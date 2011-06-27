  1. Home
2008 Honda Pilot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Eight-passenger capacity, generous storage and cargo-hauling abilities, comfortable ride, smooth power delivery, excellent crash test scores.
  • Rivals offer roomier third-row seats and more agile handling, can't order entertainment and navigation systems together, starting to look its age.
List Price Range
$7,981 - $10,936
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the aging 2008 Honda Pilot faces many newer rivals, it remains a strong choice for a midsize crossover SUV thanks to its versatility, strong reputation for quality and high safety ratings.

Vehicle overview

Sensible folks who place function over form will agree that a minivan remains the most efficient mode of family transport. Quite simply, a big, front-wheel-drive box offers more passenger and cargo capacity compared to a like-sized SUV. But most image-conscious Americans find minivans seriously lacking in the cool factor -- something that SUVs, with their muscular bodies and big tires, have in spades. Those looking for a combination of minivan utility with SUV image should consider a midsize crossover SUV, such as the 2008 Honda Pilot.

At its debut back in 2003, the Pilot was one of the first midsize crossover SUVs, meaning it was (and is) car-based rather than truck-based. As such, it provides more cabin room than a truck-based ute, as well as a fully independent suspension. The latter typically provides better handling and a smoother ride than a solid rear axle setup can. Other charms of the Pilot include seating for up to eight, a strong yet fuel-efficient V6, the option of all-wheel drive and impressive crash test scores.

Now in its sixth model year, this generation of the Pilot is due for replacement (likely in 2009) and faces stiff competition in the form of newer rivals such as the spacious triplets from GM (Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia, Saturn Outlook), the Toyota Highlander, the Mazda CX-9 and a pair of Hyundais -- the Santa Fe and upscale Veracruz. Of course we'd advise back-to-back test-drives of them all, but one shouldn't count the Honda out just yet. Far from being an old dog no longer in the hunt, the 2008 Honda Pilot still counts solid engineering and an enviable reputation for overall quality and resale value among its strengths. As such, it remains a sensible choice for buyers needing a jack-of-all-trades crossover SUV.

2008 Honda Pilot models

The 2008 Honda Pilot is a midsize crossover SUV. Four trims are offered: Value Package, EX, EX-L and Special Edition. The Value package replaces the former LX trim and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, air-conditioning (with a separate unit to cool the rear seats), cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a seven-speaker stereo with satellite radio and an in-dash CD changer.

Stepping up to the EX adds an eight-way power driver seat, extra interior storage, automatic climate control and HomeLink. Satellite radio is not available on the EX. One may also choose an EX with leather seating (EX-L), which also comes with a sunroof, satellite radio and heated front seats. A navigation system with rearview camera or a DVD entertainment system are available on the EX-L -- but you can't get both.

The Special Edition slots between the EX and EX-L in terms of pricing and equipment. It has a cloth interior, but compared to the standard EX, adds a sunroof, satellite radio, a rear DVD entertainment system and a 115-volt power outlet.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Honda Pilot sees two new trim levels as the Value Package replaces the LX and a new Special Edition debuts. The former boasts a few more features than the outgoing LX, while the latter is essentially a cloth-upholstered EX with a sunroof and DVD player.

Performance & mpg

All Pilots are equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 244 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission is a five-speed automatic and buyers may choose between front-wheel and all-wheel drive. Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) technology, which "shuts off" three of the engine's six cylinders during cruising and deceleration to improve fuel economy, comes on the FWD versions.

Fuel-economy ratings for the FWD model stand at 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway for 2008. It is one of the few SUVs classified as an Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV). Towing capacity for the Pilot is 4,500 pounds -- about 1,000 pounds greater than many crossover rivals, but well below the ratings for traditional truck-based SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Dodge Durango.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. In government crash tests, the Pilot earned perfect five-star ratings across the board for front- and side-impact protection. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Pilot received the highest rating of "Good."

Driving

As the Pilot features a stiff unibody structure and a fully independent suspension, it is quite smooth and comfortable on normal roads. However, with a curb weight of more than 2 tons, there is no escaping the Pilot's bulk, and compared to more modern competitors, it can feel a bit clumsy around corners. In terms of off-road ability, the AWD Pilot can take on common hazards such as boat ramps, washed-out gullies and rough roads, but not much more.

Interior

With its three-passenger third-row seat, the 2008 Honda Pilot seats eight. But that last row is best left to small kids, as legroom is tight. Cargo capacity with the second- and third-row seats lowered is respectable at 88 cubic feet. With the second-row seats in use, cargo capacity is 48 cubic feet. With all seats occupied, there's still enough room for grocery bags, baby equipment or a set of golf clubs. The cabin features good ergonomics, straightforward controls and high-quality materials, but the design is getting long in the tooth and looks dated compared to newer crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Honda Pilot.

5(56%)
4(31%)
3(7%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
102 reviews
See all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

9 GOOD Years
Linda Carr,09/10/2016
Value Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I write this note after my 2008 Pilot has given me 9 really good years of reliable, safe and comfortable service. Other than routine maintenance, I've had no major or minor service emergencies or repairs for malfunctions in the mechanics of my vehicle. If you're fortunate to purchase a the same model with an owner as anal as myself about maintaining its scheduled maintenance, you can't go wrong. Take care of your Honda and it will take care of you!! U fortunately - my vehicle was totaled in an accident in 2016. I replaced it with (can you guess) yet another Honda Pilot! Same quality and reliability‼️
Luxurious Appeal in a Budget-Friendly Package
Ben,05/15/2018
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
10 yrs later and this car still shows well, offering a somewhat timeless chiseled, truck-like design. People think my Pilot is much newer than it is. Leather interior is thick and holds up very well. Fake wood-grain trim looks fake, but the two-tone beige and brown interior is classy and up-scale looking. Only downside to this vehicle low fuel mileage (15-16 MPG Avg) and a sense that the vehicle is a tad underpowered. Vehicle has noticeable understeer, but it IS a big heavy truck/SUV so that's usually pretty par for the course. Fit & finish is top notch and has held up well .
Great Family Car--Great Value
carlosarturo1,05/06/2012
After owning this great SUV for the last 3 years I just traded it in because we are downsizing. I actually made some equity in tis car which is unheard of with other cars!! Awesome car for a large family, but the mileage per gallon is very low and this SUV gets very thirsty very quickly. Gets very slippery during the rain--even with new tires.
Pilot
rucool,02/17/2012
Bought new has been a GREAT car. I love the panoramic visibility from all directions. We are at 40000 miles and still have original tires with good tread left. My only complaint like other post is the fabric used on the seats, I expected more from Honda. The fabric on my civic which is twice as old looks better. That being said it is a great family hauler for those not wanting to drive a mini van. We plan on keeping it for a long time. I would buy again.
See all 102 reviews of the 2008 Honda Pilot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2008 Honda Pilot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Honda Pilot

Used 2008 Honda Pilot Overview

The Used 2008 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Value Package 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Value Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Special Edition 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Honda Pilot?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Honda Pilot trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX is priced between $7,981 and$7,981 with odometer readings between 125883 and125883 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L is priced between $10,936 and$10,936 with odometer readings between 108511 and108511 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Honda Pilot Value Package is priced between $9,950 and$9,950 with odometer readings between 106713 and106713 miles.

