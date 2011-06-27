Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson for Sale

  • $5,488

    2009 Hyundai Tucson SE

    117,463 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida

    ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. SUNROOF! V-6! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D79U944863
    Stock: C8240
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,888Fair Deal

    2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    52,543 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Corona Auto Wholesale - Corona / California

    LOW MILES! GAS SAVER!LOW MILES GAS SAVER! THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! SALE PRICED TO SELL! LOW DOWN & E-Z TERMS! WE HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! COME IN AND SEE IT TODAY!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JM12B49U995977
    Stock: 20406
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $7,995Great Deal | $1,164 below market

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    117,780 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    York Volkswagen - York / Pennsylvania

    *All Wheel Drive, One Owner, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels. *Internet Price Requires Financing Through York VW**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JUCACXAU032396
    Stock: B14576A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2020

  • New Listing
    $11,990

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    46,131 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Springfield Hyundai - Springfield / Pennsylvania

    Springfield Hyundai maintains a vast selection of dependable Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our customers love Springfield Hyundai not only because of our low bottom-line prices, but because they trust our inventory and our sales team. Our customers are proud to purchase their vehicle from us which is why you will hear them say, "I bought my car from Springfield Hyundai!" Each of our Pre-Owned vehicles undergo an extensive 150-point inspection in which we guarantee a state inspection and give you a piece of mind that you have a quality vehicle. At Springfield Hyundai, we are committed to our customer satisfaction and we are a dealership that cares about you after you leave our lot!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JUCAC8AU023809
    Stock: T023809
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $8,694Good Deal | $1,346 below market

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    88,151 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa

    Odometer is 28096 miles below market average! Garnet Red 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4D Sport Utility 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JU3AC1AU066226
    Stock: P9981
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $7,700Good Deal | $975 below market

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    119,090 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio

    Recent Arrival! 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited Bronze BLUETOOTH, USB, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, GAS SIPPER, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, POWER SEAT.23/31 City/Highway MPGBeavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JU3AC5AU093204
    Stock: B3826
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,500

    2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    72,948 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia

    Recent Arrival! Professionally Detailed, Low Miles, Local Clean Trade-In, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, EZ Lane Change Assist, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Power Door & Liftgate Locks, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Variably intermittent wipers. New Price! Odometer is 41390 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG At Safford of Warrenton we pride ourselves in giving our clients a world class experience and a top notch product. We're here to make your car buying experience hassle free all while we MAXIMIZE YOUR SAVINGS! Stop by and see us today at 7308 Cedar Run Dr Warrenton VA 20187 or call us directly at 540-347-6622!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JT3AC5AU069701
    Stock: L214726A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,400Good Deal | $1,488 below market

    2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    62,345 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Freysinger Buick GMC - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS Aurora Blue FWD 6 Speed Automatic with Overdrive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JU3AC5AU114438
    Stock: H475A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $6,999Fair Deal | $504 below market

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    158,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2010 Hyundai Tucson 4dr Limited 4dr SUV features a 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JU3AC5AU016378
    Stock: YC-016378
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-05-2019

  • Price Drop
    $8,965Good Deal

    2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    70,203 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas

    Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Hyundai Tucson? This is it. This Hyundai includes: TAUPE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats POPULAR EQUIPMENT PKG 2 Driver Vanity Mirror Steering Wheel Audio Controls Passenger Vanity Mirror Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Cloth Seats Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Steering Wheel Bluetooth Connection Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Cruise Control Premium Synthetic Seats CHAI BRONZE NAVIGATION PKG 3 Automatic Headlights Navigation System Back-Up Camera Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued 'utility' above 'sport.' Not anymore! The Hyundai Tucson GLS redefines the SUV and makes the perfect 'all around' family companion. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Hyundai Tucson. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. This pre-owned Hyundai Tucson looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Hyundai has one of the best basic warranties available (five years or 60,000 miles) and a great powertrain warranty. The newest Tucson is better than ever, and carries not only a lengthy list of standard safety equipment but also an iPod-compatible stereo. An advanced all-wheel drive system is available. EPA estimates for the Tucson are 31 mpg highway / 23 mpg city. Base prices start at $18,995. Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JU3ACXAU098771
    Stock: 5069036A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,988

