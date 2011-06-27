Close

AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Cover Mudguards Cargo Tray Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Beige; Leather Seat Trim Ruby Wine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Hyundai OHare. This Hyundai includes: RUBY WINE BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Hyundai Tucson SE Plus has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Tucson makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Tucson SE Plus. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Tucson: The Hyundai Tucson competes in a very crowded small crossover segment, sized right between compacts like the Mazda CX-3 or Honda HR-V and the larger Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape and Honda CR-V. The Tucson shines in the interior space it affords, for both cargo and passengers, and adults will find themselves right at home in the back seat -- a rarity in vehicles like this. Efficiency, too, will attract buyers, particularly with the spritely 1.6L turbo, which rewards in both acceleration and fuel economy, offering up to 33 mpg on the highway in Eco trim. This model sets itself apart with Modern, athletic styling, interior volume, standard features, and fuel efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8J3CA46HU432512

Stock: HU432512

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020