Consumer Rating
(62)
Appraise this car

2011 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome, well-appointed cabin
  • simple controls
  • good fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • good value.
  • Firm ride
  • below-average cargo space.
List Price Range
$6,110 - $13,598
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson might not be as big as its main rivals, but it makes amends with a handsome cabin, an ample list of features, sporty handling and a low price. It's a top pick for a small crossover.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai has been getting a lot of attention lately for its introduction of a new generation of more refined, sophisticated vehicles, of which the 2011 Hyundai Tucson is a good example. After its redesign last year, the Tucson compact crossover continues to impress us. Notably, this isn't simply because of traditional Hyundai strengths like value, affordability and overall quality. These qualities still define the Tucson, yet the crossover SUV's sleek styling, abundant features and fun-to-drive nature are what set it apart from its competition. All this makes the 2011 Hyundai Tucson one of Edmunds' top picks for a small crossover SUV.

For 2011, the Tucson sees the addition of a new GS trim level to the lineup. This new base model makes use of a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine instead of the previous 2.4-liter engine. The GS's four-cylinder offers less power, although its output is offset by a fuel economy improvement of 1 mpg EPA combined. The GS also costs considerably less than the GLS, but this is only because the GLS's price has risen to take into account the inclusion of the Popular Equipment package, which was optional last year.

As enticing as the bottom line of the GS model might be, we prefer the GLS for its added features and increased engine power, which make it a more satisfying value, especially when you compare it to the other compact crossovers on the market. Still, regardless of which trim you choose, you'll appreciate the 2011 Tucson's sculpted body and stylish interior, which set it apart from its bland-looking competition. In terms of the driving experience, the Tucson is also notable for its sharper handling and sporty character. But this athleticism comes at the expense of some ride comfort, as the suspension of the 2011 Tucson might be on the stiff side for some.

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson also makes some compromises in terms of utility, as the comparable 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4 all offer more cargo capacity. But unless this type of utility is of utmost importance, we rank the Hyundai Tucson and the Kia Sportage (alike under the skin) near the top of the list for compact crossover SUVs.

2011 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that is offered in three trim levels: GL, GLS and Limited.

The GL comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a hill-holder feature, hill-descent control, a trip computer, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The GLS adds 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette vinyl door trim and seat inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and Bluetooth. All-wheel-drive GLS models also get heated front seats. An optional Navigation package adds a touchscreen navigation system, a rearview camera, an upgraded audio system with a subwoofer, and automatic headlights.

The Limited trim goes the extra mile by adding 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels, outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic headlights, foglights, upgraded suspension, front wiper de-icer, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustments, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview

2011 Highlights

After a redesign last year, the 2011 Hyundai Tucson adds a new, more affordable GL trim level with a smaller 2.0-liter engine. Among the other trim levels, only a few changes in available features have been made.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL comes standard with a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 165 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The GL comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic is available. Only front-wheel drive is available for the GL.

Stepping up to the GLS and Limited models will get you a 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 176 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. In California-emissions states, this engine receives partial zero-emissions-vehicle (PZEV) status and produces 170 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, but buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the GL with a manual transmission is 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. The automatic improves these figures to 23/31/26 mpg. The front-wheel-drive GLS and Limited models are expected to get 22 city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, while AWD models make slightly less at 21/28/23 mpg.

In a recent Edmunds test of an AWD 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS, we found its acceleration to be just about average among other compact crossovers, with our test vehicle requiring 9.6 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 Hyundai Tucson includes antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, active front headrests, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill holder and hill descent control.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named the Tucson one of its Top Safety Picks, awarding this Hyundai its top rating -- "Good" -- for frontal offset and side impact protection as well as roof strength tests. In Edmunds brake tests, the Tucson comes to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is about average among crossover SUVs.

Driving

Many compact crossovers offer uninspired driving dynamics, but the 2011 Hyundai Tucson breaks from convention with a more lively spirit.

European-inspired suspension tuning and a well-weighted electric power steering system give the Tucson a sportier feel, but unfortunately, it comes at the expense of ride quality. The stiffer suspension transmits road imperfections with more frequency and intensity; those who choose Limited models will find that the trim's 18-inch wheels further degrade the vehicle's ride quality.

