Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

I purchased this car last November. I researched a lot of SUV's before deciding on this one. I am also a previous Hyundai owner. This SUV rides very smooth and is comfortable for long road trips. The interior looks sharp as well as the outside. The two things that it is missing is a latch for the trunk on the inside (it's opened only from the outside) and there are not any lights in the mirrors in the sun visors. I find that to be odd. Every vehicle should have it. The gas is not as good as they report it to be. I have never reached the 29 mpg. The best highway miles I have received was 25.8. The best city miles I have received is 24.6. Overall, it still has better gas mileage than most..... Now 2 yrs later. The quality of the material on the seats are terrible. By looking at my seats, you would think I have small children. They are stained up terribly as if something spilled on all the seats. For the record, I haven't had many people in the back seat. I hope before I trade it in, they come clean. The material is very poor in quality.

