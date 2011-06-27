  1. Home
2015 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching styling
  • conveniently compact dimensions
  • comfortable front seats
  • smooth ride quality
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Modest backseat and cargo space
  • leisurely acceleration with base engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson serves up a satisfying blend of fashion, features and maneuverability, but other rival small crossovers can do that, while providing superior versatility and a more enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle overview

Capable of being comfortable, spacious and economical, crossover SUVs are some of the most popular family automobiles on the road today. Practically every automaker has answered the call for these versatile vehicles, and as a result there are lots of impressive crossovers from which to choose. Hyundai's 2015 Tucson is a compact crossover that is certainly likable for its maneuverable dimensions and stylish exterior, but up against plenty of excellent competition, it seems to need more to stand out.

This spritely Hyundai isn't without virtue, but there are several things holding it back from being a top choice. The 2015 Tucson eases over small bumps and highway imperfections while also being easy to maneuver in to parking spots, but it doesn't fare so well if you're trying to pack all the family gear for vacation. Passenger space is adequate, but the Tucson has less cargo space than pretty much all of the segment leaders. The smallish footprint of the Tucson seems to be paired with a similarly underpowered base engine, too. Decent performance can be had with the optional 2.4-liter engine, but there are much more inspiring options out there.

With a smaller-than-average footprint and less powerful engines, you'd think the Tucson would do well on fuel economy -- and for the most part, it does. During Edmunds testing, we found the Tucson's EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined an easy number to achieve. Most rivals, though, can offer better mileage numbers to start with, and the best rivals return numbers as high as 30 mpg combined.

As previously mentioned, there's quite a bit of selection in the crossover segment these days. The excellent 2015 Mazda CX-5 is one of the sleekest crossovers available, and it's one of our favorites to drive. Where the Tucson is uninspired and rather dull to drive, the CX-5 is responsive and fun and has a particularly upscale interior. The Honda CR-V and the 2015 Ford Escape are two of the most well-rounded vehicles in the segment, thanks to quiet, upscale interiors and laudable fuel economy ratings. The CR-V and the Escape also have more cargo capacity than the Tucson. A closer match for the Tucson in terms of size is the 2015 Jeep Cherokee, but even the Cherokee is laid out in a way that the backseat offers more passenger space.

Compared to such strong competition, the Edmunds "C" rated 2015 Hyundai Tucson is a passable choice, but its rivals are a bit harder to resist.

2015 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV offered in three trim levels: GLS, SE and Limited.

The base GLS comes standard with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, LED running lights, a rear spoiler, cloth upholstery, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks with recline, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, iPod/USB connectivity and satellite radio.

Available as an optional extra on the GLS is the Popular Equipment package, which includes automatic headlights, a 4.3-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, a six-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and cloth/premium vinyl (leatherette) upholstery.

The SE gets all of the above equipment, along with the bigger 2.4-liter engine, foglights, heated side mirrors, sport body cladding, roof rails, heated front seats and rear climate vents.

Step up to the Limited and you'll get 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics and a retractable rear cargo cover.

Optional for the Limited is the Technology package, which adds LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded seven-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen, HD radio and a navigation system.

2015 Highlights

Other than some minor changes to options packages, the 2015 Hyundai Tucson carries over from the previous year.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson offers two different engines. Each is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.

The GLS comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 164 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway) with front-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined (21/25) with all-wheel drive.

Both the Tucson SE and the Limited get a larger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 182 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy stands at 24 mpg combined (21/28) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (20/25) with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, it took 8.4 seconds for a front-drive Tucson Limited to go from zero to 60 mph. That's better than average for a base model compact crossover with a base engine, but rather slow for one with a supposedly upgraded engine. On a 116-mile Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation loop, we were able to slightly surpass the EPA's combined fuel economy estimate, getting 26.6 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a hill-holder feature and hill descent control. A rearview camera is standard for the SE and Limited trim levels. The Blue Link telematics suite, standard on Limited, includes emergency safety assistance, stolen-vehicle tracking, geo-fencing (allowing parents to set limits for teen drivers) and other smartphone-based features via the Blue Link mobile app.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Tucson Limited with two-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, a slightly longer-than-average distance for this segment.

In government crash testing, the Tucson received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tucson its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test. In the IIHS's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Tucson earned the lowest rating of "Poor." In the remaining tests for side impact safety, roof strength and head restraint and seat design, the Tucson earned a "Good" rating.

Driving

Many budget-conscious shoppers will be tempted to choose the smaller 2.0-liter engine in the base GLS version of the 2015 Tucson. But price range permitting, we recommend stepping up to the SE or Limited, as those trims get the stronger 2.4-liter engine, which returns nearly the same fuel economy.

