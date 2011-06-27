  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(187)
Appraise this car

2016 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy
  • plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available
  • comfortable ride on rough roads.
  • Slow acceleration from the SE trim's non-turbocharged engine
  • clumsy low-speed shifting from the turbo engine's transmission
  • certain desirable items are only offered on the Limited
  • some interior materials look and feel cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? The Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. The Tucson's turbocharged engine is a keeper, too. Ready to learn what else we like?

Vehicle overview

The sleek new styling of the redesigned 2016 Hyundai Tucson incorporates what Hyundai calls "Fluidic Sculpture 2.0" design language, which suggests it's more of an evolutionary product than a revolutionary one. After all, version 2.0 of anything is just an outgrowth of the original; it's derivative by definition. But under the new Tucson's stylish skin, there's something closer to a revolution going on. With its sprightly and fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, roomier interior and cutting-edge safety and technology features, the latest Tucson is a real threat to disrupt the compact-crossover status quo.

All Tucson models have a newly adult-friendly backseat and enhanced cargo capacity that closes the gap with segment leaders. The Tucson is 3 inches longer and 1.1 inches wider than before, and that's enough to make it considerably more competitive without diluting its endearingly maneuverable feel. There are a lot of new upscale features as well, including Hyundai's latest 8-inch touchscreen interface, LED headlights and safety features like lane departure warning and a frontal collision intervention system.

Lest you conclude that this Hyundai can do no wrong, though, we should note that the new turbocharged engine isn't available on the base SE trim, which trudges onward with a forgettable 2.0-liter engine from the previous-generation Tucson. Moreover, a number of those headline-grabbing features are reserved for the top-of-the-line Limited trim, which might test the limits of what you are willing to pay for a compact crossover SUV. But if you don't mind paying for the Limited, you'll enjoy one of the best-equipped crossovers for the price. And if you can live without those extras, the midgrade Eco and Sport trims are still nicely equipped, with the former topping out at a solid 33 mpg highway and the latter offering more creature comforts.

The 2016 Tucson occupies an interesting niche between the compact and subcompact segments. Despite the stretched dimensions this year, it's still a few inches shorter than compact stalwarts like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, which -- like Hyundai's own Santa Fe Sport -- offer more interior space but less verve. Yet the new Tucson is significantly larger than the new breed of subcompact crossovers like the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3, so if those models feel too cramped, the Tucson could be a sensible compromise. We also recommend the Ford Escape as a roomier option that's fun to drive, too. On the whole, though, the 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a compelling new crossover that's more of a revolution than you might think.

2016 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: SE, Eco, Sport and Limited.

The base SE comes standard with the 2.0-liter engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED headlight accents, heated mirrors, privacy glass, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer, stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with recline, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio.

The Eco adds the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, LED daytime running lights, foglights, roof rails and an eight-way power driver seat (with lumbar).

Step up to the Sport and you get 19-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a few new safety technologies (see Safety section below).

The Limited throws in LED headlights and taillights, upgraded interior trim with additional soft-touch surfaces, leather upholstery, a six-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an eight-speaker audio system.

Note that the SE can be equipped with a handful of the higher trims' basic convenience features via a pair of packages (the Preferred package and Popular Equipment package). Offered exclusively on the Limited is an Ultimate package that includes adaptive xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded gauge cluster with a color trip computer, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, lane-departure warning and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Hyundai Tucson is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 164 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway) with FWD and 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway) with AWD.

The Eco, Sport and Limited trims step up to a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that generates 175 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The transmission here is a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual that works just like a regular automatic. In Edmunds performance testing, a FWD Tucson Limited made the sprint from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is respectably quick for this class of vehicle. The Eco features smaller tires with less rolling resistance, so its fuel economy is estimated at 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) with FWD and 27 mpg combined (25 city/31 highway) with AWD. The hefty 19-inch tires on the Sport and Limited knock those models down to 27 mpg combined (25 city/30 highway) with FWD and 26 mpg combined (24 city/28 highway) with AWD.

Safety

Standard safety items on the 2016 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control.

In Edmunds brake testing, a FWD Tucson came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average stopping distance for a compact crossover.

All trims provide a rearview camera as standard, while the Sport gets standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Limited features all of those items plus standard rear parking sensors and a couple optional items via the Ultimate package (lane-departure warning and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection).

