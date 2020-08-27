Used 2008 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me
- 176,586 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,400$1,283 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
2008 INFINITI G35 X in Grey, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, 17" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3/WMA Playback, Anti-Glare Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Audio Stage, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, INFINITI iPod Interface System, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Entry/Exit Assist, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding/Tilt Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, 17" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3/WMA Playback, Anti-Glare Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Audio Stage, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, INFINITI iPod Interface System, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Entry/Exit Assist, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding/Tilt Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F48M275504
Stock: H17210A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 177,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,341$2,008 Below Market
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F48M277446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,511 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995
Prestige Motor Sales - Malden / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E48M211941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,314
Audi Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Silver 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey w/ Navigation RWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V One Owner Car Fax, G35 Journey w/ Navigation, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 9.3GB Music Hard Drive, Anti-Glare Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, Driver's Audio Stage, Heated Front Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, INFINITI iPod Interface System, INFINITI Navigation System (HDD), Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation Package, Power Entry/Exit Assist, Power Sliding/Tilt Glass Moonroof, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Premium Package, Rearview Monitor, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E98M216178
Stock: 8M216178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 167,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,999$900 Below Market
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
Priced below NADA Retail!!! What a value... This lush Sedan with its grippy AWD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you* Dare to compare!! Safety equipment includes: ABS Xenon headlights Traction control Curtain airbags Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats Power locks Power windows Heated seats Auto... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Ina * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F28M274156
Stock: 8M274156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 102,408 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,800$914 Below Market
Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have Safety Inspected it and will disclose if there are any known issues with this vehicle. These vehicles are priced aggressively since they may have cosmetic flaws. If you have any questions, please contact us! We're looking forward to meeting you! Price does not include tax , tag, title, $999.95 dealer fee and $249.95 Electronic registration filing fee. These charges represent cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Price does not include dealer added accessories and Lift kits. Pricing is for In Stock Units. By submitting my cell phone number to Jim Browne Chevrolet, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase products and services. I am able to Opt-out at any time. Only qualifying vehicles come with Nationwide Lifetime Warranty. See dealer for Exclusions and details.. The features and options listed may not apply to this specific vehicle. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. *NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS ** We pride ourselves in service the ENTIRE Tampa Bay Area including Tampa, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, Bradenton, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Land O Lakes and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E88M216172
Stock: DP2172A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 142,006 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,995$521 Below Market
Gordie Boucher Lincoln of West Allis - West Allis / Wisconsin
Value Priced to Move - New Rear Brakes and Calipers - Fresh Oil Change w/ New Air Filters - Alloy Wheels - Bluetooth - Backup Camera - Sunroof/Moonroof - Leather Seats - Moonroof - Navigation System - Power Package - Heated Seats - Steering Wheel Controls - BOSE * This Desert Platinum 2008 INFINITI G35 X has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Lincoln of West Allis ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! 3 Oil Changes and more...a $1000 value! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F18M255601
Stock: PA9364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 163,457 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,999$428 Below Market
Paul Miller Ford - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F58M278217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,180 miles
$14,998
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F88M279331
Stock: 19145982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,085 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,491
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, SUN ROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 4X4, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, PUSH BUTTON START, LED LIGHTS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, V-6, Automatic Headlamps, LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER !, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, 17 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3/WMA Playback, CD player, MP3 decoder, Power driver seat, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.2008 INFINITI G35 Platinum Graphite X AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F38M263988
Stock: LR103216B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 142,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,153
Bob Rohrman Subaru - Lafayette / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2008 INFINITI White AWD G35 X 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, USB Port. 17 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3/WMA Playback, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Bob Rohrman Subaru is Indiana's #1 volume Subaru dealer! We are the visible choice for all your new Subaru and used vehicle needs, automobile finance, vehicle service and repair, and Subaru parts provider. Buy Subaru and keep Lafayette Driving! Check out our impressive selection of New, Used, Pre-owned, and Certified vehicles, both foreign and domestic, with some under $10k and under $5k. 1600 South Creasy Lane Lafayette, IN 47905 phone (888) 904-1256. All preowned vehicle prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are based on the current market value. Since prices vary based on supply and age you can find the price today at bobrohrmansubaru.com. Online prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are subject to $399 dealer preparation, $199 documentation and $30 title fees, and your local taxes. Local taxes are based on the purchaser’s state, city, and county of residence. Residence location is determined by supporting documents provided by the purchaser.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F68M268652
