Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

5,747 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tucson Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    196,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    109,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,985

    $2,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    115,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,395

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    101,937 miles

    $9,550

    $1,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    92,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    91,305 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    104,921 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    84,885 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    54,411 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    94,942 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    101,750 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,691

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    94,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,866

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    67,041 miles

    $9,291

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    114,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,498

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    73,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,888

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    61,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $1,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    108,881 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,400

    $328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    83,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,745

    $658 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Tucson searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tucson
Overall Consumer Rating
3.922 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Good SUV
tfarina,01/04/2012
Hyundai continues to surprise. This is fine, reliable SUV. Packed with safety features and excellent build quality. Over 5 thousand miles and no problems. Gas mileage is good too. Between 25 and 30 mpg if you stay within speed limit. If Hyundai addresses road noise, ( loud on course pavement ) this vehicle will move to the top of the class.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Tucson
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Tucson info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings