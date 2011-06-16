Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- 87,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Stop by the showroom today to give her a test drive. CarFax Title History Report is the industry leader in giving buyers confidence in their buying decision. It has had only one previous owner and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Open your doors easily with the included keyless entry system. Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. The built-in security system will ensure the 2011 Tucson stays where it belongs. Spacious interior is perfect for families. Features include: Bluetooth enabled, an air filter for the cabin, extremely convenient cruise control, low tire pressure warning and fog lights.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC8BU200361
Stock: Z212345A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 117,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,994$2,761 Below Market
Subaru of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels, Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel. 22/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.2011 Hyundai Tucson GLSNot all Subaru dealers are created equal. Subaru of Jacksonville is the largest volume Subaru-only dealership in Florida. We are family-owned and family-run. Our passion is Subarus and that's all we do. When we started our Jacksonville, FL Subaru dealership 20 years ago, we made a commitment and promise to our customers that has remained unchanged. It represents who we are and why over 10,000 Subaru customers throughout Florida, Southern Georgia and beyond buy and service their Subarus at Subaru of Jacksonville, on Atlantic. Promises Made - Promises Kept at Subaru of Jacksonville, FL that our ONLY mission is to make your car buying and service experience the best - EVER! To treat you like family. Subaru of Jacksonville is a family owned and operated business. We sell many of our cars to our own family members, and we promise to give you the same treatment - without exception. If the banks would allow it we'd do business on a handshake!Finally, we respect your time and value the opportunity to earn your business. Our straight forward, informative and ethical approach to business is noticeably different than what you are used to.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC7BU201095
Stock: 20-1084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 120,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,994$1,547 Below Market
White's Chevrolet - Roanoke Rapids / North Carolina
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! All Routine Maintenance Up To Date, NO Haggle price, 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS Aurora Blue 21/28 City/Highway MPG 4WD, 3.195 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Black Side Garnish, Bodycolor Door Handles, Body-Color Heated Manual Folding Power Mirrors, Body-Color Rear Spoiler w/LED Lights, Bottle Holder (4 Doors), Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Insert w/Leatherette Bolster, Driver door bin, Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Engine Cover, EZ Lane Change Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Cargo Area Power Outlets, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Seatback Pockets, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Illuminated entry, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors & Glove Compartment, Interior Metal Paint & Black High-Gloss Accents, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Motor Driven Power Steering, MP3 decoder, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door & Liftgate Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Wiper w/Washer, Rear/Quarter/Back Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Silver Roof Side Rails, Soft Touch Interior Paint, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Variable Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC3BU201353
Stock: TI1353D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 194,828 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,784$1,844 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria - Alexandria / Kentucky
Chai Bronze 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V Theta 2SOLD AS-IS......CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THAT THE VEHICLE THAT THEY ARE PURCHASING HAS NOT BEEN SERVICED OR SAFETY INSPECTED BY MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD OF ALEXANDRIA. CUSTOMER HAS A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING THAT THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. CUSTOMER ACCEPTS 100% RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE VEHICLE AND ANY REPAIRS OR DEFECTS THAT IT HAS. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.........SOLD AS-IS. Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC5BU170722
Stock: 74898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,921 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,390$1,029 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
2011 HYUNDAI TUSCON LIMITED AWD. CHAI BRONZE ON TAUPE HEATED LEATHER. 2.4L 4 cyl, Auto trans, and All Wheel Drive. Let's review Equipment..... Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Power Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal, Power Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Climate Control, Front Reading Lamps, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Power Outlet, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor, and more.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC3BU135855
Stock: CV6116A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 71,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495$2,175 Below Market
Special Interest Auto - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC3BU279356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,067 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,687$1,364 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited Iris Blue BLUETOOTH, USB, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AWD, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, POWER SEAT, 4WD.Odometer is 36178 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGBeavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC0BU249179
Stock: B3779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,585$773 Below Market
Ken Ganley Hyundai - Norwalk / Ohio
4WD. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Iris Blue 21/28 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC4BU313482
Stock: 4971T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 85,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988$1,608 Below Market
Hyundai of Greensburg - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC9BU301067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,420 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SADDLE LEATHER INTERIOR, TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED MODEL............................TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, DUAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH/ XM/ MP3, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, REAR WIPER, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 79K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC6BU297690
