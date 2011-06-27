Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson for Sale

5,747 listings
  • $2,900Great Deal | $1,527 below market

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    151,120 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2006 Hyundai Tucson 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 2.7L V6 Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12DX6U383583
    Stock: AAW-383583
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $3,495Good Deal | $1,451 below market

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    137,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    N Enterprise - Newark / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D86U355008
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,200Fair Deal | $727 below market

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    144,549 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12D66U269211
    Stock: 122442
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $3,495Good Deal | $854 below market

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    154,483 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Union Auto Sales - Vauxhall / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12D56U379442
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $2,900Fair Deal | $558 below market

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    192,441 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Tucson also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D96U356118
    Stock: 122696
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $5,995Fair Deal

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    76,138 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12D56U302828
    Stock: 302828
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    87,435 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas

    * CHECK THIS OUT * 2 OWNER * CLEAN * 2006 HYUNDAI TUSCON ONLY 87K * 4WD * GOOD ON GAS *  PRICED TO SELL *

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D26U257771
    Stock: B5381
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,500

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    189,162 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

    FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! GLS trim, ALPINE FROST exterior and GRAY interior. CD Player, 4x4, Alloy Wheels.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72DX6U361991
    Stock: 7612D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $6,000Fair Deal

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    128,532 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Stevinson Lexus of Frederick - Frederick / Colorado

    Stevinson Lexus of Frederick is offering for sale this 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD in Nordic White.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D36U362447
    Stock: 20-0857A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • New Listing
    $7,121Fair Deal

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    100,871 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado

    Sahara Silver 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 DOHC 2.7L V6 DOHC, 4WD.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D36U329898
    Stock: K20208N
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $3,495

    2006 Hyundai Tucson GL

    214,133 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JM12B16U396224
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,975Great Deal | $687 below market

    2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    180,640 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio

    *MECHANIC SPECIAL*This vehicle falls below our minimum standard because of it's mileage and/ormechanical condition. It is being offered for sale "AS - IS" for a low price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12DX7U491946
    Stock: 250432
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • Price Drop
    $4,801Fair Deal

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    121,933 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia

    Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D65U227428
    Stock: 5U227428
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $4,525

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GL

    137,175 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JM12B15U084743
    Stock: 5U084743
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,495

    2007 Hyundai Tucson SE

    78,100 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut

    For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D27U495346
    Stock: 495346A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,495

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    153,099 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    2005 Hyundai Tucson 4WD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN72D75U060416
    Stock: 26332
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,880Fair Deal

    2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    61,452 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia

    2007 Hyundai Tucson 2.7L V6 DOHC Five Star Hyundai of Warner Robins is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2007 Hyundai Tucson.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12D47U585353
    Stock: L0392A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $3,995

    2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    163,518 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio

    Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8JN12D15U222733
    Stock: R6829T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
