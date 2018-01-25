  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(40)
2018 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • Top safety scores
  • Optional turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration
  • Comfortable ride on rough roads
  • Slow acceleration with base engine
  • Less cargo space than top rivals
  • Some advanced driver safety aids only available on top trim
  • Some disappointing interior pieces
Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?

We like the Value trim level. It lives up to its name by giving you a huge number of desirable features for an agreeable price. Its turbocharged engine also produces a pleasing amount of power. We also think that heated seats and the additional stain-resistant cloth make the absence of leather upholstery just fine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

There's a lot to like about the 2018 Hyundai Tucson. First and foremost is value. You get a ton of features for the money in the Tucson. A power driver seat, heated front seats, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard on all but the base trim, for instance. The Tucson's top trim level, the Limited, includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated seats, LED headlights and a navigation system, all for a price that's thousands less than what you'll pay for some comparably equipped rival crossovers.

Another top attribute for the Tucson is its cabin space. Though it doesn't have as much cargo room as a Honda CR-V or other more family-focused SUVs, it does have a comparable amount of backseat space for adults. Indeed, the Tucson is a pretty good choice for single folks or young couples looking for a little SUV that doesn't scream "Parenting!" It could also be a good choice for those on the opposite end of child-raising years.

On the downside, the 2018 Tucson comes up a little short in the "going the extra mile" department. It's a bit bland to drive, especially with the base engine, and the interior design isn't as luxurious as that of some rivals. Overall, though, we think the Tucson is a smart pick for a small crossover SUV.

2018 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV. It is available in SE, SEL, Sport, SEL Plus, Value and Limited trim levels. The SE, SEL and SEL Plus come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque). The Sport is exclusively powered by a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. The Value and Limited have a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.

The Tucson SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer (AWD only), heated mirrors, an integrated blind-spot mirror, privacy glass, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split folding back seat, Bluetooth, one USB port, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.

The SEL adds LED running lights, foglights, roof rails, a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio.

Under the hood of the Sport is a 2.4-liter engine unique to this trim. Also included are 19-inch wheels, exterior styling enhancements, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, lane keeping assist, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents.

The SEL Plus retains many of the Sport's upgrades though it reverts to the SEL's engine and wheels. The SEL Plus also adds a power-adjustable passenger seat, a sliding front center armrest, leather upholstery, upgraded door trim, Hyundai's Blue Link connected services, an 8-inch touchscreen, integrated navigation and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.

The Value adds the turbocharged engine plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof and different exterior trim. However, it reverts to the stain-resistant cloth upholstery and 7-inch touchscreen, and it does not include the power passenger seat, the integrated navigation system or the Infinity sound system.

Those items are included on the top Limited trim, which also tacks on LED headlights and taillights, chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and the 8-inch touchscreen. The panoramic sunroof is not standard. The Tucson's only factory options are included in the Limited Ultimate package, which adds adaptive xenon headlights (in place of the fixed LED headlights), lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear parking sensors, the panoramic sunroof, an upgraded driver information display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited (turbo 1.6L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Tucson Limited has only gained some extra equipment, so our impressions remain the same.

Driving

7.0
The turbocharged engine's automatic transmission exhibits some hesitation when you first get going, unlike the base engine's conventional automatic. This delay can be alarming if you need to quickly clear an intersection. Otherwise, the Tucson is a competent SUV.

Acceleration

6.5
Our test Tucson needed 7.9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. This is quick for the class, but in normal driving there's a pronounced delay right off the line, and the upshifts from the seven-speed automatic transmission can sometimes be rough.

Braking

8.0
Stopping from 60 mph required 121 feet, which is an average distance. Distances stayed consistent even after several runs.

Steering

7.0
The Tucson turns in quickly. There's not much feedback for the driver, but that is the case for most SUVs in this class.

Handling

7.0
Take the Tucson on a twisty mountain road and it feels confident and sure-footed. Body roll is kept under control, and midcorner bumps have little effect on its composure. It's not a sporty SUV, though.

Drivability

7.0
The initial hesitation on acceleration tops our list of complaints, followed by the lane departure warning system's tendency to trigger false alarms from seams or other random visual cues on the highway. Neither complaint applies to the SE, SEL or SEL Plus.

Comfort

7.0
The Tucson has no notable missteps when it comes to overall comfort. Typical touch points for elbows and knees are padded, and the quantity and range of adjustments for front seats ensure that both tall and short occupants will find an optimal position.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats provide ample support and cushioning for long-distance trips. The rear seats are firmer and flatter but can accommodate the average adult passenger. The 60/40-split folding seats also feature a slight recline adjustment.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Tucson's suspension does a nice job balancing control against a soft, compliant ride. Ruts and bumps are felt but not intrusive, and the ride quality isn't too floaty or disconnected.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Road and wind noise is barely noticeable on the highway. The engine is rather loud and sounds coarse under hard acceleration, but it stays quiet when cruising or when you're more gentle with the gas pedal.

Interior

7.0
Overall, the Tucson's interior is pleasant and spacious. The controls are simple, and it has slightly more passenger room than many of its competitors. Its rear visibility is compromised, though, and interior quality is unremarkable, especially on lower trims.