The Blue Link telematics suite is standard on the Limited but unavailable on the other trims. It includes emergency safety assistance and other smartphone-based features via the Blue Link mobile app. If you upgrade to the Remote package, you also get stolen vehicle recovery, a car finder and electronic parameter settings (geo-fencing, speed/curfew alerts and valet alert) and remote ignition and accessory operation via a smartphone or even smartwatch.

Driving

Although the base SE trim has an enticingly low price, the 2.0-liter engine it's saddled with is reason enough to upgrade. This was also the base motor in the previous Tucson, and we didn't especially like it then, either, finding both its refinement and its performance to be lacking. The turbocharged engine, on the other hand, is peppy and smooth, and it gets better gas mileage to boot. The turbo's only downside is its exclusive automated manual transmission, which sometimes produces harsh upshifts and exhibits a slight delay when moving from a stop.

The base and Eco trims predictably have a more composed ride with their 17-inch wheels, but the 19s (standard on Sport and Limited) are eminently livable. Impacts are well suppressed even on rough blacktop, giving the Tucson a supple, sophisticated feel in everyday driving. Around turns, the Tucson isn't as sporty as, say, the Ford Escape or Mazda CX-5, but it acquits itself well enough for a vehicle of this type. Its compact dimensions also make it easier to fit into tight parking spots.

Interior

The 2016 Hyundai Tucson's interior has a more grown-up look than its predecessor, featuring a restrained dashboard design with sensibly arrayed controls. The materials aren't optimal, however, as hard plastic surfaces remain the norm. That's fortunately less of an issue for the Limited, which gets upgraded trim that includes padded dashboard and door inserts with accent stitching. In any event, the Tucson has plenty of storage nooks for your stuff, particularly for front passengers.

On the technology front, the standard 5-inch touchscreen won't blow you away with its size or resolution, but it's quite user-friendly thanks to readily accessible virtual buttons and an intuitive layout. Not surprisingly, the Limited's 8-inch version is both more capable and prettier to look at; pity it's not offered on at least one of the other trims. On the bright side, USB connectivity, Bluetooth and satellite radio come standard on every Tucson, so there's no shortage of musical fun to be had.

Front seat comfort is satisfactory, and it's worth noting that the Tucson stands apart from other compact crossovers by offering a power passenger seat (Limited only). The rear seat doesn't slide fore and aft, which strikes us as a missed opportunity in this segment, but it's mounted higher than before and can now accommodate a couple of 6-footers without issue.

Cargo capacity has also improved. With 31 cubic feet behind the rear seatbacks and 61.9 cubes with those seatbacks folded down, the Tucson is close enough to the CR-V (35.2 and 70.9 cubes, respectively) to provoke thoughts about how important that maximum number really is. Sweetening the deal is the hands-free power liftgate that comes standard on Sport and Limited. Unlike the Ford Escape's version of this technology, which works via a foot sensor that you need to kick at, the Tucson employs a proximity sensor that opens the liftgate automatically if it senses you're standing in the vicinity with the key in your pocket.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

