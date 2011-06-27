  1. Home
2016 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • The Pilot's interior is versatile, with roomy rear seats
  • no shortage of clever storage solutions
  • ride is smooth and compliant in most conditions
  • better fuel economy than rivals
  • all-wheel-drive system handles poor weather with ease
  • high-tech safety features are available on most trims.
  • Touchscreen interface isn't intuitive
  • collision warning system is overly sensitive
  • adaptive cruise control has clumsy reactions
  • nine-speed automatic transmission lacks refinement
  • third-row access is narrow.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to three-row SUVs that offer modern amenities, plenty of room for large families and surprising efficiency, the 2016 Honda Pilot is at the top of the list. It hits all the high notes for versatility, comfort and efficiency, not to mention Honda's reputation for reliability. Read on to see what else it has in store.

Notably, we picked the Honda Pilot as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

Big and blocky on the outside but underneath just a roomy, family-friendly crossover, the previous-generation Honda Pilot perhaps tried a little too hard to look like something it wasn't. It was like Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory gearing up in full Under Armour apparel to fake his way into an iron man competition. This time around, the fully redesigned 2016 Honda Pilot has a more traditional crossover appearance. It's probably a more honest approach, and it's backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before.

The redesigned 2016 Honda Pilot has a new styling that more closely matches the smaller CR-V.

Honda focused much of its attention to the Pilot's interior, which is more modern, more refined and easier to see out of. The Pilot was always roomy and versatile, but extra leg- and headroom in the third row, in particular, makes it friendlier for passengers of all sizes. There are also more bins and cupholders for your personal items. Up front, a new 8-inch touchscreen interface brings the Pilot up to date in terms of technology features and controls. The screen, standard on all but the base LX, gives the Pilot's dash a clean look, though it's not intuitive or responsive to use as some other touchscreen systems.

The rest of the cabin benefits from improved, softer materials and additional acoustic materials that quell noise. Honda also adds a top-of-the-line Elite model this year that is loaded with such features as a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs and a heated steering wheel. Even if you don't get the Elite, though, Honda is offering a new collection of safety features (available on all but the base LX) that includes forward collision mitigation and lane departure prevention.

The ride and handling are also improved thanks to a stiffer structure made with more high-strength steel and a weight reduction of about 250 pounds. The smooth ride is worthy of a luxury car, and although handling still isn't sporty, it's controlled and the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides impressive traction around corners (not to mention snow, mud or sand). The reduced weight also teams with a pair of new transmissions and 30 extra horsepower to raise fuel economy and provide more willing thrust.

As a result of the 2016 changes, the Honda Pilot is now one of the best large crossovers. However, there are several strong choices. The 2016 Toyota Highlander has been our top-rated choice with strengths that closely mirror those of the well-rounded Pilot. If space is your major concern, the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse can't be beat. The wagonlike 2016 Ford Flex is equal parts stylish and versatile, while the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe stands out for its value. Each are worth a look, and while we will need more time with the new Pilot to declare it a class leader, its well-rounded attributes (not to mention Honda's reputation for reliability and high resale values) make it seem like a pretty good place to start when searching for a large family SUV.

2016 Honda Pilot models

The Pilot is a three-row crossover SUV. It is offered in LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and the new Elite trim levels. All seat eight people with the exception of the Elite, which has second-row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to seven.

The 2016 Honda Pilot has a new trim level, the Elite. It comes packed with every feature as standard.

Standard features of the LX model include 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, active noise cancellation, and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat. Electronic features include a 5-inch central display screen, a seven-speaker sound system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The EX model adds automatic headlights, fog lights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, the Honda Lane Watch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, three-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a conversation mirror, the 8-inch touchscreen interface, HondaLink smartphone-enabled features and an upgraded seven-speaker sound system with two additional higher powered USB ports, satellite radio and Pandora Internet radio control. Also included is the Intelligent Traction Management system that adds a Snow mode for the front-drive version and Snow/Sand/Mud modes with AWD.

The EX-L gets a sunroof, a power tailgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, one-touch sliding second-row seats, a four-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Honda Sensing package available on the EX and EX-L adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation automatic braking system, a road departure intervention system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention systems. The EX-L can also be equipped with a navigation system or a rear entertainment system that includes a single overhead screen, HDMI and RCA ports, two additional USB ports for the second row, second-row sunshades and a 115-volt power outlet. Note that these EX-L options cannot be had in combination with each other.

