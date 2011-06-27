Used 2017 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
- $24,450Great Deal | $5,260 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L10,670 milesDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Honda Pilot 4dr EX-L with Navigation AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4.25 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, SiriusXM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 7 Speakers, Powertrain warranty: 60 months/60, 000miles, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H79HB084919
Stock: 084919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- $22,160Great Deal | $5,890 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L44,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
White 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +3RD ROW +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +USB INPUTS +ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H54HB061482
Stock: S061482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $24,481Great Deal | $4,956 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L38,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HONDA CERTIFIED! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! WAS $25,791. 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Extra Clean. Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, EX-L trim. REDUCED FROM $25,791! Moonroof, Third Row Seat, DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, "Given its above-average ride quality and seat comfort plus ample space in first and second rows, the Pilot is a very comfortable SUV." -Edmunds.com, *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!CARFAX 1-Owner 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyA GREAT VALUEWas $25,791.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H83HB023987
Stock: P023987
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $23,995Great Deal | $5,551 below market
2017 Honda Pilot Touring51,169 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H96HB016515
Stock: s016515s
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,000Great Deal | $2,171 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L15,457 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galpin Honda - San Fernando / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 15,423! $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! EX-L trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Gray interior. MOTORTREND CERTIFIED Galpin's used cars are better than ever with MotorTrend Certification. MotorTrend Certified Vehicle benefits include: 1) 5-Day Price Match Guarantee 2) 6-Month/7,500-Mile Warranty 3) Select 6 - Ultimate Protection Coverage, which includes: Paintless Dent Repair, Windshield Repair, Key Replacement, Cosmetic Wheel Repair, Road Hazard Repair and Roadside Assistance. Additionally, when you purchase a pre-owned vehicles from us you will receive 3 Vehicle History Reports and 176-Point Vehicle Inspection! Come in today to experience a better way to buy a better Car with Galpin Used Car Difference. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. Honda EX-L with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This Pilot is priced $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner OUR OFFERINGS We invite you to Galpin Honda. Winner of the 2018 President's Award. This award is the most prestigious award offered by Honda and is given to those dealers who excel in customer service, sales, training, and facility operation. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff will help you find the car you want that fits within your budget. Galpin Honda consistently carries a very large selection of new and used vehicles, so you don't have to drive all over town! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H59HB035552
Stock: H201981A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $25,791Great Deal | $2,452 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L27,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HONDA CERTIFIED! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Extra Clean. EX-L trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Edmunds.com's review says "Given its above-average ride quality and seat comfort plus ample space in first and second rows, the Pilot is a very comfortable SUV.", *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!CARFAX 1-Owner 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H54HB036639
Stock: B061405A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $18,750Great Deal | $2,921 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L118,948 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *LEATHER*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *ONE-OWNER*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *AWD*, *POWER SEAT*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *MOONROOF*, Pilot EX-L, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, AWD, Leather. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H52HB018436
Stock: A3685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $29,577Great Deal | $2,274 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L22,694 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
Thank you for visiting another one of Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with 22,684mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Honda Pilot gives you everything you need an automobile to be. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Gray AWD Honda Pilot EX-L handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. This 2017 Honda Pilot has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H61HB052375
Stock: U20415
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $33,000Great Deal | $3,132 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot Elite26,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Honda Bel Air - Fallston / Maryland
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** **LEATHER SEATING** **HEATED / COOLED SEATS** **NAVIGATION** **PANORAMIC SUNROOF** **BLU-RAY REAR ENTERTAINMENT** **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** **REARVIEW PARKING ASSIST** **BLUETOOTH** **ONE OWNER** **CLEAN CARFAX** HondaTrue Certified Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date 2017 Honda Pilot Elite 9-Speed Automatic AWD 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Lunar Silver Metallic 19/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 12538 miles below market average! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H09HB056038
Stock: EP056038
