  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(79)
Appraise this car

2017 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged engine delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel economy
  • Plenty of advanced safety and infotainment features are available
  • Comfortable ride on rough roads
  • Top safety scores
  • Slow acceleration from the base trim's engine
  • Clumsy low-speed shifting from the turbo engine's transmission
  • Certain desirable items are offered only on the Limited
  • Less total cargo space than top rivals
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Hyundai Tucson for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$12,950 - $27,990
Used Tucson for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's easy to understand the appeal of today's small crossover SUVs. These vehicles offer the admirable fuel economy and easy-to-drive demeanor you'd get from a similarly sized sedan but also have abundant cargo space and the availability of all-wheel drive to help out in wet conditions. The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is one of the small crossovers out there vying for your attention and has a number of traits that place it high on our list of recommended models.

Redesigned just last year, the Tucson grew in size and gained sharp, new styling and lots of modern technology. These upgrades, along with the new turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, made the Tucson much more competitive. With even more creature comforts and tech added this year, owning a Tuscon is even better. It's also worth mentioning that the Tucson, with its optional crash-avoidance technology fitted, received the highest possible safety ratings from both the government and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Of course, the Tucson is one of many available options for a small crossover SUV. Three of the Tucson's chief rivals are the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4. They are all a bit roomier inside while offering excellent interior design and impressive fuel economy. Other options we recommend are the sporty Ford Escape and Kia Sportage, which offer similar equipment levels along with competitive pricing. And if you want a slightly smaller crossover, check out the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3. But overall, we like the stylish Tucson and see it as an ideal pick for a lot of crossover SUV shoppers.

Standard safety items on the 2017 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control.

In Edmunds brake testing, a FWD Tucson came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average stopping distance for a compact crossover.

All trims provide a rearview camera as standard, while the SE Plus and Sport get standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Limited features all of those items, plus a couple optional items via the Ultimate package (lane departure warning and a forward collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection).

The Blue Link telematics suite is standard on the Limited but unavailable on the other trims. It includes emergency safety assistance and other smartphone-based features via the Blue Link mobile app. If you upgrade to the Remote package, you also get stolen vehicle recovery, a car finder and electronic parameter settings (geo-fencing, speed/curfew alerts and valet alert) and remote ignition and accessory operation via a smartphone or even smartwatch.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson received five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, as well as five stars in front and side crash protection. Both the all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive versions of the Tucson received those top scores.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tucson its top score of Good in the small-overlap front-impact, moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact crash tests. The Tucson also received the top score of Good in the IIHS' roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests, plus the highest rating of Superior for the car's optional forward collision mitigation system.

2017 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV offered in six trim levels: SE, SE Plus, Eco, Sport, Night and Limited.

The base SE comes standard with a 2.0-liter engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with recline, Bluetooth connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio. The optional Popular package adds a few extras including a power driver seat, LED headlight accents and daytime running lights.

The Eco has the above but essentially swaps out the 2.0-liter engine for a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine.

Step up to the Sport and you get 19-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded interior trim with additional soft-touch surfaces and a few upgraded safety technologies (see Safety section).

The new Night trim level primarily includes visual upgrades to the Sport, including black 19-inch wheels, black side mirrors and matte black side sills. It also comes with the panoramic sunroof, aluminum sport pedals and a sportier-looking, perforated-leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The SE Plus (2.0-liter engine) and Limited (1.6-liter engine) throws in LED headlights and taillights, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, HD radio and an eight-speaker audio system.

Offered exclusively on the Limited is an Ultimate package that includes adaptive xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded gauge cluster display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, lane departure warning, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE and SE Plus are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 164 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) with FWD and 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway) with AWD.

All other Tucson trim levels (Eco, Sport, Night and Limited) are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that generates 175 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The 1.6-liter engine is paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission that works like a regular automatic. In Edmunds performance testing, a FWD Tucson Limited made the sprint from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is respectably quick for this class of vehicle.

As for fuel economy, the Eco checks in at 28 mpg combined (26 city/32 highway) with FWD and 27 mpg combined (25 city/30 highway) with AWD. The bigger wheels and tires on the Sport and Limited knock those estimates down to 27 mpg combined (25 city/30 highway) with FWD and 25 mpg combined (24 city/28 highway) with AWD. Most other top small crossovers post similar fuel economy estimates.

