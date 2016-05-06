Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 96,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Kirby Kia of Ventura - Ventura / California
Manager's Special! Clean CARFAX. Great Commuter Car, LOW LOW PRICE!!, Manager’s Special, Red HOT!, Affordable!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 4.626 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Braking System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Front Airbags, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Flip-Up Tailgate Glass, Fold-Flat 60/40 Rear Seatback, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Passenger Fold-Flat Seat, Front reading lights, Front Seat-Mounted Side-Impact Airbags, Fully Independent Suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Side Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Side Curtain Airbags, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tilting Front Head Restraints, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B38U815208
Stock: R8525A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 146,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
DON'T FIND A LOT OF MANUAL SUVS!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B88U755796
Stock: B4153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2008 HYUNDAI TUCSON GLS: THIS IS A NICE LITTLE SUV FWD WITH ONLY 93K ORIGINAL MILES. HAS GOOD OPTIONS: CRUISE, AIR, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, 4CYL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CD STEREO, ICE COLD A/C, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALE, LLC 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH IS KING TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: HYUNDAI TUCSON, SANTA FE, SUV, NISSAN ROGUE, MURANO, PATHFINDER, LEXUS ES 300, LEXUS SEDAN, FWD, LUXURY SEDAN, TOYOTA CAMRY, COROLLA, HONDA, SEDAN,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B98U876238
Stock: 876238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 2.7L/164 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson features the following options: Windshield wiper deicer, Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery, brake, door/liftgate/flip-up glass ajar, check engine, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/washer, Underfloor cargo storage tray, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitor, Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, and Roof rack side rails.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D58U839413
Stock: D18608A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 111,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,910
Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Only 111,087 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/164 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery, brake, door/liftgate/flip-up glass ajar, check engine, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/washer, Underfloor cargo storage tray.*This Hyundai Tucson Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tire pressure monitor, Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, Roof rack side rails, Remote keyless entry system w/alarm, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear center armrest w/(2) cup holders, Rear 60/40 split-folding seat-inc: fold-flat seatbacks.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 can get you a dependable Tucson today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D78U806965
Stock: Q003721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 158,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Thrifty Car Sales Sacramento - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12BX8U892495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Hyundai Tucson 4dr FWD 4dr V6 Automatic SE features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D48U733843
Stock: CYC-733843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2019
- 158,526 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Hyundai Tucson 4dr 4WD 4dr V6 Automatic Limited features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D98U808068
Stock: AAW-808068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 145,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Hyundai Tucson 4dr FWD 4dr I4 Automatic GLS features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B08U910938
Stock: AAW-910938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 82,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988
Springhill Toyota - Mobile / Alabama
* GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, 2.7L V6 DOHC, 4WD.Springhill Toyota has been serving Mobile, AL, and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. As a locally owned and operated business, we make it our duty to understand the wants and needs of every customer who walks through our door. Our philosophy is simple: offer the best products and services at the best possible prices. We currently have more than 100 employees ready and willing to meet all of your everyday vehicle needs. As a recent winner of the President's Award from Toyota and the CarGurus Top Dealer Award, you can expect excellence here at Springhill Toyota.We know your time is valuable, which is why we pride ourselves on efficient service and making you comfortable during those visits that do need to take some time.If you're interested in getting a trade-in evaluation, our staff can give you out-the-door pricing in 30 minutes or less, hassle-free.Springhill Toyota is conveniently located at 3062 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606. Stop in today and see what we have to offer. We look forward to serving our Mobile, AL, customers, as well as those from Daphne and Spanish Fort.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D78U765883
Stock: 071383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 75,733 miles
$10,000
Royal Moore Toyota - Hillsboro / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D58U875749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,640 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,975$687 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
*MECHANIC SPECIAL*This vehicle falls below our minimum standard because of it's mileage and/ormechanical condition. It is being offered for sale "AS - IS" for a low price.It will go to a closed ( dealer only ) auction unless otherwise sold beforehand.Other than a simple test drive, no mechanical inspection has been done to the vehicle.*WE RECOMMEND YOUR OWN MECHANIC'S INSPECTION*Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/162 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper deicer, Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery charge, anti-lock brake system, electronic stability program on/off, brake oil, liftgate/flip-up glass ajar, Transmission shift interlock.*This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Speed sensing variable intermittent front windshield wiper w/washer, Roof-mounted foldable micro antenna, Roof rack side rails, Remote keyless entry system w/alarm, Reclining 60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: fold-flat seatbacks, (3) adjustable headrests, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear center arm rest w/(2) cup holders, Pwr windows-inc: illuminated switches, driver auto-down, Pwr window lock-out button.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford, 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12DX7U491946
Stock: 250432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 78,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D27U495346
Stock: 495346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,452 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,880
Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
2007 Hyundai Tucson 2.7L V6 DOHC Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2007 Hyundai Tucson. This Tucson is beautifully finished in and complimented by and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating.Odometer is 80426 miles below market average!20/26 City/Highway MPGAt Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins, we believe in easy, no hassle, up front pricing on all New and Pre-owned models. Please call us at 478-922-7011 to confirm availability and current specials! Five Star Automotive Group has been in business for over 30 years, serving all areas of the South East including Warner Robins, Macon, Perry, Centerville, Byron, Elko, Gray, Houston County, Bibb County, Albany, Milledgeville, Tifton, Savannah, Colombus, Augusta, and including stores in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina. We sell and service all makes and models including Hyundai, Genesis, Nissan, Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Toyota, Scion, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Subaru, Honda, INFINITI, Lexus, Audi, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Mustang, Accord, Grand Cherokee, F150, Silverado, Charger, Challenger, Jaguar, Tahoe, Camaro, Maxima, Altima, Malibu, and Impala Just to name a few! Used Vehicles starting under $10K.Dealer retains all incentives on New Vehicle sales. All prices listed include Dealer Documentation Fee. Buyer responsible for taxes, title, and license/registration fees. VIP Appointments available through our Internet Sales Department. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D47U585353
Stock: L0392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 117,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,488
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. SUNROOF! V-6! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D79U944863
Stock: C8240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888
Corona Auto Wholesale - Corona / California
LOW MILES! GAS SAVER!LOW MILES GAS SAVER! THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! SALE PRICED TO SELL! LOW DOWN & E-Z TERMS! WE HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! COME IN AND SEE IT TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B49U995977
Stock: 20406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,537 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,988
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
Check out this 2007 Hyundai Tucson. IT has a 2.7 V6 Engine. FWD. Power windows and door locks. Ac works good. Factroy radio. We have videos up of this SUV on our Facebook and Instagram! so look up Fresh Rides Inc in the search bar of your Facebook or Instagram and follow us for the best trucks around! come in to Fresh Rides today this truck won't last long. Be sure to ask about our FRESH START GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM W.A.D! We understand your time is Valuable. We will do our best to offer a quick and painless buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D47U522155
Stock: 5644a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,523 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2007 HYUNDAI TUCSON 2.7L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER ALL POWER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE WE HAVE THE BEST SEECTION OF USED VEHICLES IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D17U557073
Stock: 5645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-02-2018
