Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey

Only 111,087 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/164 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery, brake, door/liftgate/flip-up glass ajar, check engine, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/washer, Underfloor cargo storage tray.*This Hyundai Tucson Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tire pressure monitor, Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, Roof rack side rails, Remote keyless entry system w/alarm, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear center armrest w/(2) cup holders, Rear 60/40 split-folding seat-inc: fold-flat seatbacks.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 can get you a dependable Tucson today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JN72D78U806965

Stock: Q003721

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-20-2020