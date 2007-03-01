Used 2007 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me
- 88,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2007 INFINITI G35 Sedan Journey featuring PREMIUM PKG -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system pwr sliding/tilt glass sunroof w/one-touch open/close & safety reverse Infiniti premium audio system linked driver seat steering wheel & exterior mirror memory 2-way driver lumbar heated front seats heated exterior mirrors Homelink universal transceiver auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass pwr front & rear windows w/one-touch up/down & safety reverse features pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel auto entry/exit assist system, WOOD PKG, PERFORMANCE TIRE & WHEEL PKG, and more. One Owner vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E37M712141
Stock: T7M712141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 206,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,588$2,695 Below Market
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - Clean Carfax! All Wheel Drive! 3.5L V6! Automatic Transmission! Bluetooth! Leather Seats! Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry! Alloy Wheels!'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F37M819781
Stock: JR14875B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 125,088 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,999$799 Below Market
Star Cars - Glen Burnie / Maryland
Clean Carfax, MD State Inspected, Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Warranty Inlcuded!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E37M702967
Stock: 02967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,919 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,539
Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is excited to offer this great 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey in Platinum Graphite Metallic. It's a Local Trade in Excellent condition! Features include, Bluetooth, GPS Navigation System, Leather Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Premium Audio Package, Push-Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Power Mirror Package ...and MORE! We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 17" x 7.5J Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3 Capability, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2007 G35 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Journey INFINITI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E57M728258
Stock: C123188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 109,283 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,950
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61EX7M711049
Stock: 711049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,825 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,970
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Get behind the wheel of our 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey in elegant Platinum Graphite Metallic! At the heart of this stunning sedan is a 3.5 Liter V6 offering 306hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. With this Rear Wheel Drive, you'll enjoy responsive handling, impressive acceleration, and near 24mpg on the open road! Admire the sporty sophistication that exudes from this G35 Journey with its stunning alloy wheels and xenon headlights. Slide inside the luxurious Journey cabin that rewards you with a sunroof and power leather seats. Along with a 7-inch LCD display and a fantastic audio system with a CD changer and auxiliary input jack, you'll be cruising through the city streets with a smile on your face. Creature comforts that you know and love are also here such as keyless ignition, automatic climate control, and cruise control will keep you riding in supreme comfort. INFINITI also incorporated a number of advanced technologies, including something called advanced suspension geometry, which is designed to give the driver better control and a greater feel for the road when behind the wheel. This well-maintained G35 is not going to last on our lot. Claim it for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E47M713959
Stock: LG10462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 150,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Premier Auto - Lawrence / Kansas
Local trade-in. 2 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX AWD Infiniti G37X. Navigation automatic sunroof and much more. NEW TIRES serviced and ready.. Very nice car for year/miles. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!! Visit Premier Auto online at www.premierlawrence.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 785-841-6200 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F37M802351
Stock: 1583-10
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,590
Dublin Mazda - Dublin / California
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 17577 miles below market average!19/26 City/Highway MPG Gray 2007 INFINITI Journey G35 4D Sedan RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V VQOur goal is to have the biggest selection of Used Mazdas in Northern California. But it’s all about quality, so we keep only the finest trade-ins and get rid of the rest, which means you’re always picking from the best. And with Mazda booming in popularity, we get lots of non-Mazda trade-ins, too. Regardless of brand, every used car we offer comes with the Ken Harvey Advantage, your guarantee of quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E27M725852
Stock: 511174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 163,238 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
.FAST & FURIOUS VEHICLE !!!! A MUST SEE *** * HOT...HOT CAR**THE G35 Coupe **LEGENDARY … 3.5L V6 -*Manual* IT HANDLES LIKE IT'S ON RAILS** HARD TO FIND MODEL*SPORT COUPE* MAKE IT YOUR FIRST VEHICLE* TOP OF THE LINE PURE PERFORMANCE !! SMOOTH AS SILK WITH EXTREMELY FUN TO DRIVE & GOOD GAS MILLAGE !! LOOKS & RUNS GREAT ** STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE*** BUT HURRY IT WON'T LAST LONG**** EZ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAIL**CALL 425-745-8500, See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E27M903043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,655 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,951
