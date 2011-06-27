2005 Hyundai Tucson Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous warranty, standard ABS and stability control, roomy passenger and cargo space, attractive interior, standard side and head curtain airbags.
- Low horsepower rating, some cheap interior materials here and there.
Other years
List Price Range
$3,750 - $4,801
Edmunds' Expert Review
Appealing styling, plenty of standard features and Hyundai's impressive warranty make the Tucson a solid competitor in the compact SUV class.
2005 Highlights
The Hyundai Tucson is an all-new compact SUV from Hyundai. It rides on the Elantra platform and is intended for buyers who want a smaller package than the midsize Santa Fe.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Tucson.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jmartin99,10/08/2012
I love my Tucson, and I have not had any issues until I brought it in back in August for its 60,000 mile warranty check up, and Now randomly my engine just shuts off while driving, this is scary. I have read up on many forrums that this is a problem that occurs in the 2005 Tucson. Shouldn't there be a recall???? This is dangerous!
PJ Day,10/06/2015
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 Tucson in June 2006 from CARMAX and paid about $16,000 with about 21,000 miles on it. I bought it for the cargo space. I was a bit concerned about a 4 cyl since my husband and I live in the mountains of North Georgia with some serious roads and hills. However, our concerns have never been realized in that this car can hold its own against many other more expensive cars. It takes to the snow with the front wheel drive like no rear wheel drive car can. I did buy chains but only use them when it's really heavy wet snow. Otherwise this car just goes and goes. The mileage is not the greatest and that really is the only flaw. This car now has 78.984 miles on it and has only had regular 3,000 mile oil changes. I have never even had to replace any kind of light bulb ! The back seats stay down most of the time to maximize cargo space. I used it as my pick up truck until my recently purchased Chevy 04 Silverado became my official pick up truck. The cargo space behind the rear seats when up, is poor but then I never have the seats up anyway. The dash board plastics have held up unbelievably well and none of the print to name the items has worn off...not even on the electric windows. The ESC performs beautifully and was a standard installation long before other car makers even offered it ! Tucson was ahead of its time. The seats have worn well although I put seat covers on just after I bought the car. The fact that the back window opens independently of the bottom portion is the envy of neighbors who have SUVs without this option. I can just open the window, reach in the back and pull something out without having to open the whole back door. My Tucson may not be worth much in resale but given how well its performed to date, there is no way I would sell it ! I read about all the recalls on new cars and just smile. No recalls on my Tucson. I just love it !!!
red70,05/16/2011
Since the last 5 year review, have solved a few issues. #1) Removing the interior dome lights have solved the battery going dead problem. Maybe its related to the automatic lamp dimmer circuit which activates when you close the door. #2) The trans-axle has not leaked again, and is working fine since repaired a year ago. #3) The door remotes are still intermittent, but I can live with that. #4) Replaced the tires with Kumho tires, and must say they ride nice. #5) I have confidence once again in the vehicle, and now feel the Purchase was worth it.
hannnnaah,08/20/2013
Durable, reliable and fun. First car I ever had and I loved it. I put that thing down ATV trails and logging routes and it took it like a champ. Quick pick-up, quiet, and very sound-proof. Surprising room when seats folded down. It lacked superior gas milage, but averaging at about 20 mpg, it wasn't too bad. Also wasn't impressed when the back window fell off into my hands after the hinges somehow corroded. Rusting was a problem inside back door. I installed an after market sound system (dash stereo, all 4 speakers and a subwoofer). Stereo installation was a pain in the you know what, but the speakers and sub wired with incredible ease. Got me where I needed to go and had fun doing it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