Stock: MAX16413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2019
- 136,255 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,997$707 Below Market
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.4L, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, OPTION GROUP 01/AA,*** BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, 3.195 AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES W/ABS, 4-WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, 60/40 SPLIT FOLD-DOWN REAR SEATBACK, ACTIVE FRONT HEAD RESTRAINTS, ADVANCED FRONT AIRBAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLACK SIDE GARNISH, BODY-COLOR REAR SPOILER W/LED LIGHTS, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, DRIVER POWER WINDOW W/AUTO UP/DOWN, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL W/TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM, ENGINE COVER, EZ LANE CHANGE ASSIST, FRONT & CARGO AREA POWER OUTLETS, FRONT SEATBACK POCKETS, HILLSTART ASSIST CONTROL, ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS & GLOVE COMPARTMENT, INTERIOR METAL PAINT & BLACK HIGH-GLOSS ACCENTS, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, MOTOR DRIVEN POWER STEERING, MULTI-FUNCTION TRIP COMPUTER, POWER DOOR & LIFTGATE LOCKS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AUTONET AM/FM/CD/MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM, REAR ARMREST W/CUPHOLDERS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WIPER W/WASHER, REAR/QUARTER/BACK PRIVACY GLASS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEM W/ALARM, SILVER ROOF SIDE RAILS, SOFT TOUCH INTERIOR PAINT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLE INTERMITTENT FRONT WINDSHIELD WIPER, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 17" X 6.5" ALLOY WHEELS, NEW KELLY EDGE A/S 225/60/R17 TIRES!CHECK OUT THIS 2011 HYUNDAI TUCSON GLS 2.4 LITER FRONT WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC5BU174821
Stock: XXB22387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 163,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,110$613 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ** CLEAN CAR FAX**, Local Trade In, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Black Side Garnish, Bodycolor Door Handles, Body-Color Heated Manual Folding Power Mirrors, Body-Color Rear Spoiler w/LED Lights, Bottle Holder (4 Doors), Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Electronic Stability Control w/Traction Control System, Engine Cover, EZ Lane Change Assist, Front & Cargo Area Power Outlets, Front Seatback Pockets, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Illuminated Vanity Mirrors & Glove Compartment, Interior Metal Paint & Black High-Gloss Accents, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Motor Driven Power Steering, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Option Group 01/AA, Power Door & Liftgate Locks, Rear Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Wiper w/Washer, Rear/Quarter/Back Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Silver Roof Side Rails, Soft Touch Interior Paint, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variable Intermittent Front Windshield Wiper. Chai Bronze 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD 21/28 City/Highway MPG We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet Department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, and more information about our low prices and factory incentives please visit us at: www.bomninmanassas.com. We offer you the best service, lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC6BU207020
Stock: 0142045B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 100,259 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 28 MPG Hwy. New In Stock... All the right ingredients!!! 4 Wheel Drive* Optional equipment includes: EC Mirror w/HomeLink Compass Carpeted Floor Mats Cargo Tray Mudguards Cargo Net... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC1BU136325
Stock: BU136325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 50,173 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Honda of the Desert - Cathedral City / California
Located right off Highway 111 at Perez Rd. In the Cathedral City Auto-mall. We offer free door to door shuttle service in the valley as well as a family oriented staff and atmosphere.We're TIME EFFICIENT -- Wouldn't it be awesome to get the deal you want in 30 minutes or less? We can make that happen. Complete TRANSPARENCY at every step. Whether its Condition, Pricing, Financing or just general CAR KNOWLEDGE, we excel at the DETAILS! Different CULTURE recruited for a different purpose. We create a culture designed to educate and help, not just SELL!. Our NON-COMMISSIONED Sales Staff SERVES you -- That means you buy what you want, not what someone wants to sell you. Our dealership's mission is to make every customer a customer for life by providing world class services every time. Excellent customer care, competitive prices, and our well-trained staff are a few of the great features about shopping at our new and used Honda dealership. Give our dealership a call or visit us in Cathedral City today and take a test drive in your dream vehicle. Honda of the Desert is proud to serve the surrounding areas of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Coachella, and Indio. We also offer Military Discounts for our active-duty service members.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC7BU229978
Stock: B905207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 109,102 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,638$919 Below Market
Palmen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Racine - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
*ECONOMICAL 4 CYLINDER W/6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS *FACTORY 17' ALLOY WHEELS *UPGRADED 160 WATT STEREO W/ 6 SPEAKERS *BLUETOOTH W/ VOICE RECOGNITION *AUXILIARY INPUT JACKS *POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS *ABS WITH ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL *FRONT AND SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY *GREAT BUDGET SUV WITH PLENTY OF MILES LEFT! Odometer is 13614 miles below market average! For today's best price, contact Jessica at Palmen in Racine!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3AC4BU206092
Stock: R200575B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 216,554 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,475$389 Below Market
Raymond Chevrolet - Antioch / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Diamond Silver 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC22/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JU3ACXBU170392
Stock: 42323A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 132,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$600 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC5BU250036
Stock: AL-6237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,955$601 Below Market
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS Chai Bronze Tucson GLS, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V PZEV Theta 2, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Chai Bronze, Taupe.21/28 City/Highway MPGDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JUCAC8BU313436
Stock: 313436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
