Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 126,145 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$2,732 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXAM456907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,599$1,166 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
[P01] Premium Pkg [X01] Interior Accent Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats [L93] Carpeted Trunk Mat [M92] Trunk Cargo Net Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection [S93] First Aid Kit Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Smoky Quartz This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *** One Owner vehicle... Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported... Leather Interior... Power Moonroof... Heated Seats... Bluetooth Connectivity... Cruise Control... Power Door Locks & Power Windows... Alarm System... Local Trade... Must See! *** CALL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER STEVE NEIDIG AT (727) 412-7875 OR CALL AUTONATION HONDA OF CLEARWATER AT (727) 531-0444! Best of all the price you see is the price you pay... No haggling... No back and forth... No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6APXAM406748
Stock: AM406748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 112,565 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,990$1,145 Below Market
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP0AM202119
Stock: 202119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,420 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR4AM450522
Stock: 13921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,000$541 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** PREMIUM PACKAGE / NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK UP CAMERA / FULLY LOADED / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / HEATED SEATS / HID HEADLIGHTS/ PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE/ A MUST SEE ** original sticker price was $41K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/2056525-2010-infiniti-g37-sedan **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR4AM253446
Stock: I3446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,392 Below Market
Sac Capital Auto Sale - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP4AM407944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,722 miles
$9,340
Scott Clark Toyota - Matthews / North Carolina
Standard & Optional Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours -Jimmy At Scott Clark Toyota our team is committed to earning your business for life! Please call or email us to schedule a test drive or simply stop on in today! **All prices plus tax, tag & administrative fee. Internet price does not include any dealer added accessories**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR9AM250526
Stock: P094309B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 163,117 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$7,250$337 Below Market
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
CLEAN TITLE, HAIL DAMAGE, RWD, 3.7L V6, 163K MILES, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, HID LIGHTS BACKUP CAMERA AND MORE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP4AM403974
Stock: 13868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,969$853 Below Market
JT's Wheels 'N' Deals - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
Fully serviced and inspected. All Wheel Drive. Loaded with all the options. Here at JT's Wheels N Deals we buy all of our inventory off of private owners in and around the Pottstown area. We do not buy from auctions or other dealers. This allows us to meet the previous owners and get to know the vehicles maintenance schedule. All of our vehicles come with a current Pennsylvania State Inspection an It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Trade-in's are welcome! Call us today at 610-326-9000 for a no obligation demonstration and test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8AM451169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,980 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP7AM407095
Stock: 407095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,203$847 Below Market
Mills GM Buick - Baxter / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.2010 INFINITI G37 X AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Graphite ShadowPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6433 miles below market average!ALL PLEASURE NO PRESSURE. For further information visit us at www.millsgm.com or call us at 888-829-3504.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR5AM459715
Stock: 2A200146A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 149,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
AWD, EVERYONE GET'S THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT AT SHEEHY, 1 OWNER, EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- Itâ s Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass VA inspection. See Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR6AM456791
Stock: IX13273A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 80,640 miles
$11,999
Alan Byer Volvo Cars - Syracuse / New York
Premium Package... AWD... Heated Leather Seats... Backup Camera... Sunroof and more! Wrapped in Blue Slate is this clean 2010 Infiniti G37x sedan with only 80,000 low miles. Completley equipped with xenon headlamps, rear sonar system, dual power front seats, dual climate control w/rear air, power adjust steering wheel, dual exhaust tips and more! One owner with a clean Carfax history report and NO ACCIDENTS! Hurry in today for a test drive and please inquire about our affordable Alan Byer Worry-Free Driving Program. See you soon folks! Text/call the Alan Byer Volvo/Cars Mobile Hotline 24/7/365 @ 315-382-9230 with any questions or to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8AM451480
Stock: V2582A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 115,953 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR0AM457063
Stock: m46457063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 74,845 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR5AM452621
Stock: 2000619305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 97,853 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP6AM202478
Stock: 2000622661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 111,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP7AM202294
Stock: 19367234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
PERFECT CONDITION! FULLY LOADED! WELL MAINTAINED! CLEAN CARFAX! NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA AWD BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR HEATED SEATS STABILITY CONTROL SUNROOF PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AUX OUTLET KEY LESS ENTRY NEWER TIRES NO OPEN RECALLS FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR6AM252895
Stock: 3585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
