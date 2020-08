Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

We are excited to offer this 2012 Hyundai Tucson. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson has a lot going for it when matched up against the competition. With either available engine, the Tucson has some of the highest combined and highway fuel economy ratings in its class. The Tucson has a longer wheelbase than its rivals yet has one of the shortest turning diameters, which makes it settled and stable on the open road yet also maneuverable in tight spaces. Hyundai also says there is more interior space than in some vehicles a size larger, and rear-seat legroom is class-leading. This model sets itself apart with responsive powertrains, Class-leading fuel efficiency, rear passenger space, safety features, smooth ride, and generous standard features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: KM8JU3AC3CU461477

Stock: CU461477

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020