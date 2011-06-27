  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(143)
2009 INFINITI G37 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular V6 engine, wide range of body styles, sharp handling, strong brakes, easy-to-use high-tech features, attractive price.
  • Coupe's cramped rear seats, convertible's diminished performance, complicated and expensive options structure, engine gets a bit raucous at high rpm.
List Price Range
$7,995 - $9,999
Used G37 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Sport-focused, intelligently designed and attractively priced, the 2009 Infiniti G37 is an excellent choice for an entry-level luxury sport sedan, coupe or convertible.

Vehicle overview

Unification is a wonderful thing. In terms of Infiniti's G37, it applies not only to the union of coupe, sedan and convertible models but also to the line's harmonious blending of performance and luxury. Last year's coupe became the first to wear the G37 badge, owing to its larger and more powerful 3.7-liter V6 engine; the sedan model, however, retained the G35 name, in keeping with its carry-over 3.5-liter V6. Now, with the 2009 sedan also gaining the larger engine and a convertible joining the stable, the lineup is unified under the G37 banner.

Thanks to the ideal weight distribution provided by Nissan's second-generation FM platform, not to mention that brawny V6 power plant, the 2009 Infiniti G37 has performance entrenched in its bloodlines. But the G37 is about far more than just going fast -- it also boasts an attractive cabin, a plethora of high-tech features and a suspension that's supple enough for the daily commute. The G37 is further enhanced this year by a new seven-speed automatic transmission, which promises slightly better fuel economy and acceleration than last year's five-speed.

In a nod to modern trends, the new G37 convertible has a retractable hardtop that flips, folds and stows beneath the trunk lid in less than 30 seconds. Infiniti prides itself on having to add just a quarter-inch to the overall length of the G37 coupe in order to create the convertible. Several convertible-specific features are offered, including standard pop-up roll bars and the Bose Open Air sound system with headrest-mounted speakers. Increased structural bracing reduces body shimmies to just an occasional subtle waggle in the lower cabin when traversing pavement buckles, but the convertible ends up weighing about 450 pounds more than the coupe.

Infiniti's G series was already one of our favorites, and its standing rises even higher considering its improvements for 2009. As usual, however, there are a plethora of great choices in the entry-level luxury segment. BMW's 3 Series, which has also been updated for 2009, remains the gold standard in this class, though the G37 handily outperforms the 328i for about the same price. Other models, such as the Audi A4/A5, Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, have their own particular strengths and are well worth taking for a spin. But the G37 is definitely deserving of your consideration. Its unification of performance, comfort and style is a wonderful thing indeed.

2009 INFINITI G37 models

The 2009 Infiniti G37 is an entry-level luxury sport coupe, sedan or retractable-hardtop convertible offered in four trim levels -- base, Journey, G37x and Sport 6MT -- except for the convertible, which is offered only in base or Sport 6MT trim. The base G37 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels (18s on the coupe), xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, full power accessories, power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Journey trim level adds automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, a six-CD changer and added passenger-seat power adjustments. Stepping up to the G37x all-wheel-drive model adds heated front seats and outside mirrors. The Sport 6MT trim level brings added performance features and the six-speed manual transmission. It comes standard with 18-inch wheels with high-performance tires (19-inch wheels on the coupe), sportier exterior and interior treatments, a limited-slip rear differential, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension and seats with added thigh and torso support.

There are no options available for the base G37. Options for the Journey, G37x and Sport 6MT trim levels are numerous but are available largely in a confusing range of packages. The Premium package includes a moonroof, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, Bluetooth, an upgraded Bose audio system (of which the convertible gets a purpose-built version with headrest-mounted speakers), iPod connectivity and -- for the convertible only -- cooled seats. The Navigation package can be added to the Premium package and includes a hard-drive-based touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic, voice-activated controls, a 9GB music server and a rearview camera. The Technology package, which is only available with the previous packages, includes adaptive cruise control and adaptive headlights. Additional options that are available with various trim levels and packages include four-wheel active steering, a rear spoiler and interior wood trim.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Infiniti G37 lineup now includes a sedan and a retractable-hardtop convertible -- both powered by the 3.7-liter V6 from last year's coupe. Also new for the G37 is all-wheel-drive availability, a seven-speed automatic transmission and self-healing clearcoat paint.

Performance & mpg

Powering all 2009 Infiniti G37s is a potent 3.7-liter V6 that growls with 328 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. Base, Journey and G37x models come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission featuring manual paddle-shift control and rev-matched downshifts. The Sport 6MT comes with an exclusive six-speed manual transmission. G37s are rear-wheel drive except for the new G37x, which is all-wheel drive.

