Used 2008 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois

2008 INFINITI G35 X in Grey, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, 17" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3/WMA Playback, Anti-Glare Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Audio Stage, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, INFINITI iPod Interface System, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Entry/Exit Assist, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding/Tilt Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, 17" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3/WMA Playback, Anti-Glare Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Audio Stage, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, INFINITI iPod Interface System, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Entry/Exit Assist, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding/Tilt Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKBV61F48M275504

Stock: H17210A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020