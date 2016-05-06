Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

5,747 listings
Tucson Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    96,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    146,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    93,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    55,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    111,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,910

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    158,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson SE

    159,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    158,526 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    145,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson SE

    82,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE
    used

    2008 Hyundai Tucson SE

    75,733 miles

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    180,640 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,975

    $687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tucson SE in Silver
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tucson SE

    78,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    61,452 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,880

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Tucson SE in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Hyundai Tucson SE

    117,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    52,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    175,537 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Tucson SE
    used

    2007 Hyundai Tucson SE

    141,523 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson

Overall Consumer Rating
4.430 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
One of the most under rated small SUV's
Bob Senter,06/05/2016
GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Super reliable, easy to live with, easy to drive and park, carries 5 people with ease, comfortable on long trips and tons of utility and space. Not the pretties SUV ever built but definitely one of the best.
