Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Excellent car!
I used to make fun of my little Accent but not any more! This car has been the most reliable car I have owned and it doesn't cost a lot to maintain. The engine had to be replaced but I did that myself, the paint is still in excellent shape, the car overall is a great little car. I am able to get about 325 MPGmiles on a full tank of gas around town and nearly 375 MPG on the freeway cruising at 65 MPH. This equates to filling the car up every two weeks. The tires are very inexpensive when needed, oil changes are a cinch, basic maintenance is nearly obsolete. The car takes very good care of me hence I take very good care of it.
Great little car
I bought my car used as a emergency had to have a car as my old one died. I have been very happy since. It is great on mileage(38mpg). The timing belt broke while I was driving so since then I've had a new engine. I has 169,000 miles on it and it still hauls wood for my wood stove like a little pick up truck. The front has a few dents so when I nailed a deer with it I didn't really mind. I will definitely get another Hyundai when this one dies. But, I do need a truck too. either way, we will always have a Hyundai in our dooryard.
Great commuter!
This car has been a great commuter car. great gas mileage, has some pep to it. Fun and dependable little car.
What I Paid Too Much For
Don't have a blow out on the front tire, it will tear up your front bumper, your fender and if on drivers side can tear up your wiring harness which can cause the car to catch fire. Very dangerous how they put the wiring harness where they did and so close to the front tire. Great on Gas Milage, especially highway up to 40 mpg. City avg. 28 mpg. Would I buy this car again - NO WAY!!
My second Hyundai.
This was my second Hyundai and im now on my third. I loved this car. I dont know why peeps bash Hyundai's, but i love them. I bought this car at 60000 miles and drove it till 130000 and sold it and bought another. Only thing that went bad was the tranny at 80000 miles due to previous owner negligence. Solid car.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 1995 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster