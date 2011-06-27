Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Consumer Reviews
Researched for a month B4 buying Elantra GT 2016
Update 1-6-19 After another long road trip in August we decided that the Elantra GT is just too uncomfortable to drive on long trips. It broke my heart to trade her in, but since we travel a lot I really had to consider comfort as a top priority. I ended up getting Kia Sorento with the same mileage. I gave up a lot of quickness but it is a very comfortable vehicle and after our 1st 1,000 mile trip we both decided that it was the right move. Update 7-4-18 Now that I have had the car for a year and driven 20,000 miles I still love it and everything I have said previously is still true. Update 1-3-18 After 6 months I've realized that you DO kinda get used to the lowness of the seats. My girlfriend and I took another 1000 mile plus road trip, this time to Asheville, NC in December. We were both more comfortable this time with no back or body issues after about 9 hours each way. We also had the surprise experience of driving the Elantra GT in snow and on ice! They were only supposed to get 1/2 inch of snow in the Asheville area and they got an unexpected 7 inches over the weekend instead! On our trip up there we experienced dangerous white out conditions on mountain roads and the car held its own very well in those conditions. Living in central Florida I thought I'd never use the heated seats and mirrors but they both came in handy during this trip. Something took us by surprise is that there is a warning light that comes on that is not in the owner's manual. I called Hyundai and found out that there is actually a light that comes on to warn you of hazardous driving conditions! It's a little light that looks like a road with a snowflake on it. In the morning after our first night the car was covered with about 4 inches of snow and the parking lot was iced over. The car started right up (it was only about 24 degrees) and the defrosters quickly took care of the snow on the windshields. The car performed very well on the ice which I would probably have to credit to the tires along with growing up and learning to drive in the snow belt in western NY. In summary after 6 months I am still thrilled with my purchase. I love the way the car drives, especially the acceleration on the highway when you go to pass another vehicle and the handling. I like high performance driving so I drive in the sport mode at all times. After becoming used to the car the comfort level is acceptable and I don't even use the cushion I bought any more. I highly recommend this vehicle!!! Before I review the car I need to say that I am a car salesman's nightmare! I do very extensive research to find the make and model car I want to buy, do test drives to compare models, then decide which car I am going to buy. Once I have decided the make and model I do a 200 mile search to find dealers that have the car I'm looking for, call them to expertly get their bottom line price, and make sure that I know exactly what my trade is worth. After that the remaining step is to figure out which dealers are willing to sell me the car I want at the price I already know I am going to pay and figure out which one I am going to buy my car from. NOBODY ever SELLS me a car, I BUY cars. After extensive research I determined that the Elantra GT is the perfect car for me and I actually bought this one from a dealer via email. After agreeing on the deal I just had to go for a quick test drive, fill out some paperwork, and I was off with my new car. They even gave me $100 more for my trade than i was asking for. ON TO THE 2016 ELANTRA GT- My only complaint about the car is that the seats are too low! Nothing a $30 memory foam car cushion couldn't fix, but I'm 6' and my girlfriend is 5'3" and the seats are too low for both of us. I love EVERYTHING else about the car. My personal acceleration test gave me 0-60 in 8 seconds using the shift-matic and 10 seconds using the auto 6 speed. Not as fast as my old car but totally acceptable and it certainly gets out of its own way. Interstate ramps have been no problem and passing traffic is a breeze. The auto 6 speed is very smooth, the handling is great, the back of the seat is very comfortable, and there is plenty of room for all my gear. With the headrests off the back seats they fold down nicely making a huge cargo area and even with the seats up there is a generous area behind them. The 175 watt sound system is excellent and all the buttons, knobs, and gauges are in natural positions that I got used to in 2 minutes. The AC is very efficient and I love the visibility that the GT has. I am a power driver and I drive my cars very hard. I keep my vehicles for a long time (usually at least 10 years) and maintain them as they should be maintained, so I expect that this car will serve me well beyond the excellent warranty. I love the sporty look and have received many compliments on it. The second week I had the car I took an 1100 mile road trip and spent only $70 on gas. Other than the low seats I am a very happy camper!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Its a Mini SUV, no its a SPORT SEDAN, YES IT IS...
Well now it's been three and a half years with the Hyundai and being a hard-line GM guy I must say I'm still extremely impressed the car has more pick up and go then my brother's Audi A3 turbo which is not hard to believe since it has 175 horsepower and weighs 700 lb less than his Audi so that means it can move faster and with a pair of Kelly spring radials on it it can actually corner like a dime very impressed even with basic maintenance hyundai-kia have gotten a great combination in this model as basically a junior SUV didn't think I was going to be using a hatchback much after buying almost 30 years of four door sedans but it's been a lot of fun and a lot of extra room I didn't expect can get just about everything in this car possible including a 55 inch big screen full panel furniture and other things even camping that takes some small SUVs a hard time with the car is held up very very well especially after two rear-end accidents both not my fault and a sideswipe in the past three years even a 40 mile-an-hour rear-ender only put a dent in the rear fender and dislodged a couple of bolts which is exactly what it was supposed to do the car is held up very very well the interior is very adult the exterior is very nice and since this car was designed by the by the Audi designer Peter schreyer over 5 years ago it still has held its nice looks very well can't say more great things about it you need to ride and drive in one before making an opinion but overall in almost four years of driving it and I bought it used to begin with it's been a great car very happy keep up on 30k service as recommended . and really couldn't ask for a lot more fun, power and great handling and so much power that I really have to keep my foot off of it. Really gets 30 mpg in town and 35 hwy but likes arco and chevron gas ( top tier gas google it, doesnt like Costco but arco prices sre about the same) Treat yourself to a test drive stay with 2017 and below if thinking used for a budget. If thinking hybrid then grab a Nero ( kia same as hyundia ) or same as gt hatchback style is the very nice iconic all electric or hybrid models.. Blows away prius mpg numbers or any hybrids....hyundia is just as reliable as a toyota and much more functional and why more fun to drive.. Even uses real smooth 6 gear transmission ( like a sports car, not a ' cvt-rubber band" like toyota..) and all reviewer's live the detail and pep the hyundai have...feels like a sports car not a HYBRID , but bith my GT HATCHBACK AND. The hybrid version are inpressive....check them out. From a 25 year gm guy from 3.6 v-8. to this 175 hp gt hatchback...my malibu lasted 15 years..think this will to easy. GM was never this much fun...change the factory tires though and it..moves like the wind...jay
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great all around car.
I bought this car mainly for the reliability, and the space in the trunk for hauling things. I have the style package which adds rims and fog lamps. Many other Hyundai owners have approached me on how good this car looks. I have added a bike rack to the car roof, but I am also able to fit a bike in the back with the seats folded down. The interior is basic but nice. I did not want the tech package because I like how simple the stock controls are and do not want all the driver aids like rear view park assist. If you can't back up a car this small successfully you have bigger problems. The 2.0 motor is very peppy but the automatic trans keeps the revs very low for fuel economy. I wish there was a sport button. The ECO button makes the car stay too long in a high gear and makes it sluggish. At one point i got 40 mpg on a long highway trip but in town it drops sharply to about 28 mpg. The sports suspension makes the car very flat around corners at speed. I only have two complaints is that you have to get the bare bones base model to get the excellent 6 speed manual, also the center arm rest likes to slide forward if you are using it as a support to get in and out of the car. The A pillar is too wide and blocks your view at times.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value in a hatchback.
I like the utility of a small hatchback. I shopped many different models. The Elantra GT was the best overall value. The most standard features and performance for he price. The Elantra GT has great performance, cargo room, and styling. The 173hp standard engine is more powerful than the standard engine in most other small cars. The handling is very quick and precise. ABS disc brakes at all four wheels is another nice standard feature. Fold down the rear seats and you have 51 cu ft of cargo space. Nice. If you are shopping for a small hatchback, compare this to the others.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The GT is a great little car
Currently our family leases four Hyundais (Sonata Turbo, 2 Elantras and an Elantra GT) with the GT being the newest edition to the stable. We were a bit concerned that the GT would be too small (especially in the cargo area) but have been pleasantly surprised at the car's versatility. With slightly more horsepower than the standard Elantras, the GT is quite peppy around town and on the highway. The driver visibility is great and everyone in the family has enjoyed their turn putting the car through its paces. The fuel economy, as expected, is slightly less than a standard Elantra. Other than that we would certainly give the vehicle high marks for the first month that we have had it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
