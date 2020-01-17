Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan for Sale Near Me

Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6AR4AM253446

Stock: I3446

Certified Pre-Owned: No

