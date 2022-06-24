What is the Transit Passenger Van?

Spacious, customizable and designed for maximum passenger capacity, the 2023 Ford Transit is quite simply a really big van. The Transit Passenger Van has several roof heights and lengths to choose from, so there will likely be one that fits your needs. It's also available with two different V6 powertrains should you need a large payload or want to tow a trailer behind your van. Unlike some truck-based passenger vans, the Transit is also available with all-wheel drive to meet all-weather needs too.

For 2023, we expect the Transit to carry over unchanged. And that isn't necessarily a bad thing since the Transit offers a strong set of standard safety features including forward collision warning, lane departure warning and driver attention alerts. Options like smartphone integration, navigation, parking sensors and cruise control are all worth a look too.

For such a large van, the Transit Passenger Van is relatively easy to drive. The optional turbocharged V6 is our favorite of the two available engines, even though it does have middling real-world fuel economy. The 10-speed automatic it's paired with has smooth upshifts and doesn't hunt much for gears on a grade. Handling is impressive for a vehicle of this size too, so if you're transporting clients, say, to and from a party in the mountains, it doesn't feel like a penalty box.