Used 2008 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- New Listing$7,981Great Deal | $1,712 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX125,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18418B025985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,999Great Deal | $2,645 below market
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package108,370 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Headquarters - Lakewood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18228B018865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Great Deal | $2,186 below market
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package129,505 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18298B020676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,350Great Deal | $1,714 below market
2008 Honda Pilot Special Edition160,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carzinc - Midlothian / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18398B048048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,000Great Deal | $1,564 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX109,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Nimbus Gray Metallic 2008 Honda Pilot EX **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **20 SERVICE RECORDS**, **LOW MILES**, **$9,120 CARFAX VALUE**, **AWD**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **LUGGAGE RACK**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **6-DISC CHANGER**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **HOMELINK**, **BRAND NEW BATTERY**, 16" Alloy Machine-Finished Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/XM Ready/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Cloth Seat Trim, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 66532 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18498B042338
Stock: 042338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $7,788Great Deal | $1,689 below market
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package119,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mitchell Subaru - Canton / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18278B049822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Great Deal | $1,227 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L122,214 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M & A Motors - Huntington / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18558B013895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Good Deal | $1,243 below market
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package161,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 4X4, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS.This four wheel drive 2008 Honda Pilot VP features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Dark Cherry Pearl Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 161,803 miles this 2008 Honda Pilot is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2008 Honda Pilot in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 8B032190A* Toyota Direct has this 2008 Honda Pilot VP ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Honda Pilot VP! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Honda Pilot comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 234 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF182X8B032190
Stock: 8B032190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,798Good Deal | $972 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX143,745 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!CLEAN CARFAX!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!Get ready for winter in this stylish AWD. Snowdrifts and icy roads are no match for this machine! AWD gives you confident maneuvering even in inclement weather. AWD gives you confident reliable handling in all weather conditions. Be ready for anything winter can throw at you with AWD. Deliver your loved ones home safely with this vehicle's AWD. No matter what road conditions exist, AWD gives you confident reliable handling. This car comes with AWD to make driving in any condition as safe as possible. This is the car you'll want to be driving if you have to drive in inclement weather. When the roads are covered in ice and snow you will truly appreciate the confidence that AWD provides. This vehicle grips the road while the others slip, since it is equipped with all wheel drive.GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18428B045422
Stock: M045422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$7,950Fair Deal | $849 below market
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package101,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1374437 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF28218B005580
Stock: c116439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,499
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package160,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Black Diamond Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF28288B009187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Good Deal | $983 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L127,537 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Colonial Motors - Mine Hill / New Jersey
Honda reliability and good miles makes this truck a sure winner with lots of life to live! Stong 4x4 with alot of life to give!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18508B044942
Stock: 3891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,888Fair Deal
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package143,122 milesDelivery available*
Fernandez Honda - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF28278B026028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L137,749 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Mall 2000 - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF28508B009159
Stock: 300469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500Good Deal | $719 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L209,946 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Southeastern Auto Brokers - Hattiesburg / Mississippi
low-oil pressure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18548B023902
Stock: 019596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,995Good Deal | $635 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L199,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pro Sport Motors - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18578B027037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,991Fair Deal | $830 below market
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L132,238 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18518B040799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,998Fair Deal
2008 Honda Pilot Value Package92,755 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Dark Cherry Pearl exterior and Saddle interior, VP trim. Herb Chambers Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. Third Row Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Rear Air. Honda PILOT: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY Honda's excellent record of reliability makes this a best bet. 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection CARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS PILOT INCLUDE Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda VP with Dark Cherry Pearl exterior and Saddle interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 244 HP at 5600 RPM*. Honda PILOT: BEST IN CLASS 'Honda has redefined an already capable package in ways that should spike its desirability index with both core and conquest buyers. '- Motor Trend. Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF18268B000126
Stock: H200948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020