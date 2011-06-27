Vehicle overview

Hyundai has been getting a lot of attention lately for its introduction of a new generation of more refined, sophisticated vehicles, of which the 2011 Hyundai Tucson is a good example. After its redesign last year, the Tucson compact crossover continues to impress us. Notably, this isn't simply because of traditional Hyundai strengths like value, affordability and overall quality. These qualities still define the Tucson, yet the crossover SUV's sleek styling, abundant features and fun-to-drive nature are what set it apart from its competition. All this makes the 2011 Hyundai Tucson one of Edmunds' top picks for a small crossover SUV.

For 2011, the Tucson sees the addition of a new GS trim level to the lineup. This new base model makes use of a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine instead of the previous 2.4-liter engine. The GS's four-cylinder offers less power, although its output is offset by a fuel economy improvement of 1 mpg EPA combined. The GS also costs considerably less than the GLS, but this is only because the GLS's price has risen to take into account the inclusion of the Popular Equipment package, which was optional last year.

As enticing as the bottom line of the GS model might be, we prefer the GLS for its added features and increased engine power, which make it a more satisfying value, especially when you compare it to the other compact crossovers on the market. Still, regardless of which trim you choose, you'll appreciate the 2011 Tucson's sculpted body and stylish interior, which set it apart from its bland-looking competition. In terms of the driving experience, the Tucson is also notable for its sharper handling and sporty character. But this athleticism comes at the expense of some ride comfort, as the suspension of the 2011 Tucson might be on the stiff side for some.

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson also makes some compromises in terms of utility, as the comparable 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4 all offer more cargo capacity. But unless this type of utility is of utmost importance, we rank the Hyundai Tucson and the Kia Sportage (alike under the skin) near the top of the list for compact crossover SUVs.