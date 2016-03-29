Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
5,747 listings
- 111,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,199
- 98,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,691$1,817 Below Market
- 111,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980$919 Below Market
- 100,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$2,268 Below Market
- 83,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,289 Below Market
- 105,059 miles
$9,995$1,638 Below Market
- 153,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,991$1,057 Below Market
- 85,380 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,500$1,131 Below Market
- 104,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,809$1,049 Below Market
- 90,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$555 Below Market
- 70,103 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988$1,411 Below Market
- 106,126 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,996
- 74,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,983$845 Below Market
- 110,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991
- 95,282 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,300$854 Below Market
- 131,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,250$485 Below Market
- 113,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,477$771 Below Market
- 92,928 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,000$1,663 Below Market
Shane,03/29/2016
GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
For the 2013 Model Year this vehicle offered an impressive package of goodies. All of which made the purchase of this vehicle very simple when it came to comparing to the other vehicles being offered in competition in its class, (IE: Honda CRV, Toyota RAV-4, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX Series, Ford Escape, and a few others). For the sticker price of what came included this vehicle was nearly loaded with all of the features you could really hope would be included. So Huyndai did it again when it came to bang for the buck and backed by their warranty. Lets do start with some adjustments I made to my vehicle upon purchase. The first being the stock headlights. They are good, but could be better. I equipped mine with the Sylvania Silver Star Ultras, it made a 80% difference in the night driving experience; better forward vision and better side of road vision with the light spread. The vehicle is equipped with the Active Eco system which controls how the transmission shifts and the A/C System functions. Over the time I have owned this vehicle this system is best used on long road trips where you will indeed see the benefit. Having this system turned on while you are driving in town is more of an irritation than a benefit as the computer in the car is placed in "economy" mode for nearly all of your driving needs. The in-town benefit is minimal, and the fuel savings is negligible at best, and the shift points are skewed to make the engine rather gutless. The acceleration on the vehicle is smooth and fairly quick. By no means will it push you into your seat, but it does indeed get out of its tracks in a hurry. The steering is solid and the response is fairly nimble, and is by far more responsive than the Honda counterpart. The over-all feeling of this vehicle is very good.
