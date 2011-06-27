Before purchasing the new Pilot in Elite trim, I was comparing it to the 2016 Kia Sorento Limited trim with the Technology package. Having owned a loaded 2014 Sorento EX, I needed something bigger with newer safety features that the new Pilot offered. Let's start with the good, it's very similar to the look and feel of the current Odyssey; that to me is a good thing. It's no sports car, but handling and response is very good for a vehicle of this size. The seats are comfortable with lumbar support, even better with the ventilation and heating options (Elite only). The Touring only comes with heated seats. Very good visibility all around especially the front A pillar area. The controversial 9 speed transmission has been fine for me. In economy mode, the gears shift quickly and smoothly. Good fuel economy so far; about 23-25 in mixed driving. Low road noise. Plenty of cupholders, plus the ones in the first two rows are illuminiated at night! The Elite has a 12V plug and two usb sockets under the front console area. In the center console storage, there is another 12V plug and more USB sockets. The center console is deep, large enough to hold an iPad plus lots of other stuff. For a family with lots of tech toys, this is wonderful! The Nav system is decent so far, you can search for a place or address using voice commands. Only one hiccup so far; when I searched for a chain restaurant that I knew was a few miles away (and in business for many years), it listed the closest one as being 27 miles away, weird. Now to the not so good. The touchscreen infotainment system on the Pilot is truly a mixed blessing. The screen is bright and colorful with a lot of tech options, but as other reviewers have mentioned, response is mediocre at best. Some options are so slow that you end up touching the same option more than once thinking you missed it the first time. For example, try touching the audio on/off button. There is a two second delay after you touch it before it executes your command. So if you were trying to turn off the sound system and you touch the audio on/off icon, nothing happens and you think you missed the icon so you touch it again. The system will turn off the audio system after two seconds and a couple of seconds after that turn it back on. That's just one example. Also, you need to touch the center of all the touch screen icons with a solid tap, if you don't it is not going to register. All of this reminds me of an old Android phone that I used own from 5 years ago. If you own a modern phone or tablet, the Pilot's touchscreen will feel painfully slow. The touchscreen has another horrible "feature", it's highly glossy. That means it is highly reflective in direct sunlight and a fingerprint magnet. Combining the two makes the screen unreadable at times. My 2014 Sorento had a matte finish so everything was easily readable even in direct sunlight, plus fingerprints weren't nearly as visible compared to the Pilot. It had an excellent touch screen. Many other owners have ordered screen protectors (see piloteers.org) similar to what people put on their phones. I'm doing the same for sure. There are no analog knobs in this vehicle. So if you want to turn down the radio, you have to use the touchscreen or the steering wheel controls. Good luck trying to quickly turn down or mute the sound. To adjust the temperature controls on the A/C, you have to push a spring loaded switch. If you want to change the A/C temp from 72 to say 75, you have to push the switch up three times. Or hold it up until the system increments to the desired temperature. To me this is less convenient than a conventional rotary dial and just invites wear. If you are wondering at this point why I bought the Pilot if I knew about the above complaints, it's because I thought I would get used to it. Some things I have such as the climate controls, but touch screen response is something I haven't gotten used to. I hope Honda listens to Pilot owners and issues a fix soon. Good: Comfortable, Adaptive Cruise Control, spacious interior, plenty of USB slots, driving visibility Neutral: Adaptive Cruise Control (cuts out at 20 mph), push button shifter, mediocre turning radius Bad: No analog dials for audio or A/C, horrible touch screen, no way to permanently disable Auto Stop/Start I purchased the Pilot because of the safety features not available on the Sorento like forward collision mitigation with automatic braking system and LED daytime running lights, and mostly because of Honda's reliability. However, if I had to do it all over again I would probably have purchased the Sorento and waited a few years until Honda fixed the issues with the first year redesigned Pilot. Additionally, Kia is offering some significant rebates at this time, while the hard to find Elites are commanding top dollar. Hope this helps someone make an informed decision.

