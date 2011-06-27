Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,146
|$9,938
|$11,834
|Clean
|$7,838
|$9,568
|$11,368
|Average
|$7,221
|$8,828
|$10,437
|Rough
|$6,604
|$8,089
|$9,505
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,607
|$9,332
|$11,154
|Clean
|$7,319
|$8,984
|$10,715
|Average
|$6,743
|$8,290
|$9,837
|Rough
|$6,167
|$7,595
|$8,958