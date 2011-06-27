Vehicle overview

Initially, the Hyundai brand was the Tara Reid of the automotive world, known more for overall shoddiness than anything else. In recent years, though, the manufacturer has undergone a metamorphosis, reinventing itself as a marque that delivers competent products at value prices. That tradition continues with the 2007 Hyundai Tucson. Since its introduction in the 2005 model year, the Tucson has shone as a solid choice for bargain shoppers in search of a compact SUV.

The Tucson comes with a generous10-year/100,000-mile drivetrain warranty designed to placate those with vivid memories of the Hyundai of old. Another cornerstone of this hauler's appeal is its generous standard features list. Base models come equipped with full power features, air-conditioning, a CD stereo, a 10-way adjustable driver seat and heated mirrors. The Tucson also offers an easy-to-operate split-folding rear seat that folds flat to create a level cargo floor. Most impressive is the list of standard safety features that includes antilock disc brakes, stability control and a full complement of airbags.

Two engines are available: a 140-horsepower four-cylinder and a 173-hp V6. Power is not the Tucson's strong suit. Its four-cylinder is too wimpy to adequately motivate the hauler, and acceleration is tepid even with the more muscular V6. Handling is carlike, however, which isn't surprising, given that the Tucson shares the same platform as the previous-generation Elantra sedan.

Budget-minded shoppers in search of a compact SUV have many fine choices to consider. Both the Ford Escape and Suzuki Grand Vitara best the Tucson with regard to performance, but these vehicles are both more than two grand more expensive. The new Jeep Compass undercuts the Tucson's price, but it lags behind the Hyundai when it comes to cabin refinement and cargo room. If value is your primary concern, you can't go wrong with the 2007 Hyundai Tucson (or its twin, the Kia Sportage), which offers a low price tag and remarkably few compromises.