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
Arrive in luxury, arrive with confidence. Look at this AWD sedan. 2007 Infiniti G35x 4-Door Sedan with a 3.5L V6 engine matted with an AWD automatic 5-Speed transmission. Finished in Black with a Black leather interior. It's an AWD, so you know it will get you through the upcoming weather securely. Arrive in style with these features: Leather Interior, Moon Roof, Sport Mode, Large screen and so much more! Look at the miles, only 10,204 miles per year.All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! At Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. It's The Jordan Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F07M802517
Stock: L2201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 149,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,495
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration - active charcoal|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front|Antenna type - diversity|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.1|Rear brake diameter - 12.1|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.6|Center console trim - leather|Dash trim - alloy|Door trim - alloy|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - alloy leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Easy entry - power rear seat|Multi-function remote - proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Push-button start|Reading lights - front|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo net door pockets front seatback organizer|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Clock|Compass|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Front fog lights|Headlights - HID/Xenon auto on|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Child seat anchors|Emergency interior trunk release|First aid kit|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - integrated 2|Rear seat folding - one-piece|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - upper and lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire prefix - P|Tire profile - 50|Tire type - all season|Tire width - 225|Front wipers - intermittent speed sensitive|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E67M901120
Stock: 7M901120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 126,685 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,785
Mentone Auto Center - Mentone / California
NOTE: Picture may not represent actualvehicle. Price varies based on Trim Levels and Options. All advertised prices plus sales tax license title registration and document fee are valid for financing with APPROVED CREDIT. Prices may be different outside of each advertised periodand do not necessarily reflect cash price at any other time. We are not responsible for typographical technical ormisprint errors.Please contact us directly viaphone or email to verify all information ENGLISH: 909-389-4637ESPANOL: 909-264-0143 EMAIL: sales.mentoneauto@gmail.comLet Mentone Auto Center show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Mentone. We believe fair prices superior service and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers.Our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff is here to help you find the car you deserve priced to fit your budget. We do not offer Buy Here Pay Here Finance Option. With Mentone Auto Center’s EXCLUSIVE relationship with Credit Acceptance Corporation 100% Approval Guaranteed is only valid after verifying the truth in credit application submitted and following verification. We don’t say No to anyone Rest is up to to the Loan applying customer. 1. Proof of Residence (Utility bill phone bill cable bill etc.)2. Proof of Income (Current paystubs social security va benefits etc) with Proof of Income3. Valid Driver’s License4. Title to your trade-in (if applicable)5. Cash Down Payment you are working with (if any)Disclaimer: We advise all customers to check the duration with us on any advertisement or offers posted to make sure it is still valid. We hold the right to void or delete any advertisement or offer without any notification with no fraud intended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E57M706034
Stock: MAC10978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,358 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,788
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Boise - Boise / Idaho
Black 2007 INFINITI G35 X AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V VQ 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD.Odometer is 3388 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F67M821542
Stock: 47241Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 112,280 miles
$7,850
Fuson Cadillac - Terre Haute / Indiana
Red 2007 INFINITI G35 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Alloy wheels, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Appointed Seat Trim. We want to hear you say: 'I found it at Fuson!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E37M901012
Stock: X19214C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 174,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,395
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Brake Assist, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Outlet, Leather Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Emergency Trunk Release, ABS, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Traction Control, Emergency Trunk Release
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F87M819310
Stock: 32749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 117,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2007 INFINITI G35 Coupe 2dr 2dr Automatic features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Diamond Graphite Metallic with a Stone Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E87M902107
Stock: 20664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 148,027 miles
$4,999
Parys Auto Sales - Garland / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E57M704347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,092 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,495$2,446 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E26M707764
Stock: 25530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