In testing, an automatic G37 Journey sedan sprinted to 60 mph in a remarkably swift 5.4 seconds; the heavier convertible took a bit longer at 6.0 seconds. For G37s equipped with an automatic transmission, fuel economy rings in at an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving; Sport 6MTs have 1 mpg less across the board. The convertible loses an additional mile per gallon relative to its sedan/coupe equivalents in both city and highway driving, and the all-wheel-drive G37x registers 18/25/20 mpg.

Safety

The entire 2009 Infiniti G37 line comes standard with stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints for the front seats. Added safety equipment is included with the optional Technology package, which includes adaptive headlights and pre-crash seatbelts that use the cruise control sensors to detect an impending impact and then automatically pre-tension. Convertibles have standard pop-up roll bars.

In government crash testing, the G37 sedan was awarded a perfect five stars for frontal impact protection for the driver, as well as for side impact protection for all occupants. Frontal impact protection for the front passenger earned it four stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't reported on the G37, but last year's G35 sedan scores should still apply. That car received a top score of "Good" for protection of occupants in both frontal offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

The 2009 Infiniti G37's big V6 serves up thrilling acceleration, but we're not fans of the coarse noises it makes at higher engine speeds. We can't complain about the G's handling, however. This well-sorted Infiniti attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet it remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Think of it as a world-class athlete in evening wear. Steering feel is commendable, particularly with the quicker of the two available ratios (standard on coupes and convertibles, optional on sedans). This sporty setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering. The same cannot be said for the optional four-wheel active steering, though, which feels artificially light at the helm.

This year's new seven-speed automatic transmission is mostly praiseworthy. Quick gearchanges are at your fingertips via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and downshifts are executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. In testing, however, we've noticed that upshifts, even when in Drive, aren't as smooth as they should be for this class of car. Even so, this year's automatic makes a strong case for itself versus the optional six-speed manual, which has a pleasing bolt-action feel through the gates but is hampered by abrupt clutch engagement.

Interior

The G37 offers user-friendly controls, excellent build quality and a handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium transmission paddle shifters and the Japanese "Washi-paper finish" aluminum trim (or optional wood trim). The front seats are comfortable and well-bolstered, and the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive bolstering, though they may be a bit too snug for larger drivers. Both the sedan and coupe/convertible feel like sports cars wrapped in a luxury car package, but the coupe and convertible, with seats that are mounted slightly lower than the sedan's, feel a bit racier. The optional Bose audio system is excellent, and the convertible's headrest-mounted speakers make it even better.

The G37 sedan offers ample space for rear passengers, with the exception of the narrow center seat, which is mounted rather high, severely compromising headroom and comfort. As expected, the coupe's and convertible's backseats are significantly more cramped than those of the sedan. The coupe's trunk measures a modest 7.4 cubic feet but the rear seatbacks fold down if more space is needed. The sedan's larger trunk accommodates 14 cubic feet of cargo and also includes a center pass-through for longer items. The convertible's trunk will accommodate two golf bags with the top up, but carrying capacity shrinks to about 2 cubic feet (think tissue box and not much more) with the top down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 INFINITI G37.

5(82%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
143 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So great I bought another
rileythecat,03/17/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If I could count all the hours I have spent reading car magazines, online car reviews, shopping for cars, etc., I'm pretty sure it would represent a good year of my life. These countless hours led me to the 2009 Infiniti G37, which I bought new in 2009 for $30k (list price of around $35k). I put 155,000 miles on it, with zero problems except for changing the brakes twice, the battery once, and power locks that sometimes didn't want to cooperate. Never got the locks fixed because it wasn't a big deal. I put new tires on twice, and I highly recommend the Michelin Primacy - great in the rain, and last for 60k miles. I spent a lot of time looking at various replacement options, but none had the combination of power, handling, interior space, quality, and reliability. So I traded it in last month on a 2013 G37. Just yesterday I had a $40,0000 BMW as a rental, and I was very happy to get back into my car. The used G37 is without question the best value out there. I feel bad for all the people paying high 20's or low 30's for a generic car with half the power and quadruple the problems when they could have a year-or-two-old G37 for less money.
G37XS
wmck69,05/14/2011
I must have looked at 20-30 different cars makes and models (Lexus, BMW, Acura) and after 4 months of looking and test drving (and reading all the user review), this was by far the best choice ever made. I wanted the best 4-dr sports car and didn't want to pay the BWM price tag for the same performance and repairs are insane for you BMW owners. It is tight, extremely smooth, it's my little red ferrari. So glad I got the "S" model. The 18" wheels and paddle shifters are awesome.
Best value for your money!
Zach,10/24/2015
x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I purchased my used 2009 G37x sedan in July of 2015. At the time of purchase it had 146,000 miles. I was skeptical of the mileage but after a friend of mine had a good experience with a 2003 G35 that reached 182,000 miles and only sold it because he needed an SUV, I decided to purchase it. After all it was a great deal. The dealer I work at took the car in as a trade in and was asking $11,600 for it. Since I work there I got a deal for $10,000! This the best purchase I have ever made! The car is in great condition with nothing damaged or worn. The VQ37VHR is a very powerful motor. In fact it is the same engine from the Nissan 370z. Along with the AWD this sedan hooks up even in the rain with the traction control off. This is a very quick car not to mention a good looking one. I have had no problems with the car at all. The Bose sound system is great and has a nice balance in sound quality. The Bluetooth works flawlessly every time. I am six feet tall and the seating position is great. Trust me, I am a very picky person and I am not afraid to speak the truth. This car is exceptional. Anyone in the market for a luxury sedan needs to consider this car. It is one of the best values on the market today.
A special car I never thought I would own.
jimstack41,04/05/2011
A friend who owns a used car dealership found my 09 G37x S with the 7 speed auto and paddle shifters at a regional auction. Barely 30,000 miles and a one-owner history! Black on black, 4dr. Nav system, Bose stereo, 18" wheels, All the goodies!. I never thought I would be able to afford this. The price was right and I did the mechanical work, four Michelin MXM4 tires and some detail touch ups. The car is perfect. I am out the door and on the road for $28K. Unbelievable! At my age this is the perfect car. A great combination of performance and luxury. It also is incredibly good looking.
See all 143 reviews of the 2009 INFINITI G37
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2009 INFINITI G37 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 INFINITI G37
More About This Model

