Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- 18,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500$2,679 Below Market
Glendora Hyundai - Glendora / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Kona Bronze 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive I4 Odometer is 51710 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AG8EU893925
Stock: 200822A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 87,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499$1,818 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2014 Hyundai Tucson6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA!NO ACCIDENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2014 Hyundai Tucson. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'The refreshed 2014 Hyundai Tucson serves up a satisfying blend of fashion, features and maneuverability, though its interior space is somewhat limited.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Eye-catching styling - conveniently compact dimensions - engaging handling - good value.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AG8EU831599
Stock: 31-3494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500$2,000 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1041439 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAG4EU859951
Stock: c133734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 62,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,399$749 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE Ash Black Mica I4 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10132 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AG6EU927683
Stock: HTEC927683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 96,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900$1,286 Below Market
Reliable Motor Broker - Tampa / Florida
LEATHER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AG5EU887788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,184 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,975$1,343 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson Walking Dead with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAGXEU935933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991$1,358 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
GLS trim. Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, "Eye-catching styling; conveniently compact dimensions; engaging handling; good value." -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai GLS with Ash Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 164 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This Tucson is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AF5EU872847
Stock: EU872847P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 96,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495$1,166 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
FULLY SERVICED Recent Trade! GLS 2.0 FWD. Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires, has been fully serviced- alignment, new A/C compressor, new air filter and oil change- this vehicle is now in great condition and is ready for many more miles!!! This Tucson has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AF9EU907065
Stock: L201406A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 86,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,307 Below Market
Gary Force Acura - Brentwood / Tennessee
*One Owner | Rearview Camera | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats*Gary Force insists that all of our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the reconditioning process, ensuring your safety. Stunning in Garnet Red, our One Owner 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited SUV offers style and performance that you will thoroughly appreciate! Our 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder produces a generous 182hp and is paired to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team works together flawlessly to secure up to 28mpg on the open road along with a spirited, yet composed ride that will have you looking for the long way home. Great-looking alloy wheels, a sunroof, front fog lights, and a rear spoiler add to the sportiness of our Tuscon Limited.Step inside our Limited and you will find a spacious and well-built cabin made from quality soft-touch materials. You'll find amenities such as leather seating surfaces with heated front seats, full-color navigation, proximity key w/push-button start, a rearview camera, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Fold the rear seats down to reveal an impressive 55 cubic feet of room for just about anything you want.Hyundai Tucson features six airbags, active head restraints, electronic stability control as well as a responsive traction control system. All of these safety features work so well together, that the Tucson has earned a Top Safety Pick Award from the IIHS. Reward yourself with the style, safety, and security that comes from our Hyundai Tucson Limited! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Gary Force Acura utilizes Live Market Pricing software, that ensures the most competitive local pricing on all Pre-Owned vehicles in inventory. And for that added peace of mind, we offer a complimentary CarFax report for every vehicle. The Acura Certified Pre-Owned Program is a great way to experience new car amenities without the new car price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AG7EU901769
Stock: 390A20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 134,392 miles
$9,495$331 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2014 Hyundai Tucson SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive I4 17 x 6.5 Alloy Wheels, 3.064 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Insert w/Leatherette Bolster, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AG8EU860908
Stock: EU860908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 65,250 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,613 Below Market
Sandy Lane Auto Sales and Repair - Warwick / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JTCAF2EU950159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,993$1,360 Below Market
Key Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAG1EU870891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,243$1,038 Below Market
Thomas Subaru - Cumberland / Maryland
***LOCATED AT THOMAS SUBARU HYUNDAI IN CUMBERLAND, MARYLAND***CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT***ALL WHEEL DRIVE***MARYLAND INSPECTED*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Backup camera, Roof rack, Keyless entry, Satellite radio w/ 3 month free trial, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Power locks, Power windows... For more information on this or any other Thomas Cumberland vehicle, please call 888-724-3949 or go to www.thomascumberland.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAG8EU864375
Stock: UK864375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,791
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Cloth Seat Trim Diamond Silver Option Group 01 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with 33,668mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson has a lot going for it when matched up against the competition. With either available direct-injected engine, the Tucson has some of the highest combined and highway fuel economy ratings in its class. The Tucson has a longer wheelbase than its rivals yet has one of the shortest turning diameters, which keeps it settled and stable on the open road but also maneuverable in tight spaces. Hyundai also notes that there is more interior space than in some vehicles a class larger, while rear-seat legroom is class-leading. Strengths of this model include Class-leading fuel efficiency, responsive powertrains, safety features, generous standard features, rear passenger space, and smooth ride Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AF4EU922153
Stock: EU922153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 99,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,645$797 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Garnet Red Option Group 01 Taupe; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS is offered by AutoNation Toyota Buena Park. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Hyundai Tucson GLS is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Hyundai Tucson is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Tucson: The Tucson has a lot going for it when matched up against the competition. With either available direct-injected engine, the Tucson has some of the highest combined and highway fuel economy ratings in its class. The Tucson has a longer wheelbase than its rivals yet has one of the shortest turning diameters, which keeps it settled and stable on the open road but also maneuverable in tight spaces. Hyundai also notes that there is more interior space than in some vehicles a class larger, while rear-seat legroom is class-leading. Strengths of this model include Class-leading fuel efficiency, responsive powertrains, safety features, generous standard features, rear passenger space, and smooth ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AF6EU890239
Stock: EU890239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 84,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,650$753 Below Market
Byers Subaru - Columbus / Ohio
2014 Winter White Hyundai Tucson GLS 2.0L DOHC FWD This Hyundai Tucson has many features and is well equipped including, FULLY DETAILED**, Option Group 01. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14106 miles below market average! 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AFXEU939118
Stock: M206481B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 90,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,677$656 Below Market
Balise Hyundai of Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
4D Sport Utility, 2.0L DOHC, AWD, Diamond Silver.Take a look at this recent new car trade in with a squeaky clean AutoCheck RIGHT HERE at Balise Hyundai of Cape Cod!! This 2014 Hyundai Tucson has ALL the equipment you'd expect like keyless entry, power windows power locks, USB, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, and much, much more!! Must finance with participating lender to qualify for $500.00 dealer certificate included in online special price and cannot be combined with 0% financing offer! Our trained technicians competed the inspection process and performed a fresh synthetic oil and filter change before our detail department made it shine, now all this nice vehicle needs is YOU! We accept all trades and have the most competitive financing terms because of the volume power of Balise!! Call Balise Hyundai Cape Cod TODAY to schedule an appointment for a test drive at 508-815-4006 or drop by Monday - Thursday 9-7, Friday - Saturday 9-6, and closed Sunday!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JTCAF5EU833773
Stock: Q6192AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 68,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
David Bruce Toyota - Bourbonnais / Illinois
GLS with 68k Miiles! Super Deal and Ready to GO! Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio. $800 below NADA Retail! CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Hyundai GLS with Diamond Silver exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 164 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains Eye-catching styling; conveniently compact dimensions; engaging handling; good value.. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Tucson is priced $800 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US: Enjoy dealing with the same person from start to finish! Check out our reputation online and you can see we've won the Illinois Dealer of the Year award 4 Years in a ROW! Contact us by phone, email or text! Have peace of mind knowing your needs will be handled professionally and genuinely! Give us a shot. you won't be disappointed! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JT3AF8EU909230
Stock: T0217XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
