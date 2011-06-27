  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(101)
Appraise this car

2010 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome and well-appointed cabin, good fuel economy, sporty handling, strong value, simple controls.
  • Ride may be overly firm for some, below-average cargo space.
List Price Range
$7,995 - $8,500
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Hyundai Tucson may not be as big as its main rivals, but it makes amends with a handsome cabin, an ample features list, sporty handling and a low price. It's a top pick for a small crossover.

Vehicle overview

The Hyundai Tucson was always just a budget buy. Driving one was like eating at Applebee's -- you enjoyed it, but in all likelihood you'd readily step up to a higher-quality vehicle if you had a fuller wallet. However, Hyundai is no longer content with simply selling less-expensive, low-cost alternatives. The completely redesigned 2010 Hyundai Tucson is consequently a giant leap forward, boasting an efficient new engine, a high quality and handsome cabin, sleek styling and surprisingly good handling. Even more impressive, though, it maintains its budget price.

One look at the new Tucson reveals that this is a completely different direction for the model. It's roughly the same size as the previous generation, but the old car's utterly forgettable and plasticky styling, which had all the design flair of a Coleman cooler, has disappeared into a cocoon and emerged a butterfly. The new exterior has a far more refined and high-class appearance, and the same could be said for the interior, which has gone from a nondescript and dated shell of hard plastic to a stylish environment of warm colors and organic shapes. Best of all, the simple controls that Hyundai is renowned for have been maintained.

Under the hood, there's a new 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that actually produces more horsepower than the old V6 upgrade while getting significantly better fuel economy than the old four-cylinder. But it is the new Tucson's driving demeanor that is most surprising. Past Hyundais have typically been tuned for ride comfort over sharp handling, but this Tucson is actually quite fun to drive. All of a sudden, the Tucson is one of the sportiest models in the segment, though some drivers may find that the ride quality is actually a bit too firm.

Overall, though, the 2010 Hyundai Tucson is a very impressive entry in the compact crossover segment, and it's certainly a top pick among similarly sized models like the Ford Escape, Mazda CX-7 and Nissan Rogue. Note that the Chevy Equinox, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 offer a bit more space for those who need the most utility for the buck. If you're just looking for a small, fuel-efficient SUV, though, the Tucson is an excellent choice -- even if you can only afford a budget buy.

2010 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2010 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in GLS and Limited trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a hill-holder feature, hill descent control, keyless entry, a trip computer, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port with an iPod interface. The Popular Equipment package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an auto-up/down driver window, cruise control, body-color heated mirrors and door handles, roof rails, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, leatherette/cloth upholstery and Bluetooth. The Navigation package adds all Popular Equipment package items plus a touchscreen navigation system, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and a seven-speaker stereo including a subwoofer.

The Tucson Limited adds all Popular Equipment items plus 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome grille and door handles, automatic headlights, foglights, a front wiper de-icer, a cargo cover, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (includes lumbar adjustment) and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Premium package deletes the roof rails but adds a panoramic sunroof and the touchscreen navigation system, rearview camera and seven-speaker stereo upgrade.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Hyundai Tucson comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. In most of the country, it produces 176 horsepower and 168 pound-feet of torque. In California-emissions states, this engine receives partial zero-emissions vehicle (PZEV) status and produces 170 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the front-wheel-drive GLS, and a six-speed automatic is optional on the FWD GLS and standard on the all-wheel-drive GLS and all Limited models.

EPA-estimated fuel economy with front-wheel drive and the automatic is 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. The manual lowers those estimates by 1 mpg. All-wheel-drive models return 21/28/24.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill holder (prevents rolling back on inclined stops) and hill descent control (automatically brakes down steep off-road hills when activated).

Driving

Hyundais have never been renowned for their spirited driving demeanor, but the new 2010 Hyundai Tucson is an indicator that things are changing. With European-inspired suspension tuning and a well-weighted electric power steering system, the Tucson indeed feels sportier than models like the CR-V, RAV4 and Rogue. Unfortunately, that comes at the expense of ride quality, which may be too firm for some buyers. The 18-inch wheels available on the Limited trim may exacerbate this. The four-cylinder engine is powerful enough for most uses and certainly fuel efficient, though it can sound a bit unrefined at times.

Interior

Most models in the compact crossover SUV class feature cabins that can best be described as utilitarian in design. Not so the Tucson, which features a contoured twin-cowl dash and available two-tone color schemes. It looks quite nice, and fortunately this sense of style doesn't come at the expense of usability. Controls are simple and easy to reach, including those for the optional touchscreen navigation system.

