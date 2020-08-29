Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- 196,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$1,600 Below Market
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2012 Hyundai Tucson. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson has a lot going for it when matched up against the competition. With either available engine, the Tucson has some of the highest combined and highway fuel economy ratings in its class. The Tucson has a longer wheelbase than its rivals yet has one of the shortest turning diameters, which makes it settled and stable on the open road yet also maneuverable in tight spaces. Hyundai also says there is more interior space than in some vehicles a size larger, and rear-seat legroom is class-leading. This model sets itself apart with responsive powertrains, Class-leading fuel efficiency, rear passenger space, safety features, smooth ride, and generous standard features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC3CU461477
Stock: CU461477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 109,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,985$2,203 Below Market
McVay Motors - Pensacola / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC1CU389579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,395$1,789 Below Market
Ful-Line Auto - South Windsor / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC7CU421077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,937 miles
$9,550$1,065 Below Market
Hampton Ford - North Hampton / New Hampshire
Great looking Tucson GLS.... regularly serviced throughout its lifetime, and now through our shop and ready to go. 10% down gets you below $170 for 60 months with approved credit!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC8CU347006
Stock: H7807B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 92,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,500
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2012 Hyundai Tucson 8/29/2020 8pm CST, for the Texas Nissan Private Sale Spectacular! Must Finance with Texas Nissan to receive NPSS Sale Price Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC4CU489904
Stock: PU489904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 91,305 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,152 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Ash Black 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V Theta 2 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/HomeLink, Automatic Headlights, Black Side Garnish, Body-Color Heated Manual Folding Power Mirrors, Body-Color Rear Spoiler w/LED Lights, Bottle Holder (4 Doors), Chrome Accent Grille & Door Handles, Deluxe Door Scuff, Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Dual Front Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Engine Cover, EZ Lane Change Assist, Fog Lights, Front & Cargo Area Power Outlets, Front Seatback Pockets, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Illuminated Vanity Mirrors & Glove Compartment, Interior Metal Paint & Black High-Gloss Accents, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Motor Driven Power Steering, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Option Group 1, Outside Temperature Display, Power Door Locks, Premium Sachs Suspension, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Wiper w/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Retractable Cargo Cover, Silver Roof Side Rails, Soft Touch Interior Paint, Solar Front Glass, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variable Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. 21/30 City/Highway MPG The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Da
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC8CU498539
Stock: MZ1046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,921 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$1,009 Below Market
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCACXCU466398
Stock: 466398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,885 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC1CU524821
Stock: 307618631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,411 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3ACXCU530665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,942 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,662 Below Market
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2012 Hyndai Tucson Limited with a 2.4L I4 engine. Automatic transmission 2WD. Carfax reports this vehicle as a One Owner vehicle. There are 37 service history records reported to Carfax on this vehicle. This is a Arizona owned vehicle. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 28. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC0CU464109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,750 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,691
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC5CU321639
Stock: 321639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,866$697 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY! WE LOVE TRADES! HASSLE FREE FINANCE PLANS FOR EVERYONE! PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. Odometer is 11657 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $8,803 KBB Fair Market Range High: $10,802 Recent Arrival! AWD, ** 15 SERVICE RECORDS! SHARP CROSSOVER IN AWESOME CONDITION! WE LOVE TRADES! SIGH AND DRIVE NOW! STRESS FREE PAYMENT PLANS! **, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Black Side Garnish, Bodycolor Door Handles, Body-Color Heated Manual Folding Power Mirrors, Body-Color Rear Spoiler w/LED Lights, Bottle Holder (4 Doors), CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Engine Cover, EZ Lane Change Assist, Front & Cargo Area Power Outlets, Front Seatback Pockets, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Illuminated Vanity Mirrors & Glove Compartment, Interior Metal Paint & Black High-Gloss Accents, LEATHER SEATING, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Motor Driven Power Steering, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Option Group 1, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Sachs Suspension, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Privacy Glass, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, Rear Wiper w/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Silver Roof Side Rails, Soft Touch Interior Paint, Solar Front Glass, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, UPGRADED WHEELS, Variable Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCACXCU477157
Stock: K7178A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 67,041 miles
$9,291
Roger Beasley Hyundai Kyle - Kyle / Texas
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS model is equipped with Air Conditioning, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column with Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, plus much more that is all moved down the road by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 176 Horsepower allowing you to get the performance you want while still being able to get an estimated 30 miles per gallon hwy. Also, this vehicle has a clean car fax and no accidents. Financing is available and we pay top dollar for trade-ins. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Call one or our Product Specialist at (512) 262-2020 or come visit with us at 24795 IH 35 in Kyle Texas for more details. You will leave with a smile after visiting with us here in Kyle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3ACXCU489535
Stock: H5236A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 114,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,498$901 Below Market
Family Hyundai - Tinley Park / Illinois
Look at this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson features the following options: STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1 -inc: base vehicle only, MUD GUARDS, FIRST AID KIT, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/HOMELINK/COMPASS, ASH BLACK, and Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, battery charge, door ajar, air bag, seatbelt, low fuel, trunk lid open, brake oil, check engine, ABS, TPMS, ESC, EPS. See it for yourself at Genesis of Orland Park, 8101 W 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC6CU402729
Stock: 39390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 73,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
You better not buy until you see this 2012 Tucson. Need peace of mind? No worries with this purchase, it includes a CarFax Title History report. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Does this deal seem too good to be true? It's just our everyday low prices! Open your doors easily with the included keyless entry system. A security system will deter potential thieves from stealing this SUV. Now is the right time to buy. Safe and reliable. Great for families. Features include: Bluetooth enabled, a cabin air filtration system, extremely convenient cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and front fog lamps.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC8CU504162
Stock: Z213283B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 61,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,390 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2012 Hyundai Tucson 4dr FWD 4dr Automatic GLS features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ash Black with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3ACXCU524025
Stock: 1261K13
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 108,881 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,400$328 Below Market
Arizona Best Cars - Phoenix / Arizona
Accident Free Autocheck! Thank you for visiting another one of Arizona Best Cars exclusive listings! You are looking at a Ash Black -On-Taupe Seats 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS With 108000 Low Miles. Accident Free Autocheck history means peace of mind all the time.FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Adjustable Pedals First Aid Kit Power Windows Air Conditioning Fog Lights Rear Air Alarm System Front Air Dam Rear Airbags Alloy Wheels Front Side Airbag Rear Spoiler AM/FM Front Side Airbag with Head Protection Rear Wiper Anti-Lock Brakes Full Size Spare Tire Second Row Folding Seat Automatic Climate Control Heated Exterior Mirror Second Row Side Airbag Automatic Headlights Heated Seats Second Row Side Airbag with Head Protection Automatic Load-Leveling Heated Steering Wheel Second Row Sound Controls Aux Audio Jack High Intensity Discharge Headlights Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Back Up Sonar Interval Wipers Side Airbags Backup Camera Keyless Entry Side Head Curtain Airbag Bluetooth Leather Seats Splash Guards Bucket Seats Leather Steering Wheel Steel Wheels Cargo Area Cover Limited Slip Differential Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Locking Differential Super Sport Cargo Net Luggage Rack Tachometer CD Changer MP3 CD Player Telematics System Child Safety Door Locks Owners Manual Telescopic Steering Column Cruise Control Passenger Airbag Tilt Wheel Daytime Running Lights Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Tinted Windows Driver Airbag Power Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Power Locks Traction Control Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror Power Mirrors Trip Computer Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Power Seats Vehicle Stability Control System Electronic Brake Assistance Power Steering Woodgrain Extra Keys Power Trunk Lid Xenon Headlights Its airy cabin is luxurious and inviting. -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Multi-CD Changer Alloy Wheels Backup Camera. Remote Trunk Release EXPERTS REPORT: newCarTestDrive.com explains 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. Looking for a clean well-cared for 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS? This is it. Rest assured when you purchase a vehicle with the Perfect Autocheck SUV you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance comfort and attention to detail. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Simply put this all wheel drive Hyundai is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering superior acceleration and increased stability and safety while driving this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS. With only 108000 miles on this SUV you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS. Find the quickest driving route in this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS: Thanks to its more aggressive styling the 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS stands out in its class; Resale value has been impressive on the 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS. This model sets itself apart with Distinctive styling roomy interior ride quality and high-tech features. Check out our entire inventory of SUV'S under $8000 at ArizonaBestCars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC4CU421859
Stock: AB8066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,745$658 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Iris Blue Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. GLS MODEL. CLEAN CARFAX AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR. CAR HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS (SEE CARFAX FOR THEM). This 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV is proudly offered by AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson has a lot going for it when matched up against the competition. With either available engine, the Tucson has some of the highest combined and highway fuel economy ratings in its class. The Tucson has a longer wheelbase than its rivals yet has one of the shortest turning diameters, which makes it settled and stable on the open road yet also maneuverable in tight spaces. Hyundai also says there is more interior space than in some vehicles a size larger, and rear-seat legroom is class-leading. Interesting features of this model are responsive powertrains, Class-leading fuel efficiency, rear passenger space, safety features, smooth ride, and generous standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC4CU483455
Stock: CU483455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
