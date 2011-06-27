Vehicle overview

Hyundai has spent the last five years remolding its image, improving the quality of its products, and providing contemporary technology at an affordable price, and the Hyundai Tucson is another example of what's going right with the Korean automaker. Introduced just last year, the compact Tucson has all the right tools to take on established sport utility competitors.

The Hyundai Tucson offers loads of standard features and a choice of a 140-hp, four-cylinder or 173-hp, V6 power. Exterior styling follows in the tire tracks of the Santa Fe with its sweptback headlights and curving front fenders. For the most part, it's more handsome, if not more conservative. Function also follows form resulting in a good-sized vehicle that drives more like a car than a truck. In fact, the Tucson rides on the sedan platform that underpins the Elantra. Parking lot negotiation is a breeze. For the sake of fuel-efficiency, the optional all-wheel-drive system routes up to 99 percent of the available power to the front wheels under ideal traction conditions. As road conditions change, the system automatically diverts up to 50 percent of the power to the rear wheels. A dash-mounted lock button allows the driver to lock the driveline into a set 50/50-split for extra traction when driving in snow.

The generous standard features list on this Hyundai SUV includes full-length side curtain airbags (in addition to seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants). Other notable standard items include four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, traction control, a stability control system, air conditioning and full power accessories. Also standard on all Tucson models is Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. The split-folding rear seat is able to fold flat to create a level cargo floor. It does this by lowering the bottom cushion into the footwell, and doesn't even require removal of the head restraints. Hyundai hopes the Tucson will win the hearts of potential compact SUV buyers with its roomy interior, fresh styling and generous helping of standard equipment, especially on the safety front. Although its engines aren't as strong or refined as those of some competitors, the 2006 Hyundai Tucson is competitive in all other respects.