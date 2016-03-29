Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

5,747 listings
Tucson Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    111,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,199

    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    98,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,691

    $1,817 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    111,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,980

    $919 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    100,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,268 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    83,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,289 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    105,059 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,638 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    153,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,991

    $1,057 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    85,380 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $1,131 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV

    104,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,809

    $1,049 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    90,874 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $555 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    70,103 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,988

    $1,411 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    106,126 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,996

    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    74,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,983

    $845 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited in White
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited

    110,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,991

    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    95,282 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,300

    $854 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    131,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,250

    $485 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS

    113,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,477

    $771 Below Market
    
  • 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV

    92,928 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $1,663 Below Market
    

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,747 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Tucson

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Tucson
Overall Consumer Rating
4.113 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (31%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Excellent Entry Level Crossover Type SUV
Shane,03/29/2016
GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
For the 2013 Model Year this vehicle offered an impressive package of goodies. All of which made the purchase of this vehicle very simple when it came to comparing to the other vehicles being offered in competition in its class, (IE: Honda CRV, Toyota RAV-4, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX Series, Ford Escape, and a few others). For the sticker price of what came included this vehicle was nearly loaded with all of the features you could really hope would be included. So Huyndai did it again when it came to bang for the buck and backed by their warranty. Lets do start with some adjustments I made to my vehicle upon purchase. The first being the stock headlights. They are good, but could be better. I equipped mine with the Sylvania Silver Star Ultras, it made a 80% difference in the night driving experience; better forward vision and better side of road vision with the light spread. The vehicle is equipped with the Active Eco system which controls how the transmission shifts and the A/C System functions. Over the time I have owned this vehicle this system is best used on long road trips where you will indeed see the benefit. Having this system turned on while you are driving in town is more of an irritation than a benefit as the computer in the car is placed in "economy" mode for nearly all of your driving needs. The in-town benefit is minimal, and the fuel savings is negligible at best, and the shift points are skewed to make the engine rather gutless. The acceleration on the vehicle is smooth and fairly quick. By no means will it push you into your seat, but it does indeed get out of its tracks in a hurry. The steering is solid and the response is fairly nimble, and is by far more responsive than the Honda counterpart. The over-all feeling of this vehicle is very good.
Report abuse