    2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    66,008 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunset Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Sarasota / Florida

    Recent Arrival! *BLUETOOTH*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, ROOF RACK/ONE OWNER, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, EZ Lane Change Assist, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control.21/28 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JUCAC9AU021728
    Stock: U2111A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $6,990

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    96,575 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kirby Kia of Ventura - Ventura / California

    Manager's Special! Clean CARFAX. Great Commuter Car, LOW LOW PRICE!!, Manager’s Special, Red HOT!, Affordable!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 4.626 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Braking System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Front Airbags, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Flip-Up Tailgate Glass, Fold-Flat 60/40 Rear Seatback, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Passenger Fold-Flat Seat, Front reading lights, Front Seat-Mounted Side-Impact Airbags, Fully Independent Suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Side Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Side Curtain Airbags, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tilting Front Head Restraints, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JM12B38U815208
    Stock: R8525A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2020

  • Price Drop
    $8,400

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    132,440 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Northwest Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Torrington / Connecticut

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited **ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX**, **172 Point Inspection**, ** 4 WHEEL DRIVE **, LOCALLY OWNED AND TRADED, 4WD, 18" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels, Active Front Head Restraints, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat. Clean CARFAX. SAY YES TO SULLIVAN -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JUCAC0AU054018
    Stock: X20-752A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $7,993

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    161,497 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois

    FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Diamond Silver 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION.Recent Arrival! 23/31 City/Highway MPGSTRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JU3AC9AU019400
    Stock: 41326A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $9,999Fair Deal

    2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    87,343 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Alan Byer Foreign Auto - Utica / New York

    Bluetooth, Backup Camera, New Brakes and Rotors, Sun Roof, 4WD, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support. 21/28 City/Highway MPG, Wrapped in Diamond Silver with Leather Interior2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JUCAC1AU072740
    Stock: Z1667A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • $8,900

    2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    130,126 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire

    2010 Hyundai Tucson AWD.* 1 Owner.* Fanatically kept and maintained.* Full dealer service history. * Very clean bronze paint and dent. ding  free body panels.* Non smoker no pets the black interior is spotless. * Well equipped with power accessories auxiliary and iPhone.* Factory alloys with recent Michelin tires.* Highly rated by all major automotive sources.* Drives excellent with outstanding road manners.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JUCAC6AU042519
    Stock: AM2667
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,000Fair Deal

    2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    120,478 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ike Honda Cars - Marion / Illinois

    *CERTIFIED BY CARFAX 1- OWNER ACCIDENT FREE!, No Accidents!, Non-Smoker!, All Maintence Up-to-Date!, We Provide Service Loaners - No Charge!, Great Service Records on Carfax, Advanced Airbag Technology, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), AUX/ MP3 Connection, Power Windows!, Power Door Locks!, BEST COLOR FOR RE-SALE, Keyless Entry!, Tinted Privacy Glass!, Tucson GLS, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC, 6 Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Graphite Gray, Black w/Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim. Based in Marion, Illinois, Ike Honda is proud to be your first choice when it comes to exciting pre-owned vehicles and first-class automotive service. And regardless of where youâ re driving from, we're confident we have the ideal car, truck, or SUV for your family. No matter what make or model on your list, you'll find a huge inventory of used vehicles to choose from. Please look at the packet we have available on every new and used vehicle. We want you to have all of the information up-front for the best shopping experience. On most vehicles you can view all of the photos, Service History, Carfax, Original MSRP or build sheet and a digital brochure. But it doesn't stop there - when you need auto parts or auto service, you can count on the certified professionals at our Marion, IL auto service center to have you fixed up and back on the road in no time. Please let us know if you have any questions! *

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JT3AC2AU078758
    Stock: B36901
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $4,980

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    146,084 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    DON'T FIND A LOT OF MANUAL SUVS!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JM12B88U755796
    Stock: B4153
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

