Consumer Rating
(23)
2016 INFINITI Q50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many standard high-tech electronics and safety features
  • strong available turbocharged V6 engines
  • nicely detailed interior
  • roomy trunk.
  • Infotainment system's steep learning curve
  • hybrid model is not recommended for a variety of reasons.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The conventionally powered 2016 Infiniti Q50 ranks as one of the sportier luxury sedans in the class, but the Q50 Hybrid receives comparably poor ratings. We caution shoppers to choose wisely among them as well as options that may affect how the car drives. Learn more about the 2016 Infiniti Q50 and its changes to powertrains and suspension tuning this year.

Vehicle overview

Because the 2016 Infiniti Q50 doesn't have as much brand recognition or deep-pocketed marketing backing it as its German competitors, you might overlook the Q50 if you're in the market for a small luxury sport sedan. It would be a mistake to do so, though, as few rivals can match the Q50's high-quality interior, sensational handling and powerful engines at its price point. For 2016, the Q50 gets a multitude of changes that make it easier to recommend than ever before.

The most attention-grabbing change is the introduction of three new engines, all of which are turbocharged. The Q50 will finally be available with a four-cylinder engine, which will likely lower the price of entry to the brand and keep the Q50 competitive for maximum fuel economy. The standard turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes slightly less horsepower than the Q50's previous naturally aspirated 3.7-liter engine, but promises better fuel economy and perhaps quicker acceleration thanks to its enhanced torque output. Infiniti seems to be happy with the warm reception its Eau Rouge concept received, as the Q50 can now be ordered with a high-output V6. The Q50 Red Sport 400 isn't stuffed with the heart of the Nissan GT-R (as on the Eau Rouge), but the Q50's 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque is more than rivals make without being a full-fledged sports variant like a BMW M3.

The 2016 Q50's refinements aren't limited to engine choices. One major change is to Infiniti's highly touted Direct Adaptive Steering system, which we have found unnerving in the past. With DAS, the steering wheel isn't connected to the wheels at all, instead relying on a number of sensors to translate steering input to wheel direction. In prior testing, we found the system was easily confused in corners and produced unpredictable vehicular movements. Infiniti promises the revised system offers greater steering wheel feedback, along with a set of selectable steering modes, however.

Rounding out the list of dynamic upgrades are driver-adjustable suspension dampers, available in certain V6 models. In earlier Q50s, we found the combination of a sport suspension and run-flat tires to be unnecessarily harsh for this type of car. The new adjustable setup allows drivers to tailor the ride to their tastes, from a comfort-oriented normal setting to the corner-happy Sport+ mode.

The 2016 Infiniti Q50's myriad improvements help make it one of the more compelling entries in the compact luxury sedan class. However, there are a few very strong competitors also worth your consideration. The sporty 2016 BMW 3 Series is available with several engines that range from an economical diesel to a powerful turbocharged six-cylinder. For prestige, it's hard to beat the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which boasts an impeccably trimmed cabin. There's also the 2016 Cadillac ATS for maximum handling thrills or the 2016 Acura TLX if you want a more understated approach to luxury and performance. Overall, though, we think the revised Q50 is a worthy pick for the small luxury sedan class.

2016 INFINITI Q50 models

The 2016 Infiniti Q50 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sport sedan that is offered in six trims: 2.0T, 2.0T Premium, 3.0T Premium, Sport, Red Sport 400 and Hybrid Premium. All-wheel drive (AWD) is also available for each trim.

Standard features for the Q50 2.0T include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, dual chrome exhaust tips, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, column-mounted shift paddles, rear air vents, a rearview camera, twin touchscreen displays, Infiniti's InTouch infotainment system, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, two USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and HD radio.

The 2.0T Premium and 3.0T Premium are equipped identically, with the 3.0T powered by a V6 engine rather than the 2.0T's four-cylinder. They both come with the 2.0T's features as well as a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Leather upholstery is optional.

On top of 3.0T Premium equipment, the Q50 Sport adds 19-inch wheels, a unique front fascia, adjustable suspension dampers, bigger brakes, leather upholstery and front sport seats with power lumbar, power side adjustments and manual thigh adjustment.

The high-octane Red Sport 400 includes an even more powerful engine, along with brushed exhaust tips and more aggressive summer tires (for RWD models).

Available on all above trims is the Premium Plus package, which adds auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats, power lumbar for the driver seat, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, a navigation system and 60/40-split folding rear seats. The Driver Assistance package is also available and includes automatic wipers, a blind-spot monitor, front and rear collision warning intervention systems and front and rear parking sensors with cross-traffic alert.

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the Hybrid Premium includes all the features from the Premium models with the Driver Assistance  and Premium Plus packages (minus the auto-dimming outside mirrors), leather upholstery and maple wood trim.

All 3.0T and Hybrid models are available with the Technology package, with adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot prevention system, a lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist system, an interior air purifier and a reactive gas pedal that can help minimize wasteful driving.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Infiniti Q50 is thoroughly refreshed this year. There are three new available engines: a turbocharged four-cylinder and two turbocharged V6s. Other changes this year include revised steering and suspension tuning, as well as improvements to the Direct Adaptive Steering system.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Infiniti Q50 is available with one of three engines, all of which are paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional with all engines.

The base 2.0T engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The Q50 3.0T gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A modified version of this engine is used in the Q50 Red Sport 400, and here it churns out 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway) for the rear-wheel-drive 2.0T. The 3.0T gets 22 mpg combined (20/26). All-wheel-drive versions get slightly less.

There's also the Q50 Hybrid. It gets its power from a 3.5-liter V6 that is paired with an electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. >Combined power output is 360 hp, which in Edmunds testing allowed it to reach 60 mph in only 5.3 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 30 mpg combined (28/34) for the rear-wheel-drive Hybrid and slightly less with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Infiniti Q50 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and the Infiniti Connection telematics service with roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle reporting and remote door unlocking.