5(27%)
4(16%)
3(16%)
2(15%)
1(26%)
3.0
187 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 187 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I REALLY wanted to love this car...
Christine Snyder,08/30/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I really wished these reviews had been on this website before I decided to lease this car. I REALLY REALLY wanted to love this car. I chose the 2016 Tuscon over a certified pre-owned Santa Fe and now I am regretting that decision. I got this car March of this year (2016) and everything seemed great at first. Oddly enough, I never noticed the hesitation when accelerating from a stop when taking the car for a test drive. I read a review on here that said that it was normal for a turbo engine but trust me, NOTHING about this engine is normal or safe. The dealership and Hyundai will also try to tell you over and over that the engine is normal. I receive BlueLink reports every month and EVERY TIME it has told me that the engine needs attention even though I have been getting regular oil changes and service performed. This never happened with the Sonata I leased before this car. Everything other reviewers have said about this car is true. It is extremely unfortunate because I love everything else about this car. I get compliments constantly on the look (I got the Caribbean blue) and the entertainment and safety features are awesome but I just absolutely hate the engine. Almost every time I try to accelerate from a dead stop, the car hesitates for a good 1-5 seconds and this leaves you completely stuck on the road. It feels like I'm being rear-ended whenever I'm in stop and go traffic on the freeway because the car is so jerky. It is also very jerky sometimes when accelerating. It's a nightmare!! Now I'm a person who gets motion sickness but usually I don't get car sick as long as I'm driving but I swear this car makes me feel sick! I was really hoping the software update would fix it but it didn't....I'm afraid it only made it worse because the car feels jerkier than ever. It also feels like the car isn't going to brake sometimes which is extremely scary. I have also had weird computer glitches. One time I turned the car on and the navigation system was stuck on the screensaver and would not work. Just recently, the car warned us that the back right tire had low tire pressure but my husband checked all of the tires and they were fine. I am also disappointed that it doesn't have a CD player....I'm sure most people wouldn't mind since everyone uses an iPod these days but I noticed that the other Hyundai models do and they're the same year. This seemed a little odd to me. It is VERY disappointing that Hyundai refuses to acknowledge this very serious problem (the transmission, not the CD player lol). I considered myself a loyal Hyundai customer before but I think I'm going to have to look somewhere else for my new car. I plan to transfer my lease and get into a new car ASAP. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!!!
there may be hope yet! DCT update 8/11/16
jason,08/22/2016
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
At this point you probably have heard about the dct (daul clutch transmission) issues.... They are real! I've experienced them and its no joke! There are times when you step on the accelerator (gas pedal) and the computer doesnt let out the clutch or slips it way to much and the car may or may not go anywhere! It's only happened 5 times in 4,000 miles but is unacceptable!!! The vehicle has never left me stranded for more than a couple of minutes, but definetly not good experience and could lead to an accident..... That being said, I just had the new update for the dct software done today. It's supposed to fix the problem. The update is labeled TCU UPDATE (16-01-035). released as of 8-11-2016. Only time will tell if this fixes the problem. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.... Providing this does indeed fix the problem i will go back to saying this is an amazing vehicle in every way!!! The turbo combined with the DCT is simply brilliant! well, its been 2 weeks since my software update!!! this is an add on to the review i did a couple of weeks ago.... Congrats hyundai!!! so far so good. Vehicle is driving perfectly now!!! It really is a shame for the bad rap this car is getting. Trust me, i understand, however i really believe the issue has been resolved! I challenge anyone reading this that owns the vehicle that the problem has been resolved to please post something positive!!! I'm only doing this because i really love my tuscan turbo and would hate for people to miss out on an amazing vehicle. I would like to bet if this software was right from the get go that this car would be receiving rave reviews!!!
Dangerous Dual Clutch Transmission
Melissa Wilson,08/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Update: I traded the 2016 Tucson for a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. After multiple transmission software updates, multiple transmission resets, multiple trips to the dealership and overheated transmission warnings, I just couldn't stand it anymore. Every time I turned around, the transmission was overheating, it would get stuck in drive somewhere or it struggled to get up hills. I really liked the design of the Tucson but the Dual Clutch Transmission wasn't ready for primetime. I lost a lot of money trading to the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee but I feel secure and have had ZERO problems since purchase. 