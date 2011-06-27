  1. Home
2005 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous warranty, standard ABS and stability control, roomy passenger and cargo space, attractive interior, standard side and head curtain airbags.
  • Low horsepower rating, some cheap interior materials here and there.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Appealing styling, plenty of standard features and Hyundai's impressive warranty make the Tucson a solid competitor in the compact SUV class.

2005 Highlights

The Hyundai Tucson is an all-new compact SUV from Hyundai. It rides on the Elantra platform and is intended for buyers who want a smaller package than the midsize Santa Fe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Tucson.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

60,000 miles and now my engine just shuts off
jmartin99,10/08/2012
I love my Tucson, and I have not had any issues until I brought it in back in August for its 60,000 mile warranty check up, and Now randomly my engine just shuts off while driving, this is scary. I have read up on many forrums that this is a problem that occurs in the 2005 Tucson. Shouldn't there be a recall???? This is dangerous!
Best car I've ever owned !
PJ Day,10/06/2015
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 Tucson in June 2006 from CARMAX and paid about $16,000 with about 21,000 miles on it. I bought it for the cargo space. I was a bit concerned about a 4 cyl since my husband and I live in the mountains of North Georgia with some serious roads and hills. However, our concerns have never been realized in that this car can hold its own against many other more expensive cars. It takes to the snow with the front wheel drive like no rear wheel drive car can. I did buy chains but only use them when it's really heavy wet snow. Otherwise this car just goes and goes. The mileage is not the greatest and that really is the only flaw. This car now has 78.984 miles on it and has only had regular 3,000 mile oil changes. I have never even had to replace any kind of light bulb ! The back seats stay down most of the time to maximize cargo space. I used it as my pick up truck until my recently purchased Chevy 04 Silverado became my official pick up truck. The cargo space behind the rear seats when up, is poor but then I never have the seats up anyway. The dash board plastics have held up unbelievably well and none of the print to name the items has worn off...not even on the electric windows. The ESC performs beautifully and was a standard installation long before other car makers even offered it ! Tucson was ahead of its time. The seats have worn well although I put seat covers on just after I bought the car. The fact that the back window opens independently of the bottom portion is the envy of neighbors who have SUVs without this option. I can just open the window, reach in the back and pull something out without having to open the whole back door. My Tucson may not be worth much in resale but given how well its performed to date, there is no way I would sell it ! I read about all the recalls on new cars and just smile. No recalls on my Tucson. I just love it !!!
6 Year Review
red70,05/16/2011
Since the last 5 year review, have solved a few issues. #1) Removing the interior dome lights have solved the battery going dead problem. Maybe its related to the automatic lamp dimmer circuit which activates when you close the door. #2) The trans-axle has not leaked again, and is working fine since repaired a year ago. #3) The door remotes are still intermittent, but I can live with that. #4) Replaced the tires with Kumho tires, and must say they ride nice. #5) I have confidence once again in the vehicle, and now feel the Purchase was worth it.
I'm going to miss you.
hannnnaah,08/20/2013
Durable, reliable and fun. First car I ever had and I loved it. I put that thing down ATV trails and logging routes and it took it like a champ. Quick pick-up, quiet, and very sound-proof. Surprising room when seats folded down. It lacked superior gas milage, but averaging at about 20 mpg, it wasn't too bad. Also wasn't impressed when the back window fell off into my hands after the hinges somehow corroded. Rusting was a problem inside back door. I installed an after market sound system (dash stereo, all 4 speakers and a subwoofer). Stereo installation was a pain in the you know what, but the speakers and sub wired with incredible ease. Got me where I needed to go and had fun doing it.
See all 329 reviews of the 2005 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2005 Hyundai Tucson
More About This Model

Hyundai is one of the best success stories in the automotive world. When the company debuted in the States in 1986 with the misnamed Excel model, it had massive initial sales success due chiefly to the car's low price. At $4,995, the base Excel four-door hatchback was the cheapest new car you could get back then. But when the "new car for $5 grand" novelty faded and folks realized that a used but better-built Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla was a smarter choice, the company was left with a reputation for mediocre cars that had little to offer other than their low initial cost. Somewhere along the line, Hyundai saw the light and realized that improving the product was key to improving its image. The result can be seen now in the 2005 Hyundai Tucson.

Today, Hyundai enjoys a reputation as a builder of sturdy vehicles that still undercut the competition by thousands of dollars, but no longer at the cost of refinement and dependability. In fact we had a 2001 Hyundai Elantra in our long-term fleet that took everything our team of leadfoots threw at it for over 16,000 miles and finished its tour of duty looking and driving as if it had been babied. Nothing rattled, nothing shook, and apart from tending to a minor recall notice, no unscheduled visits to the dealer's service department took place. In short, it proved to be a solid car in every important area: overall performance, comfort, refinement and dependability.

That new-for-2001 Elantra marked a turning point for Hyundai as it proved that the company was a legitimate competitor to its higher-priced rivals who enjoyed long-standing reputations for quality and reliability. When the company fleshed out its lineup with the feature-packed Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, the sales tsunami picked up intensity. Since 1998, Hyundai's sales have increased 344 percent and the company is currently fourth on the import charts, behind Toyota, Honda and Nissan.

