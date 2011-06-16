Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

Subaru of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida

17" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels, Driver Power Window w/Auto Up/Down, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel. 22/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.2011 Hyundai Tucson GLSNot all Subaru dealers are created equal. Subaru of Jacksonville is the largest volume Subaru-only dealership in Florida. We are family-owned and family-run. Our passion is Subarus and that's all we do. When we started our Jacksonville, FL Subaru dealership 20 years ago, we made a commitment and promise to our customers that has remained unchanged. It represents who we are and why over 10,000 Subaru customers throughout Florida, Southern Georgia and beyond buy and service their Subarus at Subaru of Jacksonville, on Atlantic. Promises Made - Promises Kept at Subaru of Jacksonville, FL that our ONLY mission is to make your car buying and service experience the best - EVER! To treat you like family. Subaru of Jacksonville is a family owned and operated business. We sell many of our cars to our own family members, and we promise to give you the same treatment - without exception. If the banks would allow it we'd do business on a handshake!Finally, we respect your time and value the opportunity to earn your business. Our straight forward, informative and ethical approach to business is noticeably different than what you are used to.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JU3AC7BU201095

Stock: 20-1084A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020