10 months ago I drove my selling dealership crazy because I wanted the 2016 Tucson Limited so bad. Now I am scared to death to drive my vehicle and recommend all buyers stay away until Hyundai resolves the problem with the Dual Clutch Transmission. On three separate occasions (after 11,000 miles), I have been stopped at a traffic light and depressed the gas pedal on green. The vehicle would not move. The RPMs ran over 4,000 and the vehicle still would not move. Verified car was in Drive on the cluster/shifter and parking brake was off. I managed to get the vehicle moving after several minutes of throwing the shifter into park and then into drive and then flooring the gas pedal. In all three instances, I was incredibly lucky to not be in an accident or cause an accident. I took it to the dealership and they kept it for 5 days. They could not replicate the problem and the vehicles had no error codes. They made me feel like a fruitcake or something. They reset the transmission control module which my Hyundai Case Manager verified won't fix the problem. I have been unable to get the dealership to give me a loaner so I drive my vehicle not knowing when the problem will repeat. Will I get into an accident this time or get killed? With the complaints building on Edmunds and NHTSA, Hyundai needs to stop selling the Tucson and order all of them off the road. At a minimum, Hyundai needs to admit publicly that there is a problem and that owners should be offered loaners by Dealerships if they so request one. Also, owners should have the option of requesting that Hyundai buy the vehicles back. I don't want to give up my Tucson but I want to live more!
Our Tuscon is a Lemon!
Cathy S,04/28/2016
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Purchased the 2016 Tuscon Limited with all the bells and whistles of a luxurious car. Had a 2013 we traded and loved that car! Daughter has a Hyundai as well. We have never taken a vehicle in except for routine maintenance until this car. There was the delay with the double clutch but there was something more. At 5000 miles, called the dealer for the routine maintenance and told them about this new stalling that had began. Had probably happened 2-3 times at that point. It would act like I was pushing a clutch (that wasn't there) and the accelerator at the same time so the vehicle would start to stop/stall. This wasn't the delay but a complete stall. On March 11, it stalled going across 4 lanes of traffic and I was happy to get to the other side once the transmission started working again. At that point, started feeling like the car was unsafe. Was only a mile from home and the car stalled several times before I could get home. Ended up calling Hyundai Roadside Service and having the car towed because it was not drivable. Was put in a rental car for less than a week and was told it was a recall. Was thrilled to hear this because we really loved the car and was hopeful this was the issue. Never got the car home, which was about 25 miles, before the stalls were worse than before. Took the car back that night and got the rental back. Dealer called March 15 and it was the control actuary assembly for the transmission and the part wouldn't be in for about 12 more days but I had the good ole rental! I asked (after consulting with a professional with credentials as in a crew chief for NASCAR) for a new transmission because it could have caused damage to the other parts of the transmission like the clutches, etc and they never listened to me of course. Got the car back on March 26th and on March 30, called about more issues. the wiper in the back wouldn't turn off when the front were on, then the car started stalling again and this time with a loud noise. Each and every time it happened, I thought I had been hit by another car. I have been completely stopped on the interstate as well as other roads. Called the dealer and here I go in again. Got me another rental and they couldn't duplicate the issue so I had to come and get my unsafe car. On my next commute to work I decided to turn my video on my phone on. The car stalled and you could hear the noise so I have the tape. Took the car in with the audio and they had no idea. 4/18/2016 Was called back to the dealer to put a monitor on my car so I could push a button when this happened and it would record a minute before and a minute after. Within 4 days, I had MULTIPLE recordings. 4/21/2016 On my way to the dealer on the interstate the car stalled and this was yet a different stall. This time I was accelerating and the RPM's was stuck and the car wouldn't go over 50mph unless I floored it all the way. Called the dealer in tears and was given a loaner car that evening for ONE day. The following day with the monitor in hand, received a call from dealer stating it would be the following Tuesday before the engineer from Hyundai would know what was wrong and I needed to come and get my UNSAFE car. I refused and told them I didn't want the UNSAFE vehicle and they could have their loaner. On my lunch break while I was away, they came with my car (I didn't know they were coming)to my job to trade vehicles with me and put me back in the UNSAFE car. Since I wasn't at my office, they had to go back to the dealer and while on their way back, the car stalled and did it's thing twice (5 miles away). They called and said I could now get ANOTHER rental since they had heard and felt what was going on in my car. REALLY HYUNDAI????? TALKING ABOUT ADDING INSULT TO INJURY??????? BTW, at this point the computers have went out twice and been reset as well so been driving with no radio, media, phone, phone chargers, bluetooth, navigation, etc. I had been to the dealer 4 times in one week!!!! Yesterday I got a call from the dealer and got the same call from supposed to be the engineer about their next move and that is to replace the transmission and the complete computer on the dash. It's April 27th, and the parts will be in May 19th. Really????????? My car qualifies as a lemon under the lemon law and I've asked for another car. Who would put their family in this car at this point? I'm scared to get in it and have 2 daughters who drive that I will never allow to drive the car. I have also been hit by another vehicle because the car stalled. Hyundai do you have anything to say for yourself? Help me understand why you would put the safety of my family in jeopardy for weeks knowing there were transmission issues with the vehicle I have purchased from you. UPDATE: Transmission and computer replaced but it's still not always engaging in a gear. It was towed back to the dealer again tonight. I have a case with Hyundai and engineer coming Thursday
See all 187 reviews of the 2016 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Hyundai Tucson
More About This Model

