Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

Springhill Toyota - Mobile / Alabama

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JN72D78U765883

Stock: 071383A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020