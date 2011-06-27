Close

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2005 Hyundai Tucson comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. This 2005 Hyundai Tucson comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JM12B15U084743

Stock: 5U084743

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020