What Is It?
The 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a fully redesigned compact SUV that is bigger in most dimensions than the model it replaces, yet still slightly smaller than top-selling segment rivals. It is available in four trim levels (SE, Eco, Sport and Limited), each of which includes plenty of equipment for their respective price points. The base SE starts at $22,525 while the Limited starts at $30,975. There are two four-cylinder engines offered, but the powerful and efficient turbocharged engine that is standard on the upper three trims is your best bet.

How Much Bigger Is It?
The 2016 Tucson is 3 inches longer, 1.1-inch wider and has a 1.2-inch-longer wheelbase compared to its predecessor, which was one of the smallest vehicles in the compact SUV segment. The additional width and wheelbase is especially noteworthy, as it brings those dimensions on par with competitors like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

The result is a more passenger-friendly cabin, especially for those in back. The 60/40-split rear seat is mounted high, providing ample thigh support, and there is plenty of legroom even with a 6-footer up front. An additional 11 degrees of seatback recline is welcome as well.

Even with its larger overall dimensions, the Tucson still falls a bit short in terms of cargo capacity. Its 31 cubic feet of space with the rear seats raised and 61.9 cubic feet with them lowered is considerably more than before, but on paper, the cargo area remains among the smallest in the segment. Numbers can be a bit deceiving, however. Compared to the likes of the Ford Escape or Jeep Cherokee, the Tucson's cargo area is wider and easier to load, with the added bonus of a floor that can be lowered an additional 2 inches for some extra space.

What Engines Does It Offer?
The entry-level 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE trim comes with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in the outgoing base model. It's rated at 164 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are once again standard, with all-wheel drive optional. Its EPA rating is up one notch to 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive. Opting for all-wheel drive drops that number down to 23 mpg combined.

New to the Tucson is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This engine, along with its standard seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (DCT), makes stepping up to the higher trim levels a tempting choice. With 175 hp and, more importantly, 195 lb-ft of torque, it accelerates to highway speeds with more confidence than the base engine.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Tucson Limited reached 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is quick for cars in this class. In terms of foot-to-the-floor acceleration, the Tucson may have edged out rivals, but in everyday driving conditions it comes up a bit short. There's a noticeable delay between applying pedal pressure and forward motion. Gear changes also produce inelegant lurches on occasion. Coming to a stop from 60 mph required 120 feet, which is a few feet shorter than competitors.

Despite the increased power, the 1.6-liter is the more efficient of the two available engines. How efficient depends on trim level, though. Not surprisingly, the Eco trim is the most economical choice, as smaller wheels and low-rolling-resistance tires help yield an impressive 29 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 27 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. These numbers make the Tucson Eco roughly equal to the segment-best Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 2.5 and Subaru Forester 2.5i.

Opting for either Sport or Limited trim lowers fuel economy to 27 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and 26 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. This still tops the Ford Escape and its turbocharged engines, and is certainly well within the definition of "economical" for an SUV, especially given this powertrain's level of performance.

How Does It Drive?
Hyundai has made extensive improvements to the Tucson's steering and suspension. The latter includes more robust suspension components, upgraded dampers and new hydraulic-type bump stops. Plus, when it's equipped with all-wheel drive, an Active Cornering Control system not only sends power rearward while turning, but also applies the inside rear brakes to reduce the vehicle's tendency to push wide through turns.

It definitely doesn't possess the driver-engaging verve of a Ford Escape or Mazda CX-5, but short of those standouts, the Tucson's ride and handling are in keeping with expectations for the segment.

One distinction of note is the standard Drive Mode Select system that alters steering effort, transmission shift programming and throttle response according to one of three settings: Normal, Eco and Sport. This feature is increasingly typical on luxury cars, but the Tucson is the only vehicle in the compact SUV segment to offer it.

Even with the big 19-inch wheels found on the Sport and Limited trims, the Tucson didn't seem to possess the sort of impact harshness the outgoing model had on rough pavement. There is a level of refinement present that wasn't there before, which further contributes to the new model being a more complete, competitive offering in the segment.

What's the Interior Like?
Unlike the exterior that is both more stylish and grown-up than its predecessor, the interior design is just more grown-up &mdash; as in a khaki pants, business casual sort of way. The materials are just average, with prominent stretches of hard, scratchy plastic spread throughout the cabin that make the Tucson's cabin feel midpack at best.

There are padded and stitched leather surfaces covering the instrument panel and driver-side center console, as well as squishy door trim, but these elements are only offered on the top-of-the-line Limited trim. Even then, they don't look all that impressive. A more appreciated materials choice is the stain-resistant fabric used in models with a beige interior.

