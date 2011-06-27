Close

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Hyundai Tucson? This is it. This Hyundai includes: TAUPE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats POPULAR EQUIPMENT PKG 2 Driver Vanity Mirror Steering Wheel Audio Controls Passenger Vanity Mirror Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Cloth Seats Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Steering Wheel Bluetooth Connection Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Cruise Control Premium Synthetic Seats CHAI BRONZE NAVIGATION PKG 3 Automatic Headlights Navigation System Back-Up Camera Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued 'utility' above 'sport.' Not anymore! The Hyundai Tucson GLS redefines the SUV and makes the perfect 'all around' family companion. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Hyundai Tucson. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. This pre-owned Hyundai Tucson looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Hyundai has one of the best basic warranties available (five years or 60,000 miles) and a great powertrain warranty. The newest Tucson is better than ever, and carries not only a lengthy list of standard safety equipment but also an iPod-compatible stereo. An advanced all-wheel drive system is available. EPA estimates for the Tucson are 31 mpg highway / 23 mpg city. Base prices start at $18,995. Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JU3ACXAU098771

Stock: 5069036A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020