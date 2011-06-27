  1. Home
2013 Hyundai Tucson Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp styling inside and out
  • simple controls
  • good fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • strong value.
  • Below-average backseat and cargo space
  • firm ride
  • pokey acceleration with base engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Hyundai Tucson might not be as roomy as its main rivals, but it makes amends with a handsome design, an ample list of features, sporty handling and a low price. It's a solid pick for a small crossover.

Vehicle overview

Over the past decade, Hyundai has forged a reputation for building solid cars stocked with a generous helping of standard features. More recent years have seen daring styling and a fun-to-drive demeanor added to the mix. Combine all of those qualities and you've got the 2013 Hyundai Tucson, a tempting choice for a small crossover SUV.

Unlike most vehicles in this segment, the Tucson puts more emphasis on the "sport" part of the SUV acronym than it does the "utility." A sport-tuned suspension and relatively quick, well-weighted steering give the Tucson an entertaining personality when you're behind the wheel. The Tucson also looks pretty stylish, with flowing lines that recall the same themes found in the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata sedans.

As far as utility goes, however, the Tucson falls short, since its interior is not as spacious as those of rivals such as the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4. The Tucson's cargo capacity is considerably less, while its rear seat -- which neither slides nor reclines -- lacks the comfort of the others. Furthermore, some may find the Tucson's ride quality to be too firm, especially when fitted with the available 18-inch wheels.

As such, the aforementioned larger crossovers would be better choices for families. However, those with less vital size requirements who'd like a small crossover with a sporty personality should find the 2013 Hyundai Tucson (as well as its similar cousin, the Kia Sportage) a keen choice.

2013 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2013 Hyundai Tucson is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV that is offered in three trim levels: GL, GLS and Limited.

The GL base model comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, privacy glass, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The GLS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded suspension, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth/premium vinyl upholstery, heated front seats and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

The Limited trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a front wiper de-icer, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustments, leather upholstery, a cargo cover and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional Premium package available only on the Limited adds a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen navigation system, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker upgraded sound system.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Hyundai Tucson gets a couple of added standard features, including foglights and automatic headlights for the GLS, heated front seats for the front-wheel-drive GLS (already standard on the AWD GLS) and keyless ignition/entry for the Limited.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Hyundai Tucson offers two different engine choices. Entry-level front-wheel-drive GL models come with a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 165 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but a six-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic, and 20/26/22 with the manual.

Stepping up to the GLS and Limited models gets you a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 176 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. In California-emissions states, this engine receives partial zero-emissions vehicle (PZEV) status and produces 170 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, but buyers have a choice of front- and all-wheel drive. Fuel mileage numbers stand at 21/30/25 with front-wheel drive and 20/27/23 with all-wheel drive..In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Tuscon GLS went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, which is on par with other entries in the class.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill holder and hill descent control.

In Edmunds brake tests, the Tucson came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average distance for crossover SUVs.

In government crash testing, the Tucson received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this Hyundai its top rating of "Good" in the frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Unlike the utilitarian driving experience common to many compact crossovers, time spent behind the wheel of the 2013 Hyundai Tucson can actually be enjoyable. Credit for the Tucson's responsive handling goes to its Euro-tuned suspension and nicely weighted steering. The downside is a ride quality that's a bit on the firm side.

The GL's 2.0-liter four-cylinder is somewhat lacking in muscle, and there's really no advantage to this engine (besides its lower price) considering the 2.4-liter returns stronger acceleration and roughly the same fuel economy. The bigger engine does sound a touch unrefined compared to rival four-cylinders, however.

Interior

The 2013 Hyundai Tucson has an attractive and functional cabin. The five-passenger interior is more stylish than several of its competitors, and gauges and controls are well-placed and easy to operate.

Up front, the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel on GLS and Limited models makes it possible for a wide range of different size drivers to get comfortable. The rear seat is a little smaller than those of its rivals and it also lacks the ability to both slide and recline.

