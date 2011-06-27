  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2015 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • roomy third-row seat
  • eight-passenger capacity
  • useful and clever storage areas.
  • Feels slow and cumbersome
  • lackluster braking distances
  • missing some convenience and high-tech safety features
  • some cheap interior plastics.
List Price Range
$16,700 - $24,900
Used Pilot for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Honda Pilot scores highly for passenger comfort and utility for cargo both big and small. That counts a lot for a family vehicle, but rival crossovers might prove to be more desirable -- especially in terms of driving dynamics.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Honda Pilot is hardly at the vanguard of family transportation. Not only is the current generation now in its sixth year of production, the Pilot has always been blocky and a bit trucklike to drive at a time when its competitors are increasingly sleeker and more carlike. The result is a vehicle that's a bit stale and not exactly in keeping with the rest of the Honda lineup. But the Pilot still has several solid basic qualities that should serve a family well.

The main one is space. There's plenty of room on the inside, and even the third-row seats can accommodate adults, making this large crossover a true eight-passenger vehicle. There's also an upside to the Pilot's boxy shape: It allows for a more usefully shaped cargo bay for bulky items and ultimately makes life more convenient. Just drop those rear seats and you're ready to rock at Costco.

Still, we think the Pilot certainly could use an update. Besides its aforementioned trucklike and cumbersome driving experience, the Pilot is also missing several convenience, comfort and safety features that have become commonplace in the segment. For example, there are no driver warning systems for blind spots or lane departure, nor smartphone app integration, keyless ignition and ventilated seats. The availability of many popular features also is restricted to the upper trim levels, while some aren't available in conjunction with other features (you can get navigation or rear-seat entertainment on the EX-L, for instance, but not both).

As a result, most large crossover competitors are superior overall choices. The roomy and comfortable Chevrolet Traverse and well-rounded Toyota Highlander are noteworthy for offering eight seats like the Pilot, while the wagonlike Ford Flex, handsome Hyundai Santa Fe and sporty Mazda CX-9 are also worth a close look. The 2015 Honda Pilot earns a solid "B" rating from Edmunds.com for a comfortable ride, generous space for passengers and abundant room for their stuff (both big and small). But you'll certainly want to shop around before making a final decision.

2015 Honda Pilot models

The 2015 Honda Pilot is a large, eight-passenger crossover SUV available in LX, EX, SE, EX-L and Touring trim levels.

The LX comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, a trailer hitch, keyless entry, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding second- and third-row seats (sliding and reclining for the second row), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch display screen and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The EX adds 18-inch alloy wheels, body-colored mirror caps and door handles (versus black plastic), automatic headlights, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and additional instrumentation. The all-wheel-drive EX has heated mirrors.

The SE features special 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system and satellite radio.

The EX-L gets different wheels and the rear-seat entertainment system is optional, but it also gets the sunroof and satellite radio along with a power liftgate, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A navigation system is optional only on the EX-L and brings with it voice controls, a subwoofer, 15GB of digital music storage and customizable vehicle settings (door locking, lighting, etc.). Note that you can get either the rear-seat entertainment system or navigation, but not both, on the EX-L.

The lineup-topping Touring adds roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, second-row sunshades, an enhanced tire-pressure monitoring system and a 10-speaker sound system. Unlike on the EX-L, rear-seat entertainment and navigation can be had together, but not separately.

2015 Highlights

A Special Edition (SE) trim level debuts for the 2015 Honda Pilot, slotting between the EX and EX-L in terms of included equipment.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Honda Pilot has a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Edmunds performance testing saw an all-wheel-drive Pilot Touring accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, while a front-wheel-drive model did it in 8.3. Both figures represent slower than average acceleration. A front-drive Pilot can tow 2,000 pounds, while the all-wheel-drive models are rated for 4,500 pounds when properly equipped.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is about average for this segment. With front-wheel drive, the Pilot rates 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) while opting for all-wheel drive results in a minor drop to 20 mpg combined (17/24).

Safety

Every 2015 Honda Pilot comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard, while parking sensors are included with the Touring. There are no advanced accident-prevention technologies available, nor any kind of emergency telematics.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Pilot came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet. This is one of the longest distances in the large-crossover segment.

In government crash testing, the Pilot received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test, as well as "Good" for side-impact safety, roof strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seatbelts). The Pilot earned the worst possible rating of "Poor" in the IIHS's small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, however.

Driving

The 2015 Honda Pilot is reasonably pleasant to drive, with a cushy ride that readily soaks up ruts and bumps. The interior stays quiet at highway speeds, too. However, it perpetually feels like a heavy, cumbersome vehicle -- not just compared with the lithe Honda norm, but against other large crossovers as well. Around corners and in tight spaces, the Pilot feels ponderous due to its slow steering and boxy dimensions.

