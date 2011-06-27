Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,928
|$8,132
|$9,856
|Clean
|$5,677
|$7,777
|$9,403
|Average
|$5,176
|$7,068
|$8,497
|Rough
|$4,675
|$6,359
|$7,591
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,431
|$7,421
|$8,977
|Clean
|$5,202
|$7,097
|$8,565
|Average
|$4,743
|$6,450
|$7,740
|Rough
|$4,284
|$5,803
|$6,914
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,493
|$7,542
|$9,144
|Clean
|$5,261
|$7,213
|$8,723
|Average
|$4,797
|$6,555
|$7,883
|Rough
|$4,332
|$5,897
|$7,042
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,933
|$6,816
|$8,286
|Clean
|$4,725
|$6,518
|$7,905
|Average
|$4,308
|$5,924
|$7,143
|Rough
|$3,891
|$5,330
|$6,382
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,341
|$8,543
|$10,267
|Clean
|$6,073
|$8,171
|$9,796
|Average
|$5,537
|$7,426
|$8,852
|Rough
|$5,001
|$6,681
|$7,908
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,121
|$8,247
|$9,911
|Clean
|$5,862
|$7,888
|$9,455
|Average
|$5,345
|$7,168
|$8,544
|Rough
|$4,827
|$6,449
|$7,633
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,091
|$8,284
|$10,000
|Clean
|$5,833
|$7,923
|$9,541
|Average
|$5,319
|$7,200
|$8,621
|Rough
|$4,804
|$6,478
|$7,702
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,197
|$8,514
|$10,325
|Clean
|$5,935
|$8,143
|$9,851
|Average
|$5,411
|$7,400
|$8,902
|Rough
|$4,888
|$6,658
|$7,953
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,333
|$5,808
|$6,963
|Clean
|$4,150
|$5,555
|$6,643
|Average
|$3,784
|$5,048
|$6,003
|Rough
|$3,417
|$4,542
|$5,363
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,818
|$7,920
|$9,563
|Clean
|$5,572
|$7,575
|$9,124
|Average
|$5,080
|$6,884
|$8,245
|Rough
|$4,589
|$6,193
|$7,366