Driving

f you decide to buy a Tucson, we recommend going with the turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Yes, the price is lower on the 2.0-liter equipped trims, but the larger engine is less refined and just doesn't feel powerful enough for a vehicle of this size. The smaller turbocharged engine is peppy, smooth and respectably fuel-efficient. You might notice some rough upshifts from its transmission or even some hesitation when moving from a stop, though.

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson's ride quality strikes a good balance between sporty and comfortable. It's composed and somewhat enjoyable around corners, but it's also relatively quiet and smooth over bumpy city roads. The base and Eco predictably have a more composed ride with their 17-inch wheels, but the 19-inch wheels (standard on Sport, Night and Limited) are totally livable too. And though it might not be able to fit as much cargo as some of its compact rivals, the Tucson is small enough on the outside that it's a breeze to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

Interior

On the inside, Hyundai has given the 2017 Tucson a simple and generally attractive look. The dashboard design is logical with all the basic controls within arm's reach. Materials quality isn't quite the same story, though, with a lot of hard plastics in the cabin, especially on the base trim. If you upgrade to the Limited trim level, you'll get a lot more in the way of interior livability with a padded dashboard and door inserts with accents.

Also available on the Limited and SE Plus trims is the 8-inch touchscreen. It's more capable and better looking than the standard 5-inch display, but both systems are user-friendly thanks to readily accessible virtual buttons and an intuitive layout. Unfortunately, only these two trims offer the 8-inch screen or the optional eight-speaker stereo. On the bright side, USB connectivity, Bluetooth and satellite radio come standard on every Tucson, so there's no shortage of musical fun to be had.

The front seats are comfortable, and the Tucson is distinctive in its availability of a power front passenger seat (Limited and SE Plus only). The rear seat doesn't slide fore and aft, which strikes us as a missed opportunity in this segment, but can now accommodate a couple of 6-footers without issue.

On the spec sheet, the Tucson posts up to 31 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seatbacks and 61.9 cubes with those seatbacks folded down, which is less than some other top crossovers (the CR-V is at 35.2 and 70.9 cubes, respectively). Sweetening the deal is the hands-free power liftgate that comes standard on the Sport and Limited. Unlike the Ford Escape's version of this technology, which works via a foot sensor that you need to kick at, the Tucson employs a proximity sensor that opens the liftgate automatically if it senses you're standing in the vicinity with the key in your pocket. In any event, the Tucson has plenty of storage nooks for your stuff, particularly for front passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Tucson.

5(38%)
4(24%)
3(15%)
2(13%)
1(10%)
3.7
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite SUV
Melanie,11/09/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I test drove the Rav4, CX-5, Escape, and Santa Fe before deciding finally on the Tucson. My previous vehicle was a VW GTI, so it was important to me to get something that still looked and felt sporty while driving it and this Tucson qualifies for all of that. While I felt the CX-5 handled slightly better around curves, the Tucson gave a smooth and quiet ride. The acceleration is there when I need it, without the bumps of a sporty suspension. Unfortunately, in Hyundai, in order to get a sunroof one must purchase the highest model (Limited-Ultimate) that also comes with navigation and leather seats (with rear passenger heated seats)! Also, the cargo cover and all weather mats do not come standard and can carry a hefty price tag. For me, the bonuses that came with the panoramic sunroof were worth the extra price! I will say I have noticed that this 7-speed transmission can take some getting used to. Much like my GTI DSG transmission, even though it's an automatic, it FEELS like a manual at times. On inclines, and some coasting to acceleration scenarios the transmission has lagged to shift into the correct gear. I'm currently researching this to see if there is something wrong or just something to get used to. Update: There were some software updates Hyundai provided regarding the transmission and that did improve things dramatically. While I feel like the acceleration is better than most of the SUV/Crossovers I test drove, it still doesn't "GO!" like I was used to with my GTI, which is just an unrealistic expectation for this type of vehicle & price point. For example, If I don't continue accelerating through a 4 leaf clover on-ramp to get on the interstate (and coast through the curve instead), it takes a long time to get up to speed, even if the "pedal is to the metal." I think I only notice this because I came from the GTI which was VERY responsive. Now that the weather is cooler, my rear seat passengers love their rear seat heaters, and everyone seems to have plenty of leg room. I love the extra space I get when I fold the seats down, too.
Tons of Research: Quality and Value at its Best
John Manzo,02/08/2018
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I have now had the vehicle for 8 months. I continue to like the car a great deal. Since that time we've had a long trip with three of us in the car. The car was comfortable for the entire trip of 10 hours each way. Actually, there were three people and a dog and everyone was comfortable the entire time. No complaints---even from the dog. This is a very comfortable ride, both in the front seat and the back seat. Gas mileage on the trip was close to 30 which was really good. Around town it's between 21-22 and that's not all that great, but it is what it is. Since I do mostly town driving this is my standard expectation. I don't have a problem with the transmission; it is a bit on the funky side. In part, I believe, it's because the new cars all seem to be 6-7 gears instead of the old 3-4 gears. The transition with the transmission is not difficult; it just takes a little time to grow accustomed to it. I have the 2.0 engine and for the most part it's fine. When challenged a bit, it is a little underpowered. Rapid acceleration is not a strength of this car at all. At times the acceleration is very sluggish. And when I put 5 people in the car, while the car ran well and did everything it was supposed to do, you can feel the strain on the engine. This isn't a big deal for me; it's usually just me or my wife and I. So, am I happy with the car? I'm delighted. I continue to be happy with my purchase. I read copious reviews of this size of SUV and watched a large number of road tests on YouTube. We own a Subaru Forester which my wife drives and is a good car; I don't find it to be particularly comfortable, but she does. So, using that as a barometer as well as test driving the Honda CRV and the Toyota RAV 4 and the Tuscon, I chose the Tuscon. It was easily the best price and I liked the car better. I didn't like the Honda very much at all. I'm sure it's a wonderful vehicle but I didn't find it to be comfortable and the price point was not what I wanted. I liked the Toyota; solid car but again, the price point was not what I was seeking. Both the Toyota and the Honda weren't as nicely equipped for the price as was the Tucson. I read the reviews and there were some criticisms of the acceleration on the 2.0 engine. My experience is that the acceleration is just fine. When I want to go, it goes and it accelerates quite nicely. The interior is comfortable and incredibly quiet. The Bluetooth works great and the sound quality is very good. I appreciate the layout of the controls; they are logical and easy to use. I've had the Tucson for a month and really like it a great deal.
Great Value!
J Hill,07/05/2017
SE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
We had been casually in the market for a new AWD SUV as my commute becomes quite snowy, with regular chain control areas (we live in a mountain community). The combination of generous incentives and aggressive dealer pricing drew towards the Tucson. The SE Plus combines many of the high end options found in the Limited trim line with the more "established" six-speed transmission and the NA 2.0L engine. The vehicle fit our lifestyle and budget, and the safety scores were persuasive with a three year old in the family. The power isn't overwhelming, but I've never felt like I've lacked for kick when merging or passing. The tech works, the interior is well designed and user friendly, and the exterior looks modern yet understated. We looked at the Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV-4, and the Ford Escape as well. While the Tucson wasn't the clear winner in any category, it felt like the best compromise of features, track record, and cost.
Overall Good Car
Evan B.,06/09/2017
Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I bought this car knowing nothing about Hyundai. To me, the styling looks like many other car is the same category. The car, in my opinion, is a great deal for what you get. The engine is also spectacular. The transmission is clunky and almost feels like it's slipping. However, give it more gas and everything sorts itself out. MPG is just ok, and I don't drive it aggressively. Features on mine are pretty sparse, but the ones that are there are very nice. I find the space to be plenty, and well designed. The view out the back has a pretty big blind spot and backing up can be difficult, especially on a busy road, but the rear view camera helps.
See all 79 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Hyundai Tucson

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Night 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Night 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE is priced between $12,950 and$21,755 with odometer readings between 8098 and85584 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus is priced between $15,900 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 9886 and58379 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is priced between $15,704 and$27,990 with odometer readings between 12040 and102951 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport is priced between $15,425 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 10377 and89523 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Night is priced between $16,147 and$22,999 with odometer readings between 18447 and111480 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Eco is priced between $14,985 and$19,590 with odometer readings between 19758 and78136 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Value is priced between $16,991 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 24538 and42819 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 220 used and CPO 2017 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,950 and mileage as low as 8098 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tucson for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,850.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,521.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tucson for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,016.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Tucson lease specials

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles