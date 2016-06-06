Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of The Woodlands today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser . This 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. One of the best things about this Toyota FJ Cruiser is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ doesn't try to fit in as a family vehicle, or sacrifice some off-road ability in the name of comfort; its singular focus is ruggedness and trail prowess--and it really looks the part, with its retro-fashionable design harking back to the 1960s-era FJ40 trucks. The FJ's tough, body-on-frame construction means that a few bangs or dents from boulders won't get in the way, while a rugged, straightforward interior design, with water-resistant seats and a rubberized floor, really fits the purpose. Those looking to get not only the most rugged off-road ability but also a more fashion-forward urban look will want to get the Trail Teams Edition. It comes with a 120V power outlet, aluminum sill plates, leather steering wheel and special off-road suspension with Bilstein shocks. This model sets itself apart with strong powertrain, Strong off-road ability, rugged and retro looks, all-weather traction, and distinctive Trail Teams Edition Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK180253

Stock: EK180253

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020