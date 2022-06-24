Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Passenger Van
  4. 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van

2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $45,000-$52,000
2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van
What to expect
  • No changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years for sale

Related 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates