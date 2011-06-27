  1. Home
2006 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous warranty, standard ABS, side airbags and stability control, roomy passenger and cargo space, attractive interior.
  • Weak four-cylinder engine, mediocre acceleration even with the V6, some cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Appealing styling, plenty of standard safety features and an impressive warranty make the 2006 Hyundai Tucson a solid choice in the compact SUV class, especially if value is your top priority.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai has spent the last five years remolding its image, improving the quality of its products, and providing contemporary technology at an affordable price, and the Hyundai Tucson is another example of what's going right with the Korean automaker. Introduced just last year, the compact Tucson has all the right tools to take on established sport utility competitors.

The Hyundai Tucson offers loads of standard features and a choice of a 140-hp, four-cylinder or 173-hp, V6 power. Exterior styling follows in the tire tracks of the Santa Fe with its sweptback headlights and curving front fenders. For the most part, it's more handsome, if not more conservative. Function also follows form resulting in a good-sized vehicle that drives more like a car than a truck. In fact, the Tucson rides on the sedan platform that underpins the Elantra. Parking lot negotiation is a breeze. For the sake of fuel-efficiency, the optional all-wheel-drive system routes up to 99 percent of the available power to the front wheels under ideal traction conditions. As road conditions change, the system automatically diverts up to 50 percent of the power to the rear wheels. A dash-mounted lock button allows the driver to lock the driveline into a set 50/50-split for extra traction when driving in snow.

The generous standard features list on this Hyundai SUV includes full-length side curtain airbags (in addition to seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants). Other notable standard items include four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, traction control, a stability control system, air conditioning and full power accessories. Also standard on all Tucson models is Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. The split-folding rear seat is able to fold flat to create a level cargo floor. It does this by lowering the bottom cushion into the footwell, and doesn't even require removal of the head restraints. Hyundai hopes the Tucson will win the hearts of potential compact SUV buyers with its roomy interior, fresh styling and generous helping of standard equipment, especially on the safety front. Although its engines aren't as strong or refined as those of some competitors, the 2006 Hyundai Tucson is competitive in all other respects.

2006 Hyundai Tucson models

The four-door Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV available in three trim levels -- entry-level GL, midlevel GLS and top-of-the-line Limited. Standard features on the GL include four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, keyless entry, cruise control, heated outside mirrors, roof rack side rails, a rear intermittent wiper and a CD stereo system. The GLS adds body-side cladding, foglamps, wider tires, a CD/cassette/MP3 stereo, upgraded upholstery and a front wiper de-icer. The Limited adds leather seating, heated seats and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer and a subwoofer.

2006 Highlights

The LX trim level has been replaced by a Limited model that offers much of the same equipment.

Performance & mpg

The base GL comes with a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that generates 140 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic with automanual control. The GLS and Limited provide a larger, more powerful 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The automatic transmission is standard with the V6. Buyers can get front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with either engine.

Safety

Passengers are well protected as the Hyundai Tucson comes standard with seat-mounted side-impact airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are also standard on all Tucsons, along with a traction and stability control system. This Hyundai SUV achieved a five-star sweep in all NHTSA crash tests, earning perfect marks for its front- and side-impact protection.

Driving

Based on the same platform that underpins the Elantra, the 2006 Hyundai Tucson returns a smooth ride quality and generally handles more like a sedan than an SUV. The standard four-cylinder is quite weak, so the decent-performing V6 is a must. Shifts from the automatic transmission can be a bit lazy, but the Shiftronic manual mode allows drivers to work through the gears themselves when desired.

Interior

The Hyundai Tucson features a clean, modern interior with simple controls and tight build quality. Materials quality is hit or miss with a few more hard plastics than we'd like and an odd pattern on the standard cloth upholstery. Legroom up front should be more than ample for most adults, though taller passengers may find it a tad tight in back. The Tucson offers 22.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the 60/40 second-row seat, though a non-retractable cargo cover tends to get in the way while loading up groceries. The rear seat is designed to fold completely flat in one step, opening up 65.5 cubic feet of total capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Hyundai Tucson.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
151 reviews
151 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A very dependable SUV
bobomack,03/14/2014
I bought my Tuscan used with 62000 miles, no problems on it. I also got a car fax on the history of this vehicle. The previous owner only had a brake caliper replaced. I drive quite a bit, this vehicle has never let me down. It now has 87000 miles and purrs like a kitten. I haul a good bit in the cargo area with the back seats folded down, plenty of power. I read some complaints about milage and engine power, this one is a power wagon which runs great. Perhaps it's the 6 cylinder vs the 4 banger, but I love this vehicle and would by another Hyundai hands down, but not until this one dies. Plenty of leg room, very dependable!!
Excellent for the price, fun to own
Pauline,06/11/2006
Great visibilty and handling in the rain; excellent sound system; nice seat lumbar support; ease of dashboard controls; solid drive and handling; spacious back seat area and good cargo room; ease on your back in loading and unloading and getting in and out of seats. Good gas mileage, good pick up.
One of the best cars I have owned......
chezslav,05/10/2012
I leased this car then bought it at the end of the lease. I have 90,000 miles on it and it has been trouble free. I did have to have the radio replaced but it was under warranty. I get 23.8 miles to a gallon. The car is fun to drive, VERY practical, and is loaded with features. We have driven this car hard and often. It has been from coast-to-coast and back. I intend to keep it until it dies. It is comfortable, but I DO wish it had another 4-5 inches of legroom in front. We are ALL tall in my family. I recently had the car detailed by my dealership and it looks brand new. I change the oil, fluids....etc..as needed. If you can find one of these cars and it has been cared for, buy it!
Still going...
Becky,06/25/2018
GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2006 Tucson in 2015 at 80k. I tend to buy older vehicles and drive them until they can't be driven. I have only had two repairs done to this vehicle in my ownership. The first was repair to the driver's side front axle, standard wear and tear driving in update NY. The second was recently, at 139k the water pump went. Pricey repair but worth it. I am currently at 140k and just now considering a new purchase. My only complaint is that the headlight lenses corrode from the inside and are pretty dim now.
See all 151 reviews of the 2006 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Poor
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