All of these EX-L options come standard on the Touring, which further adds roof rails, a nine-speed automatic transmission, automatic engine start/stop, additional noise-reducing acoustic glass for the windows, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting and a 10-speaker sound system.

The top-of-the-line Elite model further adds 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic high-beam headlight control, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross traffic alerts (replaces LaneWatch), automatic windshield wipers, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs (reduces maximum seating to seven people), a heated steering wheel and HD radio.

2016 Highlights

The Pilot is completely redesigned for the 2016 model year.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Honda Pilot comes with a 3.5-liter V6 good for 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. LX, EX, and EX-L models are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Touring and Elite get a nine-speed automatic with steering wheel shift paddles and an automatic stop/start system.

Front-wheel drive is standard. The optional all-wheel-drive system not only sends power front and back, but also between the left and right wheels for improved handling. On EX trims levels and above there are also Snow, Mud and Sand settings that maximize the effectiveness of various vehicle systems in low-traction scenarios.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) with front-wheel drive and the six-speed. This increases slightly to 23 combined (20 city/27 highway) with front-drive and the nine-speed. Opting for all-wheel drive lowers each estimate by 1 mpg. In Edmunds fuel economy testing, we observed 23 mpg combined with both transmissions.

In Edmunds testing, an AWD Pilot Elite sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is much quicker than average. An AWD Pilot with the six-speed was slightly quicker, accelerating to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds.

When properly equipped, front-drive models can tow up to 3,500 pounds, while AWD models can pull 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features of the 2016 Honda Pilot include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The Honda LaneWatch blind-spot camera is standard on the EX, EX-L and Touring, while the Elite gets a blind-spot warning system with rear cross traffic alerts. The Touring and Elite also come with front and rear parking sensors.

Available for EX and EX-L and standard on Touring and Elite is the Honda Sensing package that includes forward collision warning, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, road departure intervention, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning and intervention systems. We've found the forward-collision alert to be hypersensitive, however, annoyingly and frequently setting off its "Brake!" alarm in instances when other such systems would not cry wolf. The adaptive cruise control is also too quick to slam on the brakes, too slow to speed back up again and generally not very good at maintaining a constant speed.

In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Pilot EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while an AWD Elite took 120 feet. Both stopping distances are a few feet shorter than average.

Driving

Despite being appreciably more spacious and functional inside than most competitors, the Pilot is actually smaller and lighter than them as well. This relatively low weight combines with a stiffer structure to make the 2016 Honda Pilot feel impressively solid, controlled and less cumbersome than you might expect for this segment of generous girth. The ride is noteworthy for its ability to soak up bumps, even on the Elite's 20-inch wheels, and maintain its composure through turns. Plus, the Pilot's reasonably precise steering and trick "torque-vectoring" all-wheel-drive system (it shunts power left and right to help power the vehicle around turns) provide the driver with a commendable amount of agility.

Low weight is also a benefit to the 3.5-liter V6 engine, which boasts 30 more horsepower than its predecessor. The 2016 Pilot gets moving with ease and has enough in reserve to provide passing punch when needed. Lower-end models come with a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. Frankly, we prefer it. With so many gears to choose from, we've found the Touring and Elite trims' nine-speed automatic isn't as good or quick at picking the ideal one, particularly when going up hills or during quick passing maneuvers. The fact that it offers no real fuel economy or acceleration advantage, and comes with a gimmicky button-operated shifter, further limits its appeal.

Interior

The 2016 Honda Pilot has the most versatile interior this side of a minivan. There is a multitude of handy bins and twice as many cupholders as seats, while the maximum cargo capacity of 83.9 cubic feet is competitive with most competitors. Importantly, the area behind the third row benefits from a removable floor panel that frees up a useful amount of storage space when all seats are in use.

A special feature for the Pilot are second-row seats that tilt and slide forward with the push of a button (standard EX-L and above). It's handy since it reduces the strength and effort needed to move the seat, but the resulting pass through area is still on the small side of the segment. Many competitors still make it easier to climb into the third row, but once back there, those in the Pilot should find more room than most.

