Used 2008 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [P01] Premium Pkg [U01] Infiniti Navigation Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System [N93] Trunk Cargo Net Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan x is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD INFINITI G35 Sedan x. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD INFINITI is in a class of its own. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven INFINITI G35 Sedan. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI G35 Sedan x. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this INFINITI G35 Sedan as past service records are included. The interior of this INFINITI G35 Sedan x has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2008INFINITIG35 Sedanx. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This INFINITI G35 Sedan x has them all. More information about the 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan: INFINITI's 2008 G35 sedan and G37 coupe are quite different in appearance yet have a similar, sharp-edged character that lends priority to performance over comfort. That's not to say that their interiors aren't well-appointed; both models come with great seats, an elegant interior with nice materials, and very impressive audio systems. Both G models stand out for offering overall performance near the top of its class, when compared with other V6 sport sedans and coupes in its price range. The new coupe manages to step up its performance capabilities without reducing driver comfort, with a rear limited-slip differential, 4-Wheel Active Steer system, and Sport Brakes on the options list. Strengths of this model include Performance, available performance and technology options., and attractive interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKBV61F58M268030

Stock: 8M268030

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020