Vehicle overview

Since its introduction three years ago, the Hyundai Tucson has been a solid choice for compact-SUV shoppers. It's generously equipped with lots of standard features and safety equipment, and its long warranty coverage is one of the best in the segment. Buyers have a choice between two engines and front- or all-wheel drive. And the Tucson delivers respectable carlike ride and handling dynamics that should satisfy most shoppers in this class.

As is common for the segment, buyers can choose between four- and six-cylinder power. But compared to rivals, the 2008 Tucson's power plants are both down on power -- the V6 makes only 173 horsepower, not much more than competitors' four-cylinders. Furthermore, the Kia must make do with a four-speed automatic, while some other compact SUVs offer five-speed automatics. These downsides are also true for the Tucson's sibling, the Kia Sportage.

With so many choices available for small SUVs these days, the 2008 Hyundai Tucson's detriments keep it from being one of our top picks. It's not as quick as the Toyota RAV4 V6, as sporty as the Mitsubishi Outlander or as refined as the Honda CR-V. However, its roomy passenger quarters, strong warranty and high value still make it worth considering, especially if you're on a tight budget.