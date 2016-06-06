Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 78,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,991
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of The Woodlands today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser . This 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. One of the best things about this Toyota FJ Cruiser is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ doesn't try to fit in as a family vehicle, or sacrifice some off-road ability in the name of comfort; its singular focus is ruggedness and trail prowess--and it really looks the part, with its retro-fashionable design harking back to the 1960s-era FJ40 trucks. The FJ's tough, body-on-frame construction means that a few bangs or dents from boulders won't get in the way, while a rugged, straightforward interior design, with water-resistant seats and a rubberized floor, really fits the purpose. Those looking to get not only the most rugged off-road ability but also a more fashion-forward urban look will want to get the Trail Teams Edition. It comes with a 120V power outlet, aluminum sill plates, leather steering wheel and special off-road suspension with Bilstein shocks. This model sets itself apart with strong powertrain, Strong off-road ability, rugged and retro looks, all-weather traction, and distinctive Trail Teams Edition Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK180253
Stock: EK180253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 76,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,233$3,276 Below Market
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
Just Arrived !!2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD Clean One-Owner Hard to Find Vehicle Lots of Extras Low Miles 4.0L DOHC V6 5-Speed Automatic Four Wheel Drive Power Windows Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Climate Controlled Air Conditioning Great Color Combination (Quicksand/White Top with Charcoal Cloth) Cruise Control Premium AM/FM/CD/SAT Audio System Gage Cluster Package Suspension Lift with Custom METHOD Wheels and Nitto A/T Grappler Tires (All around including spare tire) Rocker Panels Priced to Sell Quickly !!Luxury Warehouse North is rated Best Pre-Owned Dealership in TN for 2017 2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com !! *** With hundreds of 5-Star Rated Reviews that's why we say this is absolutely the best car buying experience you'll ever have !! *** Internet price includes FREE DELIVERY and a 7-DAY RETURN POLICY (ask our dealership reps for details) ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK182861
Stock: AP0102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,615 milesGreat Deal
$26,305$2,567 Below Market
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base 4D Sport Utility 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4WD 5-Speed Automatic **USB PORTS, **TOWING PACKAGE, 4WD. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF2EK208068
Stock: PV08068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 86,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,787$5,887 Below Market
West Herr Toyota of Williamsville - Williamsville / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK202879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,581 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,564$2,277 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, TOW PACKAGE, TRD Performance Exhaust. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF1EK200916
Stock: K200916T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 87,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,911$3,013 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF8EK185041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,500$1,414 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Army Green 4WD 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V CARFAX One-Owner.4WD, 17" x 7.5" Steel Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXEK185686
Stock: PA9696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 60,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,995$900 Below Market
Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964. Our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. You can have confidence in your vehicle and your deal when you buy from Frema Motors Goldsboro. You will see why people come back time and time again to experience the Frema Preferred Customer treatment from the Tillman Family and their professional staff. * Please note that some of the vehicle pictures may not reflect exact trims and options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF8EK180650
Stock: 4051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,995$1,648 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**NO SURPRISES**SUPER CLEAN FJ CRUISER**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, All Weather Floor Mats & Cargo Mat, First Aid Kit, Passenger Armrest, Preferred Accessory Package w/All Weather Mats, Rear Door Storage Net (PPO). **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base 4D Sport Utility 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF5EK207710
Stock: 31671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 73,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,995$2,314 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection Army Green Dark Charcoal; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXEK191228
Stock: EK191228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 138,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,000$1,685 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
The right color combination on this army green 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4wd suv for sale at pristine auto group Automatic transmission 4x4 Black cloth interior 138,xxx Upgraded wheels Roof rack Runs and drives excellent Bluetooth Clean title Financing available Se habla español
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3EK202215
Stock: 202215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,371 milesGood Deal
$28,529$1,110 Below Market
McKenney Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lowell / North Carolina
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Iceberg Odometer is 2301 miles below market average! 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V Check out all the great features this vehicle has to offer like. Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, 4WD. All of our vehicles go through a 127 multi-point inspection and we perform all necessary repairs and maintenance required to meet factory standards. For more information please contact one of our Pre-Owned professionals at 704-823-1040.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXEK205483
Stock: PC6944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 82,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,995$425 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CARFAX One-Owner.**OFF ROAD PACKAGE**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base 4D Sport Utility 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF5EK204970
Stock: 32341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 41,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,950
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: 4X4, Recent Trade, Backup Cam, Low Miles, SiriusXM.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# EK205145 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $200 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Completed a 45 Point Vehicle Inspection!This 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base features a Black exterior and a Dark Charcoal Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Toyota FJ Cruiser Base includes Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 20.0 highway, 17.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Toyota FJ Cruiser contact Kings Honda before this Toyota is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF1EK205145
Stock: EK205145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 68,190 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,600
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL TRADE, 117 POINT INSPECTION. 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V BlackRecent Arrival!We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. This vehicle can be seen at 104 West Schrock Road, or you can call 614-882-1535, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXEK190158
Stock: UL1961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 55,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,599
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Upgrade Package Bluetooth Connection Dark Charcoal; Fabric Seat Trim Quicksand This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF8EK207054
Stock: EK207054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 62,832 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,199
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Convenience Package Roof Rack Wheels: 17" Alloy Off-Road Package Towing Receiver Hitch W/Wire Harness Passenger Armrest Exhaust Tip Bluetooth Connection Dark Charcoal; Fabric Seat Trim Quicksand This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Toyota FJ Cruiser redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this ToyotaFJ Cruiser , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The FJ Cruiser is well maintained and has just 62,832mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. More information about the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ doesn't try to fit in as a family vehicle, or sacrifice some off-road ability in the name of comfort; its singular focus is ruggedness and trail prowess--and it really looks the part, with its retro-fashionable design harking back to the 1960s-era FJ40 trucks. The FJ's tough, body-on-frame construction means that a few bangs or dents from boulders won't get in the way, while a rugged, straightforward interior design, with water-resistant seats and a rubberized floor, really fits the purpose. Those looking to get not only the most rugged off-road ability but also a more fashion-forward urban look will want to get the Trail Teams Edition. It comes with a 120V power outlet, aluminum sill plates, leather steering wheel and special off-road suspension with Bilstein shocks. This model sets itself apart with strong powertrain, Strong off-road ability, rugged and retro looks, all-weather traction, and distinctive Trail Teams Edition All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF5EK189161
Stock: EK189161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 65,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,000
Heritage Toyota - South Burlington / Vermont
Heritage Automotive Group has been part of the Vermont community since 1994, serving customers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Upstate New York. Since then, we have committed ourselves to providing a quality experience to you, our customer. Our staff is provided with the best information, training, and technology available, to make your experience at our dealerships the best it can possibly be.Beige / Tan 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 5-Speed Automatic Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Transferable Warranty* 160 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Vehicle History4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4WD, 17" x 7.5" Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival!Heritage Toyota is located on Shelburne Road (Route 7) in South Burlington, VT. (802) 865-8200. www.heritagetoyotacars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF1EK207400
Stock: V03921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
