases the G sedan's value proposition even further. While the 328-horsepower G37 provides rapid acceleration that similarly priced competitors simply can't match, it might be a case of overkill for many of its customers. To compensate, the 2011 Infiniti G25 features a 218-hp V6 that should prove to be just enough for most while also getting slightly better fuel economy. Thankfully, Infiniti didn't skimp on the equipment, as the G25 Journey trim level comes with the same abundant goodies as are standard on the G37. There will be a base G25, but it exists mostly to achieve an advertisement-friendly price point.

Also shared between both models is the G's engaging driving experience. Power will obviously differ, but the G is renowned for its compelling handling sourced from a platform shared with the Nissan Z car. Opting for the G37's Sport package enhances the G's talent around the corners.

Whether you go with the invigorating G37 or the more frugal G25, the 2011 Infiniti G Sedan indeed provides a lot of bang for your buck in terms of performance, space, luxury, convenience and high-tech features. Some other vehicles in its price range include the 2011 Acura TSX and TL, 2011 Audi A4, 2011 Cadillac CTS, 2011 Hyundai Genesis, Lexus IS and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, but none offer the same value with such a compelling driving experience as Infiniti's sport sedan.

If value matters less to you, certainly the BMW 3 Series remains the top sport sedan choice, while some of the G's aforementioned competitors give off a more luxurious vibe. Yet whatever your luxury-car X-factor may be, the 2011 Infiniti G25 and G37 are worth your consideration.

2011 INFINITI G Sedan models

The 2011 Infiniti G Sedan is available in a number of different trim levels broken into two model designations based on engine: G25 base, G25 Journey, G37 Journey and G37 Sport 6MT (six-speed manual transmission). G25x and G37x models add all-wheel drive to the Journey trims. The G coupe and convertible are reviewed separately.

The base G25 comes well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, foglamps, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The G25 Journey adds automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat air vents, heated front seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an iPod/USB interface.

The G37 Journey differs only in the engine department. The G37's Premium package adds rear parking sensors, a sunroof (optional on G25 Journey), power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory functions and a 10-speaker Bose sound system with digital music storage. The Sport Appearance package adds the Premium items plus a rear spoiler, chin spoiler and 18-inch wheels. The Navigation package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls and additional digital music storage.

The G37 Sport 6MT adds all the Premium and Navigation package items, plus a six-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, different 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, bigger brakes, sporty styling flourishes, sport seats with manual thigh extension and driver power-adjustable thigh and torso bolsters. If you want all this stuff without the manual, opt for the Sport package available on the G37 Journey. The G37 Limited is essentially a loaded Journey with Sport package that also includes a blacked-out grille, unique headlights, special styling flourishes and red leather upholstery. Only 350 will be made.

2011 Highlights

The Infiniti G Sedan gains a new member to the family for 2011. The newly introduced Infiniti G25 has a smaller, less powerful V6 and fewer standard features, yet there's compensation in the cheaper price tag. To go along with this new entry-level model, the Infiniti G37 has been stripped of its base trim but has gained a pair of special-edition models. Four-wheel active steering has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The Infiniti G25 is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that produces 218 hp and 187 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only transmission. Buyers have a choice between standard rear-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive (called G25x). Infiniti estimates fuel economy to be 20 mpg city/29 mpg highway for the rear-drive model. The G25x drops to 19/27 mpg.

The Infiniti G37 comes with a 3.7-liter V6 good for 328 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic is standard, but the Sport 6MT features a six-speed manual transmission. As with the G25, rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive (G37x) is optional as long as you have the automatic transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, the G37 Journey went from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 5.4 seconds. The G25 is more modest, with an 8.0-second 0-60 mph time. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the G37 is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with the automatic and rear-wheel drive, while the 6MT gets 17/25/20. The G37x returns 18/25/20. The new G25 improves upon these numbers only slightly with a 20/39/23 mpg rating. The G25x drops to 19/27/22.

Safety

Every 2011 Infiniti G Sedan comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the G25 base. In Edmunds brake testing, the G37 Journey came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 106 feet.

The Infiniti G Sedan has not yet been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. According to 2010 ratings, the G Sedan received a perfect five stars in all categories except frontal-impact protection for the front passenger, which got four stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the G the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

As V6s go, the 2011 Infiniti G25's is a smooth revver. It tackles its 7,500-rpm redline with none of the coarseness that has crept into the bigger 3.7-liter V6, owing to the 2.5-liter engine's lighter reciprocating masses. Acceleration should be satisfactory for many entry-level luxury sport sedan buyers.

However, for thrilling acceleration, we'd suggest the G37. We're not fans of the coarse noises it makes at higher engine speeds, but for the money, you can't beat it in this class. The G's handling is also praiseworthy as the sedan attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Think of it as a world-class athlete in evening wear. Steering feel is commendable, particularly with the Sport package's quicker steering ratio. This setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering.

The seven-speed automatic transmission is mostly faultless. Quick gearchanges are at your fingertips via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and downshifts are executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. In testing, however, we've noticed that upshifts, even when in Drive, aren't as smooth as they should be for this class of car. Even so, this automatic makes a strong case for itself versus the optional six-speed manual, which has a pleasing bolt-action feel through the gates but is hampered by abrupt clutch engagement.

Interior

The G37 offers user-friendly controls, excellent build quality and a handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium shift paddles and the Japanese "Shodo" aluminum trim (or optional wood trim). Overall materials quality isn't exactly to Audi or Mercedes standards, but you are spending less money. The front seats are comfortable and well-bolstered, while the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive bolstering, though they may be a bit too snug for larger drivers. The backseat offers respectable space for this class, with the exception of the narrow center seat.