In the vernacular of the corporate suits, Hyundai felt that now was a good time to "round out the portfolio" by offering a small SUV that, like its bigger brother, would meet its rivals in terms of quality, features and performance and beat them on price. Hence the vehicle you see before you, the 2005 Hyundai Tucson.

Thanks to its big-eye headlights and somewhat quirky character lines, the new Tucson is instantly recognizable as a Hyundai product. Even if you go with the base model (the GL), it won't look like you're driving a stripper, as deep-tinted windows and 16-inch alloy wheels are just a few of the many standard features.

In terms of raw numbers, the Tucson sits on a 103.5-inch wheelbase (about the same as a Ford Escape's or Honda CR-V's) and stretches 170.3 inches in overall length (about five inches less than the Escape and nearly 11 inches less than the CR-V). The Hyundai's weight (at 3,548 pounds for an all-wheel-drive model) is about 100 pounds heavier than those two rivals.

Settle in behind the wheel and the Tucson's impression of quality continues. Fit and finish on our test vehicle was very good, and apart from the use of hard plastic on the top of the door panels, the materials quality was likewise. The metallic trim adorning the center stack of our test car was better than what we typically see on more expensive midsize 'utes. Even my co-driver, who tugged and pulled at interior trim panels, was impressed by the solid-as-a-rock assembly of the Tucson's cabin.

In keeping with Hyundai's value philosophy, even the standard features list for the Tucson GL makes for a long read. Air conditioning, power everything (except the seats), a CD player, keyless entry and a removable cargo area mat are all included for the front-drive GL's modest sticker of just $17,499 (plus destination). Equally, if not more impressive is that even this entry-level model comes with the latest safety features, such as stability control, ABS and side curtain airbags, that just a few years ago were seen only on luxury-brand SUVs.

Step up to the midlevel Tucson GLS model, and a 173-horsepower V6 (which replaces the GL's 140-horse inline four) paired with a four-speed automatic becomes the powertrain. Additionally, the body is fitted with foglights, color-keyed mirrors and door handles, dark gray body cladding and different wheels. The cabin gets a few upgrades, too, including leather wrapping for the steering wheel and gearshifter, a luggage net and the metallic trim mentioned earlier, among others.

Pop for the top-'o-the-line Tucson LX and leather seating, heated front seats and a six-disc CD changer are added to the mix. The sticker for the LX? A mere $21,249 (plus destination). Opting for all-wheel drive adds about $1,500.

As far as cabin comfort, we found the well-shaped front seats supportive and generally accommodating. The rear seat (which offered a fold-down center armrest and split/reclining seat backs) is pretty good, too, though more thigh support would be nice.

As Hyundai feels that the bulk of Tucsons sold will be the midlevel GLS model, that's what the company had on hand for us to drive. Though the 2.7-liter V6's 173 horses won't set your pants afire, performance is peppy enough to effectively handle downtown traffic and cruise at an easy 75-80 once out on the open freeway. The V6's efforts are optimized by the responsive automatic gearbox that furnishes gear changes so smooth it would make Mercedes-Benz proud. Even the manual-shift feature of the automatic impressed us, as it didn't have a drawn-out, annoying lag that plagues so many of these "automanuals" when you bump the lever to shift up. On a deserted stretch of two-lane black top with nobody behind us, we put the brakes to the test and were pleased with the pedal feel and strong performance of the binders as they swiftly hauled down the SUV from 60 mph.

As the Hyundai Tucson is based on the Elantra platform, we expected agreeable driving dynamics. Indeed, the feel behind the Tucson's wheel was similar — pleasant and relatively responsive if not exactly sporting. Yes, on pavement, the Ford Escape and Mazda Tribute twins have the edge when it comes to athletic handling, but most folks who are in the market for a small SUV probably aren't looking for sports car performance and should find the Tucson offers an amicable balance between a smooth ride and razor-sharp handling.

When we encountered the brief (under a mile), mildly rough off-road loop of our drive route, our AWD Tucson impressed us as it skedaddled over the rocky trail without faltering, shuddering or causing any ugly noises to emanate from the chassis or the cabin. As with most small SUVs, the AWD Tucson operates primarily in a front-drive mode until slippage is detected, at which point torque is sent to the wheels that have the best grip. Additionally, there is a switch on the left side of the dash that will lock the driveline in a 50/50 front/rear split should conditions require a little extra traction. Although we didn't have to use that feature, Hyundai officials openly admitted that the Tucson is not meant for serious boulder-bashing or mud-slinging. They realize most folks want the all-wheel drive for handling slippery road conditions or getting to the trailhead, not for entering the Baja 1000.

And that is perhaps the company's greatest asset — realizing what people want in a given vehicle segment. The 2005 Hyundai Tucson is a great example of their efforts. With a new plant set to open up in Alabama early next year (it will produce the 2006 Hyundai Sonata and a new-for-'06 midsize SUV), Hyundai is showing confidence in its American market. That's only fitting, now that the American market is showing confidence in Hyundai.

Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GL Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GL 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GL Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS is priced between $3,750 and$4,801 with odometer readings between 121933 and143797 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,750 and mileage as low as 121933 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson.

Can't find a used 2005 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tucson for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,513.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,543.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tucson for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,130.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tucson lease specials

