Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2012 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy design inside and out
  • simple controls
  • good fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • strong value.
  • Below-average backseat and cargo space
  • firm ride
  • pokey acceleration with base engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Hyundai Tucson might not be as big as its main rivals, but it makes amends with a handsome cabin, an ample list of features, sporty handling and a low price. It's a top pick for a small crossover.

Vehicle overview

Over the years Hyundai has become known for delivering respectable bang for the buck, and this compact crossover is no exception. But in addition to the strengths the brand has built its reputation on, the 2012 Hyundai Tucson offers a couple more unexpected bonuses -- namely distinctive styling and a fun-to-drive factor -- that make it an appealing choice for a small crossover SUV.

Unlike the utilitarian driving experience common to many compact crossovers, time spent behind the wheel of the Tucson can actually be enjoyable. Credit for the Tucson's handling goes to its Euro-tuned suspension and nicely weighted electric power steering. The engine choices aren't quite as special -- a 165-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 176-hp 2.4-liter -- but they're generally competitive for the segment.

If there's one area where the Tucson doesn't shine, it would be its relatively small cabin. Compared to bigger rivals like the Chevy Equinox and the fully redesigned Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Tucson's backseat offers less room and neither slides nor reclines. Cargo room is also significantly less than in those other crossover SUVs. Another issue with the Tucson is a ride quality that some may find to be on the firm side -- especially with the available 18-inch wheels.

As such, the aforementioned larger crossovers would be better choices for families. However, those with less vital size requirements should find the 2012 Hyundai Tucson (as well as its mechanically similar cousin, the Kia Sportage) a keen choice.

2012 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2012 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that is offered in three trim levels: GL, GLS and Limited. The GL base model comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The GLS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded suspension, roof rails, heated side mirrors with built-in turn signals, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth and leather upholstery, Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls and upgraded trim inside and out. All-wheel-drive GLS models also get heated front seats.

The Limited trim tacks on 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, a front wiper de-icer, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustments, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a cargo cover and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional Premium package available only on the Limited adds a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen navigation system, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker upgraded sound system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Hyundai Tucson gets small changes designed to help boost fuel economy, including low-rolling-resistance tires and a new Active Eco system that modifies engine and transmission response. GLS models also get the same upgraded suspension and outside mirrors with built-in turn signals as the Limited. Hyundai has also retuned the suspension for a slightly better ride quality.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Hyundai Tucson offers two different engine choices. Entry-level GL models come with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 165 hp and 146 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, but a six-speed automatic is optional. It includes the Active Eco system, which alters engine and transmission response to maximize efficiency. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic, and 20/26/22 with the manual.

Stepping up to the GLS and Limited models gets you a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 176 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. In California-emissions states, this engine receives partial zero-emissions vehicle (PZEV) status and produces 170 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, but buyers have a choice of front- and all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive GLS went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, which is slow, but on par with other entries in the class. Fuel mileage numbers stand at 21/30/25 with front-wheel drive and 20/27/23 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

The list of standard safety features on the 2012 Hyundai Tucson includes antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill holder and hill descent control. In Edmunds brake tests, the Tucson came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is about average among crossover SUVs.

In government crash testing, the Tucson received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this Hyundai its top rating of "Good" in the frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Unlike the utilitarian driving experience common to many compact crossovers, time spent behind the wheel of the 2012 Hyundai Tucson can actually be enjoyable. Credit for the Tucson's handling goes to its Euro-tuned suspension and nicely weighted electric power steering. The downside is ride quality that's a bit on the firm side, though this year's model is better than past Tucsons thanks to the retuned suspension.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the GL base model is underpowered, and there's really no advantage to this engine (besides its lower price) considering the 2.4-liter returns stronger acceleration and roughly the same fuel economy. The bigger engine does sound a touch unrefined compared to rival four-cylinders, however.

Interior

Inside the 2012 Hyundai Tucson you'll find an attractive, functional and roomy cabin. The five-passenger interior is more stylish than several of its competitors, and gauges and controls are well-placed and easy to operate.

Up front, the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel on GLS and Limited models makes it possible for a wide range of different size drivers to get comfortable. The rear seat is a little smaller than those of its rivals and it also lacks the ability to both slide and recline.

The Tucson also gives up ground to its rivals in terms of cargo space. There are just 25.7 cubic feet behind the 60/40-split rear seats and 55.8 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. That latter number falls short of the CR-V, Subaru Forester and RAV4 by around 15 cubic feet, an amount of space equal to the entire trunk volume of some popular midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Tucson.

5(50%)
4(14%)
3(23%)
2(4%)
1(9%)
3.9
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good SUV
tfarina,01/04/2012
Hyundai continues to surprise. This is fine, reliable SUV. Packed with safety features and excellent build quality. Over 5 thousand miles and no problems. Gas mileage is good too. Between 25 and 30 mpg if you stay within speed limit. If Hyundai addresses road noise, ( loud on course pavement ) this vehicle will move to the top of the class.
I LOVE my Hyundai!!
camillerrose,07/30/2012
Before buying my hyundai in November 2011, I tested out a few other SUVs and out of all of them I loved the Tucson! I was given a really good price and was able to do a trade-in. I love traveling, so I'm always in my car. Very cozy, and I enjoy all of the accessories inside and out. There weren't too many color choices when picking out the vehicle, but I'm not complaining. I get compliments from everyone around town. I actually feel safe when I'm driving in the car. Very good choice when changing from a sedan to SUV! Now my SUV has tinted windows, street-glow and a system, which the vehicle handles everything VERY well! I've had the Tucson for 8.5 months and have gone about 11,500 miles
Love the car!
timtimtim,04/01/2012
We purchased our 2012 Tuscon in around November of 2011. So far, we love the car. We haven't had a single issue and its a great car to drive. Its not fast but it does fine getting in and out of traffic. In city driving we get 25mpg almost every tank, sadly though we get just slightly better (27-28) on the highway at about 70-75mph. The interior quality is good for the price point of the car, it looks good and everything fits well. no rattles or anything so far and were at about 15k miles.
2012 Tuscon FRD w/ 149,000
Dave B.,09/28/2017
GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Only repair was a failed fuel pump. Original ceramic brake pads still have >50% life
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

