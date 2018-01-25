2018 Hyundai Tucson Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of features for the money
- Top safety scores
- Optional turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration
- Comfortable ride on rough roads
- Slow acceleration with base engine
- Less cargo space than top rivals
- Some advanced driver safety aids only available on top trim
- Some disappointing interior pieces
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
There's a lot to like about the 2018 Hyundai Tucson. First and foremost is value. You get a ton of features for the money in the Tucson. A power driver seat, heated front seats, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard on all but the base trim, for instance. The Tucson's top trim level, the Limited, includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated seats, LED headlights and a navigation system, all for a price that's thousands less than what you'll pay for some comparably equipped rival crossovers.
Another top attribute for the Tucson is its cabin space. Though it doesn't have as much cargo room as a Honda CR-V or other more family-focused SUVs, it does have a comparable amount of backseat space for adults. Indeed, the Tucson is a pretty good choice for single folks or young couples looking for a little SUV that doesn't scream "Parenting!" It could also be a good choice for those on the opposite end of child-raising years.
On the downside, the 2018 Tucson comes up a little short in the "going the extra mile" department. It's a bit bland to drive, especially with the base engine, and the interior design isn't as luxurious as that of some rivals. Overall, though, we think the Tucson is a smart pick for a small crossover SUV.
2018 Hyundai Tucson models
The 2018 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV. It is available in SE, SEL, Sport, SEL Plus, Value and Limited trim levels. The SE, SEL and SEL Plus come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque). The Sport is exclusively powered by a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. The Value and Limited have a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The Tucson SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer (AWD only), heated mirrors, an integrated blind-spot mirror, privacy glass, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, stain-resistant cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split folding back seat, Bluetooth, one USB port, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.
The SEL adds LED running lights, foglights, roof rails, a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio.
Under the hood of the Sport is a 2.4-liter engine unique to this trim. Also included are 19-inch wheels, exterior styling enhancements, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, lane keeping assist, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents.
The SEL Plus retains many of the Sport's upgrades though it reverts to the SEL's engine and wheels. The SEL Plus also adds a power-adjustable passenger seat, a sliding front center armrest, leather upholstery, upgraded door trim, Hyundai's Blue Link connected services, an 8-inch touchscreen, integrated navigation and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.
The Value adds the turbocharged engine plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof and different exterior trim. However, it reverts to the stain-resistant cloth upholstery and 7-inch touchscreen, and it does not include the power passenger seat, the integrated navigation system or the Infinity sound system.
Those items are included on the top Limited trim, which also tacks on LED headlights and taillights, chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and the 8-inch touchscreen. The panoramic sunroof is not standard. The Tucson's only factory options are included in the Limited Ultimate package, which adds adaptive xenon headlights (in place of the fixed LED headlights), lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear parking sensors, the panoramic sunroof, an upgraded driver information display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited (turbo 1.6L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Tucson Limited has only gained some extra equipment, so our impressions remain the same.
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Tucson.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Tucson models:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- v
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster