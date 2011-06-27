Vehicle overview

Capable of being comfortable, spacious and economical, crossover SUVs are some of the most popular family automobiles on the road today. Practically every automaker has answered the call for these versatile vehicles, and as a result there are lots of impressive crossovers from which to choose. Hyundai's 2015 Tucson is a compact crossover that is certainly likable for its maneuverable dimensions and stylish exterior, but up against plenty of excellent competition, it seems to need more to stand out.

This spritely Hyundai isn't without virtue, but there are several things holding it back from being a top choice. The 2015 Tucson eases over small bumps and highway imperfections while also being easy to maneuver in to parking spots, but it doesn't fare so well if you're trying to pack all the family gear for vacation. Passenger space is adequate, but the Tucson has less cargo space than pretty much all of the segment leaders. The smallish footprint of the Tucson seems to be paired with a similarly underpowered base engine, too. Decent performance can be had with the optional 2.4-liter engine, but there are much more inspiring options out there.

With a smaller-than-average footprint and less powerful engines, you'd think the Tucson would do well on fuel economy -- and for the most part, it does. During Edmunds testing, we found the Tucson's EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined an easy number to achieve. Most rivals, though, can offer better mileage numbers to start with, and the best rivals return numbers as high as 30 mpg combined.

As previously mentioned, there's quite a bit of selection in the crossover segment these days. The excellent 2015 Mazda CX-5 is one of the sleekest crossovers available, and it's one of our favorites to drive. Where the Tucson is uninspired and rather dull to drive, the CX-5 is responsive and fun and has a particularly upscale interior. The Honda CR-V and the 2015 Ford Escape are two of the most well-rounded vehicles in the segment, thanks to quiet, upscale interiors and laudable fuel economy ratings. The CR-V and the Escape also have more cargo capacity than the Tucson. A closer match for the Tucson in terms of size is the 2015 Jeep Cherokee, but even the Cherokee is laid out in a way that the backseat offers more passenger space.

Compared to such strong competition, the Edmunds "C" rated 2015 Hyundai Tucson is a passable choice, but its rivals are a bit harder to resist.