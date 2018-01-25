I'm a researching kind of person before making any large purchase decisions. I believe in quality and value. To top it off I work for Honda at a manufacturing plant! I compared this Tucson to the HR-V and CRV. First my wife had to have leather! I had to have reliability. To get leather in the HRV you have to pick the Top of the line EXL with Navi. The one I liked was was over $26,000 as test driven. The Tucson, a bigger vehicle and actually more comfort options I only paid $24000 after incentives. Honda had none and even as an employee I had no incentive. The ride of the Tucson was better, the interior and exterior design was superior. The ride of the Tucson was much better too. I'm a 225 lb. man and getting out of the Tucson was much more comfortable. The interior noise was less in the Tucson and the audio sound with the Infinity Sound in the Tucson way outdid the HRV. So I know that Honda has a better resale over time but I keep my vehicles until they are ready to be scrapped. Top it off I get a 100,000 mile 10yr powertrain warranty, three years app remote start and 5yr bumper to bumper the value of the Tucson is superior with my situation. By the way my research also showed the 2018 Tucson he the best initial quality award from JD Powers. This beat the Honda hands down! Remember, I work for Honda too!