When Infiniti introduced its G sedan in 2003, it was clear which luxury automaker the premium brand was targeting. The G35's free-revving six-cylinder engine, rear-wheel-drive platform and responsive handling had traditional Bavarian buyers stopping by their local Infiniti dealer to test-drive the upstart sport sedan. Infiniti quickly added all-wheel drive and a sleek coupe to the G's pedigree, extending its mimic of (and assault on) BMW's 3 Series, but drop-top fans never got a G convertible, even during last year's introduction of the all-new G37. That all changes when the 2009 Infiniti G37 Convertible arrives to stake yet another claim on 3 Series territory.

In a nod to modern trends, the G37 convertible has a retractable hardtop that flips, folds and stows beneath the trunk lid in less than 30 seconds. Infiniti prides itself on having to add just a quarter-inch to the overall length of the G37 coupe in order to create the convertible, and compared to the 3 Series convertible's 4-inch growth over its coupe brother, the G37's near-identical size is impressive. But the thing about folding metal roofs is…they're still metal, and metal weighs more than canvas. So while the G37's exterior dimensions are nearly identical to the coupe, its curb weight swells by 453 pounds (the retractable hardtop Bimmer gains a still-portly 375 pounds).

It's not easy to hide 453 pounds, but the Infiniti engineers did a remarkable job of managing the added weight. A Sport package -- including 19-inch wheels, performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension and more powerful brakes -- gives the G37 convertible unexpected responsiveness and confidence for a 2-ton machine (4,095 pounds). And even the base model riding on standard 18-inch wheels manages its weight in a controlled manner, avoiding excessive wallow or undulation under all but the most aggressive driving circumstances.

Several convertible-specific features are offered on the 2009 Infiniti G37, including standard pop-up roll bars, an optional adaptive climate control system and the Bose Open Air sound system with headrest-mounted speakers. An available mesh wind blocker keeps air buffeting to a minimum at freeway-plus speeds, while increased structural bracing reduces body shimmies to just an occasional subtle waggle in the lower cabin when traversing pavement buckles.

Performance purists will see the convertible's increased weight as a non-negotiable compromise, and in terms of sheer capability they're right. But with 3 Series drop-top sales reaching almost 50 percent of 3 Series coupe sales, it's obvious a market exists for these open cars, even with the unavoidable weight gain and performance hit. Infiniti clearly needed a G37 convertible if it wanted to keep chipping away at the 3. Now it's got one.

Used 2009 INFINITI G37 Overview

The Used 2009 INFINITI G37 is offered in the following submodels: G37 Sedan, G37 Coupe, G37 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), S Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), S Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 INFINITI G37?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 INFINITI G37 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 INFINITI G37 x is priced between $9,995 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 86700 and114851 miles.
  • The Used 2009 INFINITI G37 Base is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 118960 and118960 miles.
  • The Used 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey is priced between $9,999 and$9,999 with odometer readings between 128368 and128368 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 INFINITI G37s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 INFINITI G37 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2009 G37s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 86700 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 INFINITI G37.

Can't find a used 2009 INFINITI G37s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI G37 for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,522.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,214.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI G37 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,659.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 INFINITI G37?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI G37 lease specials

