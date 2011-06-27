Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- $2,900Great Deal | $1,527 below market
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS151,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Hyundai Tucson 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 2.7L V6 Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12DX6U383583
Stock: AAW-383583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,495Good Deal | $1,451 below market
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS137,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
N Enterprise - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D86U355008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,200Fair Deal | $727 below market
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS144,549 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Tucson also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D66U269211
Stock: 122442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $3,495Good Deal | $854 below market
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS154,483 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Union Auto Sales - Vauxhall / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D56U379442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,900Fair Deal | $558 below market
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS192,441 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Tucson also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D96U356118
Stock: 122696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $5,995Fair Deal
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS76,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D56U302828
Stock: 302828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS87,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * 2 OWNER * CLEAN * 2006 HYUNDAI TUSCON ONLY 87K * 4WD * GOOD ON GAS * PRICED TO SELL *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D26U257771
Stock: B5381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,500
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS189,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! GLS trim, ALPINE FROST exterior and GRAY interior. CD Player, 4x4, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player MP3 Player, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Hyundai GLS with ALPINE FROST exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72DX6U361991
Stock: 7612D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,000Fair Deal
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS128,532 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Stevinson Lexus of Frederick - Frederick / Colorado
Stevinson Lexus of Frederick is offering for sale this 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD in Nordic White.Conveniently located off I-25 in Frederick CO, serving the greater Denver area, including Broomfield, Longmont, Boulder, Ft. Collins, Greeley, all the way to Wyoming. Please call (720) 204-2386.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D36U362447
Stock: 20-0857A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$7,121Fair Deal
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS100,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
Sahara Silver 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 DOHC 2.7L V6 DOHC, 4WD.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 38744 miles below market average!At Spradley Kia, you will always receive the best price upfront. Here, we value you not only as a customer for just now but for life and your satisfaction is our goal and all of us here at Spradley Kia will make that happen. Spradley Auto Network's multi-franchise lines of dealerships, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Lincoln, Kia all located on Highway 50 West in Pueblo, is the premier dealer group in the Southwest area of Colorado, Southern Colorado and Colorado Springs. Spradley Auto Group celebrating over 40 years of the best customer service in Southern Colorado! Where you will always hear Oh Yes You Can!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D36U329898
Stock: K20208N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $3,495
2006 Hyundai Tucson GL214,133 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B16U396224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,975Great Deal | $687 below market
2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited180,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
*MECHANIC SPECIAL*This vehicle falls below our minimum standard because of it's mileage and/ormechanical condition. It is being offered for sale "AS - IS" for a low price.It will go to a closed ( dealer only ) auction unless otherwise sold beforehand.Other than a simple test drive, no mechanical inspection has been done to the vehicle.*WE RECOMMEND YOUR OWN MECHANIC'S INSPECTION*Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/162 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper deicer, Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery charge, anti-lock brake system, electronic stability program on/off, brake oil, liftgate/flip-up glass ajar, Transmission shift interlock.*This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Speed sensing variable intermittent front windshield wiper w/washer, Roof-mounted foldable micro antenna, Roof rack side rails, Remote keyless entry system w/alarm, Reclining 60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: fold-flat seatbacks, (3) adjustable headrests, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear center arm rest w/(2) cup holders, Pwr windows-inc: illuminated switches, driver auto-down, Pwr window lock-out button.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford, 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12DX7U491946
Stock: 250432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$4,801Fair Deal
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS121,933 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D65U227428
Stock: 5U227428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $4,525
2005 Hyundai Tucson GL137,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2005 Hyundai Tucson comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. This 2005 Hyundai Tucson comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JM12B15U084743
Stock: 5U084743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- New Listing$6,495
2007 Hyundai Tucson SE78,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D27U495346
Stock: 495346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS153,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2005 Hyundai Tucson 4WD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call t509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN72D75U060416
Stock: 26332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,880Fair Deal
2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited61,452 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
2007 Hyundai Tucson 2.7L V6 DOHC Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2007 Hyundai Tucson. This Tucson is beautifully finished in and complimented by and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating.Odometer is 80426 miles below market average!20/26 City/Highway MPGAt Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins, we believe in easy, no hassle, up front pricing on all New and Pre-owned models. Please call us at 478-922-7011 to confirm availability and current specials! Five Star Automotive Group has been in business for over 30 years, serving all areas of the South East including Warner Robins, Macon, Perry, Centerville, Byron, Elko, Gray, Houston County, Bibb County, Albany, Milledgeville, Tifton, Savannah, Colombus, Augusta, and including stores in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina. We sell and service all makes and models including Hyundai, Genesis, Nissan, Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Toyota, Scion, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Subaru, Honda, INFINITI, Lexus, Audi, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Mustang, Accord, Grand Cherokee, F150, Silverado, Charger, Challenger, Jaguar, Tahoe, Camaro, Maxima, Altima, Malibu, and Impala Just to name a few! Used Vehicles starting under $10K.Dealer retains all incentives on New Vehicle sales. All prices listed include Dealer Documentation Fee. Buyer responsible for taxes, title, and license/registration fees. VIP Appointments available through our Internet Sales Department. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D47U585353
Stock: L0392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $3,995
2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS163,518 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8JN12D15U222733
Stock: R6829T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020