Consumer Rating
(72)
2007 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous warranty, ample standard safety features, spacious cabin, pleasant interior design.
  • Weak four-cylinder engine, mediocre acceleration even with the V6, some cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Value-oriented shoppers in search of a compact SUV will find the 2007 Hyundai Tucson a solid choice. It offers a long list of safety features and an outstanding warranty.

Vehicle overview

Initially, the Hyundai brand was the Tara Reid of the automotive world, known more for overall shoddiness than anything else. In recent years, though, the manufacturer has undergone a metamorphosis, reinventing itself as a marque that delivers competent products at value prices. That tradition continues with the 2007 Hyundai Tucson. Since its introduction in the 2005 model year, the Tucson has shone as a solid choice for bargain shoppers in search of a compact SUV.

The Tucson comes with a generous10-year/100,000-mile drivetrain warranty designed to placate those with vivid memories of the Hyundai of old. Another cornerstone of this hauler's appeal is its generous standard features list. Base models come equipped with full power features, air-conditioning, a CD stereo, a 10-way adjustable driver seat and heated mirrors. The Tucson also offers an easy-to-operate split-folding rear seat that folds flat to create a level cargo floor. Most impressive is the list of standard safety features that includes antilock disc brakes, stability control and a full complement of airbags.

Two engines are available: a 140-horsepower four-cylinder and a 173-hp V6. Power is not the Tucson's strong suit. Its four-cylinder is too wimpy to adequately motivate the hauler, and acceleration is tepid even with the more muscular V6. Handling is carlike, however, which isn't surprising, given that the Tucson shares the same platform as the previous-generation Elantra sedan.

Budget-minded shoppers in search of a compact SUV have many fine choices to consider. Both the Ford Escape and Suzuki Grand Vitara best the Tucson with regard to performance, but these vehicles are both more than two grand more expensive. The new Jeep Compass undercuts the Tucson's price, but it lags behind the Hyundai when it comes to cabin refinement and cargo room. If value is your primary concern, you can't go wrong with the 2007 Hyundai Tucson (or its twin, the Kia Sportage), which offers a low price tag and remarkably few compromises.

2007 Hyundai Tucson models

The four-door 2007 Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV available in three trim levels -- entry-level GLS, midlevel SE and top-of-the-line Limited. Standard features on the GLS include air-conditioning, full power accessories, a CD stereo system, heated outside mirrors, roof rack side rails and a rear intermittent wiper. The SE adds body-side cladding, foglamps, wider tires, a tire-pressure monitoring system, a CD/cassette/MP3 stereo and cruise control. The Limited adds automatic climate control, a front wiper de-icer and leather seating.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Hyundai Tucson sees a drop in its base price of almost $1,000. SE and Limited models get standard dual-mode trip computers, and an updated audio system with improved controls and an enhanced CD changer with MP3 capability. All are subject to late availability.

Performance & mpg

The base GLS comes with a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that generates 140 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic with manual shift control. The SE and Limited provide a larger, more powerful 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The automatic transmission is standard with the V6. Buyers can get front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with either engine.

Safety

The 2007 Hyundai Tucson comes standard with front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Antilock disc brakes are also standard on all Tucsons, along with a traction- and stability-control system. The Hyundai SUV achieved a five-star sweep in all NHTSA crash tests, earning perfect marks for its front- and side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2007 Hyundai Tucson offers a smooth ride quality and generally handles more like a sedan than an SUV. The standard four-cylinder is quite weak, so the decent-performing V6 is a must. Shifts from the automatic transmission can be a bit lazy, but the Shiftronic manual mode allows drivers to work through the gears themselves when they desire.

Interior

The Hyundai Tucson features a clean, modern interior with simple controls and tight build quality. Materials quality is hit or miss, with a few more hard plastics than we'd like and an odd pattern on the standard cloth upholstery. Legroom up front should be more than ample for most adults, though taller passengers may find it a tad tight in back. The Tucson offers 22.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the 60/40 second-row seat, though a non-retractable cargo cover tends to get in the way while loading up groceries. The rear seat is designed to fold completely flat in one step, opening up 65.5 cubic feet of total capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Hyundai Tucson.

5(81%)
4(12%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Poor mans Lexus
William,11/08/2006
Shopped for a resonably priced small SUV, to replace my wifes aging Cadillac, She wanted to sit higher with better visability, and fuel economy The Tucson fit the need very well, only having it for a short time though- so cannot make a determination as to reliabilty--However it sure is very well appointed, and the build quality is nice--terrific feature set for the bargain minded
106,000 and still going strong
jrenk,12/23/2012
I've had this car for 5 years now and with 107,000 miles it has never given me an issue. Good around town, on the highway, and decent in the mountains. Found. Snow tires are a must if you have to get out in heavy snow! Comfortable, reliable, with good cargo capacity.
Try It You'll Like It
Steve,10/24/2006
My last 3 trucks I've owned were GM 4x4. I looked at the new Envoys and Yukons and finally the Tucson.Well, as far as price...Tucson won.As far as Warranty...Tucson won.As far as gas mileage...Tucson won...As far as looks...Tucson won...
Tucson is Great
Ron Young,11/20/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
Purchased it used with 50K miles. Never had a major mechanical issue. Only real problem I had is a rubber transmission line burst at about 117,000 miles (now has 156K miles). I have replaced the timing belt 2X (at manufacturer recommended intervals). Has good acceleration, excellent storage space and low maintenance costs. Gas mileage is not good. Overall it is a great, reliable vehicle. It has gotten me through many northeast Pennsylvania winter storms, as well as on state game land roads (untreated, unpaved gravel/dirt).
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2007 Hyundai Tucson

Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

