Used 2003 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me
- 149,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900$1,828 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This INFINITI G35 Coupe also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Compass And Temperature Display, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI G35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E23M205865
Stock: 122646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 185,145 miles2 Accidents, 10 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950$373 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2003 INFINITI G35 Coupe 2dr Base features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a Graphite Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces, Passenger door bin Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI G35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E83M223366
Stock: 729A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- 155,436 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,927
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Black 2003 INFINITI G35 Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Package, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, 2D Coupe, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI G35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E13M207297
Stock: S34407C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 166,571 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Salem Autosports - Trevor / Wisconsin
Visit Salem Autosports online at www.salemautosports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 262-862-9100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI G35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51E63M333756
Stock: 333756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,831 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,848
Hollywood Motor Company - Saint Louis / Missouri
**Heated Leather Seats**Upgraded BOSE SoundSystem****SUNROOF***REDUCED TO MOVE**** $6848 *** 90 DAY/3000 MILES WARRANTY INCLUDED **** Hollywood Motor Co. vehicles are thoroughlyinspected and reconditioned to the highest level and are sold with a 90day/3000 mile limited warranty and there’s financing for everyone with rates aslow as 1.99% with approved credit!**FEATURES:Leather Seats**Heated Seats**Dual Power Seats**UpgradedBOSE Sound System**AM/FM Stereo**6 Disc CD Changer**Steering Wheel AudioControls**On Star**Dual Climate Control**Rear A/C Controls**Power Sunroof**PowerWindows**Power Locks**Alloy Wheels** Hollywood Motor Company has been helping people purchase vehicles while rebuilding their credit since 1977. We work with our customers through out all aspects of the process. Credit problems can be overcome with one of many different programs we have to offer here at Hollywood Motor Company. All of our lenders report to credit agencies and will help rebuild your credit.Our huge selection of quality vehicles makes finding your next ride easy and affordable. We have a full selection of cars trucks suv's and minivans to choose from. Our professional sales staff will be with you every step of the way and will make certain you are offered a no pressure experience. Hollywood Motor Company has a huge state of the art service department. All vehicles are state safety inspected and come with a warranty.Call us today at 314-423-0033!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI G35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51E63M020254
Stock: R11065RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,091 miles
$8,399
Courtesy Chevrolet Buick GMC - Kingsport / Tennessee
2003 INFINITI G35 Diamond Graphite Metallic Local Trade, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Cass w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Autochanger, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveThis vehicle has been through an extensive multi point inspection by an ASE Certified Technicians. Oil and oil filter have been changed. All services deemed necessary have been done for the appropriate mileage interval of this vehicle. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage. Buy with confidence. Family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at:http://www.fairwayfordofkingsport.com/financing/application-short.htmFree CARFAX report. Large Tri-Cities Used Car Super Store serving East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Call Fairway Ford in Kingsport TN today. Proudly serving customers for over 45 years. Serving the Kingsport, Johnson City, Greenville, Bristol, Elizabethton, TN, Abingdon, VA, Asheville, NC and the entire Tri-Cities area.There's only one way. The Fairway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI G35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E73M219910
Stock: 43T20K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 35,913 miles
$10,900
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E34M303126
Stock: D303126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
Sun/Moon Roof, Heated Seats, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG2004 Desert Platinum Metallic INFINITI 4D Sedan G35 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VVisit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51E64M110943
Stock: STK110943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 85,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,430
North Park Toyota of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Gold, Willow w/Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 2004 INFINITI G35 4D Sedan Odometer is 50176 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51E44M608168
Stock: UM608168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 97,412 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **3.5 V6 GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2004 INFINITI G35 Base RWD Luxury Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E44M815333
Stock: 30767A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 181,939 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Mills Buick - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.2004 INFINITI G35 X AWD Diamond Graphite MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F14M707829
Stock: 4T200195C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 140,576 miles
$6,193
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Premium Pkg W/Full-Size Spare Tire Infiniti Navigation Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System Trunk Mat W/Full-Size Spare Tire Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2004 INFINITI G35 Sedan w/Leather. The G35 Sedan w/Leather has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 140,576mi put on this INFINITI. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This INFINITI G35 Sedan is so immaculate it is practically new. The INFINITI G35 Sedan w/Leather will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51E54M619583
Stock: 4M619583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2004 Infiniti G35 ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E14M822742
Stock: SA1132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 190,025 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250
Deery Brothers Chevrolet - Pleasant Hill / Iowa
Silver 2004 INFINITI G35 X AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VPLEASANT PEOPLE! PLEASANT PRICING! ONLY IN PLEASANT HILL!!! Recent Arrival!EXPERIENCE THE PLEASANT SIDE OF CHEVROLET.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F74M709486
Stock: P5298B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 169,239 miles
$4,500
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
NICE local Trade-In**, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Compass, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.2004 INFINITI G35 X 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51FX4M701527
Stock: G20767A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 161,653 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,980
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
G35 trim. Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels. AND MORE!VISIT US TODAYAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says Fast, stylish and relatively affordable.. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Under $35,000. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Emergency Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Front Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, Compact Spare Tire, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E84M807199
Stock: X185243A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 179,482 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,400
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.AWD / 4X4 / 4WD, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Backup Camera, G35 X, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Black Obsidian, Wheat w/Leather Seat Trim, 17 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/MP3 Playback/RDS w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2005 INFINITI G35 Black Obsidian
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F15M313412
Stock: B026309B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 198,308 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,400$532 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 INFINITI G35 Sedan 4dr G35x 4dr Sedan AWD Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F95M313058
Stock: AAW-313058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
