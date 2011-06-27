Vehicle overview

Getting the most bang for your buck is rarely the most important aspect of a luxury car purchase. There's always going to be that unquantifiable X-factor, whether it's styling, perceived quality or the fact that it'll make your brother really jealous. Yet for those who would like to get the most power and the most stuff for the least amount of coin, the Infiniti G Sedan is a go-to choice.

For 2011, the new G25 trim level increases the G sedan's value proposition even further. While the 328-horsepower G37 provides rapid acceleration that similarly priced competitors simply can't match, it might be a case of overkill for many of its customers. To compensate, the 2011 Infiniti G25 features a 218-hp V6 that should prove to be just enough for most while also getting slightly better fuel economy. Thankfully, Infiniti didn't skimp on the equipment, as the G25 Journey trim level comes with the same abundant goodies as are standard on the G37. There will be a base G25, but it exists mostly to achieve an advertisement-friendly price point.

Also shared between both models is the G's engaging driving experience. Power will obviously differ, but the G is renowned for its compelling handling sourced from a platform shared with the Nissan Z car. Opting for the G37's Sport package enhances the G's talent around the corners.

Whether you go with the invigorating G37 or the more frugal G25, the 2011 Infiniti G Sedan indeed provides a lot of bang for your buck in terms of performance, space, luxury, convenience and high-tech features. Some other vehicles in its price range include the 2011 Acura TSX and TL, 2011 Audi A4, 2011 Cadillac CTS, 2011 Hyundai Genesis, Lexus IS and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, but none offer the same value with such a compelling driving experience as Infiniti's sport sedan.

If value matters less to you, certainly the BMW 3 Series remains the top sport sedan choice, while some of the G's aforementioned competitors give off a more luxurious vibe. Yet whatever your luxury-car X-factor may be, the 2011 Infiniti G25 and G37 are worth your consideration.