Its powertrain doesn't help, either. On paper, the Pilot's 250-hp V6 engine looks like enough motivation for this family SUV, but in the real world, it rarely feels like it. Highway grades are particularly troublesome. Much of this is attributable to the Pilot's heft and lack of power, but some of the performance deficit is attributable to the slow-shifting five-speed automatic transmission. Competitors have more efficient and effective six-speed or continuously variable transmissions.

Interior

The biggest knock against the Honda Pilot's interior is the generally down-market appearance of the cabin trim -- it's a couple of steps below the nicely appointed Honda Accord. Otherwise, the 2015 Pilot has a useful interior design with thoughtful details and clear instrumentation. The standard automatic climate control helps reduce the number of buttons and knobs on the center stack, as does the 8-inch information screen for all trims. However, some of the controls have a chintzy feel and appearance.

Unlike in some other three-row crossovers, the Pilot's third row provides genuinely acceptable room for adults. Unfortunately, the seat cushions for the second and third rows are too low, forcing longer-legged passengers into more of a squatting, knees-up position. The Chevy Traverse and Ford Flex are much more comfortable in this regard. But if you truly need eight-passenger capacity, the Pilot, along with the Chevy Traverse and Toyota Highlander, is one of your few options in the crossover SUV class.

With the second- and third-row seats stowed, the Pilot can hold up to 87 cubic feet of cargo. This figure is technically less than some rivals, but the Pilot's boxy shape works to its advantage, allowing it to more easily accept bulkier items. The liftgate's glass also opens separately, allowing for longer cargo like surfboards to pass through. For smaller items, there are plenty of thoughtful storage bins and pockets throughout the cabin. We especially appreciate the fold-out net and underfloor bin that create two tiers of storage space behind the raised third row -- a space usually of negligible use in a three-row vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda Pilot.

5(52%)
4(28%)
3(14%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.2
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4th and I'm afraid last Pilot
Bob,01/07/2018
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is the 4th Pilot that we've owned and second Touring. An absolutely incredible machine with all the bells and whistles. Wish it had a heated steering wheel, but outside of that Honda nailed it. And then, not unlike most auto manufacturers, they went too far and ruined the Pilot with the 2016 and 2017. I hear that more big changes are in store for the 2018, which means it's going to be very unlikely that I buy a 5th Pilot in the future. If you want a 2015 before they're gone you better move fast and be prepared to pay a pretty penny for it as well as the Dealers can't keep them on the lot. I had a Dealer friend of mine notify me of the one that I just bought as soon as they took it in on trade, ran down there with Momma and bought it immediately. Glad I did. 2015's with 20kish miles are hard to find!!!
one year of ownership
osprey,05/18/2016
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Was really torn between last of the 2015's vs. new 2-16 redesign.... Saved some$$$ and went with the 2015. After reading all the issues with the transmission, touchscreen, radio probs of the 2016 glad I did. No issues as of yet. Had an anchor seat cover come loose and that is it (glued back in) It is a famiiy hauler...very smooth on the highway. tracks straight and true easy family cruiser. BIg, boxy and bulky - tough to find anymore. Love the true center console. great sound system, rear dvd, and no touchscreen crap - true knobs to turn!!! So far so good.
Blue Smoothy
Mark,08/30/2015
EX-L w/Rear Entertainment 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I always wanted a Pilot, but could't justify the cost, but I finally made the plunge and love it. Sure, I looked at the 2015 Highlander and almost spent a few grand more to get the latest tech, and maybe in retro spec I should have, but the family and I love our Pilot and how it gets us around in our daily lives. The DVD player for the eight and twelve year olds are a must. Great MPG and my wife and I love how it glides down the road. Would buy another one. One crazy thing though... I had all four brake calipers rust, just surface, and Rivertown Honda replaced them under warranty without more than a "Hey guys what do you think of this." Cant say enough about how easy that was and a new 2015 Civic for the day without charge. Thanks Honda and Rivertown Honda of Grandville, MI.
A Very Good Value Three Row SUV
Bryan Connington,04/07/2015
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
A really super vehicle. Very smooth ride . Very quiet cabin, including at highway speeds. Plenty of power (although I have not been towing) and good automatic shifter. Some great deals available (I was helped get an excellent price through edmunds Price Promise) - Breakaway Honda in Greenville SC made this one of the easiest car purchases I have ever made.
See all 29 reviews of the 2015 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2015 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Honda Pilot

Used 2015 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2015 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda Pilot Touring is priced between $16,700 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 79494 and119740 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $18,995 and$24,900 with odometer readings between 66337 and106532 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $17,480 and$17,988 with odometer readings between 77989 and105535 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2015 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,700 and mileage as low as 66337 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2015 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,943.

Find a used Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,401.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,349.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Honda Pilot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Pilot lease specials

