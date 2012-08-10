Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- 121,933 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,801
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D65U227428
Stock: 5U227428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 137,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,525
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2005 Hyundai Tucson comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. This 2005 Hyundai Tucson comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B15U084743
Stock: 5U084743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 153,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2005 Hyundai Tucson 4WD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call t509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D75U060416
Stock: 26332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,518 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D15U222733
Stock: R6829T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 111,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is pleased to offer this good-looking 2005 Hyundai Tucson in Silver. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; 16 x 6.5J 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4.626 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Braking System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Height Center Arm Rest w/Storage, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD & 6 Speakers, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Cover, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Front Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Roof-Mounted Side Curtain Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Program, Floor Mats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front Seat-Mounted Side Impact Airbags, Full Cloth Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MacPherson Strut Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Privacy Glass, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cargo Tray, Rear Intermittent Wiper w/Washer, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Side Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traction Control System, and Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B15U207540
Stock: 5U207540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL 4D Sport Utility GL FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B05U143359
Stock: 29496B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 173,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2005 Hyundai Tucson 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 2.7L V6 Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D95U196768
Stock: 5U196768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 143,797 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,500
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Tucson also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D85U142011
Stock: 121740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 229,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D25U169654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,900$1,527 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Hyundai Tucson 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 2.7L V6 Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12DX6U383583
Stock: AAW-383583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 137,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,495$1,451 Below Market
N Enterprise - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D86U355008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,549 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,200$727 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Tucson also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D66U269211
Stock: 122442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 154,483 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,495$854 Below Market
Union Auto Sales - Vauxhall / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D56U379442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,900$558 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Tucson also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D96U356118
Stock: 122696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 76,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D56U302828
Stock: 302828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * 2 OWNER * CLEAN * 2006 HYUNDAI TUSCON ONLY 87K * 4WD * GOOD ON GAS * PRICED TO SELL *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D26U257771
Stock: B5381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,162 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! GLS trim, ALPINE FROST exterior and GRAY interior. CD Player, 4x4, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player MP3 Player, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Hyundai GLS with ALPINE FROST exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72DX6U361991
Stock: 7612D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 128,532 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,000
Stevinson Lexus of Frederick - Frederick / Colorado
Stevinson Lexus of Frederick is offering for sale this 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD in Nordic White.Conveniently located off I-25 in Frederick CO, serving the greater Denver area, including Broomfield, Longmont, Boulder, Ft. Collins, Greeley, all the way to Wyoming. Please call (720) 204-2386.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D36U362447
Stock: 20-0857A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
