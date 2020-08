Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Houston you have come to the right place. Here at Sterling McCall Hyundai we have chosen a selection of VAL U- LINE available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 2/32 left on the tire tread . Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will only be available for a few days before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! VEHICLE AVAILABLE AT STERLING MCCALL HYUNDAI ON 59S & BELTWAY 8 CALL US AT 713.981.4400 *** Internet pricing does not include any dealer added accessories *** We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8JU3ACXDU636051

Stock: DU636051

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020