The 176-hp 2.4-liter engine is powerful enough for most uses and certainly fuel-efficient, but it can sound a bit unrefined at times.

Interior

Unlike many of the humdrum interiors found in other crossover SUVs, the 2011 Hyundai Tucson offers a contoured twin-cowl dash that's available in two-tone color schemes. It's quite a bit more appealing than the plain, truck-style treatments seen in the competition, and more functional to boot. The controls are simple and within easy reach, including those for the optional touchscreen navigation system.

The Tucson provides a comfortable driving position for drivers of almost any size. We suggest opting for the GLS trim, though, as it includes a telescoping steering wheel along with other welcome items like Bluetooth, audio controls mounted on the steering wheel and high-quality leatherette/cloth upholstery.

Backseat passengers aren't left out of the equation, either, as they'll enjoy respectable leg- and headroom. Sadly, the seat doesn't recline or slide fore and aft, as such seats frequently do in competing models. The compact Tucson also offers only 55.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, while both the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are rated at more than 70 cubic feet and even the Subaru Forester is rated at 63 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Tucson.

5(60%)
4(26%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful vehicle
piper15,06/16/2011
I have had my 2011 Tuscon Limited for one month. I went for the totally loaded vehicle with 18" wheels. After test driving several other small SUVs, I tried out the Tuscon and fell in love immediately. The leather seats are very comfortable, and I really like the bluetooth and navi. The storage capacity is just right for me. As for the mileage, I am getting around 26-28 mpg combined. I am quite happy about this. It seems with each tank of gas I am getting a little better mpg. If I reset the mpg trip when driving on the highway, it says Im getting 33-35 mpg. If that is true, it would be great. Bottom line is, I love my Tucson more and more each day.
buyer beware
chiadok,03/20/2011
I'm not sure if mine is the exception, but my Tuscon every once in a while has an electrical malfunction where the key gets stuck in the ignition, the blinkers fail to work, the locks won't work, and the lights won't turn off. Hyundai nor the dealership cannot figure out why this occurs. I was really looking forward to having a reliable vehicle with awd, good gas mileage, at a good value. This was my first Hyundai, and will definitely be my last. I noticed an article in inside line, where the testing manager had the same issue with the 2011 Sonata being reviewed. I wonder if this may be a Hyundai issue and not an isolated problem with just my vehicle. I definitely wouldn't recommend buying.
Tucson GLS Best Car we ever had
tucsongls,06/11/2011
Iris blue with black tint is the sharpest looking vehicle. The exterior and interior design is brilliant. The Tucson drives extreemly well and the handling is better than the corolla we previously had. Love the AWD that only kicks in when needed (or when you press the button to engage it full time). The bluetooth works very well and was easy to pair two phones in a minute. The dealer was willing to deal and we ended up getting two extra years of warrenty thrown in (to bring it to 7 full years). We also got a price reduction equal to the undercoating and paint protection. Plus it came with a 1200 litre gas card. The real bonus is the 0% financing for 72 months!
Best car I have ever bought
katlyn08,03/19/2011
This car was exactly what I was looking for. It is great on gas, I am averaging 28 to 35 miles to the gallon (you have to buy medium grade and from a good gas station...yes the quality of the fuel does make a tremendous difference on gas averaging). It has just enough space. Not too big or to small. It has good pick up. It is super safe...with 8 air bags. GET THE GLS OR LIMITED and definitely get the NAVI. It is totally worth it. Talkiing on the phone hands free is totally worth it plus the navigation is awesome. It is so easy to use. I love this car. My only regret is not getting the limited. DO NOT get the GL. Spend a few extra bucks and really enjoy the ride!!!!
See all 62 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Tucson
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Hyundai Tucson

Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS is priced between $6,110 and$11,425 with odometer readings between 49737 and163966 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV is priced between $13,598 and$13,598 with odometer readings between 74671 and74671 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 79357 and79357 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV is priced between $6,971 and$6,971 with odometer readings between 123033 and123033 miles.