Stock: TT3653A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 123,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2008 INFINITI G35 Journey CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey RWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61EX8M200958
Stock: T200958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 113,616 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$8,995
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Contact Gerald Subaru today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan x. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. This low mileage INFINITI G35 Sedan has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI G35 Sedan x.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61FX8M271571
Stock: 320204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 103,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
Journey trim. Leather, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The G35 didn't gingerly dip its toe into the entry-level luxury sport sedan/coupe waters. Rather, it took a flying leap, did a cannonball and splashed cold water all over the BMW 3 Series.". Automobile Magazine All-Star. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating.OUR OFFERINGSAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E68M225355
Stock: UM225355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 113,880 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,498
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [P01] Premium Pkg [U01] Infiniti Navigation Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System [N93] Trunk Cargo Net Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan x is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD INFINITI G35 Sedan x. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD INFINITI is in a class of its own. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven INFINITI G35 Sedan. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI G35 Sedan x. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this INFINITI G35 Sedan as past service records are included. The interior of this INFINITI G35 Sedan x has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2008INFINITIG35 Sedanx. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This INFINITI G35 Sedan x has them all. More information about the 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan: INFINITI's 2008 G35 sedan and G37 coupe are quite different in appearance yet have a similar, sharp-edged character that lends priority to performance over comfort. That's not to say that their interiors aren't well-appointed; both models come with great seats, an elegant interior with nice materials, and very impressive audio systems. Both G models stand out for offering overall performance near the top of its class, when compared with other V6 sport sedans and coupes in its price range. The new coupe manages to step up its performance capabilities without reducing driver comfort, with a rear limited-slip differential, 4-Wheel Active Steer system, and Sport Brakes on the options list. Strengths of this model include Performance, available performance and technology options., and attractive interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F58M268030
Stock: 8M268030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 78,545 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
Black Obsidian, AWD 2008 Infiniti G35x- Clean auto check, Leather, Sunroof, Superb Condition!! Ultimate Rides is a local family owned business for over 20 years and service all makes and models. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit be sure to take advantage of our competitive interest rates. We also have flexible terms to match your budget.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F78M271480
Stock: 1033N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 134,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration - active charcoal|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity|Auxiliary audio input - MP3|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 13.0|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.3|Rear brake diameter - 13.0|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.6|Armrests - rear center folding with storage and pass-thru|Center console trim - alloy|Dash trim - alloy|Door trim - alloy leather|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - alloy leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Push-button start|Reading lights - front rear|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Limited slip differential - rear|Grille color - chrome|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - tire fill alert|Front fog lights|Headlights - HID/Xenon auto off auto on|Side mirror adjustments - power|Active head restraints - dual front|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Emergency interior trunk release|First aid kit|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport|Passenger seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Passenger seat power adjustments - height 8|Rear headrests - integrated 2|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Rolling code security - key remote|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire load rating - 95|Tire speed rating - W|Tire type - performance|Wheels - painted alloy|Front wipers - speed sensitive variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E38M224776
Stock: 8M224776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 86,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,994
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Get behind the wheel of our 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey Sedan shown in Platinum Graphite! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 producing 306hp and paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. You'll enjoy responsive handling, impressive acceleration, and near 24mpg on the open road with this Rear Wheel Drive Sedan! Admire the sporty sophistication that exudes from this INFINITI G35 Journey with its 17-inch alloy wheels and xenon headlights. The Journey cabin rewards you with a sunroof, keyless ignition, automatic climate control, heated power adjustable front seats on leather, a multi-function display, full-color navigation and a fantastic audio system. INFINITI also incorporated a number of advanced technologies, including something called advanced suspension geometry, which is designed to give the driver better control and a greater feel for the road when behind the wheel. Superior overall balance further helps the G35's handling and responsiveness. This well-maintained sedan is not going to last on our lot. Claim it for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E68M212363
Stock: 212363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-06-2020
