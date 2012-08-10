Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

5,747 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tucson Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    121,933 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,801

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GL

    137,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,525

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    153,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    163,518 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GL

    111,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL in Silver
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GL

    73,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    173,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    143,797 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    used

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    229,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    151,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,900

    $1,527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    137,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,495

    $1,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    144,549 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,200

    $727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    154,483 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,495

    $854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    192,441 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,900

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    76,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    87,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    189,162 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    used

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    128,532 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Tucson searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tucson
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7329 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 329 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
60,000 miles and now my engine just shuts off
jmartin99,10/08/2012
I love my Tucson, and I have not had any issues until I brought it in back in August for its 60,000 mile warranty check up, and Now randomly my engine just shuts off while driving, this is scary. I have read up on many forrums that this is a problem that occurs in the 2005 Tucson. Shouldn't there be a recall???? This is dangerous!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Tucson
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Tucson info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings