  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Elantra GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,800
See Elantra GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,800
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,800
GT M/T Style Packageyes
Option Package 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,800
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Luggage Box Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,800
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Cross Railsyes
Lower Checker Flag Graphicyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Length169.3 in.
Curb weight2851 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1117 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco White
  • Geranium Red
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Windy Sea Blue
  • Shimmering Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,800
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,800
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,800
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elantra GT Inventory

Related Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles