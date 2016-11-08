Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
5,747 listings
- 61,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,927$3,768 Below Market
- 61,730 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,798$2,755 Below Market
- 33,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,291$4,267 Below Market
- 37,798 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,499$2,489 Below Market
- 24,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,145$1,842 Below Market
- 12,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,980$2,749 Below Market
- 76,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900
- certified
2016 Hyundai Tucson Eco35,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500
- 107,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,994$2,461 Below Market
- 30,849 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,599$2,233 Below Market
- 99,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
- 37,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,440
- 37,720 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$1,838 Below Market
- 52,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,802$2,487 Below Market
- 82,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,990$1,582 Below Market
- 36,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,777$1,938 Below Market
- 55,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,988$1,254 Below Market
- 43,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,985$1,800 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson
Overall Consumer Rating3187 Reviews
Report abuse
Christine Snyder,08/30/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I really wished these reviews had been on this website before I decided to lease this car. I REALLY REALLY wanted to love this car. I chose the 2016 Tuscon over a certified pre-owned Santa Fe and now I am regretting that decision. I got this car March of this year (2016) and everything seemed great at first. Oddly enough, I never noticed the hesitation when accelerating from a stop when taking the car for a test drive. I read a review on here that said that it was normal for a turbo engine but trust me, NOTHING about this engine is normal or safe. The dealership and Hyundai will also try to tell you over and over that the engine is normal. I receive BlueLink reports every month and EVERY TIME it has told me that the engine needs attention even though I have been getting regular oil changes and service performed. This never happened with the Sonata I leased before this car. Everything other reviewers have said about this car is true. It is extremely unfortunate because I love everything else about this car. I get compliments constantly on the look (I got the Caribbean blue) and the entertainment and safety features are awesome but I just absolutely hate the engine. Almost every time I try to accelerate from a dead stop, the car hesitates for a good 1-5 seconds and this leaves you completely stuck on the road. It feels like I'm being rear-ended whenever I'm in stop and go traffic on the freeway because the car is so jerky. It is also very jerky sometimes when accelerating. It's a nightmare!! Now I'm a person who gets motion sickness but usually I don't get car sick as long as I'm driving but I swear this car makes me feel sick! I was really hoping the software update would fix it but it didn't....I'm afraid it only made it worse because the car feels jerkier than ever. It also feels like the car isn't going to brake sometimes which is extremely scary. I have also had weird computer glitches. One time I turned the car on and the navigation system was stuck on the screensaver and would not work. Just recently, the car warned us that the back right tire had low tire pressure but my husband checked all of the tires and they were fine. I am also disappointed that it doesn't have a CD player....I'm sure most people wouldn't mind since everyone uses an iPod these days but I noticed that the other Hyundai models do and they're the same year. This seemed a little odd to me. It is VERY disappointing that Hyundai refuses to acknowledge this very serious problem (the transmission, not the CD player lol). I considered myself a loyal Hyundai customer before but I think I'm going to have to look somewhere else for my new car. I plan to transfer my lease and get into a new car ASAP. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!!!
