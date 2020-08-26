Used 2003 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado

Premium Pkg W/Full-Size Spare Tire Infiniti Navigation Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System Trunk Mat W/Full-Size Spare Tire Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2004 INFINITI G35 Sedan w/Leather. The G35 Sedan w/Leather has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 140,576mi put on this INFINITI. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This INFINITI G35 Sedan is so immaculate it is practically new. The INFINITI G35 Sedan w/Leather will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKCV51E54M619583

Stock: 4M619583

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020