Ease of use

7.0
Hyundais are typically easy to use, and the Tucson is no different. Basic controls are logically placed. The climate controls, whether manual or automatic, are simple, and the touchscreen is user-friendly.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Accessing the front seats is easy thanks to tall doors that are short in length. Taller rear passengers will need to stoop a bit in order to clear the forward-angled window frame, but overall it's as easy to get in and out of as any compact crossover.

Roominess

8.5
The Tucson has an abundance of space inside, in some areas exceeding what's offered by its primary competition. Even taller rear passengers will have plenty of head- and legroom in the back.

Visibility

6.0
The small rear window and thick rear roof pillars inhibit rear visibility. A rearview camera is standard on all trims, and the Limited is further bolstered by parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

Quality

7.0
There's lots of hard plastic inside, especially on the SE and SEL, and even the softer-touch plastic doesn't look as nice as what competitor SUVs use. It's just acceptable inside. The build quality is fine, with minimal creaks and squeaks.

Utility

6.0
The Tucson puts an emphasis on passenger space rather than cargo space. For many, that'll be fine. Max cargo capacity of 61.9 cubic feet is at least 10 fewer cubes than class leaders offer. Its 31 cubic feet with the back seat raised should be sufficient. Small-item storage is above average.

Technology

Every Tucson comes with a user-friendly touchscreen — the size and number of functions go up with each trim level. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio are included on all but the base SE. Safety tech is mostly restricted to the top trim level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Tucson.

5(60%)
4(25%)
3(2%)
2(8%)
1(5%)
4.3
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value Vehicle wth good looks and equipment!
L Johnson,09/05/2018
SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Easy to get in and out of, especially for older folks. Wonderful seating 4 people plenty of leg room, rear seat backs recline for rear comfort too. Controls handy, simple, and user friendly, handling is great, easy parking with backup camera. The 2.0 liter engine provides good zip in city driving, Not recommended for speed demons who pass frequently on 2 lane roads. A little underpowered at high speeds, but that helps mileage. The 6 speed tranny works great, has a sport mode that helps a bit for acceleration. Rear cargo mat is handsomely carpeted on one side, flip it over and it becomes a rubber pan so no spills. We live in Minnesota so we need the AWD version. The warranty is the best in the industry! 5 years 60k bumper to bumper and 10 years 100k drivetrain warranty. Styling, value, ride, room and warranty sold us on the Tucson, not too big but not to small. We kept our last Hyundai 10 years on 178,000 miles. never used the warranty but started to have some AC and brake issues at 175,000 so we traded in on anew one.
2018 Hyundai Sport, finally a quiet ride.
K. Davis,11/01/2018
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Buy the 2.4L, 4 cylinder. The 1.6L turbo may provide more horsepower, but there is a hesitation in the acceleration that is not present in the 2.4L. Previously owned a Mazda CX5 Touring FWD and a Honda CRV-EX FWD, while both provided a little more cargo room, the road noise was unbearable and the Honda CVT vibration, when stopped was more than annoying. The Tucson is much quieter, hence, more pleasant to drive. The Hyundai Tucson Sport was not ranked in the top 3 Compact SUVs by most reviews but in my opinion, it is underrated. Entry and Exit of the Tucson is easy, headroom and legroom is abundant. The cargo area with back seats in the upright position is sufficient for everyday use. Apple Car Play is standard and removes the need of Navigation purchase. The only thing we wish it had was either a power passenger seat or at least a passenger seat height adjuster.
Value at best!
Marc A.,07/22/2018
SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I'm a researching kind of person before making any large purchase decisions. I believe in quality and value. To top it off I work for Honda at a manufacturing plant! I compared this Tucson to the HR-V and CRV. First my wife had to have leather! I had to have reliability. To get leather in the HRV you have to pick the Top of the line EXL with Navi. The one I liked was was over $26,000 as test driven. The Tucson, a bigger vehicle and actually more comfort options I only paid $24000 after incentives. Honda had none and even as an employee I had no incentive. The ride of the Tucson was better, the interior and exterior design was superior. The ride of the Tucson was much better too. I'm a 225 lb. man and getting out of the Tucson was much more comfortable. The interior noise was less in the Tucson and the audio sound with the Infinity Sound in the Tucson way outdid the HRV. So I know that Honda has a better resale over time but I keep my vehicles until they are ready to be scrapped. Top it off I get a 100,000 mile 10yr powertrain warranty, three years app remote start and 5yr bumper to bumper the value of the Tucson is superior with my situation. By the way my research also showed the 2018 Tucson he the best initial quality award from JD Powers. This beat the Honda hands down! Remember, I work for Honda too!
This car is great
Kevin,07/09/2018
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Rented this car for a long trip. Liked it so much a week later I went to local dealership and bought a brand new one. The kids love the room and it has everything I could want in a suv
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Tucson models:

Blind-Spot Detection
Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
Automatic Emergency Braking
v
Lane Keeping Assist
Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL is priced between $15,995 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 11188 and48724 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE is priced between $15,950 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 14086 and71487 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Value is priced between $16,997 and$23,999 with odometer readings between 6506 and55943 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus is priced between $19,288 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 3893 and22378 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport is priced between $21,250 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 9840 and15798 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited is priced between $22,143 and$22,143 with odometer readings between 38306 and38306 miles.

