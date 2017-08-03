Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me

2,222 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Q50 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,222 listings
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport

    24,661 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $26,999

    $5,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    24,197 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $5,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    26,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,499

    $4,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    30,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $4,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    19,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $2,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

    29,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,976

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400

    31,696 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $28,999

    $4,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport

    45,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,700

    $4,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

    16,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,836

    $3,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    37,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,789

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport

    10,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,939

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium

    41,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,450

    $3,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport

    29,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $3,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    36,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $7,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    41,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,985

    $3,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium

    31,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,985

    $3,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

    12,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,939

    $2,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

    34,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,991

    $4,469 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q50 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,222 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
  4. Used 2017 INFINITI Q50

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q50

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q50
Overall Consumer Rating
4.221 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Q50, Slicing Through the Wind
Q50 live,03/08/2017
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This is a great car. I've been an owner for about 2 months and I absolutely love the car. Great acceleration, minimal shift shock and dynamic breaking without the dramatic nose dive. When you start the engine it doesn't sound so luxurious, but levels out after the fluids start mixing. Not a problem, but something that you notice. Not much head room unless you lower the seats and a small trunk that's "about" the same as its competitors. I love the Infiniti InTouch system and the ability to utilize your cell phone for many out of car features. There's power in the pedal. You may want to be a little easy when you use the Sport Mode as it will give you what you asked for. Comes with Run Flat tires and no spare just so you know. Still a great car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
Q50
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI Q50 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings