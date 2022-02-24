What is the Tucson?

Last year, the redesigned Hyundai Tucson shook up the compact SUV segment with wild new styling on the outside and a nicely detailed cabin trimmed in upscale materials. Beneath the unique and expressive sheetmetal, however, the Tucson provides everything you'd expect of a small crossover. Take one for a test drive, and you can expect a comfortable ride, intuitive tech features, and abundant passenger and cargo space. The standard engine is a little underwhelming for our tastes, but luckily there are hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions with some sauce under the hood.

Given that it was completely overhauled last year, and launched with a number of powertrains and seemingly comprehensive trim lineup, we don't expect many changes for the 2023 Hyundai Tucson. However, Hyundai has launched various N performance versions of its vehicles over the last couple of years, including a high-output variant of the Tucson's little brother, the Kona. If Hyundai does introduce a new Tucson trim level next year, we could see it in the form of a Tucson N.