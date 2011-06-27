  1. Home
2010 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasant ride, perfect crash test scores, decently roomy third-row seat, smooth V6, clever interior storage features.
  • Back-of-the-pack brakes, sluggish acceleration, unremarkable fuel economy, button-heavy center stack.
List Price Range
$9,500 - $14,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Honda Pilot's crashworthiness and adult-friendly third-row seat work in its favor, but there isn't much else about this middling crossover SUV that stands out.

Vehicle overview

Automotive names are often inscrutable, but the 2010 Honda Pilot's got a simple one. You can look "pilot" up in the dictionary, and here's what you get: "a leader, or one employed to command a vessel." So that's what Honda's boxy crossover SUV is supposed to be. But is the recently redesigned Pilot really a leader in this hotly contested segment?

In a word: no. Honda's sterling reputation will likely clinch plenty of Pilot sales, but we think discerning consumers who test-drive the competition will find that the Pilot is a surprisingly lackluster effort from the illustrious Japanese automaker. It's got a usable third-row seat and perfect crash-test scores, but otherwise this Honda is outclassed by more well-rounded rivals. Honda has long been a fan of the jack-of-all-trades approach to automotive design, but the Pilot is too often a pauper in a segment full of princes.

The trouble starts with the brakes -- the 2010 Honda Pilot required almost 150 feet of pavement to come to a halt in our instrumented 60-0-mph testing, which is a solid 20 feet or more behind rival crossovers. Things aren't much better under the hood: The V6 is nice and smooth under full throttle, but 250 horsepower -- 21 fewer than a V6-powered Accord -- just isn't enough oomph to move the roughly 4,400-pound Pilot around with any authority. Fuel economy, another traditional Honda strength, doesn't exactly stand out either.

Those drawn to the Pilot's distinctively boxy styling may be willing to forgive such shortcomings, but we think there are better choices. Unless your fierce Honda loyalty prevents you from trying out other makes, we'd advise you to test-drive the Ford Flex, Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and the GM Lambda-platform family, notably the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse before plunking down your hard-earned cash on this questionably named crossover.

2010 Honda Pilot models

The 2010 Honda Pilot is a midsize crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. Each is available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The LX comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, 60/40-split second- and third-row seats and a seven-speaker CD/MP3 audio system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The EX adds foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, tri-zone automatic climate control and satellite radio. The EX-L upgrades to leather upholstery, heated front seats, a sunroof and a rearview mirror-mounted back-up camera. The high-end Touring model includes a power liftgate, rear-window sunshades, Bluetooth, a 10-speaker audio system, a USB audio interface, and a navigation system with voice recognition and an integrated back-up camera.

There are no available options on LX or EX models. Optional on the EX-L is a DVD rear entertainment system that's packaged with a 10-speaker audio system. The DVD system is the only option on Touring models.

2010 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the 2010 Honda Pilot stands pat except for standard two-stage heated seats on the EX-L model and integrated rear window sunshades on the Touring.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Honda Pilot is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 250 hp and 253 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all Pilot models are available with an all-wheel-drive system that automatically apportions power to the rear wheels -- up to 70 percent -- when front slippage occurs. This system also has a driver-selectable "lock" feature that routes the maximum 70 percent of torque to the rear wheels at speeds below 19 mph.

In performance testing, we clocked a Pilot Touring from zero to 60 mph in a pokey 9.7 seconds, a full second or two behind many rivals. Fuel economy is aided by Honda's Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) system, which shuts down half of the V6's cylinders when they're not needed, but it's still just average for this segment at 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined (16/22/18 for AWD models).

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock disc brakes are also standard, but they don't do a very good job in panic stops, requiring 149 feet to halt the Pilot from 60 mph -- 18 feet longer than the mid-pack Toyota Highlander, for example. In government crash tests, the Pilot performed flawlessly, scoring a perfect five stars in frontal and side-impact testing, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety likewise awarded the Pilot its top "Good" rating for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

A lack of low-end torque from the V6 makes the 2010 Honda Pilot feel rather flat-footed off the line. Passing power isn't much better, as Honda's VTEC technology uncharacteristically fails to bring the V6 to life at higher rpm, no doubt a consequence of the Pilot's hefty curb weight. The feel of the brake pedal is confidence-inspiring, but the brakes perform unacceptably in panic-stop situations. On the plus side, the soft suspension affords a comfortable ride over broken pavement and on the highway, though this does result in rather ponderous handling on curvy roads.

