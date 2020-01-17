Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan for Sale Near Me

35 listings
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    126,145 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $2,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Light Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    145,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,599

    $1,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Yellow
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    112,565 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    141,420 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    115,629 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    109,652 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Light Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    135,722 miles

    $9,340

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    163,117 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,250

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    156,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,969

    $853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Red
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    83,980 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    105,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,203

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    149,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    80,640 miles

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    115,953 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,894

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    74,845 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    97,853 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,590

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey

    111,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x

    97,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details

6 months later.....
captivemind,01/01/2011
Excellent overall. It balances handling, comfort and exceptional value. I looked at all the usual suspects. 3 series, C-Class, Acura, Lexus and found the G37 to represent the best of all these brands. 3.7liter is a rocket on wheels, precision handling when pushed and comfortable in city driving. Exceptional navigation system, very easy use with both voice command and touchscreen. Great driving position. I have about 4k miles and its been very reliable compared to my 2008 Audi A6. Service costs are very reasonable. Good long distance cruiser. Like BMW and Mercedes, G37s are built on independent rear wheel drive platform unlike Lexus ES and Acura TL.
