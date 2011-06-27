2007 Hyundai Tucson Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous warranty, ample standard safety features, spacious cabin, pleasant interior design.
- Weak four-cylinder engine, mediocre acceleration even with the V6, some cheap interior materials.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Value-oriented shoppers in search of a compact SUV will find the 2007 Hyundai Tucson a solid choice. It offers a long list of safety features and an outstanding warranty.
Vehicle overview
Initially, the Hyundai brand was the Tara Reid of the automotive world, known more for overall shoddiness than anything else. In recent years, though, the manufacturer has undergone a metamorphosis, reinventing itself as a marque that delivers competent products at value prices. That tradition continues with the 2007 Hyundai Tucson. Since its introduction in the 2005 model year, the Tucson has shone as a solid choice for bargain shoppers in search of a compact SUV.
The Tucson comes with a generous10-year/100,000-mile drivetrain warranty designed to placate those with vivid memories of the Hyundai of old. Another cornerstone of this hauler's appeal is its generous standard features list. Base models come equipped with full power features, air-conditioning, a CD stereo, a 10-way adjustable driver seat and heated mirrors. The Tucson also offers an easy-to-operate split-folding rear seat that folds flat to create a level cargo floor. Most impressive is the list of standard safety features that includes antilock disc brakes, stability control and a full complement of airbags.
Two engines are available: a 140-horsepower four-cylinder and a 173-hp V6. Power is not the Tucson's strong suit. Its four-cylinder is too wimpy to adequately motivate the hauler, and acceleration is tepid even with the more muscular V6. Handling is carlike, however, which isn't surprising, given that the Tucson shares the same platform as the previous-generation Elantra sedan.
Budget-minded shoppers in search of a compact SUV have many fine choices to consider. Both the Ford Escape and Suzuki Grand Vitara best the Tucson with regard to performance, but these vehicles are both more than two grand more expensive. The new Jeep Compass undercuts the Tucson's price, but it lags behind the Hyundai when it comes to cabin refinement and cargo room. If value is your primary concern, you can't go wrong with the 2007 Hyundai Tucson (or its twin, the Kia Sportage), which offers a low price tag and remarkably few compromises.
2007 Hyundai Tucson models
The four-door 2007 Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV available in three trim levels -- entry-level GLS, midlevel SE and top-of-the-line Limited. Standard features on the GLS include air-conditioning, full power accessories, a CD stereo system, heated outside mirrors, roof rack side rails and a rear intermittent wiper. The SE adds body-side cladding, foglamps, wider tires, a tire-pressure monitoring system, a CD/cassette/MP3 stereo and cruise control. The Limited adds automatic climate control, a front wiper de-icer and leather seating.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base GLS comes with a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that generates 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic with manual shift control. The SE and Limited provide a larger, more powerful 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The automatic transmission is standard with the V6. Buyers can get front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with either engine.
Safety
The 2007 Hyundai Tucson comes standard with front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Antilock disc brakes are also standard on all Tucsons, along with a traction- and stability-control system. The Hyundai SUV achieved a five-star sweep in all NHTSA crash tests, earning perfect marks for its front- and side-impact protection.
Driving
The 2007 Hyundai Tucson offers a smooth ride quality and generally handles more like a sedan than an SUV. The standard four-cylinder is quite weak, so the decent-performing V6 is a must. Shifts from the automatic transmission can be a bit lazy, but the Shiftronic manual mode allows drivers to work through the gears themselves when they desire.
Interior
The Hyundai Tucson features a clean, modern interior with simple controls and tight build quality. Materials quality is hit or miss, with a few more hard plastics than we'd like and an odd pattern on the standard cloth upholstery. Legroom up front should be more than ample for most adults, though taller passengers may find it a tad tight in back. The Tucson offers 22.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the 60/40 second-row seat, though a non-retractable cargo cover tends to get in the way while loading up groceries. The rear seat is designed to fold completely flat in one step, opening up 65.5 cubic feet of total capacity.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Tucson.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster