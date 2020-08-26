Used 2003 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

88 listings
G35 Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    149,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    $1,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Black
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    185,145 miles
    2 Accidents, 10 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Black
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    155,436 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,927

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    166,571 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Black
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    125,831 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,848

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    121,091 miles

    $8,399

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Light Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    35,913 miles

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    111,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    85,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,430

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    97,412 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    181,939 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    140,576 miles

    $6,193

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    190,025 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    169,239 miles

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    161,653 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    179,482 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    198,308 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,400

    $532 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 88 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G35

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8862 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Best dollar for dollar vehicle on the market
mbohn2,04/13/2013
There are known flaws with any vehicle on the market. The 1st gen G35 is known for the AC/Radio control going out, which is not all that big of a deal to have to fix if you know what your doing. With that being said, I bought my 2003 G35 sedan in mid 2012 with 154,000 miles on it. Very high milage for a used car, so I expected to have some problems. The first thing I did was change every drop of fluid in the car, spark plugs, brake pads, wiper blades, ect. to ensure everything would be in good working order, and the car hasnt let me down yet. A respectable 260 HP gets you up and moving to your cruising speed. It has an extremely comfortable cabin with plenty of room for all.
