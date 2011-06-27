  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2008 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish and functional interior, impressive warranty, plenty of standard safety features.
  • Performance and fuel economy are noticeably lower than most competitors.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Hyundai Tucson for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$7,998 - $9,795
Used Tucson for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its outstanding warranty coverage and a longer list of standard features this year, the 2008 Hyundai Tucson compact SUV remains a solid choice for value-oriented consumers.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction three years ago, the Hyundai Tucson has been a solid choice for compact-SUV shoppers. It's generously equipped with lots of standard features and safety equipment, and its long warranty coverage is one of the best in the segment. Buyers have a choice between two engines and front- or all-wheel drive. And the Tucson delivers respectable carlike ride and handling dynamics that should satisfy most shoppers in this class.

As is common for the segment, buyers can choose between four- and six-cylinder power. But compared to rivals, the 2008 Tucson's power plants are both down on power -- the V6 makes only 173 horsepower, not much more than competitors' four-cylinders. Furthermore, the Kia must make do with a four-speed automatic, while some other compact SUVs offer five-speed automatics. These downsides are also true for the Tucson's sibling, the Kia Sportage.

With so many choices available for small SUVs these days, the 2008 Hyundai Tucson's detriments keep it from being one of our top picks. It's not as quick as the Toyota RAV4 V6, as sporty as the Mitsubishi Outlander or as refined as the Honda CR-V. However, its roomy passenger quarters, strong warranty and high value still make it worth considering, especially if you're on a tight budget.

2008 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2008 Hyundai Tucson is a small crossover SUV available in three trim levels: base GLS, midlevel SE and top-of-the-line Limited. Standard features on the GLS include 16-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, full power accessories and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Air-conditioning is optional on GLS models with the manual transmission; otherwise, it's standard.

The Tucson SE adds premium cloth seat trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer and foglights. The Limited provides monochrome exterior trim, a windshield wiper de-icer, leather seating, heated front seats, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard for the Limited is a premium 200-watt six-disc CD changer audio system with a subwoofer. Significant options include a sunroof and Bluetooth connectivity.

2008 Highlights

All 2008 Hyundai Tucsons receive active front head restraints, satellite radio and auxiliary audio input as standard equipment. For the Limited trim, the six-CD changer is now standard as well.

Performance & mpg

The base GLS comes with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. Power is transferred to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission or optional four-speed automatic with manual shift control. The Tucson SE and Limited provide a larger 2.7-liter V6 engine that generates 173 horses and 178 lb-ft of torque, coupled with the four-speed automatic. V6 models can be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

V6 models will accelerate to 60 mph in about 10.7 seconds, about a second or so off the quicker four-cylinders in the segment and more than three ticks off the class hot rod, the RAV4 V6. Fuel mileage estimates for a 2008 Sportage V6 with AWD are 17 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, a bit below the class average. The four-cylinder gets only a couple city mpg better.

Safety

The 2008 Hyundai Tucson offers a generous level of standard safety equipment for a vehicle in this class, including antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, head curtain side airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash testing, Hyundai's compact SUV achieved a perfect five stars for both frontal- and side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Tucson received a second-highest "Acceptable" rating for both frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

On the road, the 2008 Hyundai Tucson provides a carlike ride and relatively sporty handling that makes it a little more fun to drive than many other compact SUVs. It's capable of being both a good city runabout and a long-distance highway cruiser. Power from the standard four-cylinder is barely adequate, so we recommend you opt for the V6. The four-speed automatic isn't quite as smooth as the five-speed units offered by competitors, but it's alert enough to usually keep the V6 right in its power band.

Interior

The Hyundai Tucson features a modern cabin design with a straightforward layout and good build quality. The quality of materials is inconsistent, however, with a few too many hard plastic surfaces and standard cloth trim of questionable taste. There's a generous amount of legroom up front, though larger passengers may be a bit cramped in back. When it's time to really load up, the rear seats fold flat to reveal 66 cubic feet of total capacity -- about mid-pack for its segment. Additionally, the front passenger seat folds down to allow long objects to be carried within the cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Tucson.

5(63%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.4
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the most under rated small SUV's
Bob Senter,06/05/2016
GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Super reliable, easy to live with, easy to drive and park, carries 5 people with ease, comfortable on long trips and tons of utility and space. Not the pretties SUV ever built but definitely one of the best.
hmmmmm, jury is still out.
Salem Boicot,11/20/2008
So far, I like the general conservative styling of the vehicle. I have the black interior which gets rid of a lot of the tackiness and cheap feel. Audio is great. Handling is brilliant for a car in its' class. A few blind spots, but otherwise vision is good. Space is well used in car, although question to the depth of the dashboard, could be smaller so that the interior is forward with larger boot. Fuel economy and engine performance is rubbish. Thus far have got no where near what the dealer claimed, transmission is horrible, it needs 5 gears with better ratios, and it loves a drink. You watch the fuel gauge more than the road. Don't get this if you want an economical car.
Best bang for the buck
Craig,05/31/2009
Purchased this SUV after having a 4 cyl 5 speed Sante Fe for 4 years & was quite happy with both service & reliability with Hyundai vehicles. Was looking for something comparable & found the 4 cyl 5 speed Tucson surprisingly similar to drive. Handles very well in the city with great gas mileage. Having purchased a front-wheel drive, a good set of snow tires handled winter driving in the snow well. The highway driving is very good but the engine works harder on hills with 4 passengers and a full load, which is to be expected. Interior noise is surprisingly quiet for a hard working engine as well as very smooth handling. Recommend this vehicle with anyone with kids.Trunk space is a minimum
Great buy!
DeeJai,11/15/2009
I bought my Hyndai Tucson in late '08 at a decent "end of model year" discount. This is by far the smallest, and only front wheel drive suv I have ever owned but it has proven it self very capable. I have taken it from Washington, to Utah, to Alaska, all the way up to Inuvik,NWT (look it up on a google) and then all the way to New York. It does amazingly well on snow (with some good snow tires)and even handles mud and dirt roads with ease. All around I'm sure glad I bought a Tucson!
See all 30 reviews of the 2008 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Hyundai Tucson

Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS is priced between $7,998 and$7,998 with odometer readings between 111383 and111383 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited is priced between $9,795 and$9,795 with odometer readings between 96678 and96678 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,998 and mileage as low as 96678 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson.

Can't find a used 2008 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tucson for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,926.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,449.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tucson for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,081.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,791.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tucson lease specials

Related Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles