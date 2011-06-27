Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- $18,499Great Deal | $2,359 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus17,040 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freehold Hyundai - Freehold / New Jersey
127 Point Inspection on all Pre-owned Cars* * *3 Day Return Policy* * *One Year Free Oil Changes*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A40HU422218
Stock: HHU422218U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $18,495Great Deal | $2,373 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus17,068 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this family-friendly, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus (AWD). RANKED #1 IN 2017 AFFORDABLE COMPACT SUVs BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this Tuscon boasts plenty of room for people and cargo, as well as one of the highest predicted reliability ratings in the class. The Tucson received five out of five stars in its frontal and side crash tests from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and four stars in the rollover test. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety deemed the Tucson a Top Safety Pick+, awarding it the highest score of Good in all crashworthiness categories and a Superior score in front crash prevention. With its odometer now reading 17,068, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until May 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - FACTORY NAVIGATION with 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - AUTOMATIC ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS with L.E.D. DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS - BLINDSPOT DETECTION - REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - LANE CHANGE ASSIST - HEATED SIDE MIRRORS - DUAL AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL with CLEANAIR IONIZER & REAR VENTS - INFINITY PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM with CLARA-FI MUSIC RESTORATION TECHNOLOGY - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PROXIMITY KEY with PUSH-BUTTON START - AUTO-DIMMING INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR with HOMELINK & COMPASS - A REAR-VIEW CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA47HU455796
Stock: 23954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $15,699Great Deal | $3,021 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus32,410 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Cover Mudguards Cargo Tray Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Beige; Leather Seat Trim Ruby Wine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Hyundai OHare. This Hyundai includes: RUBY WINE BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Hyundai Tucson SE Plus has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Tucson makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Tucson SE Plus. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Tucson: The Hyundai Tucson competes in a very crowded small crossover segment, sized right between compacts like the Mazda CX-3 or Honda HR-V and the larger Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape and Honda CR-V. The Tucson shines in the interior space it affords, for both cargo and passengers, and adults will find themselves right at home in the back seat -- a rarity in vehicles like this. Efficiency, too, will attract buyers, particularly with the spritely 1.6L turbo, which rewards in both acceleration and fuel economy, offering up to 33 mpg on the highway in Eco trim. This model sets itself apart with Modern, athletic styling, interior volume, standard features, and fuel efficient powertrains
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA46HU432512
Stock: HU432512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- Price Drop$14,999Great Deal | $2,648 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE23,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA42HU339373
Stock: 339373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,999Great Deal | $2,908 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited30,004 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4268 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA26HU384203
Stock: B304484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $16,399Great Deal | $2,334 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE26,745 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Freehold Hyundai - Freehold / New Jersey
127 Point Inspection on all Pre-owned Cars* * *3 Day Return Policy* * *One Year Free Oil Changes*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA46HU511579
Stock: HHU511579U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $17,444Great Deal | $2,510 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE25,465 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Irwin Hyundai - Laconia / New Hampshire
HYUNDAI CERTIFIED, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NEW TIRES, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, LOW MILES, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, AWD, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Glove Box, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlight Accents (Positioning Lights), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 02, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Premium Side Sills, Rear anti-roll bar, Roof Rack Side Rails, SE Popular Package 02. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Molten Silver 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHCOdometer is 3138 miles below market average! 21/26 City/Highway MPGHyundai Details:* 173+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle HistoryFamily owned and operated since 1951 Irwin Toyota Scion Ford Lincoln Hyundai is a NH dealership committed to getting you the best deal on pre-owned vehicles. Never worry when you buy an used vehicle from us; our Worry Free Guarantee includes: 1. Money Back Guarantee; 2. Vehicle Exchange Promise; 3. Live Market Pricing; 4. Free Real Deal Report; 5. Free Vehicle History Report; 6. All vehicles are priced thousands below book value; 7. Service Department performs a 125 rigorous inspection. Reviews:* Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy; plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available; comfortable ride on rough roads; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA46HU520072
Stock: HLB913
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $16,485Great Deal | $3,721 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited52,574 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA26HU369054
Stock: 6285P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $18,195Great Deal | $1,972 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus18,795 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA49HU440765
Stock: HNP1084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $17,930Great Deal | $2,218 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE8,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
ONLY 8K MILES! *** AWD ** POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE! ** LED Running Lights * LED Accent Lights * 17" Wheels * Touchscreen Audio System * Back up Camera *** Mechanically Inspected and Fully Reconditioned! Call now!Recent Arrival! 21/26 City/Highway MPGMcDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA49HU539294
Stock: HPHU539294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $15,999Great Deal | $2,817 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus36,558 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3686 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU403787
Stock: O300383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- $15,999Great Deal | $2,413 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport36,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2727 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA2XHU415355
Stock: C306267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $16,980Great Deal | $1,940 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE23,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wayne Auto Mall Hyundai - Wayne / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 26 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA42HU527827
Stock: HY7663
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $17,999Great Deal | $2,111 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson Night27,216 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2846 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Night with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA2XHU459825
Stock: C295932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- $16,085Great Deal | $2,691 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE43,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Irwin Hyundai - Laconia / New Hampshire
AWD! HYUNDAI CERTIFIED! LOW MILES! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY! POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE! Coliseum Gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC21/26 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 173+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50Reviews:* Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy; plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available; comfortable ride on rough roads; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA41HU484954
Stock: HDD041
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Price Drop$16,930Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus33,444 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA44HU439605
Stock: 10420147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $16,794Great Deal | $3,047 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE22,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maxon Hyundai - Union / New Jersey
Maxon Hyundai Mazda is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with 22,910mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Hyundai Tucson SE defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Tucson SE was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Tucson: The Hyundai Tucson competes in a very crowded small crossover segment, sized right between compacts like the Mazda CX-3 or Honda HR-V and the larger Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape and Honda CR-V. The Tucson shines in the interior space it affords, for both cargo and passengers, and adults will find themselves right at home in the back seat -- a rarity in vehicles like this. Efficiency, too, will attract buyers, particularly with the spritely 1.6L turbo, which rewards in both acceleration and fuel economy, offering up to 33 mpg on the highway in Eco trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A48HU570300
Stock: 1HU570300
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $10,600Great Deal | $3,478 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE52,394 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A41HU458888
Stock: 3458888B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020