Vehicle overview

The term "compact crossover" often seems like a misnomer these days, but the 2014 Hyundai Tucson is bringing compact back. Measuring just 173.2 inches from nose to tail, the Tucson is about 7 inches shorter than Toyota's RAV4 and a whopping 14 inches shorter than Chevy's Equinox. Not surprisingly, the Tucson trails most rivals in passenger and cargo space, but it compensates with great maneuverability and a surprisingly high fun-to-drive factor. If you're looking for more of a hatchback-on-tiptoes than a true SUV, the Tucson could be a nice fit.

Notably, Hyundai has burnished the 2014 Tucson's credentials with some key enhancements, including tweaked styling and a revamped model lineup that bids adieu to last year's sparsely equipped GL trim level. The formerly midgrade GLS is now the base trim, which means that even the cheapest 2014 Tucson comes with a respectable roster of standard features. There's also a well-stocked SE trim level that bridges the gap between GLS and Limited, and the infotainment scene gets an update with a pair of new touchscreens: a humble 4.3-inch unit that's standard on SE and Limited and a 7-inch setup with updated software on the Limited's optional navigation system. Furthermore, both engines have been redone and now boast direct fuel injection technology, though oddly, their fuel economy and output numbers remain about the same.

The 2014 Hyundai Tucson does have its flaws, even putting aside concerns about its size. The rear seat, for example, doesn't slide fore or aft, although it does gain a reclining function this year. Also, the base 2.0-liter engine lacks punch and the 2.4-liter is only adequate. The versatile 2014 Mazda CX-5 is a dynamic alternative, especially with its 2.5-liter engine, while the 2014 Ford Escape is similarly entertaining and offers more high-tech features.

If you're open to going even smaller, consider the chic 2014 Mini Countryman or the less chic but more affordable Nissan Juke. Finally, the Kia Sportage is mechanically related to the Tucson, and offers available turbocharged power for those interested in even sportier performance. Overall, the Tucson remains a solid option, particularly with all those improvements for 2014. If you're looking for a value-packed crossover SUV that's light on its feet and cake to park, Hyundai's still got one of the better solutions on the market.