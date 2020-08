Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe for Sale Near Me

HGreg.com - Doral / Florida

Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Bluetooth Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation Package, NavWeather Reports & NavTraffic w/Real-Time Info, Power Sliding Moonroof w/Tilt, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 5557 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Muscular V6 engine; sharp handling; strong brakes; user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds * The INFINITI Q60 is the right choice for those looking for the ultimate in sporty luxury. The Q60's 3.7 liter V6 unleashes 328-hp and features exclusive VVEL technology that continually tunes valve lift and timing for quicker response and broader torque curve, even while improving fuel economy and emissions. IPL models feature a 348-hp 3.7-liter IPL-tuned V6 with 276 lb-ft of torque. The high 7th gear allows lower-rpm cruising for greater fuel efficiency. Shift through all seven seamlessly in automatic mode, or switch into manual with Downshift Rev Matching and use the available solid-magnesium paddle shifters for a more hands-on connection. Or opt for the 6-speed manual transmission and take direct control for max performance. The unique collaboration of INFINITI designers and engineers created the Q60's massive 14-inch front rotors and sculpted 4-piston front calipers that grab faster and with more finite control than a sliding caliper design. Press the brake pedal and you will feel their precise feedback and gain a greater sense of power and control. From the glow of the gauges and knobs, to the designed feel of every switch and button, the interior unifies elegant, functional design with handcrafted details. In addition, the 11-speaker INFINITI Studio on Wheels by Bose was designed to help music retain its richly-authentic sound. Your INFINITI transforms the reality of traffic with technology that will help effortlessly manage your speed and maintain your distance to the car ahead. When traffic slows, Intelligent Cruise Control will automatically slow your vehicle to help maintain a safe distance, then resume your set cruising speed when traffic clears.y Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey with USB Inputs, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking sensors .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: JN1CV6EK0FM870752

Stock: 332501

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-13-2019