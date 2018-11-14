More about the 2019 Hyundai Tucson

Some SUVs prioritize practicality over style, while others sacrifice comfort for sportiness. Some have fancy interiors and trendy badges but don't come with all the equipment you want. Some are cool and urban-chic, while others are unashamedly outdoorsy and utilitarian. Among all of them is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, a crossover that pretty much dips its toe in all those ponds. Though it's not a class leader in any particular area, its just-right size, handsome style and commendable value should make a lot of sense for many SUV shoppers. Based on a redesign in 2016, the Tucson gets a styling update for 2019, along with some new standard and optional safety equipment. All of it makes the Tucson more appealing than ever. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, as is the 7-inch touchscreen. Among other changes for 2019, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine has been eliminated and the trim levels have been shuffled. As for those trim levels, the Tucson is now available in SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate trim levels. One of our favorites is the Value trim level since it lives up to its name with a smart balance of equipment, performance and price. Even the top-level Ultimate offers a serious amount of standard equipment for the price, especially when you put it up against class rivals. The Tucson also sticks out it in the class with its full array of available accident avoidance technologies. Specifically, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are restricted to the top Limited trim level, but lower levels get a very respectable level of gear too. Even the base SE features forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist. The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 hp) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All other trim levels get the upgraded 2.4-liter four-cylinder that's good for 181 hp. The small crossover segment seems to get a new entrant every month. To sort them all out and find the best one for you, use all the tools here at Edmunds. And then let us help you find the best 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

2019 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