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $21,807Great Deal | $2,928 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX33,031 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Honda Pilot is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Pilot's mileage reads low at 33,031. The interior of this beautiful Honda Pilot is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Honda Pilot's 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. The best thing about this Honda Pilot is that its features have features.From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle.We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near West Mclean.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H33HB039844
Stock: 039844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,500Great Deal | $3,755 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L27,510 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L Crystal Black Pearl *** MUST SEE,TRULY IN MINT CONDITION ***, ***HONDA CERTIFIED 84 MONTH /100K POWERTRAIN WARRANTY***, ***FREE 1-YEAR MAINTENANCE PACKAGE***, *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO ***, ***TOUCH-SCREEN***, ***BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE***, ***USB / AUX INPUTS TO PLAY MUSIC***, ***BACKUP CAMERA***, ***SUNROOF / MOONROOF***, ***LEATHER SEATS***, ***PREMIUM WHEELS***, AWD. Disclaimer: Tax, title and tags are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the buyer. Third party credit unions isn't a form of payment we accept. Please See Dealer for more information. In order to receive this pricing In order to receive this advertised price you must present and or mention this offer. Odometer is 4824 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H52HB048942
Stock: UC4874V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $31,220Great Deal | $2,950 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot Touring27,968 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Honda Certified! Features: AWD, DVD, Navigation, Leather, Backup Cam, Moonroof, 3rd Row Seat, Warranty, Remote Entry, SiriusXM. Don't just shop for a used Honda Pilot anywhere! Get a Certified Honda from Performance Kings Honda in the Kings Automall in Cincinnati!This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring features a Steel Sapphire Metallic exterior and a Beige Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Honda Certified Pilot Touring includes Entertainment / DVD Package, Homelink System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway, 19.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Honda Certified Pre-Owned means you get the reassurance of a 182 point inspection and certification process, PLUS a 12 month or 12,000 mile limited warranty, AND up to a 7 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty!Contact us to get our below market retail value price on STOCK# HB021158!Contact Performance Kings Honda to schedule a test drive of this 2017 Honda Pilot Touring before it's gone! We'll give you top dollar for your trade! If it runs and drives, we'll offer you cash!Call Performance Kings Honda used cars, in the Kings Automall today at (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive, or stop by at 4521 Kings Water Drive. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H90HB021158
Stock: HB021158
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $24,995Great Deal | $5,310 below market
2017 Honda Pilot Touring60,204 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**FULLY LOADED HONDA PILOT**AWD**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Navigation System, Power moonroof. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4D Sport Utility Touring AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H92HB007374
Stock: 27319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- $22,400Great Deal | $3,615 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L80,739 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rosenthal Landmark Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Rear Entertainment System PRICING: "WE OFFER ONE FAIR PRICE",INCLUDES WARRANTY, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REMOTE STARTER, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, MOONROOF SUNROOF, LEATHER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, USB, SUNROOF MOONROOF, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, 6 AIRBAGS, DVD.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H85HB016660
Stock: 200020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $22,407Great Deal
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L76,702 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Heated seats, Backup camera, APPLE PLAY AND ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION, Power lift tailgate, Push button start with smart entry key, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 18 Alloy Wheels, 7 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System.CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty2017 Honda Pilot EX-LWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H52HB046523
Stock: HB046523A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $27,400Great Deal | $2,343 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L31,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 3rd Row Seat, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, One Owner, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Push button start, Power Liftgate, Pilot EX-L, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H57HB064022
Stock: PLC8493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $24,791Great Deal | $2,769 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Pilot Touring79,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HENDRICK AFFORDABLE! ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Extra Clean. CARFAX 1-Owner. White Diamond Pearl exterior and Beige interior, Touring trim. Edmunds.com explains "Given its above-average ride quality and seat comfort plus ample space in first and second rows, the Pilot is a very comfortable SUV.". Third Row Seat, DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, *ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Carfax Certifed!Safety equipment includes Lane Keeping Assist Honda Touring with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESRear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H92HB008731
Stock: B056111A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$28,500Great Deal | $2,105 below market
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L22,822 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1526612 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H51HB083309
Stock: c186998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020