Driving

We haven't yet tested the Q50 with either of its new engines, but in the past we've praised the outgoing 3.7-liter V6 as being a standout in the class. We hope the new turbocharged engines meet or surpass the high bar set by last year's motor, which offered smooth and decisive acceleration. We've driven the hybrid model enough to know that its drivetrain is prone to unsettling and unpredictable stumbles and lurches. Braking is also divergent, with the gas-only Q50 benefitting from consistent and confident results, while the hybrid suffers from a noticeable lack of smoothness and stability. In our test track panic stops, the hybrid's pedal would sometimes go all the way to the floor. The ride quality also suffered with the hybrid model, with an unusual and objectionable harshness. The Q50, on the other hand, is firm, but still compliant. In terms of handling and steering, the Q50 receives high marks for its quick responses, composed ride and predictable nature.

Interior

There's plenty to like inside the 2016 Infiniti Q50, but there are also a few items to be cautiously aware of at the same time. The interior features fine materials that compare favorably against other luxury cars in this class, and there's enough visual interest to keep it looking fresh. The standard seats can be overly firm, and taller passengers may desire more thigh support. The sport seats remedy these issues with more supportive bolstering and adjustments. Rear seats are roomy enough for taller adults in terms of head- and legroom.

Dominating the dashboard are two central touchscreens that control most systems. The two different displays (one inset with an anti-reflective coating and the other mounted flush and glossy) do look a little awkward together. Operation is also unintuitive, at least in the beginning, as users have to figure out which screen does what and both are prone to washing out in direct sunlight.

Interior pockets, bins and cupholders are adequately sized to stow your personal effects, but they're not as generous as those of a few rivals. Trunk volume for the standard Q50 measures 13.5 cubic feet, which is decent among midsize luxury sedans, but the Q50 Hybrid model's hybrid battery pack reduces that space to 9.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI Q50.

5(78%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.5
23 reviews
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car...understated and unappreciated
Jason S,08/31/2016
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
I have been in the market for a new car for a few months and kept coming back to the Q50S "RS400". This is the best bang for the buck in the industry. It is a rocket!! I was also looking and driving the Lexus GS350 F-Sport, BMW 535i M-sport, Audi A6, MB E400, and I kept coming back to the Infiniti. MSRP was $60,660 every option available and out the door for $52,675 so there is room to negotiate. Good luck finding another vehicle with this much tech and power for that price. Highly recommended!!
The best car I have owned, totally fun to drive
Valerie Adams,11/16/2016
2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
I also own the 750li so I was a little skeptical on the 2016 q50 turbo. I love the handling and this car hugs the road in a way I have not felt before, it is a quiet whisper grabbing the curbs of the road even steep inclines.. This car is a lot a power and bang for the buck include the ease of "total" voice navigation for all the controls. I also love the braking power. It gives total break without the noise or the jerk, very amazing in a 4 cylinder car. I love it and it is worth every penny of the $41k price tag.. I do a lot of interstate and city and I am getting 24.5 miles per gallon. I have saved 52 kg of fuel economy with the 8 months that I have drove the car.. I have put way more miles on this car than I thought that I would.. I am now up to 20k miles, but dang she is beautiful and fun to drive..
Catch me if you can
twin turbo V6 with AWD,09/29/2016
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This is my first Infiniti but it won't be my last, perfect blend of sport and comfort! The power of the V6 twin turbo is amazing given the HP rating, so much quicker than other 300 hp cars I have owned. Guessing its due to the turbos offering torque coming on strong at just 1500 rpms. Maybe it's under rated? Anyway, very happy with nearly everything. Given a magic wand I would ask that blind spot monitoring and other the safety items be standard fare. Also it should be real leather! Sticker was 45k but got it down to just 38.5k.
Best car I've driven in this price range.
Dan,01/22/2017
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
At first I was skeptical about Infiniti in general. I knew that they had the G-35 series which were popular in the 2 door version. I was not impressed by the 4 door models..too small for my taste. When the Q50 3.7 came out my wife leased one and I started driving it occasionally. She absolutely loves it and I fell in love with the Q50 series as well. When the Q50 turbo came out and I had an opportunity to road test one I actually got it that day! It's perfect 2017 Q50 RS 400 twin turbo all wheel drive! What an amazing car for the price. It's a rocket period! Put it in Sport + and you literally need to hold yourself together because by the time you realize what's going on mostly likely the speedometer is way past 100mph. I have no complaints about the car. It has power, looks sharp, comfortable seating, and it has so many option of driving that it's a ball to drive. Mine only has the navigation option and that's it. If you have 50k burning a hole in your pocket give this car a try, you will not regret it!
See all 23 reviews of the 2016 INFINITI Q50
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 INFINITI Q50

Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Overview

The Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 is offered in the following submodels: Q50 Sedan, Q50 RED SPORT 400, Q50 Hybrid. Available styles include 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 INFINITI Q50?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 is priced between $27,888 and$33,000 with odometer readings between 19798 and51673 miles.
  • The Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium is priced between $19,888 and$25,101 with odometer readings between 34598 and81269 miles.
  • The Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium is priced between $17,450 and$20,372 with odometer readings between 35382 and42555 miles.
  • The Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Sport is priced between $23,000 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 32260 and37683 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 INFINITI Q50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 INFINITI Q50 for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2016 Q50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,450 and mileage as low as 19798 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 INFINITI Q50.

Can't find a used 2016 INFINITI Q50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q50 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,952.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,061.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q50 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,813.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,997.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 INFINITI Q50?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI Q50 lease specials

