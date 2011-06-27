Close

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Honda Pilot is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Pilot's mileage reads low at 33,031. The interior of this beautiful Honda Pilot is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Honda Pilot's 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. The best thing about this Honda Pilot is that its features have features.From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicle.We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near West Mclean.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF6H33HB039844

Stock: 039844

Certified Pre-Owned: No

