Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- $5,488
2009 Hyundai Tucson SE117,463 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. SUNROOF! V-6! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D79U944863
Stock: C8240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,888Fair Deal
2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS52,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corona Auto Wholesale - Corona / California
LOW MILES! GAS SAVER!LOW MILES GAS SAVER! THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! SALE PRICED TO SELL! LOW DOWN & E-Z TERMS! WE HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! COME IN AND SEE IT TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B49U995977
Stock: 20406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,995Great Deal | $1,164 below market
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV117,780 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
York Volkswagen - York / Pennsylvania
*All Wheel Drive, One Owner, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels. *Internet Price Requires Financing Through York VW**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCACXAU032396
Stock: B14576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$11,990
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV46,131 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Springfield Hyundai - Springfield / Pennsylvania
Springfield Hyundai maintains a vast selection of dependable Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our customers love Springfield Hyundai not only because of our low bottom-line prices, but because they trust our inventory and our sales team. Our customers are proud to purchase their vehicle from us which is why you will hear them say, "I bought my car from Springfield Hyundai!" Each of our Pre-Owned vehicles undergo an extensive 150-point inspection in which we guarantee a state inspection and give you a piece of mind that you have a quality vehicle. At Springfield Hyundai, we are committed to our customer satisfaction and we are a dealership that cares about you after you leave our lot!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC8AU023809
Stock: T023809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $8,694Good Deal | $1,346 below market
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited88,151 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa
Odometer is 28096 miles below market average! Garnet Red 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4D Sport Utility 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC1AU066226
Stock: P9981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $7,700Good Deal | $975 below market
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited119,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited Bronze BLUETOOTH, USB, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, GAS SIPPER, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, POWER SEAT.23/31 City/Highway MPGBeavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC5AU093204
Stock: B3826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,500
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV72,948 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Professionally Detailed, Low Miles, Local Clean Trade-In, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, EZ Lane Change Assist, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Power Door & Liftgate Locks, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Variably intermittent wipers. New Price! Odometer is 41390 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG At Safford of Warrenton we pride ourselves in giving our clients a world class experience and a top notch product. We're here to make your car buying experience hassle free all while we MAXIMIZE YOUR SAVINGS! Stop by and see us today at 7308 Cedar Run Dr Warrenton VA 20187 or call us directly at 540-347-6622!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AC5AU069701
Stock: L214726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- New Listing$8,400Good Deal | $1,488 below market
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV62,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freysinger Buick GMC - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS Aurora Blue FWD 6 Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC5AU114438
Stock: H475A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,999Fair Deal | $504 below market
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited158,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Hyundai Tucson 4dr Limited 4dr SUV features a 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC5AU016378
Stock: YC-016378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-05-2019
- Price Drop$8,965Good Deal
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS70,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Hyundai Tucson? This is it. This Hyundai includes: TAUPE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats POPULAR EQUIPMENT PKG 2 Driver Vanity Mirror Steering Wheel Audio Controls Passenger Vanity Mirror Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Cloth Seats Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Steering Wheel Bluetooth Connection Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Cruise Control Premium Synthetic Seats CHAI BRONZE NAVIGATION PKG 3 Automatic Headlights Navigation System Back-Up Camera Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued 'utility' above 'sport.' Not anymore! The Hyundai Tucson GLS redefines the SUV and makes the perfect 'all around' family companion. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Hyundai Tucson. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. This pre-owned Hyundai Tucson looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Hyundai has one of the best basic warranties available (five years or 60,000 miles) and a great powertrain warranty. The newest Tucson is better than ever, and carries not only a lengthy list of standard safety equipment but also an iPod-compatible stereo. An advanced all-wheel drive system is available. EPA estimates for the Tucson are 31 mpg highway / 23 mpg city. Base prices start at $18,995. Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3ACXAU098771
Stock: 5069036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- New Listing$10,988
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS66,008 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! *BLUETOOTH*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, ROOF RACK/ONE OWNER, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, EZ Lane Change Assist, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control.21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC9AU021728
Stock: U2111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $6,990
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS96,575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kirby Kia of Ventura - Ventura / California
Manager's Special! Clean CARFAX. Great Commuter Car, LOW LOW PRICE!!, Manager’s Special, Red HOT!, Affordable!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 4.626 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Braking System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Front Airbags, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Flip-Up Tailgate Glass, Fold-Flat 60/40 Rear Seatback, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Passenger Fold-Flat Seat, Front reading lights, Front Seat-Mounted Side-Impact Airbags, Fully Independent Suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Side Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Side Curtain Airbags, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tilting Front Head Restraints, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B38U815208
Stock: R8525A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- Price Drop$8,400
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV132,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northwest Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Torrington / Connecticut
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited **ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX**, **172 Point Inspection**, ** 4 WHEEL DRIVE **, LOCALLY OWNED AND TRADED, 4WD, 18" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels, Active Front Head Restraints, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat. Clean CARFAX. SAY YES TO SULLIVAN -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC0AU054018
Stock: X20-752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $7,993
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited161,497 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Diamond Silver 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION.Recent Arrival! 23/31 City/Highway MPGSTRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC9AU019400
Stock: 41326A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $9,999Fair Deal
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV87,343 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Alan Byer Foreign Auto - Utica / New York
Bluetooth, Backup Camera, New Brakes and Rotors, Sun Roof, 4WD, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support. 21/28 City/Highway MPG, Wrapped in Diamond Silver with Leather Interior2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC1AU072740
Stock: Z1667A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $8,900
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV130,126 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2010 Hyundai Tucson AWD.* 1 Owner.* Fanatically kept and maintained.* Full dealer service history. * Very clean bronze paint and dent. ding free body panels.* Non smoker no pets the black interior is spotless. * Well equipped with power accessories auxiliary and iPhone.* Factory alloys with recent Michelin tires.* Highly rated by all major automotive sources.* Drives excellent with outstanding road manners.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC6AU042519
Stock: AM2667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,000Fair Deal
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV120,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ike Honda Cars - Marion / Illinois
*CERTIFIED BY CARFAX 1- OWNER ACCIDENT FREE!, No Accidents!, Non-Smoker!, All Maintence Up-to-Date!, We Provide Service Loaners - No Charge!, Great Service Records on Carfax, Advanced Airbag Technology, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), AUX/ MP3 Connection, Power Windows!, Power Door Locks!, BEST COLOR FOR RE-SALE, Keyless Entry!, Tinted Privacy Glass!, Tucson GLS, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC, 6 Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Graphite Gray, Black w/Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim. Based in Marion, Illinois, Ike Honda is proud to be your first choice when it comes to exciting pre-owned vehicles and first-class automotive service. And regardless of where youâ re driving from, we're confident we have the ideal car, truck, or SUV for your family. No matter what make or model on your list, you'll find a huge inventory of used vehicles to choose from. Please look at the packet we have available on every new and used vehicle. We want you to have all of the information up-front for the best shopping experience. On most vehicles you can view all of the photos, Service History, Carfax, Original MSRP or build sheet and a digital brochure. But it doesn't stop there - when you need auto parts or auto service, you can count on the certified professionals at our Marion, IL auto service center to have you fixed up and back on the road in no time. Please let us know if you have any questions! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AC2AU078758
Stock: B36901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,980
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS146,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
DON'T FIND A LOT OF MANUAL SUVS!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B88U755796
Stock: B4153
Certified Pre-Owned: No