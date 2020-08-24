Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

5,747 listings
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Brown
    2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    18,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $2,679 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE

    87,757 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,499

    $1,818 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV in Black
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV

    32,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    $2,000 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE in Black
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE

    62,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,399

    $749 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE

    96,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $1,286 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson Walking Dead in Black
    2014 Hyundai Tucson Walking Dead

    85,184 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,975

    $1,343 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    32,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,991

    $1,358 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    96,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    $1,166 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Red
    2014 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    86,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,307 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE in Gray
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE

    134,392 miles

    $9,495

    $331 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    65,250 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,613 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE in Dark Red
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE

    97,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,993

    $1,360 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV in Gray
    2014 Hyundai Tucson SE PZEV

    102,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,243

    $1,038 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    33,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,791

  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    99,923 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,645

    $797 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    84,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,650

    $753 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    90,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,677

    $656 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    68,856 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson

14 reviews
Traveling in a Tucson
melanie,02/05/2014
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased this car last November. I researched a lot of SUV's before deciding on this one. I am also a previous Hyundai owner. This SUV rides very smooth and is comfortable for long road trips. The interior looks sharp as well as the outside. The two things that it is missing is a latch for the trunk on the inside (it's opened only from the outside) and there are not any lights in the mirrors in the sun visors. I find that to be odd. Every vehicle should have it. The gas is not as good as they report it to be. I have never reached the 29 mpg. The best highway miles I have received was 25.8. The best city miles I have received is 24.6. Overall, it still has better gas mileage than most..... Now 2 yrs later. The quality of the material on the seats are terrible. By looking at my seats, you would think I have small children. They are stained up terribly as if something spilled on all the seats. For the record, I haven't had many people in the back seat. I hope before I trade it in, they come clean. The material is very poor in quality.
