Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Iris Blue Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. GLS MODEL. CLEAN CARFAX AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR. CAR HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS (SEE CARFAX FOR THEM). This 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV is proudly offered by AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson has a lot going for it when matched up against the competition. With either available engine, the Tucson has some of the highest combined and highway fuel economy ratings in its class. The Tucson has a longer wheelbase than its rivals yet has one of the shortest turning diameters, which makes it settled and stable on the open road yet also maneuverable in tight spaces. Hyundai also says there is more interior space than in some vehicles a size larger, and rear-seat legroom is class-leading. Interesting features of this model are responsive powertrains, Class-leading fuel efficiency, rear passenger space, safety features, smooth ride, and generous standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JU3AC4CU483455

Stock: CU483455

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020