Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Excellent car! micqn , 02/02/2005 I used to make fun of my little Accent but not any more! This car has been the most reliable car I have owned and it doesn't cost a lot to maintain. The engine had to be replaced but I did that myself, the paint is still in excellent shape, the car overall is a great little car. I am able to get about 325 MPGmiles on a full tank of gas around town and nearly 375 MPG on the freeway cruising at 65 MPH. This equates to filling the car up every two weeks. The tires are very inexpensive when needed, oil changes are a cinch, basic maintenance is nearly obsolete. The car takes very good care of me hence I take very good care of it.

Great little car wahadooo , 02/27/2010 I bought my car used as a emergency had to have a car as my old one died. I have been very happy since. It is great on mileage(38mpg). The timing belt broke while I was driving so since then I've had a new engine. I has 169,000 miles on it and it still hauls wood for my wood stove like a little pick up truck. The front has a few dents so when I nailed a deer with it I didn't really mind. I will definitely get another Hyundai when this one dies. But, I do need a truck too. either way, we will always have a Hyundai in our dooryard.

Great commuter! Valorie , 02/26/2002 This car has been a great commuter car. great gas mileage, has some pep to it. Fun and dependable little car.

What I Paid Too Much For Mary , 08/23/2005 Don't have a blow out on the front tire, it will tear up your front bumper, your fender and if on drivers side can tear up your wiring harness which can cause the car to catch fire. Very dangerous how they put the wiring harness where they did and so close to the front tire. Great on Gas Milage, especially highway up to 40 mpg. City avg. 28 mpg. Would I buy this car again - NO WAY!!