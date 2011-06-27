I have now had the vehicle for 8 months. I continue to like the car a great deal. Since that time we've had a long trip with three of us in the car. The car was comfortable for the entire trip of 10 hours each way. Actually, there were three people and a dog and everyone was comfortable the entire time. No complaints---even from the dog. This is a very comfortable ride, both in the front seat and the back seat. Gas mileage on the trip was close to 30 which was really good. Around town it's between 21-22 and that's not all that great, but it is what it is. Since I do mostly town driving this is my standard expectation. I don't have a problem with the transmission; it is a bit on the funky side. In part, I believe, it's because the new cars all seem to be 6-7 gears instead of the old 3-4 gears. The transition with the transmission is not difficult; it just takes a little time to grow accustomed to it. I have the 2.0 engine and for the most part it's fine. When challenged a bit, it is a little underpowered. Rapid acceleration is not a strength of this car at all. At times the acceleration is very sluggish. And when I put 5 people in the car, while the car ran well and did everything it was supposed to do, you can feel the strain on the engine. This isn't a big deal for me; it's usually just me or my wife and I. So, am I happy with the car? I'm delighted. I continue to be happy with my purchase. I read copious reviews of this size of SUV and watched a large number of road tests on YouTube. We own a Subaru Forester which my wife drives and is a good car; I don't find it to be particularly comfortable, but she does. So, using that as a barometer as well as test driving the Honda CRV and the Toyota RAV 4 and the Tuscon, I chose the Tuscon. It was easily the best price and I liked the car better. I didn't like the Honda very much at all. I'm sure it's a wonderful vehicle but I didn't find it to be comfortable and the price point was not what I wanted. I liked the Toyota; solid car but again, the price point was not what I was seeking. Both the Toyota and the Honda weren't as nicely equipped for the price as was the Tucson. I read the reviews and there were some criticisms of the acceleration on the 2.0 engine. My experience is that the acceleration is just fine. When I want to go, it goes and it accelerates quite nicely. The interior is comfortable and incredibly quiet. The Bluetooth works great and the sound quality is very good. I appreciate the layout of the controls; they are logical and easy to use. I've had the Tucson for a month and really like it a great deal.