The 2016 Honda Pilot's second-row seat slides forward for entry to the third-row seat. Access is still a little tight, though.

Interior quality takes a leap forward with this generation. Soft-touch surfaces replace hard plastics on the dash and door panels, giving the 2016 Pilot an upscale ambiance. The control interface is also updated and simplified. Most trims now feature an 8-inch touchscreen that handles the entertainment, communications, and navigation functions. It's not our favorite interface, as we've found it can be slow to respond to inputs and could really use volume and tuning knobs instead of touch-activated controls. The climate controls are, thankfully, separate and very easy to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda Pilot.

Great Ride; Extremely Poor Infotainment System
Kenneth Smith,12/05/2015
Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Update 6/28/19 - The problem with the auto stop-start function has not returned since the battery was replaced. Sometimes on hot days, the vehicle struggles to auto-start, but has not died as it did before the battery was replaced. The A/C went out at 32,000 miles and cost $1,700 for repairs. Fortunately, I had purchased a Honda extended warranty policy and Honda covered the repair. The infotainment system continues to be a point of frustration. It is absolutely the worst system I have ever encountered in a vehicle! My only other issue is the transmission. It is very jerky at low speeds. Update 12/27/2018 - Encountered a problem with the auto stop-start function that shuts the engine off when at a full stop. After several trips to the Honda dealer and after showing several videos of the Pilot stalling out at stop signs and stop lights, they finally determined it was a faulty battery. Regarding the infotainment system, I still feel it is the worst I have ever encountered. Terrible design and very "user unfriendly". Update 06/27/2018 - After almost 3 years of ownership, I still feel the infotainment system is one of the worst on the market. Very user unfriendly and the nav system is very inaccurate. Most recent problem has to do with the auto Idle-stop feature. Often times when I stop at a light or at a stop sign, the engine goes into Idle-stop, but when the gas peddle is pressed, the vehicle just stalls out. You must then put the vehicle in "park", press the brake and then the start button. Very dangerous when in the middle of an intersection making a turn. I have taken the vehicle into Honda, but they have been unable to fix the problem??? So each time I start the vehicle, I disengage the auto idle-stop function (which reduces the gas mileage). I really like the new design and ride of the vehicle, but I have to say, the center electronics stack has a very "user unfriendly" interface. I have owned many vehicles over the past 15 years (Infinity, Acura, BMW to name a few) and all have far superior electronics packages. I am very disappointed in how unresponsive the the touch screen is and how inaccurate the nav system can be. Many well established main stream restaurants do not show up in the database. The voice activation interface is almost useless. You must go through layers of screens to make a call or to utilize the nav system. I have returned to the dealership on two different occasions to have a total of four sales reps agree with me that the electronics interface leaves a lot to be desired. It is impossible to control the rear entertainment system from the touch screen in terms of starting a DVD for a child. I have read several reviews and blogs critical of the design and ergonomics of the electronics user interface. Not sure why Honda would install such a rudimentary system in a $50,000 Pilot Elite??? Update: After a full year of ownership my opinion has not changed. As a matter of fact, I can without reservation say the Honda Pilot Elite Infotainment system is the worse system I have ever used. Cannot access my phone book while driving yet I can go through many screens when using the radio, DVD player, etc. (so safety cannot be the reason I am limited on the phone book access). While driving I can go through several screens to get to "Tech Support" for a call, but when I reach Honda and I am asked to enter 1 for Honda or 2 for Acura, I am locked out of the numeric key pad screen to enter 1 or 2. I must pull off the road and stop the car to enter 1 or 2??? Makes absolutely no sense! There are a hundred other frustrating things about the design of the Infotainment system, but not enough room in this review to address them all. Update: After 2 years of ownership, I am still very dissatisfied with the infotainment system. It is frustrating to use and very user unfriendly. I would say it is the worse infotainment system I have ever used. I have had several friends who have owned the 2016 Honda Pilot and all are very unhappy with the infotainment system. The other problem area is the the 9 speed transmission. It is very "jerky" at low speeds and does not shift very smoothly. As far as design, comfort, mileage and handling, I am very satisfied. Just wish Honda had utilized the Acura infotainment design.
2016 Honda Pilot "soft pedal" issue
larry,06/27/2016
EX-L w/Honda Sensing 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
As long-time Honda Accord V-6 owners (3 since 1999) and realizing that we wanted something larger, we began to research the 2016 re-designed Pilot a year ago. After visiting dealerships several times and looking at all facets of the SUV, we purchased an EX-L with Honda Sensing in November 2016. The only options we added were color-matched side trim moldings and rear bumper applique, both of which greatly protect from door dings to sides and suitcase scratches to rear bumper....highly recommend. Incidently, we got the dealership to include both in negotiated purchase price, at no extra cost, including labor to install. We did get wheel locks and etched window security ID number, but declined upgraded security system....a $1000 add-on and dealer money-maker. We presently have 4500 miles on the vehicle, including 2 trips of 800 miles each, mostly interstate both times, with gas mileage on those trips of 28.5 miles both. Recently we had a rock, or object, hit the center of our right front fog light lens in the bumper, shattering it. I thought this would be a relatively easy fix....NOT!! The lens had to be ordered, and second appointment scheduled (18 mile round trip) for replacement. The lens (only...not the actual light assembly) was $70 and $120 for 35 minutes labor to replace...a total of $191....outrageous!!! These are available on-line from various sources quite reasonable, and there are how-to videos online showing how to replace them, which I would do next time. While there for replacement, I mentioned to the service advisor that I had noticed for sometime, but more so the past several weeks, that the brake pedal seemed "soft" when coming to stop signs or lights, and that recently, when stopped at a light in a line of traffic, the car would initially stop OK, but the brake pedal would then slowly depress, nearly to the floor, requiring increasing attention and pressure to prevent the vehicle from "creeping" forward....a safety concern. His response was, "yes, Honda is a aware of this, so far terming it a "soft pedal issue", and they are watching it". I indicated to him my concern this is ultimately a safety concern, and he indicated that "it does not seem to be present or happening with all 2016 Pilots, but likely will require a "fix", ie: a recall or software update". If buying a 2016, you need to be aware of this. Our last feature we dislike the most is the Infotainment Center in this particular model. Everything is touch, slide, and as many reviews have indicated, NOT user friendly or intuitive. The hardcopy owners manual gives you very little specific info on the vehicle. Fortunately, there is a CD for use in your computer that gives you detailed info...how to set or adjust outside temperature reading on dash; how to change bass/treble/balance/front-rear balance on radio/sound system....look at it...well worth the time. Overall, a very nice vehicle with some "hiccups" Honda needs to correct. Update: 12,000 miles on vehicles, with no new glitches. Overall, very happy with vehicle, with the exception of the above noted issues. We still hate the info center and digital technology. The radio is "crap' with lousy sound. The "soft pedal" issue continues, maybe slightly better, but still present. On my most recent service visit to Honda I had the service advisor check their tech bulletins to see if Honda was addressing the issue in any way.......NO....."just watching it". Update: 18400 miles now at 19 months since purchased. Still really like the vehicle overall, with the exception of the Infotainment/audio system, which has been described above. The soft pedal issue remains...maybe somewhat improved, but suspect more likely we have "adjusted" to it. We've taken 2 major trips the past several months....one from southern CA to Denver and back, heavily loaded both ways. The other from southern CA to the north end of Vancouver Island and back. Average 28.6 miles per gallon on both trips. Quite happy with mileage and performance. No problems to date with the vehicle. Update: We've now owned this vehicle 25 months, with 23,000 miles driven. No problems of any type except as noted above. We still think the infotainment system is very poor. The "soft-pedal" issue seems to no longer be a problem, but again, suspect we have just "adjusted" to it. We've had no mechanical issues with the car, and it has required only routine service and tire rotations. I've noted many "consumer reviews" on the vehicle note "sluggish to drive" and "under-powered", neither of which has been an issue for us. The V-6 provides more than adequate power and response. Then vehicle is very comfortable on long trips. I would have NO problem recommending it to prospective buyer. Update: We've owned the vehicle 32 months, with 31,000 miles driven, including several lengthy trips. We've had no mechanical problems with the vehicle, other than routine oil changes and tier rotations. Still hate the infotainment center.
Unbiased Review - Nice Vehicle BUT........
Stephen,11/01/2015
Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Before purchasing the new Pilot in Elite trim, I was comparing it to the 2016 Kia Sorento Limited trim with the Technology package. Having owned a loaded 2014 Sorento EX, I needed something bigger with newer safety features that the new Pilot offered. Let's start with the good, it's very similar to the look and feel of the current Odyssey; that to me is a good thing. It's no sports car, but handling and response is very good for a vehicle of this size. The seats are comfortable with lumbar support, even better with the ventilation and heating options (Elite only). The Touring only comes with heated seats. Very good visibility all around especially the front A pillar area. The controversial 9 speed transmission has been fine for me. In economy mode, the gears shift quickly and smoothly. Good fuel economy so far; about 23-25 in mixed driving. Low road noise. Plenty of cupholders, plus the ones in the first two rows are illuminiated at night! The Elite has a 12V plug and two usb sockets under the front console area. In the center console storage, there is another 12V plug and more USB sockets. The center console is deep, large enough to hold an iPad plus lots of other stuff. For a family with lots of tech toys, this is wonderful! The Nav system is decent so far, you can search for a place or address using voice commands. Only one hiccup so far; when I searched for a chain restaurant that I knew was a few miles away (and in business for many years), it listed the closest one as being 27 miles away, weird. Now to the not so good. The touchscreen infotainment system on the Pilot is truly a mixed blessing. The screen is bright and colorful with a lot of tech options, but as other reviewers have mentioned, response is mediocre at best. Some options are so slow that you end up touching the same option more than once thinking you missed it the first time. For example, try touching the audio on/off button. There is a two second delay after you touch it before it executes your command. So if you were trying to turn off the sound system and you touch the audio on/off icon, nothing happens and you think you missed the icon so you touch it again. The system will turn off the audio system after two seconds and a couple of seconds after that turn it back on. That's just one example. Also, you need to touch the center of all the touch screen icons with a solid tap, if you don't it is not going to register. All of this reminds me of an old Android phone that I used own from 5 years ago. If you own a modern phone or tablet, the Pilot's touchscreen will feel painfully slow. The touchscreen has another horrible "feature", it's highly glossy. That means it is highly reflective in direct sunlight and a fingerprint magnet. Combining the two makes the screen unreadable at times. My 2014 Sorento had a matte finish so everything was easily readable even in direct sunlight, plus fingerprints weren't nearly as visible compared to the Pilot. It had an excellent touch screen. Many other owners have ordered screen protectors (see piloteers.org) similar to what people put on their phones. I'm doing the same for sure. There are no analog knobs in this vehicle. So if you want to turn down the radio, you have to use the touchscreen or the steering wheel controls. Good luck trying to quickly turn down or mute the sound. To adjust the temperature controls on the A/C, you have to push a spring loaded switch. If you want to change the A/C temp from 72 to say 75, you have to push the switch up three times. Or hold it up until the system increments to the desired temperature. To me this is less convenient than a conventional rotary dial and just invites wear. If you are wondering at this point why I bought the Pilot if I knew about the above complaints, it's because I thought I would get used to it. Some things I have such as the climate controls, but touch screen response is something I haven't gotten used to. I hope Honda listens to Pilot owners and issues a fix soon. Good: Comfortable, Adaptive Cruise Control, spacious interior, plenty of USB slots, driving visibility Neutral: Adaptive Cruise Control (cuts out at 20 mph), push button shifter, mediocre turning radius Bad: No analog dials for audio or A/C, horrible touch screen, no way to permanently disable Auto Stop/Start I purchased the Pilot because of the safety features not available on the Sorento like forward collision mitigation with automatic braking system and LED daytime running lights, and mostly because of Honda's reliability. However, if I had to do it all over again I would probably have purchased the Sorento and waited a few years until Honda fixed the issues with the first year redesigned Pilot. Additionally, Kia is offering some significant rebates at this time, while the hard to find Elites are commanding top dollar. Hope this helps someone make an informed decision.
2016 Touring Review- The Ugly, the Bad & the Good.
Zman,01/13/2016
Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Hi, I had an older Mercury villager that still ran great but lacked the looks. Wife and kids wanted bling bling with Nav, DVD, AWD etc. We test drove the 2016 pilot. I drove an MDX a few times which is owned by a friend. That will be my benchmark. Well, The Honda Sensing package was the ONLY reason I was attracted to the 16 Pilot. The shape and other changes in 16 seemed frivolous to me. I wanted a SUV that works great & safe in Chicago's winters. I wanted to get the EX with sensing. Wife wanted leather (EXL), kids wanted the DVD, friends chimed in and we were looking at the Touring. A south side Chicago dealer quoted 2k below list on the phone. We drove 2 hours in traffic to get it. When we were ready to buy, he raised the price by $1799. When I asked he said there were some useless dealer added options (paint stripes and door molding..). I came home and complained to Honda USA Inc about the false advertisement. They said we hope you buy a Pilot from another dealer. That bothered me a bit that Honda Inc. didn't care about that dealer. The Touring MSRP is 43700. Chicago Tax of 10% and extended warranty put it closer to 50k. I still have a sticker remorse heartburn when I think of the price. This thing was hard to get. Lot of dealers added unnecessary options that bump the price higher and most were selling at the MSRP. A dealer nearby quoted 42k (1700 below list) and we decided to buy it. I came to know later that he made up some money on the overpriced ext warranty. Ahhh car dealers. I have been driving the touring now and these are my observations. THE UGLY: The things that I hate was that even Touring does not have blind spot monitoring and does not have parking sensors on the front bumper. Only on the rear bumpers. No blind spot monitoring on a 2016 SUV that people have to shell out close to 50K? You have to go to Elite for that. Come on Honda - Elite is your greedy option. They should have added the blind spot and the front bumper sensors on lower models. Even Subarus have blind spot detection. There is a camera on the passenger side mirror and not on the drivers side. In case it is counter intuitive to look at the right (console) while you want to go to the left lane, how come the MDX has cameras on both the sides? THE BAD: The steering wheel is light and I do not get a feeling that I am driving such a big SUV. Maybe I will get used to the steering. Navigation: I think google maps on the phone are much better, especially when you want to search. The remote start is disappointing. I have to park a bit away at my work and the range is not enough. There is no indicator on the remote to indicate if the car started or not. My old car has a 2 way remote start. Some times it remote starts and other times it wont. Honda saved $50 by making a 1 way remote start. Great Savings Honda;) Noise : We had a storm recently and it was windy. When I drove, the noise was very loud. Could have been better noise insulated. SNOW...ahh driving in snow. While moving the car from the parking spot, the rear parking sensors beeped. Maybe the bumper sensors think snow is an obstruction. The sensors beeped even when I wiped clean the sensors during snow. I was driving about 45 MPH on a highway during snow. There was no vehicle in front on me. Guess what? The auto brake mitigation was activated for a few seconds and the vehicle slowed down from 45 to about 30 MPH. I was able to push the gas and continue normally. It kinda bothered me that it incorrectly detected snow as an obstruction. What if it stops in the middle of the highway? Hope the ones behind you have good insurance. The sound is OK. They should have had a better sound system. FM radio isn't great. The leather seemed OK compared to the leather on the MDX. Mats - Can't they use weathertech like mats? Lane watch - It has its own mind when there is snow on the roads or if the roads are dirty (winter). I guess the lines are not clear enough for the camera. Warranty: For the price they should have at-least 4 year warranty like some other brands. There are too many electronics and you will be forced to purchase extended warranty. The good: Spacious, enough space in the 3rd row. AWD is good. Drives good. Looks good. Handles well. USB!!! Blue Ray DVD player. My wife thinks it is easy to drive even though it is big. The cameras help. Honda Sensing features are very useful. Bluetooth is good. Phone integration is good and fast. 2 drivers seat settings. auto lights. Fog lights. LEDs. Good family car. Mileage is decent. Regular gas. Heated seats. Lot of options on the steering wheel. Keyless start......and more Load it up and go places!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Honda Pilot

Used 2016 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2016 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $18,290 and$27,497 with odometer readings between 37055 and112757 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring is priced between $17,992 and$31,248 with odometer readings between 31993 and147725 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Pilot Elite is priced between $22,595 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 62228 and115686 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Pilot LX is priced between $15,995 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 77970 and129572 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $20,000 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 32784 and101639 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System is priced between $27,999 and$27,999 with odometer readings between 66413 and66413 miles.

Which used 2016 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 56 used and CPO 2016 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,995 and mileage as low as 31993 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Honda Pilot.

Can't find a used 2016 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,153.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,933.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,669.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Honda Pilot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Pilot lease specials

