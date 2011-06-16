Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

5,747 listings
Tucson Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    87,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,488

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    117,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,994

    $2,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    120,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,994

    $1,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    194,828 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,784

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    116,921 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,390

    $1,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    71,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $2,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    91,067 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,687

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    152,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,585

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    85,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $1,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    79,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    136,255 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,997

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    163,966 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,110

    $613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    100,259 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    50,173 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    109,102 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,638

    $919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    216,554 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,475

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    132,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    120,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,955

    $601 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tucson
Overall Consumer Rating
4.462 Reviews
See all 62 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Wonderful vehicle
piper15,06/16/2011
I have had my 2011 Tuscon Limited for one month. I went for the totally loaded vehicle with 18" wheels. After test driving several other small SUVs, I tried out the Tuscon and fell in love immediately. The leather seats are very comfortable, and I really like the bluetooth and navi. The storage capacity is just right for me. As for the mileage, I am getting around 26-28 mpg combined. I am quite happy about this. It seems with each tank of gas I am getting a little better mpg. If I reset the mpg trip when driving on the highway, it says Im getting 33-35 mpg. If that is true, it would be great. Bottom line is, I love my Tucson more and more each day.
Report abuse
