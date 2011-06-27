  1. Home
2012 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,928$8,132$9,856
Clean$5,677$7,777$9,403
Average$5,176$7,068$8,497
Rough$4,675$6,359$7,591
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,431$7,421$8,977
Clean$5,202$7,097$8,565
Average$4,743$6,450$7,740
Rough$4,284$5,803$6,914
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,493$7,542$9,144
Clean$5,261$7,213$8,723
Average$4,797$6,555$7,883
Rough$4,332$5,897$7,042
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,933$6,816$8,286
Clean$4,725$6,518$7,905
Average$4,308$5,924$7,143
Rough$3,891$5,330$6,382
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,341$8,543$10,267
Clean$6,073$8,171$9,796
Average$5,537$7,426$8,852
Rough$5,001$6,681$7,908
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,121$8,247$9,911
Clean$5,862$7,888$9,455
Average$5,345$7,168$8,544
Rough$4,827$6,449$7,633
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,091$8,284$10,000
Clean$5,833$7,923$9,541
Average$5,319$7,200$8,621
Rough$4,804$6,478$7,702
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,197$8,514$10,325
Clean$5,935$8,143$9,851
Average$5,411$7,400$8,902
Rough$4,888$6,658$7,953
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,333$5,808$6,963
Clean$4,150$5,555$6,643
Average$3,784$5,048$6,003
Rough$3,417$4,542$5,363
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,818$7,920$9,563
Clean$5,572$7,575$9,124
Average$5,080$6,884$8,245
Rough$4,589$6,193$7,366
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,150 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,555 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,150 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,555 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,150 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,555 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $3,417 to $6,963, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.