Vehicle overview

The Hyundai Tucson was always just a budget buy. Driving one was like eating at Applebee's -- you enjoyed it, but in all likelihood you'd readily step up to a higher-quality vehicle if you had a fuller wallet. However, Hyundai is no longer content with simply selling less-expensive, low-cost alternatives. The completely redesigned 2010 Hyundai Tucson is consequently a giant leap forward, boasting an efficient new engine, a high quality and handsome cabin, sleek styling and surprisingly good handling. Even more impressive, though, it maintains its budget price.

One look at the new Tucson reveals that this is a completely different direction for the model. It's roughly the same size as the previous generation, but the old car's utterly forgettable and plasticky styling, which had all the design flair of a Coleman cooler, has disappeared into a cocoon and emerged a butterfly. The new exterior has a far more refined and high-class appearance, and the same could be said for the interior, which has gone from a nondescript and dated shell of hard plastic to a stylish environment of warm colors and organic shapes. Best of all, the simple controls that Hyundai is renowned for have been maintained.

Under the hood, there's a new 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that actually produces more horsepower than the old V6 upgrade while getting significantly better fuel economy than the old four-cylinder. But it is the new Tucson's driving demeanor that is most surprising. Past Hyundais have typically been tuned for ride comfort over sharp handling, but this Tucson is actually quite fun to drive. All of a sudden, the Tucson is one of the sportiest models in the segment, though some drivers may find that the ride quality is actually a bit too firm.

Overall, though, the 2010 Hyundai Tucson is a very impressive entry in the compact crossover segment, and it's certainly a top pick among similarly sized models like the Ford Escape, Mazda CX-7 and Nissan Rogue. Note that the Chevy Equinox, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 offer a bit more space for those who need the most utility for the buck. If you're just looking for a small, fuel-efficient SUV, though, the Tucson is an excellent choice -- even if you can only afford a budget buy.