Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Accent L 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,256
|$1,619
|Clean
|$485
|$1,107
|$1,432
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,056
|Rough
|$220
|$513
|$681
Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,256
|$1,619
|Clean
|$485
|$1,107
|$1,432
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,056
|Rough
|$220
|$513
|$681
Estimated values
1995 Hyundai Accent 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,256
|$1,619
|Clean
|$485
|$1,107
|$1,432
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,056
|Rough
|$220
|$513
|$681