On the highway, the Tucson rides quietly and comfortably. With its low-effort steering, the Tucson also navigates the concrete jungle and as nimbly as a compact hatchback car, and it remains composed around sharp turns, too. The Tucson's diminutive dimensions help it achieve a tidy turning circle, and in general, the Tucson gives you the comfort of a bigger crossover without feeling as large.

Interior

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson has an unusually stylish cabin, highlighted by a sleek dashboard that complements the exterior's striking lines. Unfortunately, the Tucson's outward visibility is compromised by its organic pinched-at-the-edges side windows and relatively small rear glass. The dashboard controls are generally clearly labeled and simple to use, especially with the optional 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen interface. The default 4.3-inch touchscreen on the SE and Limited is less impressive, but still a nice bit of standard technology at this modest price point.

Up front, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel finally is standard, so tall drivers should be able to get a comfortable grip in every Tucson. The rear seat, however, is a bit smaller than the norm, and although it features reclining 60/40-split seatbacks, the bench still doesn't slide fore and aft, which would be handy in the compact Tucson for optimizing the balance of passenger and cargo space.

To be fair, the 25.7 cubic feet of cargo room behind the Tucson's rear seatbacks is useful; so is the 55.8 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down (even though they don't fold completely flat). But compared with segment rivals like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, the Tucson's hauling capacity falls well short.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Tucson.

5(23%)
4(14%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(36%)
2.8
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've owned since my 72 cutlass supreme!
Rick Barry,06/14/2017
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This is a fun comfortable car that goes through anything a New England winter can throw at it. Looks great, drives great and gets better than rated gas mileage and I drive a car hard. The bluetooth phone interface sucks, but that is the only bad thing I can say. I've put over 35,000 miles on the car and it still drives and rides like a new car. The dealer can make all the difference. The one I bought the car at is great for service etc., but one that is closer to where I work, really stinks. I plan to keep this car for a long time, that is if I can get it away from my girlfriend! Update June 2018. Still love this car but be warned, do not put Hanook tires on it. They don’t make them to spec and it messes with the traction control computer. Replaced them with Generals and the car feels like new! I’ve had to do the front brakes but that is about it. Update Dec. 2018. Hyundai really does honor their warranty, even provided a free loaner car because they didn’t have the part in house. First time I’ve had to have warranty work done (54000) and the service was great. Update Jan 2020: now with 80k miles and not a single issue since the last warranty repair. Other then regular maintenance, I’ve not had to put a cent into this car. Still gets great mileage and handles very well. Everything is holding up very well. I plan to keep this car indefinitely!
Piece of Crap
Lydia,01/14/2016
GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
We have owned this car for 4 months and it's crapped out on us twice. Both times were electronic related. For some reason Hyundai can't get the electrical right on this thing. The first time anything happened was when we tried to go somewhere and the car wouldn't start. Nobody could start it, so we got it towed back to the dealership and finally someone fixed it. Two months later, the car started knocking. I went back to the dealership and they told us it had to do with the heating and air conditioning system on it. Now, I'm just trying for the lemon law, so I can get my money back and buy another car that hopefully works better. In short, I wouldn't recommend wasting your money, the dealership is selling it for cheap for a reason.
Three Year Review: So Far So Good
Prometheus Blackwater,11/25/2017
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
28-35mpg highway... 33-35mpg at 60 mph 28-31mpg at 75+mph. I regularly drive across the country and it is a good ride. I would like more flexibility with armrests but a pillow gets the job done when spending more than 12-15 hours at a time driving. No repairs needed but I will need better all-season tires if I spend time in the snow. Bluetooth and heated seats are great.
Not what was advertised
rschleicher,09/21/2015
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Make sure the dealer is reputable and will stand behind the car. I had to take it back to the dealer twice in the first week that owned it. A wire harness was not connected (the first time) the gas gage did not not work (the second trip). The dealer said "these things happen" I asked them where was the product control. They had no answer. The mpg is much lower than what Hyundai advertises. Of course their response is "it depends on how you drive". The cabin get very warm in the summer. All things considered I would not buy another Hyundai.
See all 22 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Hyundai Tucson

Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson SE is priced between $10,495 and$14,900 with odometer readings between 63269 and125943 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson GLS is priced between $11,000 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 3660 and111111 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV is priced between $15,351 and$15,572 with odometer readings between 54861 and57625 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV is priced between $12,500 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 84328 and84328 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2015 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,495 and mileage as low as 3660 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tucson for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,136.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tucson for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,183.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,098.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tucson lease specials