It is hard to fault the Tucson's cabin from a functionality standpoint, however. There is an abundance of storage up front, and the center armrest bin and smartphone holder are usefully large. Hyundai also continues to design and place its controls very well. We tested both a loaded Limited trim and a modestly equipped Eco, both of which had climate and audio controls that are easily reached.

The 5-inch touchscreen audio interface found on the SE, Eco and Sport isn't especially attractive or high-tech in appearance, but the layout is refreshingly simple, with easily pressed virtual buttons sharing space with song data from the radio or media player. The Limited's 8-inch touchscreen greatly expands functionality, but we experienced some slow reactions and the added features tend to complicate some menus. Whether you're tech-averse or an early adopter, the Tucson's electronics interface should meet with your approval.

Thick roof pillars and a small rear window reduce rear visibility, but thankfully a rearview camera is standard on all trims. The addition of rear cross-traffic alerts and parking sensors on higher-trimmed Tucson models further remove the guesswork out of backing into a tight spot.

What Features Come Standard?
In total, you get more equipment for your money in this new Tucson than before. With its base price of $22,525, the 2016 Tucson SE comes standard with alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, downhill brake control, hill-start assist, Drive Mode Select and the 5-inch touchscreen interface and satellite radio. These items are frequently optional among similarly priced competitors. Typical features like a rearview camera, height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone connectivity and iPod/USB/auxiliary audio inputs are also standard.

Besides its more powerful and efficient engine, stepping up to the Eco ($25,045) mainly adds some exterior aesthetic improvements. The Sport trim ($27,045) adds 19-inch wheels, a hands-free and height-adjustable power liftgate, push-button start, blind-spot and rear-cross-traffic warning systems, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Finally, the Tucson Limited is the top of the line, boasting several features not available on even the priciest of its competitors. These include standard LED headlights, a power-adjustable passenger seat and Blue Link emergency telematics, as well as options like an enormous panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats (all included in the Ultimate package). Leather upholstery, navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded interior materials and the bigger touchscreen are also standard on the Limited.

What Kind of Safety Technology Is Available?
The Tucson earns a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The "+" is the result of the Automatic Emergency Braking system optional on the Tucson Limited. Although that technology is available on many competitors, only the Honda CR-V can match the Tucson's pedestrian detection technology.

Standard safety features include the usual assortment of airbags and stability control, plus a rearview camera and a driver-side blind-spot mirror. Standard on the Sport and Limited are a blind-spot warning system, a lane-change assist function that essentially extends the blind-spot warning system, and a rear-cross-traffic alert system that comes in handy when backing out of parking spots. A lane-departure warning system is available on the Limited, but we found it overly sensitive to pavement seams.

Also standard on the Limited is Hyundai Blue Link 2.0. Like other emergency telematics systems, it provides automatic crash notification, an SOS emergency assistance button, upgraded road side assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and remote door lock/unlock. The optional Remote package upgrade also allows you to use a smartphone (or smart watch) to start the car remotely, adjust the climate control, lock or unlock the doors, honk the horn and flash the lights. It also notifies you if the alarm goes off.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Given the 2016 Tucson's smaller size and emphasis on style, we recommend that you compare it to compact SUVs that are geared more toward singles or couples without children. If you are looking for something more family-friendly, a Honda CR-V or Subaru Forester offers more space.

The 2016 Ford Escape lines up well with the Tucson given its interior space and energetic turbocharged engines. It has a leg up on the Tucson in regards to its driving dynamics and interior quality, but its electronics interfaces and interior storage aren't as appealing.

The Mazda CX-5 is an Edmunds "A"-rated compact SUV that offers engaging driving dynamics, thrifty fuel economy and a well-made, spacious and comfortable interior.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You are looking to step up from a compact or midsize sedan into a small SUV, but don't need (or want) something clearly intended for moms and dads. Or maybe you place superior value at the top of your list of priorities. Either way, the Tucson delivers a compelling package.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
It's not the most efficient SUV in the class, nor is it the most spacious. You also might not find the driving experience and interior ambience as refined as some of the class leaders.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE is priced between $10,977 and$18,083 with odometer readings between 21451 and113286 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited is priced between $13,494 and$24,992 with odometer readings between 7943 and115887 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport is priced between $14,922 and$19,994 with odometer readings between 18743 and94378 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Eco is priced between $14,450 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 43468 and84641 miles.

Which used 2016 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 39 used and CPO 2016 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,977 and mileage as low as 7943 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Hyundai Tucson?

