Used 1995 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

- 36,568 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
ONLY 36K MILES ! Automaitc transmission, Cloth Seats, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GL with Cape Blue exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 92 HP at 5500 RPM*.WHY BUY FROM USHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Hyundai Accent GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHVF24N5XU555093
Stock: L30463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 107,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - A BASIC SIMPLE CAR - 5 SPEED MANUAL - MANUAL LOCKS AND ROLL UP WINDOWS - COLD AC - PIONEER CD PLAYER W/ MP3 AND AUX INPUT - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - WE ARE DOING THE TIMING BELT, IT WILL HAVE A NEW ONE! - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN DECENT SHAPE - SHOULD MAKE FOR A GOOD EFFICIENT COMMUTER - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C73U453303
Stock: DF992471H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Hyundai Accent GL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.6L/98 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Accent has the following options: Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low fuel, oil pressure, airbag, brake fluid level, battery, check engine, parking brake on, hazard, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Transmission shift interlock, Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Remote fuel door/hood/trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear coat hooks, Rear child safety seat lower anchors & tethers, and Pwr-assisted front disc/rear drum brakes. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C23U490050
Stock: 26346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 90,884 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Black 2004 Hyundai Accent GL FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC MPI THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 13' x 5' Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM ETR Stereo w/Cassette, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Cut Pile Carpet Door Trim, Deluxe Interior, Driver door bin, Dual Front Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Seat Side Airbags, Multi-Adjustable Driver's Seat, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Steering, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote Trunk Release, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tachometer Digital Clock, Tinted Glass w/Sunshade Band, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 26906 miles below market average! 26/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C54U519462
Stock: K8172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 11,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,842$2,524 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, Watts: 172, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.87, Power brakes, Rear brake type: drum, Door trim: cloth, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 4.06, Drive mode selector, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 5 in., Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low battery, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact absorbing bumpers, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A3XKE051488
Stock: 15125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 190,044 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,997
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! 26/35 City/Highway MPGLocally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C84U519133
Stock: 141848F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 25,324 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,490$2,738 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4376 miles below market average! 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Urban Gray Metallic vehicle highlights include, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **POWER LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Urban Gray Metallic 2019 Hyundai Accent SE FWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE038612
Stock: S661487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 10,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,299$2,201 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.You will be thrilled with our 2019 Hyundai Accent SE displayed in Frost White Pearl. Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 137hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan features a comfortable ride, up to 38mpg on the highway, and endearing styling enhanced by split-spoke wheel covers and chrome trim.Our Accent SE's interior was intuitively designed to meet your needs. You'll appreciate power accessories, air conditioning, cruise control and a trip computer on every drive. Also, the full-color touchscreen infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and USB/Aux inputs for your entertainment, and you will love the remarkable amount of cargo space afforded by the trunk.Our Hyundai offers a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you safe and secure. There's a lot to love about the fuel efficiency, style, and design of the Accent, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A33KE083313
Stock: 113565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 15,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,994$1,841 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2018 Hyundai Accent SEL 4dr Sedan is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. This 2018 Hyundai Accent is a good used subcompact car. With straightforward, modern features and a lot of space, this is more than a basic commuter car. Solid safety and predicted reliability chops boost the Accent’s practicality, and it should be lighter on your wallet than many other cars in the class. The vehicle includes- Alarm, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Auto-Off Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, and Power Steering. This Accent SEL adds alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, two additional USB ports, a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, a six-speaker stereo, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and satellite radio. Our Accent is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Accent SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A37JE026692
Stock: 026692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Accent SE8,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,208$1,931 Below Market
Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island - Grand Island / New York
Certified. Odometer is 10686 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 173+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50Have peace of mind with this FUCCILLO ADVANTAGE vehicle:-Buy with confidence with a 6 month 6000 mile limited powertrain warranty (If the vehicle is out of its manufacturer warranty)-First year of maintenance FREE-3 oil changes-1 tire rotation-Fluid top offs with every visit-Battery check every visit-Multi point safety inspection and brake check at every service visit-Access to complimentary loaner vehicle (Appointment Necessary)-Vehicle has been through a RIGOROUS 56 points of inspection which include:-Brakes-Tires-Fluids-Alignment-Complimentary vehicle history report-Thorough vehicle reconditioning-No vehicles with flood or frame damage-We'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours..Fuccillo Auto Group is located on Grand Island, just minutes away from Buffalo and the WNY (Western New York) area. Our dealership is focused on one thing only: The complete satisfaction of each and every one of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE077376
Stock: 1504R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 35,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,990$2,287 Below Market
Avis Car Sales West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, Bluetooth, Power Package, LOW MILES, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Overhead airbag, Radio: Audio 4.0B AM/FM, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Olympus Silver Metallic 2019 Hyundai Accent SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V** Prices do not include tax, tag, title fees, and $799 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!! 28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE063574
Stock: 90698510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 104,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$1,995 Below Market
Kings Kia - Cincinnati / Ohio
2 Owner with No Accidents Reported to Carfax!!! Automatic Transmission and great on gas!!!28/37 City/Highway MPGAt Kings Kia we pride ourselves on having High Quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Affordable Prices. Stop on down and test drive today to see what the Kings Kia Advantage is all about! Call 513-677-6700 or visit www.kingskia.com to schedule a test drive today!2012 Hyundai Accent GS Ultra Blackwww.kingskia.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU055994
Stock: CU055994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 30,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,491$3,051 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2019 Hyundai Accent 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Linen Beige with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE062960
Stock: 995745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 6,425 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,998$2,357 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Odometer is 1423 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A30KE065948
Stock: 334825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 20,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,995$1,733 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGESTSELECTION OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUTFREE *MEMBER FOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR 2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT, PLEASEDON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUST THE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU. I HAVEDRIVEN THIS VEHICLE PERSONAL AND IT DRIVES LIKE A DREAM. 2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT, HAS HAD ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN ANDTHE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLY DETAILED. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCHAS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, WITH A LOT MORE FOR YOUTO DISCOVER. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACTUS DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTEREACH TIME. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATEINSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACKGUARANTEE. FOR GREAT DEALS CALL AUTO MEMBER AT 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A36KE077604
Stock: DC119630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Accent SE19,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,998$1,955 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai Montgomery - Montgomery / Alabama
Scores 38 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Hyundai Accent delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. URBAN GRAY METALLIC, OPTION GROUP 01, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM. This Hyundai Accent Features the Following Options Wheels: 5.5J x 15' Steel w/Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Hillstart Assist Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 185/65R15, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Visit Us Today For a must-own Hyundai Accent come see us at Capitol Hyundai-AL, 2820 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE087177
Stock: BKE087177
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 26,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,977$1,868 Below Market
Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio
2017 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan. 1.5L FWD. Sonic Silver Exterior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE6HU354692
Stock: CM3614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 41,827 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,190$3,724 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Hyundai Accent 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Frost White Pearl with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A31JE023867
Stock: 994559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
