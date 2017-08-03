Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me
- 24,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$26,999$5,575 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6709 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8HM836904
Stock: M306613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,197 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,995$5,271 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR4HM831148
Stock: 831148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,499$4,210 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR1HM839580
Stock: 9580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 30,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,990$4,256 Below Market
Baron Motorsports - Great Neck / New York
Visit Baron Motorsports online at www.baronmotorsports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-590-3580 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8HM835185
Stock: 20033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$24,500$2,846 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn - Oak Lawn / Illinois
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium AWD Drivers Assistance, Premium Plus Pkg, Leather Black Obsidian 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 300hp AWD *One Owner*, *Garage Kept*, *Clean Carfax*, *Handsfree Bluetooth*, *Back Up Camera*, *USB Port*, *Moonroof*, *Leather*, *Navigation*, *Heated Seats*, *HID Headlights*, *Dealer Maintained*, *Low Miles*, *Priced to Sell Fast*, *No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing*, 16 Speakers, 3.0t Premium Plus Package, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Link, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Collision Intervention, Blind-Spot Warning, BOSE Centerpoint Simulated Surround, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Emergency Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine Maple Wood Accent, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, INFINITI Studio on Wheels by Bose, Leather Seating Package, Leather-Appointed Seating, Maple Wood Accent Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Wheel, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Remote Engine Start, 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Original MSRP was $49,635, 16 Speakers, 3.0t Premium Plus Package, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Link, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Collision Intervention, Blind-Spot Warning, BOSE Centerpoint Simulated Surround, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Emergency Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine Maple Wood Accent, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, INFINITI Studio on Wheels by Bose, Leather Seating Package, Leather-Appointed Seating, Maple Wood Accent Package, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Wheel, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Remote Engine Start. Deal with the best! Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn-South Chicagoland’s # 1 Honda Dealer-Over 500 Vehicles in stock! Family owned since 1931-Call now for a great deal on this spectacular pre-owned vehicle -Don’t Hesitate-Call Now! Please Note: We strongly urge that you call us at the number listed (rather than emailing), and to definitely call us before you come in (just to make sure that we still have the vehicle that you are interested in) !!! We invite you to GOOGLE us as well, to see the many
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7HM831676
Stock: PTC0045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,976
P.M. Standley Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! PM Standley Motorcars Certified Unit Comes With A FREE 3 Year 100,000 Mile Limited Power Train Warranty To Enhance Your Worry Free Car Buying Experience!Signature Series Edition, All Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Dual Power and Dual Heated Leather Bucket Seating, Rear Camera, Bluetooth For Phone, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Stereo, Rain Sensing Wipers, Multi Zone A/C,, Keyless Start Feature, All Power Accessories, One Owner Accident Free CarFax and More!PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - ALL CERTIFIED SUPERSTORE ...WHERE A COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND BUYING EXPERIENCE AWAITS! AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS, OUR ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU'VE EVER EXPERIENCED. COME IN & LET US SHOW YOU WHAT 75 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE CAN DO FOR YOU! OUR 100,000 SQUARE FOOT ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER HOUSES HUNDREDS OF THE FINEST CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARS, TRUCKS & LOADED SUVs IN THE COUNTRY AT THE VERY BEST PRICES ON THE MARKET. EVERY VEHICLE WE OFFER FOR SALE GOES THROUGH OUR HUGE 40 BAY STATE-OF-THE-ART SERVICE CENTER & IS COMPLETELY READY FOR YOUR WORRY FREE NEEDS. OUR CERTIFIED INVENTORY COMES WITH OUR AMAZING EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND AUTO BUYING. WE HAVE THE VERY BEST FINANCING RATES IN THE COUNTRY AS WELL AS THE BEST IN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES, MAINTENANCE PLANS & VEHICLE UPGRADES ...RIGHT HERE ON SITE AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS! GO ONLINE AT PMSTANDLEY.COM OR GIVE US A CALL AT 844-338-9572 & LET US HANDLE ALL OF YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS TODAY. PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - AN AMERICAN TRADITION SINCE 1944*All Vehicles Subject To Registration, Tax, Title and Licensing Fees As Well As Documentation and Vehicle Preparation Fees*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8HM837440
Stock: HM837440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 31,696 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$28,999$4,301 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6702 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7AP7HM850697
Stock: B304387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 45,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,700$4,686 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL! MORE PICS AND INFO COMING SOON!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP8HM731956
Stock: IC1956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 16,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,836$3,748 Below Market
BMW Certified Pre-Owned Nashville - Nashville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP0HM740876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,789
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WHEAT, PREMIUM LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES, WHEAT, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING, BLACK OBSIDIAN, [X02] MAPLE WOOD ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Genuine Maple Wood Accent, [X01] LEATHER SEATING PACKAGE -inc: driver seat power lumbar support, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [P03] 3.0T PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, center armrest pass-thru, Memory System For Driver's Seat, mirrors and steering wheel, Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Link, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, lane guidance and 3-D building graphics, INFINITI Connection telematics system including (subscription required), navi synchronized adaptive shift control, SiriusXM Traffic including real-time traffic (subscription required) information, voice recognition for navigation functions, including 1 shot voice destination entry, Heated Steering Wheel, [N10] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [F01] DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Blind-Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Back-Up Collision Intervention, cross traffic alert, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, front and rear parking sensors, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS. This INFINITI Q50 has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium The Envy of Your Friends *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/55R17 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability -inc: Bose performance series 16-speaker (-10) premium audio system, Bose Centerpoint simulated surround, speed-sensitive volume control, 2 USB connection ports play music for iPod interface and other compatible devices, auxiliary audio controls, SiriusXM satellite radio and HD Radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Voice Activation, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Leatherette Seating Surfaces.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP2HM732911
Stock: PHM732911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 10,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,939
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP6HM736315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,450$3,889 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid 4dr Base features a V6 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a graphite Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black Obsidian 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid AWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift V6 V6.26/30 City/Highway MPG - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR6HM900002
Stock: 900002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 29,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,990$3,741 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR4HM833935
Stock: 3935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 36,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,995$7,678 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR5HM831935
Stock: s831935s
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,985$3,715 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7ARXHM830201
Stock: Q0758-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 31,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,985$3,314 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7ARXHM830117
Stock: 6426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 12,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,939$2,800 Below Market
Fort Mill Ford - Fort Mill / South Carolina
KBB.com 10 Best Luxury Cars Under $35,000. Only 12,173 Miles! Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This INFINITI Q50 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering it's polished transmission. GRAPHITE, PREMIUM LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES, GRAPHITE SHADOW, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This INFINITI Q50 Comes Equipped with These Options *[L95] CARGO PACKAGE (L95) -inc: Cargo Net, First Aid Kit, Carpeted Trunk Mat , [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Wheels: 17" Bright Finish Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Many standard high-tech electronics and safety features; available turbocharged V6 engines deliver strong performance; roomy trunk for the small luxury sedan class* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fort Mill Ford located at 801 Gold Hill Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29708 can get you a reliable Q50 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR7HM839082
Stock: BHM839082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 34,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,991$4,469 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 INFINITI Q50 4dr SIGNATURE EDITIONSEDAN 4 DR features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3HM838088
Stock: 995926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