Even with the manually adjustable driver seat found in the GLS trim, the Tucson provides a comfortable driving position for drivers of almost any size. We suggest opting for the Popular Equipment package, though, as it includes a telescoping steering wheel along with other welcome items like Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls and high-quality leatherette/cloth upholstery.

The Tucson's backseat is quite spacious, providing plenty of leg- and headroom. Sadly, the seat doesn't recline or slide like in competing models. The compact Tucson also offers less maximum cargo capacity (55.8 cubic feet) than the CR-V, Forester and RAV4 (roughly 70 cubic feet).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Tucson.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
101 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A mixed bag
dagrabe1,01/06/2011
We've been driving this vehicle now for 9 months. My wife loves it (it is primarily her car) but I'm not so sure. What I like: An incredibly short turning radius. The look of the vehicle, both inside and out. All of the extras at a reasonable price (heated leather seats, bluetooth, etc). What I don't like: The ride is really rough, much rougher than my Nissan Maxima or even my beat up old pickup. You will feel every bump on the road. Most annoying: The gas mileage we've been getting isn't even close to the EPA rating. Low teens in town, low 20's on the highway. I don't drive like a maniac (anymore). If I pushed it hard I'd hate to think how bad the mpg would be...
If it were quieter it would be perfect.
Rehabber,10/13/2010
Purchased 6 months ago and now have 5000 miles combined Hwy/City. The engine/trans combination of this vehicle makes it feel like a 6 cyl. Just a lot of fun to drive. Mileage has been 20 city/27 Hgwy which I can live with coming from an '04 Trailblazer. The only downside of the vehicle is the highway road noise on concrete. I had to put a 4" foam pad under the spare tire to absorb some of the noise and stuff polyfill into the rear wheel well covers. The tires are also part of the problem. An upgrade to the Michelin Primacy MVX4, which are rated far better for road noise would be an improvement.
Great...As Long As You Don't Drive
jvanrees,03/15/2011
Hyundai really packs a lot of features for the price, unfortunately they are not packed very well. I get a new rattle every day I drive this car. The dash, door panels, tailgate among other places I have yet to locate. The dealer is unhelpful in fixing all the creaks. In addition, the ride is very, very, firm. On the plus side, I find the seats comfortable and their is plenty of space for our three person family. I bought the Tucson to replace a 2001 VW Passat and sorely miss that car.
Misrepresentation of gas mileage
JRSPARROW,08/22/2010
I get an average of 18.6 mpg. When I brought it back to the dealer they drove it 60 miles under ideal conditions and the best they could get was 23 mpg Cruise control on the hwy. They then told me that's what I should expect even though the sticker advertises 24 city and 31 hwy.
See all 101 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Hyundai Tucson
More About This Model

If you want a compact crossover that's economical, efficient and doesn't make you feel like you're taking the kids to T-ball, there are options, and one of the best is the new 2010 Hyundai Tucson. Let's start with styling, which should be different enough to stick out from the rows of CR-Vs parked at Target. While the old Tucson had all the design flair of a Coleman cooler, this new Tucson showcases Hyundai's increasing attention to design. Whether you believe the Tucson is attractive is one thing, but there's no denying its curves and creases are more interesting to behold than the boxes it competes with.

Inside, the story is much the same, with organic shapes and nicely textured materials. Competitors like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have a utilitarian look and feel to them -- not the Tucson. Unfortunately, those competitors are literally more utilitarian than the Tucson. The little Hyundai offers significantly less cargo capacity than its bigger rivals, while its backseat offers less space and doesn't recline or slide for more room or comfort. Essentially, the Tucson doesn't look like a mom mobile, and it wouldn't be a very good choice for her either.

As such, the 2010 Hyundai Tucson is best suited for singles or DINKs (dual income, no kids) who primarily want the elevated driving view that an SUV provides, and can live with an acceptable (rather than copious) amount of rear seat and cargo space. If you fancy yourself a cool mom, though, perhaps that trade-off could be worth it.

Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV is priced between $7,995 and$8,500 with odometer readings between 62345 and79889 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV is priced between $7,995 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 115560 and117780 miles.

Which used 2010 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 62345 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson.

Can't find a used 2010 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tucson for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,881.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,239.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tucson for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,555.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,985.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