The G benefits from Infiniti's user-friendly electronics. The iPod interface standard on all but the base G25 is among the best available, while the myriad audio, climate and navigation controls are easy to decipher. The available Bose stereo is particularly impressive as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI G Sedan.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Japanese BMW
Tony,04/05/2016
G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5 6cyl 7A)
After only owning cars from Germany and growing tiresome of the excessive maintenance cost that came with them I decided it was time for a change. Actually I was forced to change anyways due to the fact that a careless motorist killed my BMW 328xi. I wanted either a Lexus or an Infiniti for the fact that it would no longer cost me a fortune to repair or maintain those vehicles. I make 1 hour trips to and froe college and require a comfortable vehicle that I can rack up many harmless miles on. The Infiniti does not disappoint. But I must say that fuel economy isn't to much better that my BMW with a bigger engine. Also I feel obligated to mention that the cup holders are a joke and I hate them so so much! And I don't much care for the cheap hard plastics located by the steering column, should not be expected out of a 40000 dollar vehicle. But that is all the problems with my Infiniti, but I'm just nick picking the best I can, the list of complaints is much smaller than my Beamer. It also has much more space when really it's only a foot longer than the BMW. The BMW feels faster but the Infiniti is by no means a slouch. The ride quality is so much more refined in the Infiniti and it's also quieter inside the cabin. If your looking for quality, dependability, reliability, and the most value for your dollar, and inexpensive running cost with style and elegance. This is the car for you.
Avoid This Car Like the Plague
kstout,08/03/2016
G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I enjoyed this car until one day it broke down by what I was told was a "rare occurrence" which turns out to be a known issue with ALL Nissan/Infiniti cars. The transmission leaked fluid into the cooling system which damaged everything the mixed fluids came into contact with and totaled the car. Despite the fact that this is a manufacturer defect and known issue (internally) they refused to fix it because I was slightly out of warranty. I always serviced the vehicle regularly, drove responsibly, and even cleaned it weekly! After consulting with a dozen mechanics who specialize in Nissan/Infiniti, I've been informed that this issue goes back to an early 2000's model Pathfinder and Nissan refuses to recognize it publicly or help anyone who has lost their car because of a defect they are responsible for. Don't take my word for it, just do some searching online and you will see that this particular model and many other Infinitis with the 7AT transmission are notorious for problems. Like I said, it would be an enjoyable car if it actually worked, but I wouldn't advise anyone to risk their hard-earned money on this vehicle or a brand that refuses to take care of their customers.
I Like It - Very Much
yoda4,02/10/2011
2 months in so far. This car is great. The ride and handling are awesome; the ride is firm but comfortable. Hard core power-heads will want the 3.7L, but I find the 2.5L to offer excellent power. I wish it did not require premium gas. I understand that this allows Nissan to achieve higher peak hp, but the peak hp folks are buying the 3.7L, so... I am not totally blown away by the styling. Other contenders were BMW and Mercedes. I like the looks of both of those better, but horror stories about reliability and repair costs ruled them out. Style is very personal, and many will disagree, but I prefer a more traditional, angular style. Despite that, I bought this car and I am very happy.
Confident: G37 Sedan is Definitely a great purchase!
johnx2011g37,09/22/2011
Before making my decision on G37 Sedan, I carefully researched BMW 335i, Audi A4, Lexus IS350, the G37 Coupe (330HP). My pricing range is in between 35K - 45K. After test drove all these cars, I have to choose G37 sedan because it's a mix of quality and stylish and power. Most importantly, you could feel the car has built very solid, the engine makes you feel powerful, and confident on the street. While 335i has twin turbo but unfortunely tons of problems. Both A4 and IS350 lack of power. The G37 Coupe version is nice, but it's a bit heavier than the Sedan. also only 2 HP more than the sedan, I would recommend you getting Sedan not only I have one, but it's a better value by far.
See all 28 reviews of the 2011 INFINITI G Sedan
Write a review

More About This Model

When it comes to fast luxury sedans, the Infiniti G measures up to the four-doors from the established German brands. The Infiniti G is the smart, subversive choice in the market, the one that makes its statement with an edgy 3.7-liter V6 engine instead of just an oversize grille. So imagine our horror when we heard talk of a G sedan with a smaller, more sensible 2.5-liter V6 engine. Would this be a discount special, an Infiniti with generic ingredients instead of the real thing?

Would it be like life without Starbucks?

Well, you can quit holding your breath. The 2011 Infiniti G25 still has the beans to get you going, even though it's a bit slower than the double-shot-of-espresso Infiniti G37 sedan. With the G25's 218-horsepower V6, you can pass more gas stations than you'd guess, yet it still has the energy you expect from a V6 engineered by Nissan. Meanwhile, the G chassis gives you the same thrill when it's heeled over in a corner and the same sense of pride when you see it in the parking lot. Besides saving you a little money at the gas pump, the G25 also saves you money up front, since its MSRP is $2,600 less than the Infiniti G37.

Think of the G25 as a single shot of espresso, not a sellout to decaf.

Among sporty sedans with luxury leanings in the Infiniti G25's market segment, the BMW 3 Series remains a perennial favorite. The entry-level BMW 328i is priced right there with the Infiniti, as is the Audi A4 2.0T. If performance isn't as important as comfort and features, the Hyundai Genesis or Mercedes-Benz C-Class will probably be more to your liking. Whichever way you might be leaning, we suggest a look at the 2011 Infiniti G25. You give up a little, but you get to keep the attitude.

Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan Overview

The Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan is offered in the following submodels: G Sedan. Available styles include G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G25 Journey 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A), G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5 6cyl 7A), G37x Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M), G25 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A), G37x Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and G37 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

