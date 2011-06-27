Vehicle overview

Over the years Hyundai has become known for delivering respectable bang for the buck, and this compact crossover is no exception. But in addition to the strengths the brand has built its reputation on, the 2012 Hyundai Tucson offers a couple more unexpected bonuses -- namely distinctive styling and a fun-to-drive factor -- that make it an appealing choice for a small crossover SUV.

Unlike the utilitarian driving experience common to many compact crossovers, time spent behind the wheel of the Tucson can actually be enjoyable. Credit for the Tucson's handling goes to its Euro-tuned suspension and nicely weighted electric power steering. The engine choices aren't quite as special -- a 165-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 176-hp 2.4-liter -- but they're generally competitive for the segment.

If there's one area where the Tucson doesn't shine, it would be its relatively small cabin. Compared to bigger rivals like the Chevy Equinox and the fully redesigned Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Tucson's backseat offers less room and neither slides nor reclines. Cargo room is also significantly less than in those other crossover SUVs. Another issue with the Tucson is a ride quality that some may find to be on the firm side -- especially with the available 18-inch wheels.

As such, the aforementioned larger crossovers would be better choices for families. However, those with less vital size requirements should find the 2012 Hyundai Tucson (as well as its mechanically similar cousin, the Kia Sportage) a keen choice.