The Tucson also gives up ground to its rivals in terms of cargo space. There are just 25.7 cubic feet behind the 60/40-split rear seats and 55.8 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. That latter number falls short of the CR-V and Subaru Forester by around 15 cubic feet, or about the entire trunk volume of some popular midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Tucson.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Entry Level Crossover Type SUV
Shane,03/29/2016
GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
For the 2013 Model Year this vehicle offered an impressive package of goodies. All of which made the purchase of this vehicle very simple when it came to comparing to the other vehicles being offered in competition in its class, (IE: Honda CRV, Toyota RAV-4, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX Series, Ford Escape, and a few others). For the sticker price of what came included this vehicle was nearly loaded with all of the features you could really hope would be included. So Huyndai did it again when it came to bang for the buck and backed by their warranty. Lets do start with some adjustments I made to my vehicle upon purchase. The first being the stock headlights. They are good, but could be better. I equipped mine with the Sylvania Silver Star Ultras, it made a 80% difference in the night driving experience; better forward vision and better side of road vision with the light spread. The vehicle is equipped with the Active Eco system which controls how the transmission shifts and the A/C System functions. Over the time I have owned this vehicle this system is best used on long road trips where you will indeed see the benefit. Having this system turned on while you are driving in town is more of an irritation than a benefit as the computer in the car is placed in "economy" mode for nearly all of your driving needs. The in-town benefit is minimal, and the fuel savings is negligible at best, and the shift points are skewed to make the engine rather gutless. The acceleration on the vehicle is smooth and fairly quick. By no means will it push you into your seat, but it does indeed get out of its tracks in a hurry. The steering is solid and the response is fairly nimble, and is by far more responsive than the Honda counterpart. The over-all feeling of this vehicle is very good.
skeptical customer..
ozone88,05/03/2013
As the professional reviews stated, the limited version engine may not be as smooth a ride.. or sound as quiet as its competition. Yet, I'm in love with my car. U can't best this price.. and they hold their value.. the look is stunning, the options are fabulous. People tell me it looks like I'm driving a Lexus.. and I definitely feel like I am! (minus the road noise, I blame it on the 18 inch tires) I have a 2001 Hyundai sonata with almost 200000 miles, I wanted to try something different and the last brand I looked at was a Hyundai, and look what I ended up with! Almost bought a subaru.. so glad I didnt! I Will update in 3 years!
Very pleased with this vehicle
Steve Wirh,09/27/2015
GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We bought our Tuscon new in August of 2013 and have 27,000 miles on it now. Have not had one problem with the vehicle. Tires still have significant tread left and haven't had to balance them yet. Gas mileage is great, 24-25 in town and 30 on the highway. The ride can be a bit stiff on rough road surfaces but I prefer a taut suspension system. I definitely recommend the 2.4 motor over the 2.0. There are 39000 miles on the vehicle now. Still on the original tires and they have quite a bit of tread left. We have made a few long distance trips with the Tuscon since owning it and while it isn't a higher end luxury SUV the ride is not hard on you. So far no regrets on buying this vehicle. The car now has 47,210 miles on the odometer. Will have to replace the tires in another 2,000 or so. Have had no problems so far, vehicle feels as tight as it did new. I have had the dealer perform all maintenance since day one but has only consisted of oil changes, tire rotation and a coolant change. Even doing the services at the dealer the cost has been very minimal. 52,000 miles on the vehicle, just replaced the tires. Have detected no unusual noises from the power train or suspension, still feels as tight as when new. Getting ready to take a 4,000 mile round trip and have no concerns about the reliability of the vehicle. At 59,000 miles we traded the vehicle in on a larger vehicle as we intend on doing more traveling. At trade in time we had just replaced the tires which was the largest expenditure we had with this vehicle. It was still solid feeling and everything functioned like it did when new.
Love My Tucson!!
tee75038,10/18/2012
This is my first small SUV and I love it so far. I have only had the car 3 weeks and things are going fine. The looks is great, the size is perfect for me and the prices for the GLS model was well worth it especially with all of the additional features that were not available on the Nissan Rogue (my other option). The only 2 bad things I would note for now is the accelaration is a little sluggish but nothing major. The bluetooth does connect to android phones but you cannot control things like you can with and iphone. Overall I am enjoying my new car.
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Tucson
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Hyundai Tucson

Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV is priced between $8,695 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 57805 and131294 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV is priced between $10,697 and$13,688 with odometer readings between 54857 and116383 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 101376 and101376 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 69413 and69413 miles.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

There are currently 11 used and CPO 2013 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,695 and mileage as low as 54857 miles.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Tucson for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,894.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,169.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Tucson for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,057.

