Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

For the 2013 Model Year this vehicle offered an impressive package of goodies. All of which made the purchase of this vehicle very simple when it came to comparing to the other vehicles being offered in competition in its class, (IE: Honda CRV, Toyota RAV-4, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX Series, Ford Escape, and a few others). For the sticker price of what came included this vehicle was nearly loaded with all of the features you could really hope would be included. So Huyndai did it again when it came to bang for the buck and backed by their warranty. Lets do start with some adjustments I made to my vehicle upon purchase. The first being the stock headlights. They are good, but could be better. I equipped mine with the Sylvania Silver Star Ultras, it made a 80% difference in the night driving experience; better forward vision and better side of road vision with the light spread. The vehicle is equipped with the Active Eco system which controls how the transmission shifts and the A/C System functions. Over the time I have owned this vehicle this system is best used on long road trips where you will indeed see the benefit. Having this system turned on while you are driving in town is more of an irritation than a benefit as the computer in the car is placed in "economy" mode for nearly all of your driving needs. The in-town benefit is minimal, and the fuel savings is negligible at best, and the shift points are skewed to make the engine rather gutless. The acceleration on the vehicle is smooth and fairly quick. By no means will it push you into your seat, but it does indeed get out of its tracks in a hurry. The steering is solid and the response is fairly nimble, and is by far more responsive than the Honda counterpart. The over-all feeling of this vehicle is very good.