Interior

The 2010 Honda Pilot's interior layout is rugged-looking, in keeping with the boxy exterior. However, as in the Accord, the Pilot's center stack is littered with small buttons that take awhile to get used to. Materials quality isn't that great either -- in contrast to the Veracruz's almost Lexus-like dash, for example, the Pilot's consists of roughly grained hard plastic. On the bright side, the navigation system is one of the best in the business once you figure out how to use it, and thoughtful storage areas and cubbies abound.

Out back, the Pilot boasts a third-row seat that's actually inhabitable by adults -- no small feat in this midsize segment that's full of third-row penalty boxes. Both the second and third rows are let down by low cushions, though, forcing even moderately long-legged passengers to adopt a knees-up riding position. Larger rival crossovers like the Flex and Chevrolet Traverse offer superior third-row accommodations. Prepped for cargo, the Pilot can take on 87 cubic feet of stuff -- technically less than most rivals, but its boxy shape makes it seem bigger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Pilot.

5(58%)
4(28%)
3(12%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.4
145 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought a 2010 brand new and still love it...
twiswall,12/06/2013
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We drove every midsize SUV there was available and it came down to the Toyota Highlander and the Honda Pilot. The Toyota drove better, more like a car, but it only seated 7 people. The Honda was closer to real 4WD (still not real but close) and seated 8...a real 8 full sized adults. Some that seated 7 really only seated 5 adults and 2 kids in the 3rd row. In the end we needed the full 8 seats and while the interior does not have much style to it, it is functional. I wish I would have waited another year as Bluetooth became a standard interior feature that was only available on the Touring in 2010. Other than that this is a great midsize SUV to own. 2016 Update: Still running great and no major issues. We had a reading light burn out but other than that no problems at all. The only downside of this vehicle in 2016 is that it is just a year or two too old to have technology like bluetooth. That being said if you want a pseudo 4-wheel drive vehicle you will have no complaints with the 2010 Honda Pilot. I say pseudo only because it does not have locking axles like say a Jeep, but the 4-wheel drive is plenty sufficient for the average driver who may occasionally need some extra traction in grass, mud, ice or snow. 2017 Update: All still good...no major issues. I haven't bothered to fix the reading/map light but no other issues to report.
Good SUV but pulls to the right
Michael,10/15/2010
Overall a good car. Had a previous Nissan Armada and got tired of driving a "School bus". Overall fit and finish is great. Main problem is that the car is pulling to the right. Had to bring the car in 4 times and finally after driving with the tech, they agree that it does indeed pull to the right. (why it took them 4 times to acknowledge this is beyond me) It pulled to the right from day one. Make sure you test drive your car before you buy it. There is a service bulletin out (which the dealer had no idea about and did not divulge this, I had to research this) and check your VIN number. In fact just don't buy this car if it is listed within the service bulletins VIN #.
Horrible interior quality
rvaldez3,03/24/2015
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've been a loyal honda consumer for years!! Although I love my pilot I am very disappointed on the quality of the interior. The center arm rest completely tore. I mean, I paid extra for leather interior, come to find out that center arm rest is absolutely not leather but a super thin plastic material. The door arm rest also has torn. Same cheap material. I don't get it. I'm not an abusive driver or car owner. I am very careful with my cars. Very disappointed.
A Good (Not Great) Vehicle
dg4827,05/14/2015
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought in 2011 with 40k miles, just turned 94k. She's been fairly reliable, just oil changes/brakes/tires up to this point. I was told brakes were the weak point on Hondas. My brakes constantly warp. Interior quality is ok, seats are very sturdy and comfortable for long drives/trips. The armrests and center console have torn and bubbled, respectively. Enough with the bad though. I'm a big fan of the automatic eco mode that turns off two cylinders while cruising to maximize mileage. I average 19.5/20 mpg a tank. I like the aux outlet for the radio also. Sound system is decent for a base model. It has surprisingly held its value over the years. Big safe vehicle that I would recommend to anyone
See all 145 reviews of the 2010 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Honda Pilot

Used 2010 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2010 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $10,980 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 127259 and139622 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $10,630 and$11,495 with odometer readings between 123695 and152494 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Pilot Touring is priced between $9,500 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 91990 and170637 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Pilot LX is priced between $10,741 and$10,741 with odometer readings between 92908 and92908 miles.

Which used 2010 Honda Pilots are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2010 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Pilot for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,559.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,611.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Pilot for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,837.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,501.

